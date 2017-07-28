Reince Priebus Interview With Fox News Sean Hannity…

Former White House Chief-of-Staff Reince Priebus was interviewed by Sean Hannity earlier tonight to discuss his feelings about being voluntarily resigned.
…”Paul still likes us.” … “Yeah. Remember when we used to like Fridays?” …
…” Well, if there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever” … “And we’ll always have Paris”…
To his credit, President Trump tried to play nice with the GOPe.
Playtime is over.
President Trump has been very honorable and has kept his commitments with the GOP.
LOL 😂
Very humble.
Sean acts like this guy is his school yard buddy for life…Sean he’s swamp people and the leaker and a little rat don’t ya get it. You give up all that nice stuff at a certain point and priebus passed that stop sign a long way back. Good riddance to more GOP RINO scumbags trying to impede our progress cause they are hurt about being called names…. The RINOS are our biggest obstacle to making the country right again. Out of spite toward all of us they will blow the election and be more than happy to screw us all and go back to number 2 and just making corruption for themselves…..All RINOS need to put out to pasture now…See ya Riency…pee we whatever you are….
He does kind of remind me of Pee Wee lol. To be honest I kept waiting for Reince to stick the knives in during the general election and they never came. You would think if Preibus is deep into the establishment and the establishment is completely anit Trump then Preibus would’ve deliberately sabotaged the campaign. Especially if it was Reince trying to sabotage Trump’s presidency. Kind of a head scratcher; maybe someone can make sense of it.
Preibus couldn’t sabatoge the campaign because it was Donald Trump and he had US.
I’m of the opinion that Reince isn’t a bad guy, but he’s a wimp and easily manipulated by his swamp friends.
That’s kind of where I’m at with Reice. His father was an electrician and his mother is of Greek heritage. I think he gets the whole Trump phenomenon and is probably sympathetic to it. He was just in the wrong position. but still, I can’t get over the fact that he was a leaker. obviously, his loyalty at the end of the day was to the people who butter his bread, the GOPe.
It is not unusual for a Chief of Staff to only last 6 months and sometimes less.
Dude you been pushing this all night!
WTF!?! Look Rinse, we know! You want another job in politics…. but you Eff’d up partner!
Look it up. It is not a big deal that a Chief of Staff only lasted 6 months or so.
That said, if said Chief was supposed to deliver a certain thing, but did not, then ok, but still the fact Priebus is gone was not only predicted by Sundance, but is in line with history.
The problem is you’ve become a parrot! We get it. We know the history. I get the fact you like Rinse my Prius…
The fact remains – loose lips sink ships! Rinse you eff’d up.
That was totally unnecessary.
Was it?
And, no, I do not like Priebus. The fact you ASSUMED that is ON YOU!
As far as I can tell, Priebus was an attempt to reach out to the GOPe.
It did not work.
Big effin deal.
I have not a clue what your problem is, but you might want to undue your panties cuz that wadded up in your twat!
Again…. sigh 😔!
BTW love the plebbit spacing.
Did you or did you not assume?
So, uhh, you do not Reddit or 4chan folks?
https://mobile.twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/891164710602723329/photo/1
Wow, wtf? The problem is not me, but your weak mind.
I am not lessoning Sundance nor denigrating his predictions.
For crying out loud, the MSM is harping this event like it was Moses parting the Red Sea.
It is not such a significant of an event when …
YOU TAKE INTO ACCOUNT 60 YEARS OF HISTORY OR SO!
Chief of Staffs come and go. Some do well, others not so much like Priebus.
WTF is your defect?
sigh 😔
You assumed, that is your issue. I have never stated here or elsewhere what your mind picked out if the ether.
Texas, it’s a big deal when the C of S is fired for leaking against his President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG, if you have not noticed, the entire Democrat/GOPe is leaking. Comey et all.
So because someone else does it that makes it all right?
Double negative does not equal a positive!
Why don’t you two just get a room?
Hehe, I stopped for a reason
You put words in my reply that were not there.
Just because you cannot handle getting called out on it is not my problem.
And, yes, let’s all hear the “sigh”
Com on man.
You put words in my reply that were not there.
I did no such thing… well except infer you were a sock puppet for Rinse himself.
That doesn’t make it ok for C a f S to do it in an effort to make his President and others around him look bad. That’s not just disloyalty, it’s treachery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Other short term Chiefs of Staff served as administrations came to a close; Priebus served at the beginning of President Trump’s administration and still is the second shortest term of a White House Chief of Staff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did anyone see the afterthought with the usually annoying Geraldo? He actually brought up some intelligent questions that I thought Sean should’ve asked Preibus but Hannity kept shutting Geraldo down. Normally I am in favor of this but tonight it seemed odd and I for once really wanted to hear what Rivera had to say.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I did. Hannity was giving Priebus sainthood in the interview. During the campaign after the Hollywood access tapes, it’s rumored that Priebus went to Trump Tower to beg the billionaire to drop out of the race. According to one person briefed on the conversation, Priebus warned Trump that if he didn’t, he would “go down with a worse election loss than Barry Goldwater’s.” (from: http://www.vanityfair.com/news/2016/12/reince-priebus-donald-trump-white-house). Remember, Priebus cancelled all of his Sunday talks that weekend.
Geraldo was wanting to get the truth (that was different), but like Hannity said Preibus refused to answer any questions on the leaks. It seemed Priebus was trying to go out with class and support President Trump. I noticed he also laid a few careful jabs at the president too. Scaramooch called Priebus out on the leaks and asked him to deny it. Priebus has avoided every question on the matter all day. He must be guilty…were the leaks of only unclassified information? Was Reince’s behavior a question of loyalty, ability, or legality? It could be all of those for that matter.
“Hannity was giving Priebus sainthood in the interview.”
And ppl think I’m being hard on poor Rinsey”. Why else would Sean have had dinner with the President 2 nights ago?
The President didn’t want to smear Rinse if he had been forthcoming in light of being caught. This had been planned for awhile!
WHanon told us this was coming before July 4th…..
Rinse was caught loooooong ago. The Administration finally got things in place this week – think Obamacare Repeal vote!
I’m wondering why Scaramucci’s rant to Lizza is not called leaking. Did he not reveal confidential information about personell issues and other goings on in the WH? And he did it while complaining about leakers. Seems a bit hypocritical to me. I like the guy, i just think he needs to take a long look in the mirror.
http://truepundit.com/trump-gave-mooch-green-light-to-attack-reince-officials-say/
Leakers are generally “unnamed”. Scary/Lizza was on the record. Not a leak.
Whorealdo?
I hit previous channel whenever he or Juan are on. Or Craphammer! Ughh…
Reruns of Cops is more enlightening anyway.
Reince will go back to chasing ambulances, he’ll probably starve to death at that!
Go easy on the guy. He can’t help it if he’s a doofus. He did what he could, but General Kelley will be a thousand times better.
The change from Priebus to Gen Kelly is great, but Priebus’ interview was classy! Nicely done.
I agree
He’s a good guy and it didn’t work…I am glad they are on good terms..That said I sure am glad he and Spicer are gone…It might be the middle linebacker in me, but I like rougher edges…
This is what I think as well.
Interesting that he gave Reince a go, changed the RNC head and awww schucks buddy it didn’t work out, oh yeah, your old position is gone, too bad there wasn’t a place for Ryan and McConnell to try out for six months
There were people saying at the time that Trump appointed Preebo to get him out of the RNC.
I like Reince and I like Sean. I think the problem with Reince is that as the political guy with ties to the weasels on capital hill, he was too nice and the weasels/traitors got the better of him. When someone shows me evidence that he was the leaker I’ll start believing it.
Go get em boss.
The President gave it a shot and that picture of Spicer and Preibus is classic…People keep saying the President loves the Generals, but the new COS Kelly is not just a General, he’s a warrior who earned his way to the top from being a poor kid in Boston…..
Quite a change in the last few days. Scaramuchi and the interview with New Yorker wasn’t some rookie deal..You put him together with General Kelly and people will be literaly walking on eggshells…I can’t wait until they start in on Congress…
True Praetorian…..My dad was an old school hard bitten marine kinda like kelly and Irish too. Leave any BS or lies at the door I can tell you for certain…..
I never thought of it that way Alex, you’re right though, they will be walking on eggshells. However, I do believe the one that did the leaking on Scaramucci is far too arrogant and sure of themselves they will not get caught or if so, is so well protected in that nothing will ever happen to him/her.
I think that leaker is a him not a her.
Now the rest of the leakers will be walking on eggshells and scared to death of both of them working together, side by side. It’s a beautiful vision isn’t it?
Be well Alex, and stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
WH will be run as corporation with successful CEO and military heads. I hope RINO will be nice as their info source is out, failed Obamacare, needs PTrump for 2018 and money, Russia collusion dead, big names are out as leakers and more will in a way. I can not for unmasking names from previous administration officials.
Our POTUS has been clear. He has been our surrogate and treated with utter contempt by the uniparty ruling class. He was very serious getting off the plane in D.C. The big ugly is coming. Having the longest serving Marine in the White House isnt just for show. Concubine Priebus did not listen.
Gil, that was amazing, both of them equally brilliant. I heard about the first one a long time ago, but to see enacted was…what’s the word I’m looking for? Aw heck, I don’t know, it just made it real and had an impact on me.
The second one, I don’t know how many times I saw the clip of just the speaker, whose a superb actor by the way, but to put the two of them together was an amazing job. A lot of work and time went into that one. I may not have liked the glowing eyes, but that is just me, I’m sure others do.
Anyways, thank you. It’s rare to get two put up and both of them be equally good. It seems there is always one better than other, if only slightly.
Now I’m going to have to see if I can find that documentary somewhere. I’ve always been interested in the man of so long ago, whose words still hold true.
Thank you,
Ma’iingankwe
Yes I heard that theory…Session replaces Kelly at DHS freeing up the AG job than can be filled with recess appt instead of firing Sessions and upsetting President Lindsay grahmn.. then fire mcCabe and let the mumber 3 gal come in and defend against Mueller or fire him….That plan sounds good to me….????
Gotta get rid of Rosey first. Then Sessions can move. Brand limits/shuts down Mueller and McCabe fired.
He failed, simple as that. He was there to get things accomplished between the GOP and the White house for the American people. What has he done?
Even with both houses, he accomplished nothing for us. He had the influence, the ability, and the friends in high places yet accomplished nothing. Easy to see he never intended to.
Time to wash our hands of these scum, bring on the “Big Ugly”. Cannot not wait to see who goes next. The gloves are off and the next six months are going to be intense!
What struck me is how much Reince has aged lately.
The job has taken a toll on him.
But then, he’s probably not been getting much sleep…worrying about the various intrigues he’s been engaged in.
Maybe it’s just me, but he seemed to be a little relieved to be leaving.
The intrigues, plus the sheer effort required to keep with PDJT…truly, our man is like the energizer bunny. The Energizer bunny with sharp tooth and wolverines and Marines backing him up 😄
LikeLiked by 7 people
Keeping up with PDJT has got to be grueling for anyone not used to that pace.
Reince has NEVER been on my ‘white hat” list….But I gotta say–that interview–makes me really like him! I LOVE that Kelly replaced him …and I am glad he is not in PDJT’s inner circle anymore–But I will tell you–He Truly does believe in our LION! he isnt a big enough fighter–but he really doesnt come off as a Paul Ryan but buddy slimer or our Prez
butt buddy smearer of our president
“He Truly does believe in our LION!”
I ain’t buying it! He went out there tonight to save himself. It was either bow out with grace or go to jail!
I agree with the bow out with grace but not jail, just fired and disgrased. Reince is a class act, just not the fighter PDJT needs.
Same with Spicer class act, just not a fighter.
Reince is a class act, just not the fighter PDJT needs.
I’m in a Twilight Zone!
My thoughts exactly. Priebus has no choice but behave or he will be under FBI investigation for leaks, if that’s what he was doing, or at least publicly disgraced and awarded a hilarious nickname which would stick forever, like low energy Jeb or Lyin Ted or Crooked Hillary. Nobody in their tight mind would want that.
I was defending Priebus since he was appointed CoS, or, to be more precise, was defending the President’s decision because I trust my President. Also, Priebus did a good job at the Convention. If Priebus turned out to be a backstabbing snake, a Brutus the UniParty installed in order to topple the President, then I am not defending him any more.
Good riddance.
I’m from WI, and my impression of Reince is that he’s a nice guy who gets along with everyone. In a friendly work environment this can work, but he had a WH full of snakes and he simply wasn’t tough enough to handle it. It was his job as COS to stop the leaks, and he couldn’t do it.
Deb, why is it that a “nice guy” leaks negative, demeaning information about the President to those hell bent on destroying him, hires NeverTrumpers right and left, and sabotages real Trump loyalists out of WH/Admin jobs? With all due respect, normally super sharp/brilliant Treepers seem to have drunk some kind of potion during that STUPID interview. I feel like I’ve clicked on the Twilight Zone…but maybe it’s just me,
Not just you!
Why was he leaking then?
I have never seen or heard Priebus so complimentary of the President as he was tonight. He was really laying it on thick. He may have meant it, but where did this come from? He never did that before from what I have seen. Sean was too nice to him – I actually agree with Geraldo. Also, I noticed every time Sean brought up that the GOP failed on OCare and to push through Trump’s Agenda, Priebus got a look on his face, and he would not say anything bad about the Leadership.
Geraldo is right – the leaks were under Priebus’s watch, and he did something to upset Trump enough that he let Priebus go.
You haven’t?
I’ve seen Priebus sing praises for Pres Trump before…several times, as a matter of fact.
But then, you know…that was his job.
Personally, I think Rinse actually likes PDJT.
But he has been torn between two masters…Potus and the GOPe.
And that’s not a good place to be.
His job was to like PDJT. He was the GOPe’s confidence man. But PDJT lost confidence in him.
Yep. You cannot have divided loyalties in that job.
Rinse should have left all previous loyalties at the door, when he took the job.
LikeLike
But he can keep his coat.
Exactly. I don’t think we will ever know now because the biggest mouth leaker is gone….and hopefully some of his underlings. New sheriff in town and that staff better not breathe wrong let alone leak under General Kelly.
Let’s see if the leaks suddenly stop, now that he’s gone.
He took it like a man. But I’m still glad to see him leave.
President Trump is just getting started. It takes six months to fully take the helm and begin to turn the ship. Thank God for his vision, flexibility, boldness and courage. MAGA!
scott adams just did an incredible takedown of this – the one thing you should look for during this interview:
Great analysis by Scott Adams….reminds me of the way the Cubanadian refused to deny the mistresses story…..he never categorically stated “since the day Heidy and I were married I have never had any sexual contact whatsoever with any person other than Heidy”. It would gave taken my husband about 30 seconds to run to the nearest microphone to make that statement. Cruz NEVER said that.
If You ever had a big job and were the boss with a staff of say 250 you would recognize rience priebus.
Hhe’s the confidence guy always friendly and upbeat but ALWAYS plotting behind your back. They enjoy it. It’s easy to play them back and keep them close. At least Ryan does not play to like trump and openly plots. Then the megyn kellys are all there. It’s hard to be a boss and have that many people messing with you at one time……..But that’s how you got to be boss looking out ahead for any surprises and acting on them quick.
The way I see it. Preibus was working for the Republican Party and the GOPe not President Trump.
I don’t look at President Trump as part of the Republican Party (as it is today). We lost our Republican party a long time ago.
It needs to be rebuilt and represent Small Government that serves the American People and Individual Freedom. Back to the Original interpretation of the Constitution.
Yes, you are right here.
IMO a classy “exit interview ” from Reince Preibus ! TBS Preibus may have “oversold” his influence in the GOP to PE Trump, but I submit its equally possible turncoats within the GOP ( in a show of Congressional solidarity against an “outsider” ) may have undercut him reneging upon personal agreements ! That may have been the genesis of his remark about the nature of life within the Beltway and at his level. Nor do I believe there’s any personal animosity twixt PDJT and Mr. Preibus . But only time will tell .
I agree with that.
I also think that Preibus has genuine admiration for President Trump and sees that he might very well succeed. It is hard to dismiss the vast, enthusiastic movement behind Trump. He was not able to convince his lifelong friends and the GOPe to come along and he is torn and hedging his bets.
We and he know that the day will come when he will tell them all “I told you so”.
LikeLike
I’m glad Sean did this interview, Preibus exits gracefully and the 2 week transition emphasizes that aspect. While I agree w/ some of the comments that Reince backed away from trashing the Quisling R’s, I think that underscores one of the central problems of his tenure. He was the face of the RNC and got many of those people elected in previous cycles. Thus, he was always going to be in a difficult position if the ‘make nice’ plan didn’t work and made a tough fit trying to reach out to Dems (not that it would work). Additionally, I do not think it is w/i Preibus’ nature to be a ball buster. The aforementioned issues is likely why many of us couldn’t really warm to him in the first place. Finally, leaker or unwitting dupe regarding other leakers he brought into the WH or leftovers aside, it is a logical time for him to go. I wish him well.
I’d also add: he may well end up as campaign manager for some targeted seats in the ’18 cycle…and possibly be a key member of POTUS’s ’20 campaign.
He got fired for leaking AGAINST his President…we don’t even know yet whether any iof his leaks were felonies, for goodness sakes!! What’s with the lionizing of Ryan’s stooge all of a sudden around here?
Well done and said Mr Priebus. You have my respect for a graceful exit.
Yes, the interview was classy and nice. But why have Scaramooch come off yesterday on a tear against Priebus; then today, part friends?
“Scaramooch” reminds me of the oft repeated Godfather meme propagated here, as “Sonny’, a hothead and in that meme someone who will trip over his own feet eventually.
The MSM love him as they think they know how to push his buttons and get the click bait they need to continue with dirt and diss on the administration.
It amuses me that the Godfather/gangster meme as a metaphor for the “Trump Family’ was actually pushed by Sidney Blumenthal, you know, The Lunatic’s advisor and all round evil swamper. He published a series of articles in the international press to that effect.
The President is not a ‘mob boss’. He is doing everything to correct the corruption, the stupidity and anti-American policies of the past years.
So rock on meme makers. But caveat emptor.
Tons of virtue signaling for Rinse today/tonight. It’s kinda sad really.
I think Da Mooch was a MOAB into the inner circle! I also believe reince knew it was coming and it is more for the deepstate underlings..
Priebus is a Republican Party operative.
Why he was ever employed is a mystery.
Here’s a guess……Priebus would have opposed in totality or degree most of the the President’s actions. Paris accord and EPA eviscerated, Obycare (disaster medicine and nicely socialist) going, 3rd world muslim immigration zapped, Mexican illegals looking at a wall we hope, NAFTA gone, Chinese residency for US companies wishing to sell to the US which they have abandon as anything but a market ‘questioned’….the Republicans like none of the above.
There are very few Trumpers in US political life, that’s why he has to use people like Priebus
What a week –
Sean Spicer turned in his resignation over the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as Dir. of Communications and Scaramucci would not be reporting to the Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus but – rather – directly to the President –
a history of Reince Priebus blocking Scaramucci back in January, although Scaramucci had divested himself of SkyBridge in preparing to join the Trump WH –
now Priebus is out –
so, now I read (Slate article) that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been promoters of Anthony Scaramucci, wanting him on board for his pro-LGBTQ stance – that they were behind the quashing of an EO that President Trump was going to sign re LGBTQ issues and that VP Pence was disappointed over this. True?
Also, is it true that Jared Kushner did business with George Soros?
I was very happy last week to think that President Trump ix going to have a Communications Director who will be a real “leak buster” but as this week has unfolded, I am wondering how he is going to jibe with gentlemen such as Mike Pence and Rex Tillerson. I am not a prude about “rough or colorful language” and some very great men in our history have been masters of it (eg, George Patton) . . . I just want to know that in the name of promoting their agenda, the Kushners have brought in someone who will rock the boat in a bad way.
I understand that of course, naturally, President Trump loves and admires his daughter Ivanka – she was very lovely on “Celebrity Apprentice” and she has been successful with her own business but I do not think it is right for the agenda promoted by Ivanka and her husband Jared should supersede the Vice President – I did not vote for Ivanka and Jared, I voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
Also, how do countries like Hungary trust President Trump re standing with them against the Muslim invaders, the pressures from Merkel and the EU, etc and then they see Jared Kushner who did business with George Soros (who was kicked out of the country). Okay, he’s in the family now, beautiful grandkids, his daughter loves the guy – but what in the world was he thinking, doing business with George Soros? Why is THAT all right? I distrust Jared’s judgement in doing business with George Soros (now that I have read that) – so, who is he to be promoting anyone else to be in the WH?
Nice tie, Reince.
I’m going to ask the good people on this blog one question. We’ve had Limbaugh, Fox News, Hannity, Levin, Savage, Coulter, NRO, The Heritage Foundation et al for the past 30 years and over those 30 years the deep state was created, the administrative state turned hard left, the UniParty was created, and K Street rose to immense power. Why, with those facts, do you continue to believe that the afore mentioned media are deserving of any kind of respect? They have been consistently wrong to the detriment of the country.
Priebus seemed to say that he was not fully in charge of the staff in the White House. Would Kelly face the same problem?
