Reince Priebus Interview With Fox News Sean Hannity…

Posted on July 28, 2017 by

Former White House Chief-of-Staff Reince Priebus was interviewed by Sean Hannity earlier tonight to discuss his feelings about being voluntarily resigned.

…”Paul still likes us.” … “Yeah. Remember when we used to like Fridays?” …

…” Well, if there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever” … “And we’ll always have Paris”…

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, media bias, Paul Ryan, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

103 Responses to Reince Priebus Interview With Fox News Sean Hannity…

  1. daughnworks247 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    To his credit, President Trump tried to play nice with the GOPe.
    Playtime is over.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  2. Ziiggii says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    “And we’ll always have Paris”………
    LOL 😂

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  3. Warrior1 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Very humble.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. freddy says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Sean acts like this guy is his school yard buddy for life…Sean he’s swamp people and the leaker and a little rat don’t ya get it. You give up all that nice stuff at a certain point and priebus passed that stop sign a long way back. Good riddance to more GOP RINO scumbags trying to impede our progress cause they are hurt about being called names…. The RINOS are our biggest obstacle to making the country right again. Out of spite toward all of us they will blow the election and be more than happy to screw us all and go back to number 2 and just making corruption for themselves…..All RINOS need to put out to pasture now…See ya Riency…pee we whatever you are….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • luke says:
      July 29, 2017 at 12:15 am

      He does kind of remind me of Pee Wee lol. To be honest I kept waiting for Reince to stick the knives in during the general election and they never came. You would think if Preibus is deep into the establishment and the establishment is completely anit Trump then Preibus would’ve deliberately sabotaged the campaign. Especially if it was Reince trying to sabotage Trump’s presidency. Kind of a head scratcher; maybe someone can make sense of it.

      Like

      Reply
      • webgirlpdx says:
        July 29, 2017 at 12:18 am

        Preibus couldn’t sabatoge the campaign because it was Donald Trump and he had US.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Deb says:
        July 29, 2017 at 12:33 am

        I’m of the opinion that Reince isn’t a bad guy, but he’s a wimp and easily manipulated by his swamp friends.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • tempo150101 says:
          July 29, 2017 at 2:15 am

          That’s kind of where I’m at with Reice. His father was an electrician and his mother is of Greek heritage. I think he gets the whole Trump phenomenon and is probably sympathetic to it. He was just in the wrong position. but still, I can’t get over the fact that he was a leaker. obviously, his loyalty at the end of the day was to the people who butter his bread, the GOPe.

          Like

          Reply
  5. TexasDude says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:02 am

    It is not unusual for a Chief of Staff to only last 6 months and sometimes less.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. luke says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Did anyone see the afterthought with the usually annoying Geraldo? He actually brought up some intelligent questions that I thought Sean should’ve asked Preibus but Hannity kept shutting Geraldo down. Normally I am in favor of this but tonight it seemed odd and I for once really wanted to hear what Rivera had to say.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Joyful Noise says:
      July 29, 2017 at 12:25 am

      Yes, I did. Hannity was giving Priebus sainthood in the interview. During the campaign after the Hollywood access tapes, it’s rumored that Priebus went to Trump Tower to beg the billionaire to drop out of the race. According to one person briefed on the conversation, Priebus warned Trump that if he didn’t, he would “go down with a worse election loss than Barry Goldwater’s.” (from: http://www.vanityfair.com/news/2016/12/reince-priebus-donald-trump-white-house). Remember, Priebus cancelled all of his Sunday talks that weekend.

      Geraldo was wanting to get the truth (that was different), but like Hannity said Preibus refused to answer any questions on the leaks. It seemed Priebus was trying to go out with class and support President Trump. I noticed he also laid a few careful jabs at the president too. Scaramooch called Priebus out on the leaks and asked him to deny it. Priebus has avoided every question on the matter all day. He must be guilty…were the leaks of only unclassified information? Was Reince’s behavior a question of loyalty, ability, or legality? It could be all of those for that matter.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Ziiggii says:
        July 29, 2017 at 12:42 am

        “Hannity was giving Priebus sainthood in the interview.”

        And ppl think I’m being hard on poor Rinsey”. Why else would Sean have had dinner with the President 2 nights ago?

        The President didn’t want to smear Rinse if he had been forthcoming in light of being caught. This had been planned for awhile!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Ziiggii says:
          July 29, 2017 at 12:50 am

          WHanon told us this was coming before July 4th…..

          Rinse was caught loooooong ago. The Administration finally got things in place this week – think Obamacare Repeal vote!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Joe Knuckles says:
        July 29, 2017 at 1:44 am

        I’m wondering why Scaramucci’s rant to Lizza is not called leaking. Did he not reveal confidential information about personell issues and other goings on in the WH? And he did it while complaining about leakers. Seems a bit hypocritical to me. I like the guy, i just think he needs to take a long look in the mirror.

        Like

        Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      July 29, 2017 at 1:09 am

      Whorealdo?
      I hit previous channel whenever he or Juan are on. Or Craphammer! Ughh…
      Reruns of Cops is more enlightening anyway.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. mikebrezzze says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Reince will go back to chasing ambulances, he’ll probably starve to death at that!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:09 am

    The change from Priebus to Gen Kelly is great, but Priebus’ interview was classy! Nicely done.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  9. The Devilbat says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Go get em boss.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. ALEX says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:13 am

    The President gave it a shot and that picture of Spicer and Preibus is classic…People keep saying the President loves the Generals, but the new COS Kelly is not just a General, he’s a warrior who earned his way to the top from being a poor kid in Boston…..

    Quite a change in the last few days. Scaramuchi and the interview with New Yorker wasn’t some rookie deal..You put him together with General Kelly and people will be literaly walking on eggshells…I can’t wait until they start in on Congress…

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • freddy says:
      July 29, 2017 at 12:20 am

      True Praetorian…..My dad was an old school hard bitten marine kinda like kelly and Irish too. Leave any BS or lies at the door I can tell you for certain…..

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • maiingankwe says:
      July 29, 2017 at 2:08 am

      I never thought of it that way Alex, you’re right though, they will be walking on eggshells. However, I do believe the one that did the leaking on Scaramucci is far too arrogant and sure of themselves they will not get caught or if so, is so well protected in that nothing will ever happen to him/her.

      I think that leaker is a him not a her.

      Now the rest of the leakers will be walking on eggshells and scared to death of both of them working together, side by side. It’s a beautiful vision isn’t it?
      Be well Alex, and stay smiling,
      Ma’iingankwe

      Like

      Reply
  11. SR says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:15 am

    WH will be run as corporation with successful CEO and military heads. I hope RINO will be nice as their info source is out, failed Obamacare, needs PTrump for 2018 and money, Russia collusion dead, big names are out as leakers and more will in a way. I can not for unmasking names from previous administration officials.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Gil says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Our POTUS has been clear. He has been our surrogate and treated with utter contempt by the uniparty ruling class. He was very serious getting off the plane in D.C. The big ugly is coming. Having the longest serving Marine in the White House isnt just for show. Concubine Priebus did not listen.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • maiingankwe says:
      July 29, 2017 at 2:25 am

      Gil, that was amazing, both of them equally brilliant. I heard about the first one a long time ago, but to see enacted was…what’s the word I’m looking for? Aw heck, I don’t know, it just made it real and had an impact on me.

      The second one, I don’t know how many times I saw the clip of just the speaker, whose a superb actor by the way, but to put the two of them together was an amazing job. A lot of work and time went into that one. I may not have liked the glowing eyes, but that is just me, I’m sure others do.

      Anyways, thank you. It’s rare to get two put up and both of them be equally good. It seems there is always one better than other, if only slightly.

      Now I’m going to have to see if I can find that documentary somewhere. I’ve always been interested in the man of so long ago, whose words still hold true.
      Thank you,
      Ma’iingankwe

      Like

      Reply
  13. freddy says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Yes I heard that theory…Session replaces Kelly at DHS freeing up the AG job than can be filled with recess appt instead of firing Sessions and upsetting President Lindsay grahmn.. then fire mcCabe and let the mumber 3 gal come in and defend against Mueller or fire him….That plan sounds good to me….????

    Like

    Reply
  14. jmbuck says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:17 am

    He failed, simple as that. He was there to get things accomplished between the GOP and the White house for the American people. What has he done?

    Even with both houses, he accomplished nothing for us. He had the influence, the ability, and the friends in high places yet accomplished nothing. Easy to see he never intended to.

    Time to wash our hands of these scum, bring on the “Big Ugly”. Cannot not wait to see who goes next. The gloves are off and the next six months are going to be intense!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. wheatietoo says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:17 am

    What struck me is how much Reince has aged lately.
    The job has taken a toll on him.

    But then, he’s probably not been getting much sleep…worrying about the various intrigues he’s been engaged in.

    Maybe it’s just me, but he seemed to be a little relieved to be leaving.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Marica says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Reince has NEVER been on my ‘white hat” list….But I gotta say–that interview–makes me really like him! I LOVE that Kelly replaced him …and I am glad he is not in PDJT’s inner circle anymore–But I will tell you–He Truly does believe in our LION! he isnt a big enough fighter–but he really doesnt come off as a Paul Ryan but buddy slimer or our Prez

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Marica says:
      July 29, 2017 at 12:29 am

      butt buddy smearer of our president

      Like

      Reply
    • Ziiggii says:
      July 29, 2017 at 12:36 am

      “He Truly does believe in our LION!”

      I ain’t buying it! He went out there tonight to save himself. It was either bow out with grace or go to jail!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Red says:
        July 29, 2017 at 12:45 am

        I agree with the bow out with grace but not jail, just fired and disgrased. Reince is a class act, just not the fighter PDJT needs.
        Same with Spicer class act, just not a fighter.

        Like

        Reply
      • Summer says:
        July 29, 2017 at 1:43 am

        My thoughts exactly. Priebus has no choice but behave or he will be under FBI investigation for leaks, if that’s what he was doing, or at least publicly disgraced and awarded a hilarious nickname which would stick forever, like low energy Jeb or Lyin Ted or Crooked Hillary. Nobody in their tight mind would want that.

        I was defending Priebus since he was appointed CoS, or, to be more precise, was defending the President’s decision because I trust my President. Also, Priebus did a good job at the Convention. If Priebus turned out to be a backstabbing snake, a Brutus the UniParty installed in order to topple the President, then I am not defending him any more.
        Good riddance.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Deb says:
      July 29, 2017 at 12:40 am

      I’m from WI, and my impression of Reince is that he’s a nice guy who gets along with everyone. In a friendly work environment this can work, but he had a WH full of snakes and he simply wasn’t tough enough to handle it. It was his job as COS to stop the leaks, and he couldn’t do it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • law4lifeblog says:
        July 29, 2017 at 1:08 am

        Deb, why is it that a “nice guy” leaks negative, demeaning information about the President to those hell bent on destroying him, hires NeverTrumpers right and left, and sabotages real Trump loyalists out of WH/Admin jobs? With all due respect, normally super sharp/brilliant Treepers seem to have drunk some kind of potion during that STUPID interview. I feel like I’ve clicked on the Twilight Zone…but maybe it’s just me,

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • tempo150101 says:
      July 29, 2017 at 2:23 am

      Why was he leaking then?

      Like

      Reply
  17. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:26 am

    I have never seen or heard Priebus so complimentary of the President as he was tonight. He was really laying it on thick. He may have meant it, but where did this come from? He never did that before from what I have seen. Sean was too nice to him – I actually agree with Geraldo. Also, I noticed every time Sean brought up that the GOP failed on OCare and to push through Trump’s Agenda, Priebus got a look on his face, and he would not say anything bad about the Leadership.

    Geraldo is right – the leaks were under Priebus’s watch, and he did something to upset Trump enough that he let Priebus go.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      July 29, 2017 at 12:39 am

      You haven’t?
      I’ve seen Priebus sing praises for Pres Trump before…several times, as a matter of fact.

      But then, you know…that was his job.

      Personally, I think Rinse actually likes PDJT.
      But he has been torn between two masters…Potus and the GOPe.
      And that’s not a good place to be.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      July 29, 2017 at 12:43 am

      Exactly. I don’t think we will ever know now because the biggest mouth leaker is gone….and hopefully some of his underlings. New sheriff in town and that staff better not breathe wrong let alone leak under General Kelly.

      Like

      Reply
  18. kirkreport says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:29 am

    He took it like a man. But I’m still glad to see him leave.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. kirkreport says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:29 am

    He took it like a man. But I’m still glad to see him leave.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Constance Morrow says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:30 am

    President Trump is just getting started. It takes six months to fully take the helm and begin to turn the ship. Thank God for his vision, flexibility, boldness and courage. MAGA!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. das411 says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:33 am

    scott adams just did an incredible takedown of this – the one thing you should look for during this interview:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • law4lifeblog says:
      July 29, 2017 at 1:21 am

      Great analysis by Scott Adams….reminds me of the way the Cubanadian refused to deny the mistresses story…..he never categorically stated “since the day Heidy and I were married I have never had any sexual contact whatsoever with any person other than Heidy”. It would gave taken my husband about 30 seconds to run to the nearest microphone to make that statement. Cruz NEVER said that.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. freddy says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:34 am

    If You ever had a big job and were the boss with a staff of say 250 you would recognize rience priebus.
    Hhe’s the confidence guy always friendly and upbeat but ALWAYS plotting behind your back. They enjoy it. It’s easy to play them back and keep them close. At least Ryan does not play to like trump and openly plots. Then the megyn kellys are all there. It’s hard to be a boss and have that many people messing with you at one time……..But that’s how you got to be boss looking out ahead for any surprises and acting on them quick.

    Like

    Reply
  23. nevercrywolf says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:35 am

    The way I see it. Preibus was working for the Republican Party and the GOPe not President Trump.
    I don’t look at President Trump as part of the Republican Party (as it is today). We lost our Republican party a long time ago.
    It needs to be rebuilt and represent Small Government that serves the American People and Individual Freedom. Back to the Original interpretation of the Constitution.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. millwright says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:38 am

    IMO a classy “exit interview ” from Reince Preibus ! TBS Preibus may have “oversold” his influence in the GOP to PE Trump, but I submit its equally possible turncoats within the GOP ( in a show of Congressional solidarity against an “outsider” ) may have undercut him reneging upon personal agreements ! That may have been the genesis of his remark about the nature of life within the Beltway and at his level. Nor do I believe there’s any personal animosity twixt PDJT and Mr. Preibus . But only time will tell .

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Jmbuck says:
      July 29, 2017 at 1:28 am

      I agree with that.

      I also think that Preibus has genuine admiration for President Trump and sees that he might very well succeed. It is hard to dismiss the vast, enthusiastic movement behind Trump. He was not able to convince his lifelong friends and the GOPe to come along and he is torn and hedging his bets.

      We and he know that the day will come when he will tell them all “I told you so”.

      Like

      Reply
  25. SharonKinDC says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:39 am

    I’m glad Sean did this interview, Preibus exits gracefully and the 2 week transition emphasizes that aspect. While I agree w/ some of the comments that Reince backed away from trashing the Quisling R’s, I think that underscores one of the central problems of his tenure. He was the face of the RNC and got many of those people elected in previous cycles. Thus, he was always going to be in a difficult position if the ‘make nice’ plan didn’t work and made a tough fit trying to reach out to Dems (not that it would work). Additionally, I do not think it is w/i Preibus’ nature to be a ball buster. The aforementioned issues is likely why many of us couldn’t really warm to him in the first place. Finally, leaker or unwitting dupe regarding other leakers he brought into the WH or leftovers aside, it is a logical time for him to go. I wish him well.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • SharonKinDC says:
      July 29, 2017 at 12:40 am

      I’d also add: he may well end up as campaign manager for some targeted seats in the ’18 cycle…and possibly be a key member of POTUS’s ’20 campaign.

      Like

      Reply
      • law4lifeblog says:
        July 29, 2017 at 1:26 am

        He got fired for leaking AGAINST his President…we don’t even know yet whether any iof his leaks were felonies, for goodness sakes!! What’s with the lionizing of Ryan’s stooge all of a sudden around here?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  26. A2 says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Well done and said Mr Priebus. You have my respect for a graceful exit.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Joyful Noise says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Yes, the interview was classy and nice. But why have Scaramooch come off yesterday on a tear against Priebus; then today, part friends?

    Like

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      July 29, 2017 at 1:45 am

      “Scaramooch” reminds me of the oft repeated Godfather meme propagated here, as “Sonny’, a hothead and in that meme someone who will trip over his own feet eventually.

      The MSM love him as they think they know how to push his buttons and get the click bait they need to continue with dirt and diss on the administration.

      It amuses me that the Godfather/gangster meme as a metaphor for the “Trump Family’ was actually pushed by Sidney Blumenthal, you know, The Lunatic’s advisor and all round evil swamper. He published a series of articles in the international press to that effect.

      The President is not a ‘mob boss’. He is doing everything to correct the corruption, the stupidity and anti-American policies of the past years.

      So rock on meme makers. But caveat emptor.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Ziiggii says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Tons of virtue signaling for Rinse today/tonight. It’s kinda sad really.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Marica says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:56 am

    I think Da Mooch was a MOAB into the inner circle! I also believe reince knew it was coming and it is more for the deepstate underlings..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Vr says:
    July 29, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Priebus is a Republican Party operative.
    Why he was ever employed is a mystery.
    Here’s a guess……Priebus would have opposed in totality or degree most of the the President’s actions. Paris accord and EPA eviscerated, Obycare (disaster medicine and nicely socialist) going, 3rd world muslim immigration zapped, Mexican illegals looking at a wall we hope, NAFTA gone, Chinese residency for US companies wishing to sell to the US which they have abandon as anything but a market ‘questioned’….the Republicans like none of the above.

    There are very few Trumpers in US political life, that’s why he has to use people like Priebus

    Like

    Reply
  31. suejeanne1 says:
    July 29, 2017 at 1:21 am

    What a week –

    Sean Spicer turned in his resignation over the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as Dir. of Communications and Scaramucci would not be reporting to the Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus but – rather – directly to the President –

    a history of Reince Priebus blocking Scaramucci back in January, although Scaramucci had divested himself of SkyBridge in preparing to join the Trump WH –

    now Priebus is out –

    so, now I read (Slate article) that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been promoters of Anthony Scaramucci, wanting him on board for his pro-LGBTQ stance – that they were behind the quashing of an EO that President Trump was going to sign re LGBTQ issues and that VP Pence was disappointed over this. True?

    Also, is it true that Jared Kushner did business with George Soros?

    I was very happy last week to think that President Trump ix going to have a Communications Director who will be a real “leak buster” but as this week has unfolded, I am wondering how he is going to jibe with gentlemen such as Mike Pence and Rex Tillerson. I am not a prude about “rough or colorful language” and some very great men in our history have been masters of it (eg, George Patton) . . . I just want to know that in the name of promoting their agenda, the Kushners have brought in someone who will rock the boat in a bad way.

    I understand that of course, naturally, President Trump loves and admires his daughter Ivanka – she was very lovely on “Celebrity Apprentice” and she has been successful with her own business but I do not think it is right for the agenda promoted by Ivanka and her husband Jared should supersede the Vice President – I did not vote for Ivanka and Jared, I voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

    Also, how do countries like Hungary trust President Trump re standing with them against the Muslim invaders, the pressures from Merkel and the EU, etc and then they see Jared Kushner who did business with George Soros (who was kicked out of the country). Okay, he’s in the family now, beautiful grandkids, his daughter loves the guy – but what in the world was he thinking, doing business with George Soros? Why is THAT all right? I distrust Jared’s judgement in doing business with George Soros (now that I have read that) – so, who is he to be promoting anyone else to be in the WH?

    Like

    Reply
  32. starfcker says:
    July 29, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Nice tie, Reince.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Archie says:
    July 29, 2017 at 1:30 am

    I’m going to ask the good people on this blog one question. We’ve had Limbaugh, Fox News, Hannity, Levin, Savage, Coulter, NRO, The Heritage Foundation et al for the past 30 years and over those 30 years the deep state was created, the administrative state turned hard left, the UniParty was created, and K Street rose to immense power. Why, with those facts, do you continue to believe that the afore mentioned media are deserving of any kind of respect? They have been consistently wrong to the detriment of the country.

    Like

    Reply
  34. tony5460 says:
    July 29, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Priebus seemed to say that he was not fully in charge of the staff in the White House. Would Kelly face the same problem?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s