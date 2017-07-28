BREAKING: President Trump Fires Reince Priebus, Hires General John Kelly as Chief of Staff…

Posted on July 28, 2017 by

President Trump has just announced via Twitter that he has fired Reince Priebus from the position of Chief-of-Staff and has replaced him with DHS Secretary John Kelly.  It would appear GOPe Priebus’s inability to guide ObamaCare was the final straw.

Perhaps this also provides the opening to move HR McMaster out of the NSC and into the DHS position….  interesting development, but not unexpected:

“My hunch is that Reince Priebus will be gone by the end of August along with Sean Spicer and most of their RNC team of White House leakers.”  ~ CTH July 23rd

661 Responses to BREAKING: President Trump Fires Reince Priebus, Hires General John Kelly as Chief of Staff…

Older Comments
  1. Ziiggii says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    OH we got some genius political reporting going on here folks

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  2. TatonkaWoman says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Gone are the days when the news world would/could ignore the Friday afternoon “dumps.”. Hehe

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. StormyeyesC says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    So a Ryan Preibus ally leaks to you? Thanks Harwood He will be gone by Monday (with McMasters)

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. SeekerOfTruth says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    For those in the leak mess.

    If Priebus leaked casual things and non classified things, that is not a crime. If shows disloyalty. Some times these people take the whistle-blower defense. However if the “casual” leaks were not about bad policies and mis-treatment and just personal crap, then there is no whistle-blower defense.

    So Priebus gets fired for being disloyal but no chance to go to prison unless he was involved in leaking some classified things. Then prison.

    There are however many key classified items, international calls and meetings, and policy related leaks going on. These are all possible prison crimes. Was Priebus involved in some of those? Maybe?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. StormyeyesC says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Is Rinse Prewash going to be charged? Should be

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. colmdebhailis says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    I hope Keith Schiller was dispatched to Rancid Priapus ‘ office to get custody of his RINO papers, communications and sabotage equipment. Rancid wont be scratching Scaramucci’s name off the President’s schedule anymore.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Question Everything says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. TexasDude says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    It is not unusual for a Chief of Staff to last 6 or even less months.

    Like

    Reply
  9. MaineCoon says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. Jimmy Jack says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    The new exciting and promising byproduct of all of this is that young people are fired up and talking about these positions on detail. This will matter come voting time.

    Hat tip to all the meme warriors at The_Donald, other pro Trump subs on Reddit and 4chan/pol.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Like

    Reply
  12. wheatietoo says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I wonder if Rinse will go to work for a Network?
    If so…which one.

    He can’t go to work as a Lobbyist, not for 5 years.

    It would be something if he went to work for CNN!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Jimmy Jack says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Gateway Pundit is crediting Kim Guilefoyle for outing Reince as a leaker.

    Welcome to the WH Kim.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • psadie says:
      July 28, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      Who better to “finger” leakers but people in the media who are whispering what is going on…thanks KG for you helped PTrump and Americans!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  14. Bull Durham says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    July 27th. Preibus resigned. Leaker out.

    Seems like a bunch of people got it right.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. sunnydaze says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Love having a Loyal Marine/Military in these positions, rather than some Political Hack or former Lawyer, etc.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Question Everything says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Scaramucci comes in and within days Mitts mole is out.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  18. PDQ says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    “He is a great American…”

    Unlike the treasonous, backstabbers our President is in the process of removing.

    🙂

    Like

    Reply
  19. sundance says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      July 28, 2017 at 6:37 pm

      Yikes!I trust Sara too…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • psadie says:
      July 28, 2017 at 6:38 pm

      I have been criticized for bad-mouthing McMasters…he is a Globalist War Hawk and he should go for he is very deceptive. My gut said long ago…NAUGHT! Anyone who can’t even say AMERICA properly needs to go…”Mr. Murica.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      July 28, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      I warned on day 1 this guy is BAD news.
      I also warned he’s been feeding bad Intel in briefings.
      POTUS is being misled about terrorism, China, NK, and especially, Russia.
      Watch this grow into full IC scandal, all agencies lying about Trump and lying to Trump.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • alliwantissometruth says:
        July 28, 2017 at 6:57 pm

        I’m with ya Bull. I said on day one I didn’t like the hire one bit. I guess I understood Trumps reasoning, but still

        That little weasel has always been a globalist shill & an illegal alien invasion apologist

        Like

        Reply
    • lizzieintexas says:
      July 28, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      Drain the swamp!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • MVW says:
      July 28, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      Trump is asking Sergeants why we are still in Afghanistan after 17 years? Seems to tell me that his generals aren’t making sense to Trump. Therefore, it does point to a need for new top brass. At least to me it does.

      Mattis seems to be doing well with ISIS, with surround and annihilate strategy. Still, someone is not making sense to Trump.

      McMaster seems nervous when around Trump. I would put no money on McMaster for any position going forward. He is not performing when everything I have heard would indicate he should. No Trump loyalty might be the reason, or just overrated.

      Like

      Reply
  20. madelinesminion says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    I think Reince was one of those Washington backstabbers Mucci talked about a couple of days ago.

    “What I don’t like about Washington is people do not let you know how they feel,” the new comms director said this morning. “They’re very nice to your face and then they take a shiv or a machete and they stab it in your back. I don’t like it. I’m a Wall Street guy and I’m more of a front-stabbing person and I’d rather tell people directly how I feel about them than this sort of nonsense.”

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/07/26/scaramucci_a_lot_of_backstabbers_in_washington_im_more_of_a_front-stabbing_person.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Ziiggii says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Like

    Reply
  23. ALEX says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    On a side note Ronna Romney McDaniel went against her Uncle and neverTrump very early in campaign and runs RNC…I hope she can keep the Preibus snakes out…The President is de facto head of RNC and she has his back…

    I do believe we will have energized primaries with Deplorables running proudly…I’m sure ready after healthcare debacle…

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Remember this folks? LOL

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  25. psadie says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    I would LOVE to see Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer come into the administration…to replace Kelly at DHS? He is quite impressive when he is on FOX. He seems trustworthy and he backs P45. Go Tony…MAGA, baby!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. MaineCoon says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    When SD posted this picture, my thought at seeing the look on President Trump’s face was that Ryan will be gone after ’18. PT brought Foxconn to WI D-1 – not Ryan.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. wyntre says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Preach it Corey! Betty Baier doesn’t know what to say.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Official statement from General Kelly:

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  29. Sedanka says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Could be fake news, but I like the sound of it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wyntre says:
      July 28, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      John Harwood is a liar and an anti-Trumper through and through.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      July 28, 2017 at 6:48 pm

      When you are leading MAGA, you have a Party called patriotic Americans.

      Like

      Reply
    • Jim Rogers says:
      July 28, 2017 at 6:48 pm

      DJT has suffered more cuts from RINO’s than Caesar from Brutus and his other assassins….. But unlike Caesar, DJT is still standing, supported by We The People!!! I feel as though DJT has been waging an Independent war against the Establishment since he won the nomination….. As an Independent, surrounded by his hand-picked staff and Cabinet and supported by US, he WILL Drain the Swamp and MAGA!!!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  30. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Like

    Reply
  31. sundance says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  32. wyntre says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    I’m so excited about the shake-up I’m drunk-posting even though I’m not drunk!

    Meant to post this.

    Preach it Corey. Betty Baier doesn’t know how to respond.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  33. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. woohoowee says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    General Kelly is my favorite of Trump45’s Cabinet picks 🙂

    Congratulations to General Kelly!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. SeekerOfTruth says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    DHS replacement process.

    Senate people have threatened Trump with no recess appointments? OK. They will have one lone person gavel in session each day so not official recess. Recess appointments are only temporary till end of year anyway.

    DHS Sec position I would rate as a key national security position.
    For that the President has the power to call in the Senate until it is done. No vacation for anybody.
    Same thing for Budget and deficit ceiling. No vacations.

    So the President has 3 items he can possibly use to legally and constitutionally call the full Senate into session over breaks.
    1) DHS secretary
    2) Deficit ceiling
    3) Budget.

    PS. Alaska just lost its special Trump removing Obama bans on oil exploration areas. For now…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Joe S says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    If true about McMaster-I am concerned:

    Like

    Reply
  38. Joe S says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    We need a wartime consigliere:

    Like

    Reply
  39. Sandra-VA says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Good interview with Corey here… and no, Sessions isn’t going anywhere 😀

    Like

    Reply
  40. Proud Texan says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Twilight Zone
    Wolf Blitzer just pointing out 3-4 big things PDJT has done so far.
    (In my defense, waiting to see if Priebus shows some class on his way out)

    Like

    Reply
  41. MIKE says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Please General Kelly place your jackboots on the throats of Mueller, McCabe, McMaster, McCain,and Rose and shine. Please. Eagle globe and anchor

    Like

    Reply
  42. ). says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    It’s about time a pragmatic, objective approach to White House operations is being taken. Trump was new to Washington, politics and the Republican inner circle and put trust and faith in the opinions of others. He used his gut instincts and business experience for some great cabinet hires but couldn’t bat a thousand. Six months have revealed a lot of what went on behind the scenes and he is now fearless in restructuring his power hierarchy.

    It’s a great virtue to cut your losses and eventually come out in an improved situation. Six months seemed longer than it was, but it only is one eighth of a first term. With a revitalized, energized and more savvy outlook the MAGA agenda will pick up steam and make this rookie period inconsequential. Many good achievements have been going on and are in process of development. More will follow.

    The media has been gloating about the small stuff, the personal confrontations and Russia. Seven eigths (hopefully fifteenth sixteenths) of the Trump presidency remain to complete the agenda.

    And as an afterthought, maybe using the TV Apprentice way of firing/hiring wouldn’t be half bad! Prove yourself against credible competition doing real time work and may the best person get the job.

    Like

    Reply
  43. sundance says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Like

    Reply
  44. Apfelcobbler says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Reince leaves WH for job of a lifetime : Romney 2020

    Like

    Reply
  45. RAC says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Situation is becoming dynamic, much better than stuck in a rut, sun’s beginning to come out from behind the clouds.

    Like

    Reply
  46. JAS says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    MOOOOOOOOCH!!! Who let the dogs out! Who, who, who, who, who, who 🙂

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

