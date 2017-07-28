BREAKING: President Trump Fires Reince Priebus, Hires General John Kelly as Chief of Staff…

President Trump has just announced via Twitter that he has fired Reince Priebus from the position of Chief-of-Staff and has replaced him with DHS Secretary John Kelly. It would appear GOPe Priebus’s inability to guide ObamaCare was the final straw.

Perhaps this also provides the opening to move HR McMaster out of the NSC and into the DHS position…. interesting development, but not unexpected:

“My hunch is that Reince Priebus will be gone by the end of August along with Sean Spicer and most of their RNC team of White House leakers.” ~ CTH July 23rd

