BREAKING: President Trump Fires Reince Priebus, Hires General John Kelly as Chief of Staff…

President Trump has just announced via Twitter that he has fired Reince Priebus from the position of Chief-of-Staff and has replaced him with DHS Secretary John Kelly. It would appear GOPe Priebus’s inability to guide ObamaCare was the final straw.
Perhaps this also provides the opening to move HR McMaster out of the NSC and into the DHS position…. interesting development, but not unexpected:
“My hunch is that Reince Priebus will be gone by the end of August along with Sean Spicer and most of their RNC team of White House leakers.” ~ CTH July 23rd
OH we got some genius political reporting going on here folks
Hip, hip hooray. Hope he’s correct, obviously he’s not right.
Well…who would have ever thought???
Rotfl. I thought the same thing. Theyte not sending their best…..
Fake Newsman are catching on to the plan!
LOL!!
Too funny. The replies to that tweet are so positive that I thought they were all written by Repub Voters.
It became clear tho, they’re written by Dems.
These Dems are not gonna know what hit ’em.
Who is this Ryan Preibus ally?? Pence???
Scott Walker
hehe, just saw that!
Gone are the days when the news world would/could ignore the Friday afternoon “dumps.”. Hehe
So a Ryan Preibus ally leaks to you? Thanks Harwood He will be gone by Monday (with McMasters)
LikeLiked by 6 people
I know! What fools these people are.
This rollercoaster ride is getting intriguing, and dizzying!
Buckle up, folks!
with all I’ve read about McMasters this comes as no surprise to me.
My my my
“The Big Ugly” cometh.
For those in the leak mess.
If Priebus leaked casual things and non classified things, that is not a crime. If shows disloyalty. Some times these people take the whistle-blower defense. However if the “casual” leaks were not about bad policies and mis-treatment and just personal crap, then there is no whistle-blower defense.
So Priebus gets fired for being disloyal but no chance to go to prison unless he was involved in leaking some classified things. Then prison.
There are however many key classified items, international calls and meetings, and policy related leaks going on. These are all possible prison crimes. Was Priebus involved in some of those? Maybe?
Is Rinse Prewash going to be charged? Should be
I hope Keith Schiller was dispatched to Rancid Priapus ‘ office to get custody of his RINO papers, communications and sabotage equipment. Rancid wont be scratching Scaramucci’s name off the President’s schedule anymore.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Rinse & Repeat cycle! Go Keith!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hmm… interesting how folks get fired when they’re out of town.
It is not unusual for a Chief of Staff to last 6 or even less months.
Yep, particularly in a new administration.
The new exciting and promising byproduct of all of this is that young people are fired up and talking about these positions on detail. This will matter come voting time.
Hat tip to all the meme warriors at The_Donald, other pro Trump subs on Reddit and 4chan/pol.
LikeLiked by 10 people
It was the greatest honor of his life.
Too bad he didn’t treat it as such.
Good for you Reince
these words are meaningless if he is proven to be one of the leakers…makes him look even more treacherous in my book.
I wonder if Rinse will go to work for a Network?
If so…which one.
He can’t go to work as a Lobbyist, not for 5 years.
It would be something if he went to work for CNN!
Maybe he can go back to Kabosh WI and interview to work at the upcoming Foxconn plant.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think his appearance is too insipid to even be a “republican” Trump basher on CNN,
Mike
Yeah, he would come across as a whiny weasel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder, wheatietoo, if the RNC will welcome him back into the fold. After all, he’s been on the inside of “enemy” territory.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think they will, because he obviously was working behind enemy lines,
EXACTLY, mimbler.
Katie Walsh is already back with the RNC…
Surprise, surprise, eh, Sandra?!
That would go over about as well as Megyn Kelly going to MSNBC.
Gateway Pundit is crediting Kim Guilefoyle for outing Reince as a leaker.
Welcome to the WH Kim.
Who better to “finger” leakers but people in the media who are whispering what is going on…thanks KG for you helped PTrump and Americans!
July 27th. Preibus resigned. Leaker out.
Seems like a bunch of people got it right.
Love having a Loyal Marine/Military in these positions, rather than some Political Hack or former Lawyer, etc.
America First! Fealty!
Bull, a number of us old jarheads still bleed red, white and blue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With Wolf
LikeLiked by 2 people
in sheep’s clothing?
sounds about right.
Quick! To the vomit bags!
Scaramucci comes in and within days Mitts mole is out.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Scaramooch Scaramooch will you do the Reincedango!!
“He is a great American…”
Unlike the treasonous, backstabbers our President is in the process of removing.
🙂
Yikes!I trust Sara too…
I have been criticized for bad-mouthing McMasters…he is a Globalist War Hawk and he should go for he is very deceptive. My gut said long ago…NAUGHT! Anyone who can’t even say AMERICA properly needs to go…”Mr. Murica.”
I warned on day 1 this guy is BAD news.
I also warned he’s been feeding bad Intel in briefings.
POTUS is being misled about terrorism, China, NK, and especially, Russia.
Watch this grow into full IC scandal, all agencies lying about Trump and lying to Trump.
I’m with ya Bull. I said on day one I didn’t like the hire one bit. I guess I understood Trumps reasoning, but still
That little weasel has always been a globalist shill & an illegal alien invasion apologist
Drain the swamp!
Trump is asking Sergeants why we are still in Afghanistan after 17 years? Seems to tell me that his generals aren’t making sense to Trump. Therefore, it does point to a need for new top brass. At least to me it does.
Mattis seems to be doing well with ISIS, with surround and annihilate strategy. Still, someone is not making sense to Trump.
McMaster seems nervous when around Trump. I would put no money on McMaster for any position going forward. He is not performing when everything I have heard would indicate he should. No Trump loyalty might be the reason, or just overrated.
I think Reince was one of those Washington backstabbers Mucci talked about a couple of days ago.
“What I don’t like about Washington is people do not let you know how they feel,” the new comms director said this morning. “They’re very nice to your face and then they take a shiv or a machete and they stab it in your back. I don’t like it. I’m a Wall Street guy and I’m more of a front-stabbing person and I’d rather tell people directly how I feel about them than this sort of nonsense.”
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/07/26/scaramucci_a_lot_of_backstabbers_in_washington_im_more_of_a_front-stabbing_person.html
That is the Italian NY way – open and frank.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I grew up this way and it was very confusing and weird/creepy to move to other parts of the country where people do not tell you what they think _to_your_face_, and just get it over with.
You never know what the heck any of those people are REALLY thinking. Scary. And un-neccesary.
Thank God for Prez Trump.
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=Blackstabber+Smile+On+My+Face&&view=detail&mid=C87BC5D26978BCBD937AC87BC5D26978BCBD937A&FORM=VRDGAR
Love the O’Jays, moe. 😍
(What they do)
(They smile in your face)
All the time they want to take your place
The back stabbers (back stabbers)
(They smile in your face)
All the time they want to take your place
The back stabbers (back stabbers)
Wolf just said that Rinse My Prius will join him from the WH….
hmmmmmm, 100-D chess being played here?
Could you any more possibly put two things together like this that I would never want to see?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kind of telling, that his first interview is with CNN; maybe because he had them on speed dial,
LikeLiked by 1 person
On a side note Ronna Romney McDaniel went against her Uncle and neverTrump very early in campaign and runs RNC…I hope she can keep the Preibus snakes out…The President is de facto head of RNC and she has his back…
I do believe we will have energized primaries with Deplorables running proudly…I’m sure ready after healthcare debacle…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Can you hear the people sing? singing the song of angry men…
Cold Anger now has an anthem
Remember this folks? LOL
I hope Kelly has the political chops for the position.
He’s been a Marine since he was a kid, MAGA.
Seriously doubt he’ll have any problems with these Political Tools, Hacks and Elitists.
“Use that on the Press, Sir.”
LOL Never saw that. Thx.
I would LOVE to see Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer come into the administration…to replace Kelly at DHS? He is quite impressive when he is on FOX. He seems trustworthy and he backs P45. Go Tony…MAGA, baby!
When SD posted this picture, my thought at seeing the look on President Trump’s face was that Ryan will be gone after ’18. PT brought Foxconn to WI D-1 – not Ryan.
Preach it Corey! Betty Baier doesn’t know what to say.
Oops! Wrong tweet. Look downstairs.
Official statement from General Kelly:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very sincere and very very classy!!!
Could be fake news, but I like the sound of it.
John Harwood is a liar and an anti-Trumper through and through.
Thanks, Wyntre. I didn’t know.
When you are leading MAGA, you have a Party called patriotic Americans.
DJT has suffered more cuts from RINO’s than Caesar from Brutus and his other assassins….. But unlike Caesar, DJT is still standing, supported by We The People!!! I feel as though DJT has been waging an Independent war against the Establishment since he won the nomination….. As an Independent, surrounded by his hand-picked staff and Cabinet and supported by US, he WILL Drain the Swamp and MAGA!!!
Hey it’s FRIDAY and that is when things happen…MAGA.
That’s the look I give my teenagers when they openly defy me. LOL
LOVE IT!
This is MAGA from the inside out!
Yes! Sundance, my mood has done a 180 since McCain’s behvavior last night. The MSM went from gloating about Obamacare to freaking out about the new Chief of Staff. I love this “Big Ugly” stuff!
As always you were right. THE BIG UGLY is happening. Yay.
Wolverines!:
I thought of that exact clip reading through the McStain thread earlier today.
The bridge to nowhere just got dumped into troubled waters.
I’m so excited about the shake-up I’m drunk-posting even though I’m not drunk!
Meant to post this.
Preach it Corey. Betty Baier doesn’t know how to respond.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m so excited I started sweating. off to take another shower.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
so the LID should stay sealed now that the leaker can’t lift it, right?
General Kelly is my favorite of Trump45’s Cabinet picks 🙂
Congratulations to General Kelly!
DHS replacement process.
Senate people have threatened Trump with no recess appointments? OK. They will have one lone person gavel in session each day so not official recess. Recess appointments are only temporary till end of year anyway.
DHS Sec position I would rate as a key national security position.
For that the President has the power to call in the Senate until it is done. No vacation for anybody.
Same thing for Budget and deficit ceiling. No vacations.
So the President has 3 items he can possibly use to legally and constitutionally call the full Senate into session over breaks.
1) DHS secretary
2) Deficit ceiling
3) Budget.
PS. Alaska just lost its special Trump removing Obama bans on oil exploration areas. For now…
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/roger-stone-reince-priebus-instrumental-getting-robert-mueller-appointed-special-counsel/
If true about McMaster-I am concerned:
We need a wartime consigliere:
Good interview with Corey here… and no, Sessions isn’t going anywhere 😀
Twilight Zone
Wolf Blitzer just pointing out 3-4 big things PDJT has done so far.
(In my defense, waiting to see if Priebus shows some class on his way out)
Please General Kelly place your jackboots on the throats of Mueller, McCabe, McMaster, McCain,and Rose and shine. Please. Eagle globe and anchor
It’s about time a pragmatic, objective approach to White House operations is being taken. Trump was new to Washington, politics and the Republican inner circle and put trust and faith in the opinions of others. He used his gut instincts and business experience for some great cabinet hires but couldn’t bat a thousand. Six months have revealed a lot of what went on behind the scenes and he is now fearless in restructuring his power hierarchy.
It’s a great virtue to cut your losses and eventually come out in an improved situation. Six months seemed longer than it was, but it only is one eighth of a first term. With a revitalized, energized and more savvy outlook the MAGA agenda will pick up steam and make this rookie period inconsequential. Many good achievements have been going on and are in process of development. More will follow.
The media has been gloating about the small stuff, the personal confrontations and Russia. Seven eigths (hopefully fifteenth sixteenths) of the Trump presidency remain to complete the agenda.
And as an afterthought, maybe using the TV Apprentice way of firing/hiring wouldn’t be half bad! Prove yourself against credible competition doing real time work and may the best person get the job.
Reince leaves WH for job of a lifetime : Romney 2020
Situation is becoming dynamic, much better than stuck in a rut, sun’s beginning to come out from behind the clouds.
MOOOOOOOOCH!!! Who let the dogs out! Who, who, who, who, who, who 🙂
