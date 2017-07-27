Thursday Morning – Kellyanne Conway Discusses White House Intrigue…

Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox and Friends morning to discuss the current state of White House intrigue:
Preisbus needs to go.
I don’t trust her.
Agree. She is just another professional who moved to DC for whole life.
She hasn’t moved to DC; her husband is a litigator in a NYC law firm….she commutes back and forth.
Well now we know, Bob and SR were not personnel evaluators in their first life.
Why, because I don’t trust KAC? SMH.
Were you around here thu the primaries?
Fortunately we have a President who will replace anybody if they can’t do their job. I think KAC has been due for a replacement for a while. She’s too flighty and manic when she confronts the media goblins. Not a good representative for Trump. I’d bet on her departure by the end of the year.
Who do you trust Bob?
That would be ‘whom’ do you trust. Fire them all and start over. Get rid of the Obama covert operatives.
Ouch! I haven’t been tagged by the grammar/spelling police in a long while.
I trust P Trump.
I trust President Trump, Steve Bannon, and Jeff Sessions to have the best interest of American citizens at heart.
That is not to say that I definitely don’t trust anyone else, but, the Jury remains out for the moment. I would very much like to trust VP Pence and Priebus, despite all the many rumors I read regarding them; I have seen nothing substantive which is negative.
Tense, turbulent times. I don’t know what to think. I am not very good at reading the Washington tea leaves. Will Reince soon be:
1. Doing the perp walk?
2. Named as Ambassador to Zimbabwe?
3. Resigning to spend more time with his family?
Or maybe Reince is staying and everyone else is leaving. Anthony sure seems to have stirred things up.
Like the ambassador to Zimbabwe. 🙂
I like this Scaramucci fellow. He seems to be cut from the same cloth as Trump. I don’t want any of Trump’s people to be “normal” – I want America’s enemies running scared from what seems like a bunch of crazy people!
She did not deny or explain why the tweet was “copied” to RP. Hmmmmmmmmm?
The famous tweet has been deleted….hmmmmmm?
Yes it turned out the financial info was public since Jul 23, so couldn’t really be leaked if legally available to public,
All this firing talk is IMO following the resist narrative.
Around 3:00 of the video, did KAC say she’s “a jerk for hiring a chief of staff?”
Yes she did……………………interesting isn’t it. Is she getting ready to fall on her sword and exit?
Being away from her family in NJ has got to be hard. They are young and need a mom at home.
I really don’t watch much of this and no FOX besides one or two shows, but this all seems pointless…It’s literaly a soap opera in many ways..Looking at the numbers it appears 2-3 million people enjoy it….
Just clean house and start over would be my plan…If there are still any holdovers then look in the mirror, that’s who to blame…The press is not going to stop lying and making up sources…I honestly believe the only thing keeping the Fake News numbers up is replying to all this because I don’t know anyone who cares…I will just go back to ignoring…My mistake watching…
Treehouse Poet Laureate
