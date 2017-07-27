Thursday Morning – Kellyanne Conway Discusses White House Intrigue…

Posted on July 27, 2017 by

Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox and Friends morning to discuss the current state of White House intrigue:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to Thursday Morning – Kellyanne Conway Discusses White House Intrigue…

  1. magatrump says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Preisbus needs to go.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Bob Thoms says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    I don’t trust her.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Chuck says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Who do you trust Bob?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Emily Summer says:
      July 27, 2017 at 2:08 pm

      That would be ‘whom’ do you trust. Fire them all and start over. Get rid of the Obama covert operatives.

      Like

      Reply
    • Bob Thoms says:
      July 27, 2017 at 2:13 pm

      I trust P Trump.

      Like

      Reply
      • AmericaFirst says:
        July 27, 2017 at 2:21 pm

        I trust President Trump, Steve Bannon, and Jeff Sessions to have the best interest of American citizens at heart.

        That is not to say that I definitely don’t trust anyone else, but, the Jury remains out for the moment. I would very much like to trust VP Pence and Priebus, despite all the many rumors I read regarding them; I have seen nothing substantive which is negative.

        Like

        Reply
  4. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Tense, turbulent times. I don’t know what to think. I am not very good at reading the Washington tea leaves. Will Reince soon be:

    1. Doing the perp walk?

    2. Named as Ambassador to Zimbabwe?

    3. Resigning to spend more time with his family?

    Or maybe Reince is staying and everyone else is leaving. Anthony sure seems to have stirred things up.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Michael says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    She did not deny or explain why the tweet was “copied” to RP. Hmmmmmmmmm?

    Like

    Reply
  6. Watcher says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    All this firing talk is IMO following the resist narrative.

    Like

    Reply
  7. madelinesminion says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Around 3:00 of the video, did KAC say she’s “a jerk for hiring a chief of staff?”

    Like

    Reply
    • Bob Thoms says:
      July 27, 2017 at 2:22 pm

      Yes she did……………………interesting isn’t it. Is she getting ready to fall on her sword and exit?

      Being away from her family in NJ has got to be hard. They are young and need a mom at home.

      Like

      Reply
  8. ALEX says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    I really don’t watch much of this and no FOX besides one or two shows, but this all seems pointless…It’s literaly a soap opera in many ways..Looking at the numbers it appears 2-3 million people enjoy it….

    Just clean house and start over would be my plan…If there are still any holdovers then look in the mirror, that’s who to blame…The press is not going to stop lying and making up sources…I honestly believe the only thing keeping the Fake News numbers up is replying to all this because I don’t know anyone who cares…I will just go back to ignoring…My mistake watching…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s