Trump’s “Disappointment” – An Example of What AG Jeff Sessions Refuses To Address…

Many opinions are visible on the subject of President Trump questioning the focus and competency of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. With that in mind perhaps it’s worthwhile pointing out a simple example of internal DOJ corruption that AG Sessions is intentionally avoiding.
In October 2015 the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it was dropping the investigation into the IRS, Lois Lerner, and the unlawful sharing of taxpayer data in the IRS targeting investigation surrounding True The Vote et al. The decision was laughable. The DOJ dropped an investigation into illegal activity conducted by the DOJ? Oh, ok..
As a direct consequence of the DOJ decision, congressional inquiry into the IRS/DOJ targeting matter seemingly dropped from the radar and disappeared into the ether of the Swamp without anyone paying much attention.
However, if you review the origin of the entire IRS/DOJ scheme, the post-2010 mid-term “shellacking” and “secret research project“, and carry it forward to the 2016 election result any interested observer would still be left asking:
A: “why did the IRS, through Lois Lerner, deliver 1+ million pages of tax filings, to include the entire donor list of Tea Party and patriot groups including every “schedule B” with the names of every contributor to the organization, through 21 CD-ROMs to the DOJ? And B: Who did she deliver them to?…
This questions are not some esoteric enterprise or hindsight review unworthy of investigation. The background to the factual distribution of IRS data to the DOJ was not accidental; nor did the actual material arrive at some disingenuous DOJ office. These files were illegally distributed from the IRS to the DOJ and ended up in the hands of actual DOJ officials. Who are they?
These are brutally obvious questions which, despite the numerous congressional hearings on the matter, were never asked – nor answered.
The entire scheme is riddled with complexity; almost too complex for the average person to understand, and seriously difficult to summarize. However, when you boil it down here’s the essential components that are no longer suspicion or supposition, but factually provable:
As a result of a trillion dollar stimulus filled with scheme and graft; and as a result of Obamacare being similarly schemed in backroom deals and late night votes; President Obama was “shellacked” in the November 2010 election.
The White House didn’t see the 2010 defeat a flawed policy issue; rather as the entrenched ideologues they are, they saw the SCOTUS case “citizens united” as the principle tool used by the White House opponents to organize and fund political movements, ie. the tea party.
The Obama Team response to the 2010 Shellacking was to use the Dept. of Justice (AG Eric Holder) to weaponize the IRS and go after groups -like Tea Party Groups- organized under the financial umbrella of 501(c)(4)(5) donation structuring.
Years later, when the scheme was discovered – the White House denied knowledge (“not even a smidgen of corruption”), the DOJ feigned ignorance (“we don’t know why we got the millions of pages”), and the IRS began working overtime trying to hide the construct of the prior communication, planning and strategy.
- The head of IRS tax exempt division, Louis Lerner, plead the Fifth.
- Obama’s Chief of Staff Jack Lew was made Treasury Secretary (IRS is sub division of Treasury Dept.) where he was/is able to continue hiding information.
- And Eric Holder constructed a team of DOJ lawyers to isolate, hide and manipulate the trail of evidence within the DOJ.
Just before the IRS targeting scheme was fully discovered/comprehended, and seemingly overlooked by any curious media enterprise, in February 2013 representative Maxine Waters said:
“The President has put in place an organization with the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life. That’s going to be very, very powerful. That database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to go down with that database and the concerns of those people because they can’t get around it. And he’s [President Obama] been very smart. It’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.” (link)
Against, the backdrop of information which proved the UniParty, both dems and republicans, benefited from the targeting of the Tea Party and oppositional forces; and with the full comprehension that Mitch McConnell and the republican leadership organized a post Citizens United strategy to work around their financial dependency on the electorate via Super-PACs; aren’t you just a little bit curious what the purpose was to assemble a data-base or “Secret Research Project“?
Lois Lerner’s and other IRS officials’ concerns about how to handle these donor lists came on the heels of an advisory from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) to her and other IRS officials in late March 2012 of “an audit we plan to conduct of the IRS’s process for reviewing applications for tax exemption by potential section 501(c)(4), 501(c)(5), and 501(c)(6) organizations.”
March 2012 “audit we plan to conduct” was the IG notification for a pending investigation of IRS. Specifically of their handling of Conservative Groups filing applications and status.
We all know the result of that investigation was a finding the IRS was indeed targeting conservative groups – hence the IRS scandal erupted in the headlines.
However, far more troubling were later discoveries into the internal communications which suggested much more nefarious activity regarding the assembly of secret lists, the “Secret Research Project”.
An undertaking by both the Obama Administration and the DOJ together with the IRS began to surface.
The American Center for Law and Justice put it thusly:
“We know the IRS unconstitutionally targeted conservative groups. We know they illegally demanded, obtained, and held the donor lists of these conservative organizations. Now we learn that in 2012, the height of the targeting, the IRS was involved in a “secret research project” with this confidential, illegally obtained donor information.”
That’s more than a big deal. It’s potentially criminal.
The very fact that the IRS was using the phrase “secret research project” should give every American pause. But the fact that this project was conducted as part of a well-orchestrated effort to target and silence conservative Americans is utterly disturbing.
Now, again, ask yourself:
Why would Lois Lerner be delivering 21 CD-ROMs of data, lists of every American who joined arms with the Tea Party, to Eric Holder at the DOJ ? And who specifically did she give it to?
WASHINGTON […] “After the Justice Department turned over the database to the Oversight Committee this month in response to a subpoena, the Justice Department says it was informed by IRS officials that it contains legally protected taxpayer information that should not have ever been sent to the FBI and it now plans to return the full database to the IRS,” a statement from the oversight committee said.
According to material obtained by the committee, the IRS sent the FBI “21 disks constituting a 1.1 million page database of information from 501(c)(4) tax exempt organizations, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”
The transaction occurred in October 2010. (link)
The data the IRS sent to the DOJ not only included the tax returns of every organization, it also included the “schedule B’s” of each of those returns. That means the DOJ received the list of every single person who contributed to one of the organizations. That’s much more information than just the IRS filings of the organizations themselves.
Are we to believe the DOJ just did nothing with that massive list of U.S. citizens who contributed to any political 501(c) group? Are we to believe those disks just sat in an office somewhere until the DOJ decided to return them?
Think about this and be intellectually honest.
Who authorized creating those CD-ROM’s? Who, specifically, received them at the DOJ? What, specifically was done after their arrival? Who specifically was involved in all of this? We are talking about multiple layers of people in various levels of authorization.
This is actual evidence the DOJ was weaponized against a large portion of the American electorate. This reality is not in dispute. This actually happened. Yet, no-one has ever been held to account. Why?
If you wonder why the entire corrupt DC political class is openly in opposition to President Donald J Trump…. And if you wonder why President Donald Trump is expressing public frustrations with his Attorney General…. Well,… Perhaps Attorney General Jeff Sessions could begin by just asking these simple questions of his own organization.
Too much to ask?
I might could buy into some 6D chess moves…….. IF…….. i had any evidence that Sessions had Drained the DOJ Swamp. I would appreciate any evidence of drainage!!!!
How do you pull off a major multi-layered strategy plan with Obummer holdovers???? You don’t.
I hope I am wrong…………….
That is the sad part. There are so many leaks nothing is capable of being kept secret.
So then they use the leaks to their advantage and “communicate” using the MSM.
“If we were to go by the book like Lt. Savek, days would be like hours…”
Sorry to say but it looks like AG Session’s lacks that killer instinct. He has been in Congressence for the last 20 years and moves at a vastly different pace unlike the real killers in the administration like Wilbur Ross, Tillerson, etc who came from the business world like Trump.. Session is a good man but, I think, probably not the right person for this job at this time.
In Trump’s speech to the scouts he described a successful business man who sold his business. For 10 years he took it easy – lived the good life. Then he had an opportunity to buy his company back * He bought his company back but he failed & it went bankrupt.
What happened? Trump asked.
“I lost my momentum.”
Perhaps Sessions had it years ago but he too may have lost his momentum.
Jeff Sessions was sworn in February 9th. The Deputy AG was sworn in on April 26th. It takes time to do a job well. And given the depth of the Swamp, things must be done in such a way that the critters are caught unaware rather than being given time to shred documents and smash hard drives and cell phones. The arrest of one Awan brother as he tried to leave the country gives me hope that things are not as they seem. I prayed for My President and AG Sessions on my trip to Joplin this afternoon and then all the way back. I firmly believe that prayer, not politics, is what will change things.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Did u draw this one yourself, Howie?
God gives us many blessings and tools, but ultimately it is up to us to use them.
Amen! Has the President prioritized what investigations he wants conducted? During the campaign he said he did not want to hurt the Clintons! Well does he or doesn’t he? I would think yes! Also investigate Fast and Furious, IRS Scandal and a complete audit of Bozo’s Stimulus Package! If he hasn’t shame on him for attacking the AG on twitter.
It’s not unreasonable to dismiss the linked report stating the FBI returned the full database to the IRS considering Obama’s final acts to ensure similar access would not be interfered with or interrupted once Obama left office…recall:
Jan. 12: Obama expands the NSA’s ability to share data with other agencies
Jan 20: Obama’s final act as president promises more tech talent in Washington
Do you know why I love the treehouse? Sundance (et al) writes an incredibly interesting, TIMELY blog and allows us all to express our opinions about it. The answers are 360 degree opinions and very few people attack those opinions. This is the FIRST place I. Heck I’m the morning and the last place I check at night- many times in between. I have never thanked Sundance for this blog but am now trying to figure out how to donate on my iPhone for the continuance of this terrific resource. So thanks all (ad rem, Sundance, all others) for creating and maintaining my favorite place on the internet!
Yes, I don’t want an echo chamber. I scrutinize every post contradicting one of mine to see what I can learn from it, to make my opinions more accurate.
The dems look like idiots because they brook no alternate opinions and skip into cray cray land holding hands.
Sessions will be starting QB all season.
Not really…he’s not even backup since his recusals…..Rosenstein is the man calling the plays now.
Other than POTUS and a very few loyal lieutenants everyone in D.C. thumbs their nose at everyone of us.
At what point will we all wake up to the fact that those we trusted to represent us have sold us out?
You all keep hoping and hoping and hoping. We’ve been hoping for almost 30 years since Reagan left office.
At what point does hope turn into reality? That reality is we are screwed unless we step up. Stepping up does not mean continuing to clutch your pearls asking why the government does not save us is not what I am talking about.
We must move on those who wish to enslave us and who wish to destroy us and our President.
Time for all who can go out and join their local Republican Group.
Work to identify viable candidates who have the ability to defeat our enemies
Time for all who can to work to make sure our enemies are primaried by honest, decent American Patriots who will be loyal to America, the Constitution and President Trump.
We can no longer allow our enemies to define the battle field and the Rules of Engagement.
Our time is now or we will lose it all.
take back the state party coast to coast and primary them all
Great post. Some call us Grass Roots Activists. The key word here is activists. We must get active. We need a good stock of patriots willing to serve as representatives and senators so we can primary our current Congress Critters’ behinds. Everyone of those Rinos who voted no today must go first.
I gave up in 1961 when I saw Kennedy’s old man pay for the victory and JFK make a deal with the devil (LBJ).
I have never looked at the US government as anything other than the enemy of the People and the Constitution.
A very tiny few good people have come through to DC but generally failed to change anything.
It has metastasized badly ever since.
Ike warned us.
Jefferson warned us with the Founding.
It’s barely our country any more. But it hasn’t been our government for 56 years.
And some like General Smedley Butler warned us 25 years earlier than that.
Patriotism is Love of country. Fealty is loyalty to the Constitution and the People.
Government is a machine. You don’t love a machine or swear loyalty to a machine.
That’s basically why I love MAGA, I pray for Trump and appreciate all Treepers.
It’s a war that has brought us all together. We are fighting for our country, for one another, and for the Constitution.
Our enemies, even those hiding in the shadows of the Deep State, are in plain sight.
We know their intention is to destroy our Constitution and tear down our country.
We see it every day in plain sight.
All we have is on the line against this Tyranny.
Many of you know I’ve posted many time the video “My Open Hand is Now Turned into a Fist.”
I’ve done that for Donbass. But, also, for others here to identify with the fight for land, family, religion and values. Same fight against Tyranny. It’s universal.
” Eric Holder constructed a team of DOJ lawyers to isolate, hide and manipulate the trail of evidence within the DOJ.”
And this is probably what Mueller is doing …..
If Trump can get a professional swamp drainer to handle the DOJ, I want that. Sessions isn’t moving the needle at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By putting the spotlight on Sessions, he forces Sessions to answer why certain things aren’t being pursued. It also forces Sessions to pick whether he is on the MAGA side or the Swamp side. It builds on the general MAGA frustration with criminals in the swamp not being prosecuted. With the cold anger and frustration, patriots across the country will do the little things and uncover the key information, just as during the election, to move the MAGA forward.
If Sessions protects the swamp, the pressure will build behind Trump and against the Swamp until they are forced to openly show their hand or acquiesce. Much the way that Ted Cruz was forced when he was invited to speak at the convention. He had to acquiesce or make himself a political zero. He chose to make himself a political zero.
Trump is in position to press his advantage. Ask yourself this, would Trump have made the Transgender announcement and all the tweets if he felt he was risking his hand?
I think Trump is just frustrated with these Swamp creatures that refuse to take the easy path of reconciliation and consistently choose the path of fire and brimstone.
There was an expression that we used to say when I was growing up. “Either sh*t or get off of the pot.” I think that is what Trump is telling Sessions. Up your game and drain the swamp, or exit the job now so someone else can do it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That works if Trump is in his sphere of competence. Who will Trump get for the job? Does he know what the job is? Trump is dealing with a “company structure” that is somewhat out of his range to dismantle and reform.
Congress isn’t helping either. Trump could name some, like Koskinen, that ought to be impeached. To his credit, he has asked why Congress isn’t investigating Hillary’s admitted collusion with foreign governments (See March 2016 CNN Town hall) with the same vigor it is investigating his.
“According to material obtained by the committee, the IRS sent the FBI “21 disks constituting a 1.1 million page database of information from 501(c)(4) tax exempt organizations, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”
The transaction occurred in October 2010. (link)”
And who was Director if the FBI all the time the IRS was sending them illegal databases???
wait for it….
wait for it…
Robert Swan Mueller III is an American lawyer and civil servant who was the sixth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, serving from September 4, 2001, to September 4, 2013.
When does the statute of limitations run out on this? 7 years? That’s coming right up!
I don’t know the answer because I am a plumber, not a lawyer.
Hello…….Sessions……….where are you?? Are you alive?
Senator Grassley’s Investigation Is Looking at Election Collusion With Yet Another Nation
http://www.redstate.com/streiff/2017/07/26/grassley-investigation-collusion/
That’s a good example – notice the Redstate article asks rhetorically “what’s the crime?” If there is no crime, don’t bother the DoJ. Bother Congress.
This is not 4D chess on Trump’s part. Trump would not play any 4D chess games with the reputation of his close ally and/or his AG. That kind of treatment would hurt his AG’s reputation which would affect his AG’s authority when dealing with future legal matters. It could undermine his AG within the DOJ as well. And, that kind of treatment would not engender trust between Trump & his other Cabinet members & staff.
I believe that the public communications indicate that Trump cannot trust Sessions anymore. It doesn’t matter why the trust is gone – whether Sessions is compromised or weak or a Brutus. What matters is that Trump wants Sessions out. Also, he’s communicating with Sessions publicly because he can’t meet with Sessions privately anymore. Trump can’t afford another Comey type of situation with he said/he said and memos and leaks and obstruction of justice memes. It would be the end of his presidency.
Tough situation.
Sessions senselessly recused from Russia. It was an awful mistake. Personally I’d prefer if he resigned, but since that’s not going to happen, nor will he get fired, I just want Jeff Sessions to do the jobs he can control. 1) Unmasking 2) Awan/DWS IT hacker case 3) IRS targeting 4) Holder Fast Furious Gun running 5) Appointing special prosecutor for Hillary 6) Leakers etc. 7) Fire McCabe. There are a myriad of things Sessions can and needs to do
Republicans don’t have the political will to fight. They’ve only learned how to survive and become wealthy career politicians. Trump will teach them how to fight – how to win.
McTumor Delivered the enemies call to war yesterday on the floor of the Senate.
” Stop listening to the bombastic loudmouths on the radio and television and the Internet. To hell with them. They don’t want anything done for the public good. Our incapacity is their livelihood.”
This is their Deceleration of War against We the People
Stop and ponder what McStain meant with these few words. “Our incapacity is their livelihood.”
Sundance tweeted and wrote about what McStain and the Uniparty mean in these few words.
High time we all understand that we are at war.
Anyone who expected them to give up their power without it being pried from their fingers is delusional. Remember that for the Clintons, Obamas, and everyone in their criminal network to have gotten away with all the things they got away with, many of these swamp creatures had to look the other way.
Hopefully one or two of them eventually grows a conscience and does the right thing for the people even though it will mean the end of their political career. Or leaks something that that undoes the entire corrupt tapestry.
I am reminded of story out of Washington state where a simple honest law enforcement officer kept pulling at something that just didn’t seem right and he uncovered a large ring of child abuse/prostitution that was partially run through the child services/foster program.
Just one good person can keep pushing or pull the right string and the whole curtain will start to fall.
Sessions at least at very least fire mcabe from the FBI. he’s a plant and such serious conflicts with his wife accepting money from DNC. It should be easy if you have any nerve. the DOJ is a cesspool of hillary guys and gals….Fix it cause this new Debbie wasserman investigation is huge. There needs to be real pressure put down now…Mcabe will block and hide this stuff. Sessions is a roman Senator in a toga not a praetorian in armour…..
McCabe will be gone shortly after wray is confirmed. Wray’s nomination is out of committee. Up to Mcconnell to schedule the confirmation vote. In addition to Mccabe, Rybicki and Baker need to be removed. Comey, McCabe, Rybicki and Baker were a team.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How wonderful … Sessions is opening an investigation into leaks.
Now if we can only keep him from recusing himself …
Trump did not know all this was gonna happen. It is being forced upon him.
People here were saying he is eight steps ahead of everyone. PT is all we got to put things right, trying to portray him as infallible does not do him justice or helps him. He needs all the support we can give him.
Maybe we need to march. It’s interesting, I don’t think any political party was ever taken as seriously as the Tea Party, considering how they worked against it and the IRS targeting. We need to make them afraid of us again.
Sessions, is not a good cabinet leader. He is good in a subservient role, not head of a critical cabinet department. With restricted and limited objectives he may be able to focus on doing one job at a time. He can’t multitask as easily and delegate efficiently. And the pressure of being in the spotlight seems to be affecting him.
The President expected a better overview of tbe big picture from him. He is more comfortable shrinking under the radar and dealing with linear details than deciphering multiple levels of deceipt and misdirection. Political crimes are in a different ballpark than drug or immigration issues. Not living up to Presidential expectations. He should be lower in the hierarchy and left to doing easier work.
Babbling in the minority party with no responsibility is EZ. Being AG during a coup is not.
Sundance has explained to us on several fronts how Trump is erecting parallel structures where he cannot change the establishment structures. Perhaps he is doing so in the legal/justice realm.
Bypass. Island hop.
There is a statute of limitations that would apply to prevent many delayed criminal prosecutions, but asset seizure and forfeiture could be used, and persons identified in malfeasance certainly should be fired. Domestic enemies have other worries that should go beyond concern about “legal problems”. It can occur subversive “untouchables” discover that throwing the book out the window for “solving problems” is not an idea or approach unique or restricted to criminals. Patriots can resort to black ops as black as any covert op that ever was, to strike a straight blow with a crooked stick when circumstances require it be so. Defending the republic has not always been a sterile and “polite” or legal endeavor. Enemies of the republic can learn the full meaning of that true history that is a continuum into the present (and future).
Cover ups extend SOL.
Unless there’s something else going on we don’t know about, although there’s lots of speculation, then just fire him and appoint a pit bull during the recess.
Hurry up , Hurry UP, (stamping feet)
I’m actually insulted that the BIG NEWS out of the DOJ yesterday, and again today, is that AG Sessions plans on making an announcement within the next few days about a REPORT ON LEAKERS.
A REPORT???
And we’re supposed to be excited about this?
How about some INDICTMENTS???
I just read every word of this PDJT public criticism of his AG Jeff Sessions.
All of your facts and insights left me angry, confused, disappointed and tired.
Our country has been hijacked by some very evil people, Trump knows it.
His plan to win the Presidency proved to me, he knows a lot of what is going on.
He knows the bad stuff. He has a strategy with back up plans.
“The big Ugly” is going to be BIG. And very Ugly!
Strap in, this is part of that plan. Firing Sessions would get in the way.
When did one man completely dominate 95% of press coverage for a year and a 1/2.
They are not talking about what he is doing. In fact the media reports Trump hasn’t accomplished anything, which is false.
I have his back, We have his back and so does the Almighty.
The president has ours.
“Do you want to play a game”
One question I want to ask: I agree that the IRS scandal and many others need attention, but is there a deadline?
