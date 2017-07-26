Long Morning Interview – White House Communication Director Anthony Scaramucci…

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci gave an almost 30 minute interview to CNN earlier today. Just about every possible topic imaginable was covered in the half-hour discussion.
Advertisements
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci gave an almost 30 minute interview to CNN earlier today. Just about every possible topic imaginable was covered in the half-hour discussion.
Scott Adams gave the Healthcare part high marks 😀
LikeLiked by 14 people
You don’t have to watch the entire interview to see the part that Scott Adams is referencing. It happens in the first few minutes of the interview. Mr. Scaramucci is discussing health care and it’s clear (IMO) that there weren’t any specific rebuttals to his line of reasoning in Cuomo’s talking points so he just looks lost. This is a pattern for most of the enemedia. They don’t possess any in-depth knowledge of the topics for which they question other’s expertise so if the daily talking points don’t provide the rebuttal then they’re unable to coherently respond.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Cuomo looks to me like a nervous wreck most of the time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perfectly stated.
LikeLike
My reply was for anotherworriedmom.
LikeLike
What the hell is he doing on CNN. TRUMP does not hate FAKE NEWS as much as he wants you to think. Put this guy on OAN or Fox & Friends, Lou Dobbs not CNN. Can’t believe it??
LikeLike
Mooch: Trolls’ and Never- Trumpers’ worst nightmare.
LikeLike
There goes another 30 minutes of my day
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are a braver soul than me. I left at ‘banging on members of his party’. What is he, three?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watching without volume would be good. Cuomo’s facial expressions throughout, priceless. He’s outgunned and knows it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great analysis by Scott Adams. The Mooch is a definite upgrade.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I know very little about Scaramucci, but his face has a permanent sarcastic, scowling, disgusted look to it. Or maybe that’s just his “Fake News Face”!
LikeLiked by 4 people
its resting bitch face… i have it too lol lol
LikeLiked by 4 people
“The high ground maneuver”… awesome to watch Smooch in action. He’s a genius and very articulate. The Whitehouse is on the move.
LikeLiked by 9 people
This Cuomo ever grilled Obama and other rats on Obamacare?
LikeLiked by 11 people
Never.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never.
LikeLike
“He could throw that speed ball by you
Make you look like a fool boy” MOOCH!🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
If an interviewer kept interrupting me like this asshat, I would walk away from the interview and tell him to have a discussion with himself.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I ‘d be tempted to tell him to do something with himself but it probably wouldn’t be “discussion”.
LikeLike
Cuomo was flailing away for 30 mins trying to hit the ‘gotcha sweet spot’, but his arguments were variants on ‘moving the goal posts’, ‘red herrings’, and ‘strawmen’. You could tell Cuomo was being fed several inconsistent questions through his earpiece.
Scaramucci had them all out numbered. The only thing I’d like to see different is for Scaramucci to call out the fallacious arguments and name & shame them for what they are: moving the goal posts, red herrings, and strawmen, plus the ever popular “what does I don’t know really mean”, as if Cuomo doesn’t actually speak or hear English.
LikeLiked by 6 people
But you end up WATCHING and supporting CNN by watching. Big Whoop! Cuomo made a ass out of himself ,AGAIN. Just Like WOLF, Lemonl and every other LIB talking head on CNN . Man need to get something else to do for Entertainment than supporting CNN.
LikeLike
Hey folks! This most entertaining interview is the epitome of 2 NYC/LI guys from an ethnic background having fun sparring with each other. The 1 liners were incredible.
Scaramucci is the “Mooch!” Looking forward to more of his interviews!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Just wow!
Can’t wait to hear more of these types of interviews on the anti-Trump MSM. Never thought I would ever say such a thing.
That being said…..I wish Cuomo would ask his question and then shut up while the answer is given.
Scaramucci (thunder and lightning is so very frightening) has his job cut out for him retraining the MSM to serve the truthful power of journalism and to serve the interest of the people, as designed, instead of being combative and ever dark and dreary.
I look forward, with hope, to seeing how this relationship develops.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and, let me stress this again….
This developing relationship between Scaramucci and the media has everything to do with retraining them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So…. You DO the fandango ? 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
In the very first few minutes on the interview where Scaramucci is explaining the economics of deregulating and he said “it’s like getting rid of cobwebs in your attic”, I believe that his choice of words had a double meaning and he was subconsciously referring to the fact the Como is an idiot and his head if full of cobwebs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s absolutely how I took it, too–“cobwebs in YOUR [Cuomo’s] attic”–and I think it whizzed over Cuomo’s head so fast, he knew he’d been hit, but wasn’t quite sure and couldn’t muster any response. Scaramucci is a sharp one! Even better, we’ve got an administration that is producing such objectively positive achievements, that a good spokesperson becomes virtually invincible against silly naysayers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Growing up in Boston we all knew Wednesday was Prince spaghetti day for Anthony!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great Ad from the old days ! The North End ,still the safest place in Boston !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, I don’t know how he got through it, but Mooch gets high praise from me. I’d give him a gold medal right now if I could. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
And he’s prettier, than the last (mooch) ..!bwahahahahahaha.
LikeLike
“The CBO score… the CBO score says… the CBO score…..” Enough with the CBO score. It’s a predictor which fails more than it is correct. It’s an unreliable metric based on political agendas.
Someone needs to call that institution out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Liberalism: A Short Play
Scaramucci: Here’s how bad the healthcare system is: Young, healthy people would rather pay the tax to NOT have health coverage than to pay the healthcare premium.
Cuomo: Maybe that means the tax isn’t high enough.
curtain.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Gotta love this guy. I swear “Scaramucci” is old Italian for “Scare-em-much.” 🙂
Now, can SD get a succinct message to Anthony S. that articulates in a sound-bite-sentence that Anthony can hurl back at them, to the effect that the President is calling Sessions out the only way he CAN call Sessions out, because if he met privately with him, the President and Sessions would be accused of “colluding” and violating the AG’s “independence” from the WH, which apparently only applies to Republican administrations?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cuomo appears to be in need of some fiber.
LikeLiked by 1 person
plenty rolling around between his ears
LikeLike
I could only watch the first 10 minutes of the interview before my head exploded. I would have allowed Cuomo to interrupt me about 3 times before I would have decked him.
As others have mentioned, the MSM is stuck on their same old worn out talking points. Anytime that Scaramucci presented a valid or compelling argument Cuomo would have to interrupt and whine while spewing preprogrammed nonsense. I am surprised that Russia did not come up during the healthcare portion of the interview (which is all I managed to watch). “Isn’t it true that Trump is colluding with Russia to import healthcare for Americans?”
I am looking forward to great things from Scaramucci. I am glad President Trump has tapped him to give the MSM a taste of their own medicine.
Long time lurker, first time poster. Glad there are so many other patriotic Americans out there. During the Obozo years I was starting to wonder if I was it.
LikeLike
Nice post.
LikeLike
Omg…Scarramucci is right on target. He knows his stuff. Mooch held Cuomo captive. The push back is finally happening. Mooch reminds me of the Fonz.
LikeLike
I wouldn’t give CNN the time of day. I must say that POTUS new team are fearless and ready to go to war. Now AG needs to fight for Justice, I believe belonging to senate for so long Republicans have become the Democrats whipping boys and react like an abused spouse. President Trump is using reverse psychology. In other words get a back bone or get replaced, fight damn it and grow a set.
LikeLike
Scaramucci is a college-educated Street Fighter on a street overpopulated with flailing msm wannabe gangstuhs. He’s fearless, capable, concise, surgically effective. Enormously satisfying and entertaining, but couldn’t make it to the end because my nervous system has never tolerated screaming-tantrum toddlers. I’ll hold his jacket and cheer him on, though…
LikeLike
Here’s the sort of dirt Chris has to pretend not to know about as he looks for reasons to attack President Trump over anything and everything.
https://dailygazette.com/article/2017/07/26/watchdogs-cuomo-skirting-campaign-finance-rules
These celebrities think they are squeaky clean moralists of the highest order.
I am sickened by the way the concept of not for profit has been corrupted into a vehicle for the 1% wanna-be’s to support themselves in high style while performing no useful function that would generate legitimate income in the marketplace.
LikeLike