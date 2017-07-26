Long Morning Interview – White House Communication Director Anthony Scaramucci…

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci gave an almost 30 minute interview to CNN earlier today.   Just about every possible topic imaginable was covered in the half-hour discussion.

43 Responses to Long Morning Interview – White House Communication Director Anthony Scaramucci…

  1. SandraOpines says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Scott Adams gave the Healthcare part high marks 😀

    • anotherworriedmom says:
      July 26, 2017 at 2:44 pm

      You don’t have to watch the entire interview to see the part that Scott Adams is referencing. It happens in the first few minutes of the interview. Mr. Scaramucci is discussing health care and it’s clear (IMO) that there weren’t any specific rebuttals to his line of reasoning in Cuomo’s talking points so he just looks lost. This is a pattern for most of the enemedia. They don’t possess any in-depth knowledge of the topics for which they question other’s expertise so if the daily talking points don’t provide the rebuttal then they’re unable to coherently respond.

  2. milktrader says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    There goes another 30 minutes of my day

  3. Owlen Rose says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Great analysis by Scott Adams. The Mooch is a definite upgrade.

  4. Windy Day says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    I know very little about Scaramucci, but his face has a permanent sarcastic, scowling, disgusted look to it. Or maybe that’s just his “Fake News Face”!

  5. Paco Loco says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    “The high ground maneuver”… awesome to watch Smooch in action. He’s a genius and very articulate. The Whitehouse is on the move.

  6. SR says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    This Cuomo ever grilled Obama and other rats on Obamacare?

  7. D Lo says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    “He could throw that speed ball by you
    Make you look like a fool boy” MOOCH!🇺🇸

  8. stillers213 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    If an interviewer kept interrupting me like this asshat, I would walk away from the interview and tell him to have a discussion with himself.

  9. Charles says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Cuomo was flailing away for 30 mins trying to hit the ‘gotcha sweet spot’, but his arguments were variants on ‘moving the goal posts’, ‘red herrings’, and ‘strawmen’. You could tell Cuomo was being fed several inconsistent questions through his earpiece.

    Scaramucci had them all out numbered. The only thing I’d like to see different is for Scaramucci to call out the fallacious arguments and name & shame them for what they are: moving the goal posts, red herrings, and strawmen, plus the ever popular “what does I don’t know really mean”, as if Cuomo doesn’t actually speak or hear English.

    • setup2100 says:
      July 26, 2017 at 4:39 pm

      But you end up WATCHING and supporting CNN by watching. Big Whoop! Cuomo made a ass out of himself ,AGAIN. Just Like WOLF, Lemonl and every other LIB talking head on CNN . Man need to get something else to do for Entertainment than supporting CNN.

  10. Beenthere says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Hey folks! This most entertaining interview is the epitome of 2 NYC/LI guys from an ethnic background having fun sparring with each other. The 1 liners were incredible.

    Scaramucci is the “Mooch!” Looking forward to more of his interviews!

  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Wow! Just wow!

    Can’t wait to hear more of these types of interviews on the anti-Trump MSM. Never thought I would ever say such a thing.

    That being said…..I wish Cuomo would ask his question and then shut up while the answer is given.

    Scaramucci (thunder and lightning is so very frightening) has his job cut out for him retraining the MSM to serve the truthful power of journalism and to serve the interest of the people, as designed, instead of being combative and ever dark and dreary.

    I look forward, with hope, to seeing how this relationship develops.

  12. todayistheday99 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    In the very first few minutes on the interview where Scaramucci is explaining the economics of deregulating and he said “it’s like getting rid of cobwebs in your attic”, I believe that his choice of words had a double meaning and he was subconsciously referring to the fact the Como is an idiot and his head if full of cobwebs.

    • dayallaxeded says:
      July 26, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      That’s absolutely how I took it, too–“cobwebs in YOUR [Cuomo’s] attic”–and I think it whizzed over Cuomo’s head so fast, he knew he’d been hit, but wasn’t quite sure and couldn’t muster any response. Scaramucci is a sharp one! Even better, we’ve got an administration that is producing such objectively positive achievements, that a good spokesperson becomes virtually invincible against silly naysayers.

  13. colmdebhailis says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Growing up in Boston we all knew Wednesday was Prince spaghetti day for Anthony!

    Liked by 5 people

  14. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Wow, I don’t know how he got through it, but Mooch gets high praise from me. I’d give him a gold medal right now if I could. LOL

    Liked by 1 person

  15. Daniel says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    “The CBO score… the CBO score says… the CBO score…..” Enough with the CBO score. It’s a predictor which fails more than it is correct. It’s an unreliable metric based on political agendas.

    Someone needs to call that institution out.

    Liked by 2 people

  16. palafox says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Liberalism: A Short Play

    Scaramucci: Here’s how bad the healthcare system is: Young, healthy people would rather pay the tax to NOT have health coverage than to pay the healthcare premium.
    Cuomo: Maybe that means the tax isn’t high enough.

    curtain.

    Liked by 5 people

  17. gfgustav says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Gotta love this guy. I swear “Scaramucci” is old Italian for “Scare-em-much.” 🙂

    Now, can SD get a succinct message to Anthony S. that articulates in a sound-bite-sentence that Anthony can hurl back at them, to the effect that the President is calling Sessions out the only way he CAN call Sessions out, because if he met privately with him, the President and Sessions would be accused of “colluding” and violating the AG’s “independence” from the WH, which apparently only applies to Republican administrations?

    Liked by 1 person

  18. Minne says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Cuomo appears to be in need of some fiber.

    Liked by 1 person

  19. leoinstalls says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    I could only watch the first 10 minutes of the interview before my head exploded. I would have allowed Cuomo to interrupt me about 3 times before I would have decked him.

    As others have mentioned, the MSM is stuck on their same old worn out talking points. Anytime that Scaramucci presented a valid or compelling argument Cuomo would have to interrupt and whine while spewing preprogrammed nonsense. I am surprised that Russia did not come up during the healthcare portion of the interview (which is all I managed to watch). “Isn’t it true that Trump is colluding with Russia to import healthcare for Americans?”

    I am looking forward to great things from Scaramucci. I am glad President Trump has tapped him to give the MSM a taste of their own medicine.

    Long time lurker, first time poster. Glad there are so many other patriotic Americans out there. During the Obozo years I was starting to wonder if I was it.

  20. Abster says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Omg…Scarramucci is right on target. He knows his stuff. Mooch held Cuomo captive. The push back is finally happening. Mooch reminds me of the Fonz.

  21. Lester Smith says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    I wouldn’t give CNN the time of day. I must say that POTUS new team are fearless and ready to go to war. Now AG needs to fight for Justice, I believe belonging to senate for so long Republicans have become the Democrats whipping boys and react like an abused spouse. President Trump is using reverse psychology. In other words get a back bone or get replaced, fight damn it and grow a set.

  22. JC says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Scaramucci is a college-educated Street Fighter on a street overpopulated with flailing msm wannabe gangstuhs. He’s fearless, capable, concise, surgically effective. Enormously satisfying and entertaining, but couldn’t make it to the end because my nervous system has never tolerated screaming-tantrum toddlers. I’ll hold his jacket and cheer him on, though…

  23. Bendix says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Here’s the sort of dirt Chris has to pretend not to know about as he looks for reasons to attack President Trump over anything and everything.
    https://dailygazette.com/article/2017/07/26/watchdogs-cuomo-skirting-campaign-finance-rules
    These celebrities think they are squeaky clean moralists of the highest order.
    I am sickened by the way the concept of not for profit has been corrupted into a vehicle for the 1% wanna-be’s to support themselves in high style while performing no useful function that would generate legitimate income in the marketplace.

