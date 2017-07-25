“Sources Say”: RNC officials who followed Spicer, Priebus to White House worried about jobs…

The palace intrigue continues…
(WASHINGTON DC via Fox News) Multiple former Republican National Committee officials who followed Reince Preibus and Sean Spicer to the White House are “seriously concerned” about their jobs now that President Trump tapped Anthony Scaramucci as his new communications director, White House sources told Fox News.
The sources said Scaramucci’s influence has skyrocketed inside the West Wing. The Washington Post reported that “Scaramucci has moved into Trump’s inner sanctum and is now described by some colleagues as almost family to the president.”
Priebus, the White House chief of staff, said in an interview that he supports Scaramucci “100 percent,” despite reportedly trying to prevent the financier from getting multiple administration positions.
Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, and her husband, senior aide Jared Kushner, had known Scaramucci for years from New York and pushed for his hire.
Lindsay Walters, the White House deputy press secretary, said Priebus “is focused on driving the president’s bold agenda, and that has been and always will be his top priority.”
A White House official told Politico that Scaramucci is being considered to succeed Priebus. Scaramucci has made it clear on Twitter that he answers only to Trump.
The Post, citing several unnamed officials, reported that Scaramucci has started an audit on staffers. He is reportedly meeting with them and weeding out “those he determines are not working hard enough to defend the president.”
The staffers whose jobs are secure are Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Hope Hicks and Dan Scavino. (read more)
Bring it!
Scary is scaring the feet-draggers.
Love it.
Spring cleaning of the W.H. is overdue.
You see, in the real world, when you don’t do your job, that job still needs to be done, so you lose that job and someone else is brought in to do it. Scaramucci has only been in his job for a couple days and he’s already having a major effect, highlighting how ineffective Spicer was and demonstrating how excellent POTUS Trump is at making personnel moves.
Really., who cares who has the jobs, just get the damn leakers and push Congress to get off the dime.
It would be nice if the Senate worked a fill week to get stuff done. 161 days in session as with last year is a part time job paid as if they worked a normal 250 straight time days as I had to do for much less money and benefits.
🙂
That’s the type of hours where the rest of us would definitely lose benefits. So many Americans were dropped under the 30 hour work week by companies trying to save on healthcare. Think of the money we’d all save without paying the perks to these slackers.
Did you hear that Congress made a loop-hole in Obamacare and has been using our taxes to fund insurance subsidies and buy insurance – with legislation. Tom Fitts has asked Trump to end this scam.
http://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-asks-trump-administration-end-congressional-obamacare-exemption/
Bets on the “sources” being the sources for a lot of leaks?
Is there a real rift between T Rex and the WH? Suddenly I am seeing that he is frustrated. What is that about?
I’d say don’t believe anything from the msm
LikeLiked by 5 people
Source?
good cop/bad cop, Jimmy. no wories
the prob is the White House staffers
This is the 3rd week in a row that this same comment has shown up here. Seems very troll like.
i disagree. Mention of this has been showing up at zerohedge and a few other places as well.
A report in US News this morning and quite a lot of BS after reading the first paragraph that starts with “People “familiar with Tillerson conversations with friends outside Washington” told CNN …” Whaat! That’s just too funny in itself, sort of a disclaimer, like reading “parody account” in a Twitter profile.
https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2017-07-24/rex-tillerson-frustrated-with-white-house-prompts-rexit-rumors
“Trump supporter” called into rush and complained there were too many New Yorkers and that middle America elected trump.
I can’t imagine treepers feeling this way. Of course he should hire who he knows, New Yorkers are blunt and tough. Why would you support taking that away from trump?
How does one New Yorker=too many? And he tried it without the New Yorker and it wasn’t working.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not enough New Yorkers is my opinion. Ahem.
I agree. I am a Virginian and have a few NY friends. Ain’t nobody pushing them around. Oh, they are also Italian!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Whatever. Who cares. I’m sure Rush has paid trolls/polls to drive his narratives.
LikeLiked by 5 people
All of this — exactly.
In 25+ years, I never never gotten through on a call to Rush.
My calls never met their Agenda I reckin’, as they Screen your comments.
Uh-huh!
Wasted Days & Wasted Nights. 😉
Rush. HAHAHAHAHAHAHHA. Good one.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t laugh at Rush, he knows what to say to keep the money rolling to his coffer. Same with all of them Coulter, Levin…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m from the Deep South, but look- Middle America has elected guys like Lindsey Graham, Ben Sasse and Paul Ryan. Took us too long to wake up and elect the honest goods- Trump. Let him put whoever is effective in there.
LikeLiked by 18 people
^ That
heavy hitters are heavy hitters. F=MA… simple
LikeLike
Exactly! Hey, gang, it’s time to start enjoying the ride. Trump’s got this. I like Sundance’s take that Trump had to put together a team quickly and brought in some swamp rats in doing so but is now setting up his REAL team and fumigatin’ the joint.
Gonna be fun.
The one blindside was the unexpected Sessions recusal.
He’s focused on cleaning that up. Once he does we should see the indictments flowing.
As Prez said on election night: “Complicated business”.
Bringing Scary in later may have been the plan all along.
Good possiblility of that. We are now in Phase II. People morph into the next phase or they are replaced.
and then there is John Lewis???
John the squatter…
Trump supporters need to take a hard look at where the biggest swamp monsters, grifters and sellouts hail from. I never would have thought my Senators from NC would become who they are in Washington, but I also wasn’t awake until this election cycle. It’s one thing to be a Trump supporter, and then it’s another thing to be truly aware of what’s happening. I’ll take my allies from anywhere if they are true allies.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes! Personally I thank Sundance. The red pill was the Mississippi senate election in’13 or ’14. Sundance brilliantly exposed how the corrupt Repug leadership destroyed the Tea Party candidate so the Uniparty Cochran could win – and did.
I was stunned. The scales fell from my eyes like rain.
I had been blind and confused but in one fell swoop I saw everything with clarity and light.
As The Who sang: won’t be fooled again.
Was blind but now I see.
It took a few postings from Sundance before my brother, a devoted Christian man, began to see that the DC swamp really does exist. He hated candidate Trump and now is talking about him like he is a saint – at least in the political arena. YES, many people in their 60’s and beyond grew up to trust in our government. Many have had their eyes opened to the fact that our congress operates with a crime syndicate mentality. Shameful. Thirty years of liberalology has gotten us nothing but trouble.
BTW, it is my greatest hope that Sundance will give us the scoop on Maxine “Big Mouth” Waters. She is like a splinter stuck under a fingernail. She can’t be removed or shut up soon enough for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sad thing is it’s not just SC or NC, it’s the same in KS or dare I say WY.
Let President Trump be President Trump.
Horses for courses, as the old saying goes or don’t bring a knife to a gun fight!
Many of us were not happy when he brought Prebius onboard. He has always been part of the swamp. Bring in all new bodies. In other words drain the swamp and then at election time WE NEED TO FINISH DRAINING THE SWAMP.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hiring Preibus was an olive branch to the defeated GOPe. It would certainly have been better for all of us if they would have worked with Trump. Our POTUS gave them every chance, and they thumbed their noses at him. Now it’s time to bring on “The Big Ugly”!
LikeLiked by 8 people
And so far it seems the “rest of the world” doesn’t get the fact that we, the people who voted for Donald Trump, continue to stand behind, next to and in front of our President, and we are looking forward to, and are not afraid of, “The Big Ugly.”
“Our POTUS gave them every chance…” Bring it on!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rinos need to go extinct….
That is their plan for us.
President Trump is at heart a decent man, and values loyalty. He gave Hillary a pass, appointed McConnell’s wife to head the DOT and made McCain’s wife Ambassador to the Vatican. His thanks: stabbed in the back. Now the Big(ly) Ugly begins . . .
Drain the SEWER!!!
Drain the SEWER!!!
Drain the SEWER!!! It’s PDJT’s newest mantra!
Drain the SEWER!!! It’s PDJT’s newest mantra!
Drain the SEWER!!! It’s PDJT’s newest mantra!
Drain the SEWER!!! It’s PDJT’s newest mantra!
DC is more of a CESSPOOL. Sewers have a flow, and waste is moved along and ultimately treated and released. Cesspools are murky, festering swamps of sh*t, a perfect description of DC.
If I was a swamper working in the WH, I would be sweating bullets about my job also.
Definitely time to fire a few. Pour encourager les autres.
Bottom line, if your nervous about your job, then you should be. You’re oboviously not on board with the Trump agenda and need to be gone!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unnamed sources yet again…. There is a niche for President Trump to create his own news network. President Reagan spoke directly to the American people. Once per month President Trump’s message would play very strong in that venue.
Anthony should not allow cameras for the WH press corp. However, he should have WH produced interviews with reporters from Breitbart, OAN, Lou Dobbs, Charlie Hurt, etc. Chose the press carefully and have focused subjects. Not an overall interview but specific i.e. Made in America. Interviews with themes. Play the President’s weekly address and discuss. The Trump admin. should control the narrative. This can counteract the crazy news of the MSM.
Use social media to promote. Focus on local media in states where the President is having difficulty with Senate/Congress people from that locality. Turn up the heat.
One way to get past the Globalists is to take it local. Global is too big to understand the nuance of a locality. President Trump can effectively impact those voters. For instance Janesville, WI. That is a strategy with results that will force the Swamp to bow down. Private, small interviews with local news in Janesville, WI talking about what the President wants to bring to their community. Paul Ryan would feel the Trump admin. up close and personal.
Beat the Swamp megalomaniacs with a sharp, concise strategy.
Maybe it’s Anthony’s strategy. Play nice up front. Give them the cameras back and when they get out of control — just a matter of time — he’ll go into his next phrase. Who knows – maybe he’ll drastically reduce the WH press corps.
“New York, New York it’s a hell of a town….”
Stupid call to Rush. I don’t think most people from the Midwest are keeping score on how many people are from each geographic area. In fact, I know they aren’t, because I am FROM the Midwest.
Sounds like another effort by democrats to divide the country.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep. Fake Trump supporter. Fake call.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeap, from the upper Midwest I can tell you that right now I’d rather have a White House full of New Yorkers who do their job and support our President than a bunch of touchy-feely low life losers from anywhere else who neither do their job nor support our President.
We don’t need Democrats to divide the country: Talking Heads/RINOs/GOPers/NeverTrumpers/FreeDumb Caucusers/etc., seem to be masterful at doing that from “our” side of the fence.
“[Scaramucci] is reportedly meeting with them and weeding out “those he determines are not working hard enough to defend the president.”” Our side of the fence finally has a grounds keeper who is pulling weeds and spreading strong herbicide. No wonder the dandi-Lyin’s are nervous.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent. I think I’ll nickname Scaramucci ‘Mansanto’.
I have the distinct feeling that the RNC is about to lose any network it has in the White House to keep the Trump Administration connected to the DC Swamp/political elites. If this means that Reince Priebus can perhaps lose his job, so be it.
On the other hand, I also smell desperation in the DC Swamp. Why otherwise would I hear on the overnight radio news that, ALL OF A SUDDEN, John McCain’s doctor has “cleared him to fly to Washington” so McCain can vote on the ObamaCare repeal, the defense spending bill, etc., JUST AFTER being in the hospital and diagnosed with brain cancer? Couldn’t a Skype connection be rigged up so McCain could vote from his bed?
Nope. John McCain obviously feels he MUST be in DC in person to continue his being the “Shadow President” and continuing to obstruct/defeat President Trump’s agenda.
Even brain cancer cannot stop McCain from voting with the DEMS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are only 2 places where a Senator can vote on legislation legally. One Senate chambers, 2 Senate buildings that have voting kiosks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the information. Perhaps it’s time for Congress to move into the 21st Century and come up with some kind of other way to vote that’s a secured internet connection?
Kind of like voting over the internet? I don’t think so.
Vote in person, have term limits, make it a part time job.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Damaged-Brain-McCain is faking the “cancer” to stall Trump’s agenda.
Trillions are at stake. They will do anything, ANYTHING to stop Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McTraitor figgers CONNgress cant Possibly function without his “Crusty Voice”.
Get him Out already!
I don’t care how.
Just get him OUT!
Actually, McCain is expected to vote for debate on the bill which is in PDJT’s favor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
then maybe he can just pass on……..
So much could be said about the drama and urgency behind this article that makes me loathe the MSM, but you know what, I’m just going to soak in the important message here.
President Trump has given the Washington insiders a chance and they have failed miserably. And anyone who took a job in the WH, particularly Priebus, should have known that his job would be in jeopardy if he didn’t deliver.
I’m all for cleaning house and for bringing in people who truly support the president.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fully agree
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree too.
And I’m willin’ to bet, Rinse will be back full Uniparty before the next Nooz cycle.
mmmm, depends on how you do it.
President’s run their White Houses differently. Usually the Chief of Staff has the most power. Some have even controlled all access to the President, and had the power to hire and fire staff. Obama had trouble keeping his first couple of CoS because Mooch controlled through Jarrett. If Scaramucci has power to fire, and total access to POTUS, then he already has some CoS power.
I am curious how long Priebus will suffer this functional demotion? Just how important is it to him to stay?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope it’s all true.
Nut cutting time in the White House.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s hope that when he’s done with West Wing, he moves to State and VA. IC would probably not be possible although traps don’t require previous specific experience.
We need to keep in mind that it’s not just political appointees that may be a problem. There are more than 7,000 serving in the Senior Executive Service (SES), a vast majority being career bureaucrats. The SES serve in key positions just below the top Presidential appointees. Salaries range from $148,700 to $203,700.
These along with the many thousands of GS-15’s (top career grade) serving in government and agencies (including the White House) can leak, sabotage, and wreak havoc for any administration.
The swamp/sewer not only stinks, it’s thick.
https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/senior-executive-service/
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’d bet 20% are seat holders and not essential. Start there and some of the rest will wise up.
As I recall, Anthony Scaramucci was supposed to be in the WH from the beginning, and somehow there was a (cough) kerfuffle with his clearance, paperwork, something, and he didn’t make it on the first cut, even after being a valuable member of the TRUMP Transition Team.
I. for one, wish he had made it, but now is better than never! Keep it up Scaramucci!
President TRUMP is used to building, and building teams, one brick/block/floor at a time. Sometimes the plan has to change and you have to improvise, take out a bad brick and replace it with a good one. You can’t knowingly leave the bad brick in when you find it, not when you are known for quality, and your entire reputation depends on it. You know the value of good PR as well as bad PR, and one brick is just not worth it.
Since he announced a little over two years ago, President TRUMP has built the teams he needed, when he needed them. That is also what builders do. He is used to pivoting from one team to the next, and directing each.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As an onlooker I wish to be very respectful to y’all with regard to USA internal political matters.
The political system as it stands is broken, stale & dysfunctional.
Bannon is right. What’s needed is a political grenade inter alia to reset and feck up this corrupt nightmare once and for all.
Namely, the likes of John Brennan who will be known as the most idiotic and confused CIA Director in history.
What an absolute clown.
The only reason the complete idiot Brennan is very publicly speaking at various events is he knows the last 4 years were an absolute disaster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yea, we know.
Brennan was the Muslim Intelligence Chief.
Brennan needs to be tried and executed as a traitor…
Kudos to Scaramucci if this is true. And if it can be done legally, I hope whoever is in charge of getting rid of all the Obama hold overs will do just that. Way too many of those critters hanging around. I believe doing that would solve a lot of problems and help get Trump’s agenda passed.
The three that are said to be safe should be no surprise to anyone. These people are and have been extremely loyal to POTUS on day one and before he was president. Heck, Huckabee himself was the only one on the debate stage to defend POTUS when he was a candidate when no one else did. I can easily understand why he hired Sarah. POTUS knows who he can trust and the rest just better watch out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daddy’s girl – sweet. Luv the Gov!
Scaramucci is like family. Gonna take Tiffany getting married for those RNC leakers to get a favor out of the Donald.
I like Mooch a lot. Except for the fact that his is not pro 2A. I’ll give him a pass for that, for now.
I had though leaking was illegal and one could by prosecuted for it? If so a few heads should roll, and the leaks would dry up real fast.
Leaking officially classified information is illegal. Leaking non-classified information simply to embarrass or sabotage the boss is employee misconduct. Some try to get away with the later type by calling it whistleblowing.
While nearly everyone in the swamp wants to paint their ‘resistance’ in ideological colors, we already know they are NOT ideological creatures. They are in this to protect the deep state and the benefits and advantages they gain through it.
The deep state is a welfare program.
This story proves why they need to be fired. The story is based on leaks of people who work in the WH. Looks as if they will need to spruce up the resumes.
The deep state’s roots run straight thru Wall Street. For that reason and his anti gun rhetoric, I’m not convinced on Mooch. Then again I voted for Trump in the Pa primaries just to stick it to the GOP establishment. So there’s still some winning. Yay!
Out with the R’s and in with the deplorables sir.
Now it is time for Priebus to get the same attitude defending our President or get out. I am happy Scaramucci loves his country enough to fight. Who cares where he is from. I am glad he is not an emotional wreck whose is scared of the media. It is wonderful if the White House staff is worried about their jobs—-it is about time!
