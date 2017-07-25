“Sources Say”: RNC officials who followed Spicer, Priebus to White House worried about jobs…

The palace intrigue continues…

(WASHINGTON DC via Fox News) Multiple former Republican National Committee officials who followed Reince Preibus and Sean Spicer to the White House are “seriously concerned” about their jobs now that President Trump tapped Anthony Scaramucci as his new communications director, White House sources told Fox News.

The sources said Scaramucci’s influence has skyrocketed inside the West Wing. The Washington Post reported that “Scaramucci has moved into Trump’s inner sanctum and is now described by some colleagues as almost family to the president.”

Priebus, the White House chief of staff, said in an interview that he supports Scaramucci “100 percent,” despite reportedly trying to prevent the financier from getting multiple administration positions.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, and her husband, senior aide Jared Kushner, had known Scaramucci for years from New York and pushed for his hire.

Lindsay Walters, the White House deputy press secretary, said Priebus “is focused on driving the president’s bold agenda, and that has been and always will be his top priority.”

A White House official told Politico that Scaramucci is being considered to succeed Priebus. Scaramucci has made it clear on Twitter that he answers only to Trump.

The Post, citing several unnamed officials, reported that Scaramucci has started an audit on staffers. He is reportedly meeting with them and weeding out “those he determines are not working hard enough to defend the president.”

The staffers whose jobs are secure are Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Hope Hicks and Dan Scavino. (read more)

