“Sources Say”: RNC officials who followed Spicer, Priebus to White House worried about jobs…

Posted on July 25, 2017 by

The palace intrigue continues…

(WASHINGTON DC via Fox News) Multiple former Republican National Committee officials who followed Reince Preibus and Sean Spicer to the White House are “seriously concerned” about their jobs now that President Trump tapped Anthony Scaramucci as his new communications director, White House sources told Fox News.

The sources said Scaramucci’s influence has skyrocketed inside the West Wing. The Washington Post reported that “Scaramucci has moved into Trump’s inner sanctum and is now described by some colleagues as almost family to the president.”

Priebus, the White House chief of staff, said in an interview that he supports Scaramucci “100 percent,” despite reportedly trying to prevent the financier from getting multiple administration positions.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, and her husband, senior aide Jared Kushner, had known Scaramucci for years from New York and pushed for his hire.

Lindsay Walters, the White House deputy press secretary, said Priebus “is focused on driving the president’s bold agenda, and that has been and always will be his top priority.”

A White House official told Politico that Scaramucci is being considered to succeed Priebus. Scaramucci has made it clear on Twitter that he answers only to Trump.

The Post, citing several unnamed officials, reported that Scaramucci has started an audit on staffers. He is reportedly meeting with them and weeding out “those he determines are not working hard enough to defend the president.”

The staffers whose jobs are secure are Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Hope Hicks and Dan Scavino. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

98 Responses to “Sources Say”: RNC officials who followed Spicer, Priebus to White House worried about jobs…

  1. Maquis says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:04 am

    Bring it!

    Scary is scaring the feet-draggers.

    Love it.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. filia.aurea says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:06 am

    Spring cleaning of the W.H. is overdue.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. doit4atlas says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:09 am

    You see, in the real world, when you don’t do your job, that job still needs to be done, so you lose that job and someone else is brought in to do it. Scaramucci has only been in his job for a couple days and he’s already having a major effect, highlighting how ineffective Spicer was and demonstrating how excellent POTUS Trump is at making personnel moves.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. amr632 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:11 am

    Really., who cares who has the jobs, just get the damn leakers and push Congress to get off the dime.
    It would be nice if the Senate worked a fill week to get stuff done. 161 days in session as with last year is a part time job paid as if they worked a normal 250 straight time days as I had to do for much less money and benefits.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  5. Trent Telenko says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:16 am

    Bets on the “sources” being the sources for a lot of leaks?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Jimmy Jack says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:16 am

    Is there a real rift between T Rex and the WH? Suddenly I am seeing that he is frustrated. What is that about?

    Like

    Reply
  7. Peter says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:16 am

    “Trump supporter” called into rush and complained there were too many New Yorkers and that middle America elected trump.

    I can’t imagine treepers feeling this way. Of course he should hire who he knows, New Yorkers are blunt and tough. Why would you support taking that away from trump?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Michelle says:
      July 25, 2017 at 6:28 am

      How does one New Yorker=too many? And he tried it without the New Yorker and it wasn’t working.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      July 25, 2017 at 6:43 am

      Whatever. Who cares. I’m sure Rush has paid trolls/polls to drive his narratives.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • El Torito says:
      July 25, 2017 at 6:48 am

      Rush. HAHAHAHAHAHAHHA. Good one.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • America First says:
      July 25, 2017 at 6:49 am

      I’m from the Deep South, but look- Middle America has elected guys like Lindsey Graham, Ben Sasse and Paul Ryan. Took us too long to wake up and elect the honest goods- Trump. Let him put whoever is effective in there.

      Liked by 18 people

      Reply
    • Liberty says:
      July 25, 2017 at 6:54 am

      Trump supporters need to take a hard look at where the biggest swamp monsters, grifters and sellouts hail from. I never would have thought my Senators from NC would become who they are in Washington, but I also wasn’t awake until this election cycle. It’s one thing to be a Trump supporter, and then it’s another thing to be truly aware of what’s happening. I’ll take my allies from anywhere if they are true allies.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • Frankly Ben says:
        July 25, 2017 at 7:47 am

        Yes! Personally I thank Sundance. The red pill was the Mississippi senate election in’13 or ’14. Sundance brilliantly exposed how the corrupt Repug leadership destroyed the Tea Party candidate so the Uniparty Cochran could win – and did.

        I was stunned. The scales fell from my eyes like rain.

        I had been blind and confused but in one fell swoop I saw everything with clarity and light.

        As The Who sang: won’t be fooled again.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Curry Worsham says:
          July 25, 2017 at 7:51 am

          Was blind but now I see.

          Like

          Reply
        • RG says:
          July 25, 2017 at 8:06 am

          It took a few postings from Sundance before my brother, a devoted Christian man, began to see that the DC swamp really does exist. He hated candidate Trump and now is talking about him like he is a saint – at least in the political arena. YES, many people in their 60’s and beyond grew up to trust in our government. Many have had their eyes opened to the fact that our congress operates with a crime syndicate mentality. Shameful. Thirty years of liberalology has gotten us nothing but trouble.

          BTW, it is my greatest hope that Sundance will give us the scoop on Maxine “Big Mouth” Waters. She is like a splinter stuck under a fingernail. She can’t be removed or shut up soon enough for me.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • mireilleg says:
        July 25, 2017 at 7:52 am

        Sad thing is it’s not just SC or NC, it’s the same in KS or dare I say WY.

        Like

        Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      July 25, 2017 at 8:02 am

      Let President Trump be President Trump.

      Like

      Reply
    • Johnny Bravo says:
      July 25, 2017 at 8:27 am

      Horses for courses, as the old saying goes or don’t bring a knife to a gun fight!

      Like

      Reply
  8. shirley49 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:22 am

    Many of us were not happy when he brought Prebius onboard. He has always been part of the swamp. Bring in all new bodies. In other words drain the swamp and then at election time WE NEED TO FINISH DRAINING THE SWAMP.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. Peter G says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:25 am

    If I was a swamper working in the WH, I would be sweating bullets about my job also.
    Definitely time to fire a few. Pour encourager les autres.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. conservativedriver says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:27 am

    Bottom line, if your nervous about your job, then you should be. You’re oboviously not on board with the Trump agenda and need to be gone!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Michelle says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:27 am

    If they had done their jobs and/or not leaked, they wouldn’t have to be worried.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:28 am

    Unnamed sources yet again…. There is a niche for President Trump to create his own news network. President Reagan spoke directly to the American people. Once per month President Trump’s message would play very strong in that venue.

    Anthony should not allow cameras for the WH press corp. However, he should have WH produced interviews with reporters from Breitbart, OAN, Lou Dobbs, Charlie Hurt, etc. Chose the press carefully and have focused subjects. Not an overall interview but specific i.e. Made in America. Interviews with themes. Play the President’s weekly address and discuss. The Trump admin. should control the narrative. This can counteract the crazy news of the MSM.

    Use social media to promote. Focus on local media in states where the President is having difficulty with Senate/Congress people from that locality. Turn up the heat.

    One way to get past the Globalists is to take it local. Global is too big to understand the nuance of a locality. President Trump can effectively impact those voters. For instance Janesville, WI. That is a strategy with results that will force the Swamp to bow down. Private, small interviews with local news in Janesville, WI talking about what the President wants to bring to their community. Paul Ryan would feel the Trump admin. up close and personal.

    Beat the Swamp megalomaniacs with a sharp, concise strategy.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      July 25, 2017 at 8:18 am

      Maybe it’s Anthony’s strategy. Play nice up front. Give them the cameras back and when they get out of control — just a matter of time — he’ll go into his next phrase. Who knows – maybe he’ll drastically reduce the WH press corps.

      Like

      Reply
  13. missmarple2 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:31 am

    “New York, New York it’s a hell of a town….”

    Stupid call to Rush. I don’t think most people from the Midwest are keeping score on how many people are from each geographic area. In fact, I know they aren’t, because I am FROM the Midwest.

    Sounds like another effort by democrats to divide the country.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Homesteader says:
      July 25, 2017 at 6:49 am

      Yep. Fake Trump supporter. Fake call.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Raven says:
      July 25, 2017 at 7:30 am

      Yeap, from the upper Midwest I can tell you that right now I’d rather have a White House full of New Yorkers who do their job and support our President than a bunch of touchy-feely low life losers from anywhere else who neither do their job nor support our President.

      We don’t need Democrats to divide the country: Talking Heads/RINOs/GOPers/NeverTrumpers/FreeDumb Caucusers/etc., seem to be masterful at doing that from “our” side of the fence.

      “[Scaramucci] is reportedly meeting with them and weeding out “those he determines are not working hard enough to defend the president.”” Our side of the fence finally has a grounds keeper who is pulling weeds and spreading strong herbicide. No wonder the dandi-Lyin’s are nervous.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  14. Concerned Virginian says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:44 am

    I have the distinct feeling that the RNC is about to lose any network it has in the White House to keep the Trump Administration connected to the DC Swamp/political elites. If this means that Reince Priebus can perhaps lose his job, so be it.
    On the other hand, I also smell desperation in the DC Swamp. Why otherwise would I hear on the overnight radio news that, ALL OF A SUDDEN, John McCain’s doctor has “cleared him to fly to Washington” so McCain can vote on the ObamaCare repeal, the defense spending bill, etc., JUST AFTER being in the hospital and diagnosed with brain cancer? Couldn’t a Skype connection be rigged up so McCain could vote from his bed?
    Nope. John McCain obviously feels he MUST be in DC in person to continue his being the “Shadow President” and continuing to obstruct/defeat President Trump’s agenda.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Liberty says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:47 am

    So much could be said about the drama and urgency behind this article that makes me loathe the MSM, but you know what, I’m just going to soak in the important message here.

    Like

    Reply
  16. distracted2 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:48 am

    President Trump has given the Washington insiders a chance and they have failed miserably. And anyone who took a job in the WH, particularly Priebus, should have known that his job would be in jeopardy if he didn’t deliver.

    I’m all for cleaning house and for bringing in people who truly support the president.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Jim in TN says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:03 am

    President’s run their White Houses differently. Usually the Chief of Staff has the most power. Some have even controlled all access to the President, and had the power to hire and fire staff. Obama had trouble keeping his first couple of CoS because Mooch controlled through Jarrett. If Scaramucci has power to fire, and total access to POTUS, then he already has some CoS power.

    I am curious how long Priebus will suffer this functional demotion? Just how important is it to him to stay?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. James23 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:13 am

    I hope it’s all true.
    Nut cutting time in the White House.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • CaptainNonno says:
      July 25, 2017 at 8:31 am

      Let’s hope that when he’s done with West Wing, he moves to State and VA. IC would probably not be possible although traps don’t require previous specific experience.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Niagara Frontier says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:27 am

    We need to keep in mind that it’s not just political appointees that may be a problem. There are more than 7,000 serving in the Senior Executive Service (SES), a vast majority being career bureaucrats. The SES serve in key positions just below the top Presidential appointees. Salaries range from $148,700 to $203,700.

    These along with the many thousands of GS-15’s (top career grade) serving in government and agencies (including the White House) can leak, sabotage, and wreak havoc for any administration.

    The swamp/sewer not only stinks, it’s thick.

    https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/senior-executive-service/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. TwoLaine says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:29 am

    As I recall, Anthony Scaramucci was supposed to be in the WH from the beginning, and somehow there was a (cough) kerfuffle with his clearance, paperwork, something, and he didn’t make it on the first cut, even after being a valuable member of the TRUMP Transition Team.

    I. for one, wish he had made it, but now is better than never! Keep it up Scaramucci!

    President TRUMP is used to building, and building teams, one brick/block/floor at a time. Sometimes the plan has to change and you have to improvise, take out a bad brick and replace it with a good one. You can’t knowingly leave the bad brick in when you find it, not when you are known for quality, and your entire reputation depends on it. You know the value of good PR as well as bad PR, and one brick is just not worth it.

    Since he announced a little over two years ago, President TRUMP has built the teams he needed, when he needed them. That is also what builders do. He is used to pivoting from one team to the next, and directing each.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Craig from Scotland says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:29 am

    As an onlooker I wish to be very respectful to y’all with regard to USA internal political matters.

    The political system as it stands is broken, stale & dysfunctional.
    Bannon is right. What’s needed is a political grenade inter alia to reset and feck up this corrupt nightmare once and for all.

    Namely, the likes of John Brennan who will be known as the most idiotic and confused CIA Director in history.
    What an absolute clown.

    The only reason the complete idiot Brennan is very publicly speaking at various events is he knows the last 4 years were an absolute disaster.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Serena says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Kudos to Scaramucci if this is true. And if it can be done legally, I hope whoever is in charge of getting rid of all the Obama hold overs will do just that. Way too many of those critters hanging around. I believe doing that would solve a lot of problems and help get Trump’s agenda passed.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:39 am

    The three that are said to be safe should be no surprise to anyone. These people are and have been extremely loyal to POTUS on day one and before he was president. Heck, Huckabee himself was the only one on the debate stage to defend POTUS when he was a candidate when no one else did. I can easily understand why he hired Sarah. POTUS knows who he can trust and the rest just better watch out.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Pam says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Like

    Reply
  26. Stinky-Inky says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Scaramucci is like family. Gonna take Tiffany getting married for those RNC leakers to get a favor out of the Donald.

    Like

    Reply
  27. JAS says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:48 am

    I like Mooch a lot. Except for the fact that his is not pro 2A. I’ll give him a pass for that, for now.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Karmaisabitch says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I had though leaking was illegal and one could by prosecuted for it? If so a few heads should roll, and the leaks would dry up real fast.

    Like

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      July 25, 2017 at 8:19 am

      Leaking officially classified information is illegal. Leaking non-classified information simply to embarrass or sabotage the boss is employee misconduct. Some try to get away with the later type by calling it whistleblowing.

      Like

      Reply
  29. Daniel says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:16 am

    While nearly everyone in the swamp wants to paint their ‘resistance’ in ideological colors, we already know they are NOT ideological creatures. They are in this to protect the deep state and the benefits and advantages they gain through it.

    The deep state is a welfare program.

    Like

    Reply
  30. MK Wood says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:21 am

    This story proves why they need to be fired. The story is based on leaks of people who work in the WH. Looks as if they will need to spruce up the resumes.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Marian says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:31 am

    The deep state’s roots run straight thru Wall Street. For that reason and his anti gun rhetoric, I’m not convinced on Mooch. Then again I voted for Trump in the Pa primaries just to stick it to the GOP establishment. So there’s still some winning. Yay!

    Like

    Reply
  32. stillers213 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Out with the R’s and in with the deplorables sir.

    Like

    Reply
  33. LKA in LA says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Now it is time for Priebus to get the same attitude defending our President or get out. I am happy Scaramucci loves his country enough to fight. Who cares where he is from. I am glad he is not an emotional wreck whose is scared of the media. It is wonderful if the White House staff is worried about their jobs—-it is about time!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s