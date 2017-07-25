Senate Votes on Proceeding With Health Care Reform Bill – Livestream…

The Senate votes on a motion to proceed, beginning debate on the legislation. However, unlike typical Senate procedure, many lawmakers are unclear on what the actual healthcare reform bill will be.

♦ Latest: 2:40pm Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins have voted against proceeding. All other republican senators have voted to proceed. (live stream link)

3:00pm Senator John McCain arrives to vote “aye”. Senator Ron Johnson also votes ‘yes’. Senator Joe Manchin has voted “nay”. All Democrats are voting along party line no defectors..

3:10pm With final vote to proceed tied at 50/50 Vice President Mike Pence casts the tie-breaking vote and the motion to proceed passes.

3:15pm Senator John McCain took to the floor to deliver a speech. Stated he voted to proceed with debate, but he will never vote for the Senate bill. Instead McCain demands the entire process begin again; starting over in committee (time for more lobbyist $$).

McCain then delivers a 10 minute speech filled with virtue signaling, pearl clutching, and 'reach-across-the-aisle' "isms"; while demanding that all senators stop listening to the American people and return to the preferred way of indulging in their own Senatorial best interests.

Despite his looming incapacity and terminal brain cancer, McCain refuses to resign.

Donald Trump was entirely right about John McCain.

