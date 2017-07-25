Senate Votes on Proceeding With Health Care Reform Bill – Livestream…

The Senate votes on a motion to proceed, beginning debate on the legislation. However, unlike typical Senate procedure, many lawmakers are unclear on what the actual healthcare reform bill will be.
♦ Latest: 2:40pm Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins have voted against proceeding. All other republican senators have voted to proceed. (live stream link)
3:00pm Senator John McCain arrives to vote “aye”. Senator Ron Johnson also votes ‘yes’. Senator Joe Manchin has voted “nay”. All Democrats are voting along party line no defectors..
3:10pm With final vote to proceed tied at 50/50 Vice President Mike Pence casts the tie-breaking vote and the motion to proceed passes.
3:15pm Senator John McCain took to the floor to deliver a speech. Stated he voted to proceed with debate, but he will never vote for the Senate bill. Instead McCain demands the entire process begin again; starting over in committee (time for more lobbyist $$).
McCain then delivers a 10 minute speech filled with virtue signaling, pearl clutching, and ‘reach-across-the-aisle’ “isms”; while demanding that all senators stop listening to the American people and return to the preferred way of indulging in their own Senatorial best interests. McCain communicated to the chamber that the American electorate are too stupid to know what’s good for them, and the Senators should rule over the proles.
Despite his looming incapacity and terminal brain cancer, McCain refuses to resign.
Donald Trump was entirely right about John McCain.
Little dig at the President there – “we don’t hide behind walls.”
Do they need help moving the chairs outside?
The deck is already tilting…too late!
John McCain — Thanks for voting to proceed — but you are so maddening.
Once again, McCain snatches DEFEAT from victory! For the love of all that is American First! We have the majority as the Nuclear Option was employed by the Dems…there is not turning back. Please get on the Trump Train and MAGA!
Do the right thing songbird and retire
I wish i could post the picture of the cat with the word “soon” on it…but just let me say this day will be McCain’s near final hurrah. He’s probably got pretty bad headaches now. It’s a miserable existence for him going forward.
I so want to call him a name but that would be horrible. So I’ll just say McCain will die a liberal. He hates our President so much.
It is WeThePeople McCain hates. President Trump is just representing us. And yes, there is that, McCain hates President Trump, too, because President Trump is not Deep State. President Trump said he is willing to take the quivers and arrows for us. A Godly President We have. Thank You, Lord!
McCane hates Trump because Trump is a winner and McCain is a loser. Trump is in the White House making decisions that shape History. McCain is in a hospital room making his funeral arrangements. And even now, so close to the end, this evil man is still full of envy, hatred and malice. He is still clinging to power, still hoping to topple the President.
“I will be back.”
I hope not.
Please, Summer and other McCain haters – let go of your vitriol. It is bad for YOUR health.
It doesn’t hurt Sen. McCain. Voting to proceed was his gift to the Senate and to Republicans (except Trump loyalists, of course.) He probably realizes that if a bill doesn’t make it out of the Senate the Republican Party is DEAD FOREVER. I won’t just be a two to four year timeout for them – they’ll be gone forever.
He may have realized just who our President is – chosen by G-d who answered our prayers. And that Trump Train is a’comin’. . .
Oh I don’t hate a person. I do however hate their actions. That doesn’t mean I personalize it. I move on.
She’s not going to listen – how about HUGH rallies, like in 2010? What the hell happen? Why did we stop?
LikeLiked by 4 people
One less hurtle.
Now let’s get ready because it’s…..MAGA America 1st Rally night tonight!!
I know it’s silly but I do so love the rallies. I’m even cooking special rally dinner tonight.
Going to put my feet up eat some good food and watch my President rally the troops.
Not crazy. The enthusiasm is contagious, just as your Lion likes it.
We are up here in B.C. Canada.
and are planning on being by the computer and T.V. at 1900 ( PST.)
Doesn’t the rally start at 4:00 PST (or 1600)? Don’t want you to be late. 🙂
Dekester is in British Columbia, Canada, out here on the coast of the Pacific NorthWest.
Thanks for the tip, Dek – I never get my times right, trying to correct for EST!!
President Trump and the First Lady Participate in a Salute to American Heroes
Start time 6:00 PM EDT
https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/president-trump-and-first-lady-participate-salute-american-heroes
My husband and I love his rallies too!
Not silly AT ALL! I took am preparing a nice supper….maybe another big beautiful chocolate cake too :-0
LikeLiked by 8 people
And 2 scoops of ice cream!
And maybe a MOAB to top it off.
Love it! How did I miss this one? thanks for sharing 🙂
That’s Great!
Glad McCain is through, now we can listen to everyone say good things about the the man that said we were the “crazies”..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wow! Did you hear Sen. McCain’s speech? Did he find Jesus????
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sure, while on his hike and when climbing river rocks after surgery he found Jesus. He’s too senile to find anything. He should retire. If he loved his country, he would.
LikeLiked by 7 people
On his hike, McCain must have found Jesus Lopez, an illegal alien hiding under the rocks in AZ. 😉
LikeLiked by 9 people
There you go, that’s good.
Amen! So repulsed by this weasel.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Repulsed is a perfect word.
McCain did the two things he does best:
Stabbing Conservatives in the back and protecting his UniParty progressive values.
Ok so McCain sings the communist tune in the Vietnam hospital, during wartime? Isn’t that treason?
please Sundance, trigger warnings before you show that Charlie Crist character.
Let McCain have his little speech. Some of it was good, some of it was lame. The MSM and swampettes will come out and hail it as one of the greatest speeches ever. Get ready. At the end of the day it is just noise and theatre.
We need his vote now more than ever!
It was more than noise and theatre. McCain’s call for “regular order” will be echoed throughout the day by the MSM and cheered by the GOPe and Dems.
Sundance’s earlier post nailed it. McCain’s statement may have driven the final nail in the coffin for any health care reform until after the 2018 elections. Sure, there may be some tinkering around the edges of health care this year as window dressing, but so what?
That’s why they saved that pr*ck for last.
So that The Deplorables could once again get their hopes up – only to have them dashed again by a bought n sold a-hole.
I cannot say how P’d off I am:
“Senator John McCain took to the floor to deliver a speech. Stated he voted to proceed with debate, but he will never vote for the Senate bill. Instead McCain demands the entire process begin again; starting over in committee (time for more lobbyist $$).”
The whole point of this vote was to have public debate and amendments offered on this bill, not to stuff it behind committee room doors. GGGRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!!!!
Frankly, three bills are needed – tort reform, interstate healthcare competition, and full repeal of this monstrosity!
I think only a recall will work…I will not be surprised for her to caucus with the Dems in 2018.
You can’t recall a member of Congress
Yes, you are correct. A recall will not work! The dumb 17th amendment is infuriating. Senators are truly beholden only to their global masters. Between her and Collins, there will be more obstacles in the way. I think the government may shut down now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She has always been publicly and politically pro abortion/choice. This will not be news to her voters. However, blocking repeal and replace might be news. She was so close to being replaced and then the GOPe stepped. That was an UGLY election!
LikeLiked by 6 people
After she had the gall to steal that Alaskan seat from Joe Miller using the Teacher’s Union. I left her a message reminding her of that.
Turncoat.
Pompous, self serving, glory hound to the end.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Senior Senator from AZ is a shit head! He was bought and paid for way back when he got his tit in the wringer in the Keaton’s Five savings and loan scandal. McCain, a corrupt, soon to be dead, old man with very few scruples.If the Senate listens to him, you can stuff the health care bill up his butt as they will screw it up completely. I would love to see what the average IQ is in the US Senate..? 100 looks about right.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You’re too nice, Paco. I’m thinking more like 69.
das unintentionally (?) funny 🙂
Just called Heller and said thank you; asking him to continue to move forward with Repeal and Replace.
tried calling Collins but had to leave a voicemail on the 5th inbox. Told her to step down immediately.
Sen. John McCain- I’ve been here for 30 years…..
There’s the rub. Today, you could have taken the opportunity to do the decent thing – RETIRE.
For years McCains service and esp. his time as a POW were made into a shield against political criticism. Now, his illness will be a new shield against criticism. Neither his service in the military, his time as a POW nor his current illness are excuses to cover his political misdeeds. They are separate issues.
I can appreciate his service to our country and be sad for his illness and still hate his political actions and have no respect for his time as a Senator. Different aspects of the same man and one phase of life, no matter how wonderful or tragic, does not excuse the misdeeds done in another phase of life.
Great uplifting music by Carrollton
“And all of this trouble I’ve been feeling, won’t weigh me down
I’m gonna break through that ceiling and fly my way out”
And God Bless Vice-President Mike Pence!
The left is really having a meltdown today, especially on Twitter, where I made some cracks and got a lot of abuse in return. I reported every account and Twitter just sent me a note saying they’d locked one of the accounts. I may have to start notching my gun–muhahahaha! We’ll shut them up one way or another.
#MAGA
Forgive me for not knowing, but are you the poster who tells us about the “office harpies”? If so, what’s the latest?!?
Yes I am. I haven’t posted about the harpies recently because they’ve offered nothing of note, just the usual muttering, and I don’t want to post anything boring.
However, and I guess this qualifies, one of them recently said Trump should confess to everything he’s accused of and “stupid Americans” would vote for him again because he’s being “real”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, at least he got the “vote for him again” part correct!! Thanks for the reply and good job on delivering truth to twitter!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Obamacare personified:
Folks lets cut through the garbage! Senator John McCain is dying and everyone knows it! His voice means nothing in the outcome after the 20 hours of debate are up. We have three different routes:
1) Full repeal of all funding with a two year drop dead deadline
2) Newest concept which is a Skinny Repeal where Medicaid Expansion and funding is bot cut. The individual mandate, employer mandate and taxes on certain medical devices is eliminated only.
3) BCRA with the Cruz Amendment as well as $45 billion in Opioid funding and $200 billion for Medicaid Expansion states starting in 2022 to offset the cost for those that will lose their insurance because they will no longer qualify for Medicaid. Medicaid Expansion will end in 2025.
The Medicaid Whores are screwed! They will never vote yes for option #1.
#2 is tricky for them because they save Medicaid funding but it will kill those constituents that don’t qualify for Medicaid Expansion. They will not be penalized for not having insurance but they won’t be able to buy insurance because they will have to buy Obamacare with all the bells and whistles. Obamacare costs will skyrocket for those that need Obamacare. The Whores will be naked because saving the 10% to 15% of their constituents will outweigh the 80% to 85% that don’t have insurance through their employer.
#3) We know the Parliamentarian killed the ability to defund Planned Parenthood for a year as well as stop using government funds on abortions. She also killed the 6 month rule that folks need to have Health Insurance before being penalized from purchasing it.
These items are a blessing because it takes pressure off the Women. No one will vote NO because the Parliamentarian pulled those 3 items. Don’t let the MSM tell you that has killed BCRA.
I still believe that the BCRA Bill will be passed because the 5 Medicaid Whores will tell their constituents that they saved them from full repeal and Skinny Repeal and got many concessions.
Don’t be worried by Murkowski! Her reason for NO is very different than Democrat Collins. She will vote with the other Whores on the finalized bill!
Fle I see them falling just short on all 3. Especially if the parliamentarian disallows the Cruz amendment. The workaround that Cruz suggested is a reach at best.
Women do not want abortion, this is a lie of the left. Certain women love their abortions but most of the American women do not.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2017/01/27/poll_finds_most_women_back_abortion_restrictions_132913.html
“Abortion may be a women’s issue, but not in the way that the media and some politicians would like us to believe. Far from seeing abortion as a sacrosanct right to be defended, the overwhelming majority of women in this country want abortion restricted, and don’t want it funded by tax dollars. A majority also think it is morally wrong and that it causes more harm than good to women in the long run.”
You done good, McCain. One might even say heroic given your reported medical condition. Would that it be a sign of your conversion, that you left the Darkness and stepped into the Light.
Guess I should’ve read the entire thing Sundanceand said before I posted my comment. You’re still a jackass, McCain.
SOOOOOOOOOOOO…. What SD is inferring is that Trump likes Senators that weren’t captured by the Sewer / lobbyists???
personally, i think mccain’s “cancer” is a HOAX…just the way i feel about it ‘o’
in any case, passing this motion to continue is pretty meaningless IMO…
what will they do now?
more of the same…nothing
i GUESS they’re angling on shoving single payer down the throats of the American taxpayer eventually
“…demanding that all senators stop listening to the American people and return to the preferred way of indulging in their own Senatorial best interests. McCain communicated to the chamber that the American electorate are too stupid to know what’s good for them, and the Senators should rule over the proles.”
Wait. Did he really say that? And what? Was it met with thunderous applause from the other elites? I am so angry, my fingers are actually shaking this while typing this.
The American people are waking up and educating themselves through other forms than what those in DC want us to learn from and they are still trying their best to keep us on our knees.
My sister passed away from the same brain tumor McCain has been diagnosed with, but it will be a cold day in hell before I feel any sympathy for that man or any other in DC who share his opinions.
McCain wants to work with Obama care bothers across the ailes to make this bill better. I was hoping removing the tumor would cure the stupidity.
It’s not stupidity, he’s a democrat that runs as a republican. On critical votes he votes democrat unless it’s to get us into another endless war. The worst of both sides,
Frankenstein is out on the Senate steps being the ass clown he is
I want everyone to realize a side-effect of single-payer healthcare. It means that every housewife/husband will be forced onto government rolls and probably won’t qualify due to their spouse’s income and so will have to pay a larger amount…which…here it comes…will probably force them into the workplace and out of the home. It’s a ripple thing. Then comes the government saying hey, we’ll help with that childcare and now we get to decide certain things and evaluate others (including your child’s future in the workforce and their healthcare decisions)… SINGLE PAYER is the death of the American family construct. Me? I’m too old to worry about the childcare aspect, but hey, they’ll Charlie Gard me soon enough if they get their way, I imagine.
More likely, it’ll lead to more single parent family households plus significant other. It’s an incentive to break up families.
Agreed. Early in my marriage, when we were struggling financially, I was advised by more than one person to divorce my husband so that I could get ‘benefits’. Noooope.
One of the most dangerous people to society, especially to a society in our prevailing and precarious condition of emotional imbalance, is the foolish man exploiting sympathy for a sickness and feigning moral bravery in a pursuit of a bad end. McCain is dangerous. It takes real courage and moral clarity to tell McCain to STFU and sit down — more courage than McCain could imagine for himself.
Ok…is McCain now a “no” on repeal only? Repeal and replace? His call for committee is truly hypocritical after voting for debate. He should’ve voted no because he wants it in committee. If he votes no for repeal, or repeal and replace, please send him back to Arizona for the duration.
I guess I don’t feel like the most uplifting person today. Two thoughts:
1. It strikes me as pathetic that we are celebrating just voting to debate what to do about this obscene and illegal government take-over of the health insurance industry;
and
2. Regardless of one’s personal feelings about crushing the brain of an unborn infant in order to still be able to sell [stomach, liver, kidneys, skin, embryonic cells, eyes, _____], there is no way that tax payers should be forced to help pay for this gruesome industry, and the fact that this financing *might* be ended is throwing a monkey wrench in #1 above strikes me as … also pathetic.
It’s a win because we can now debate in the Senate and get amendments and ideas that may lead to real change. More state based Medicaid flexibility is a good thing.
As I’m understanding it, at least it’s not a loss. More chance for Trump to ratchet up the heat on them. I’ll be tuning in tonight for the MAGA rally in OH
What time does it start so I can record it, probably on OANN.
John McCain is a loser and traitor. May God oppose him until he repents or perishes.
These RINO senators are making it’s big event and but it’s a show vote to move forward. When there is real meat then they will run away again or will wait for 2018 mid term. Some are waiting for impeachment is better than vote on real replacement.
Just to keep it real here for a moment…
Our elected Senate basically just voted on whether or not they should do their jobs and help the American people and it took a VP tiebreaker! That pretty much says it all right there folks.
I’m not that charitable. IMHO they took a vote as to whether to pretend to do their jobs, and it still took a tiebreaker.
How many times have we watched the same play?
Remember how hard it was to get the House bill; It’s a sausage factory!
Bingo!
It’s too bad Senators can’t be recalled.
When will the other problems with health care be addressed? I would argue that these problems are costing us a ton of money These include:
– the jawdropping inefficiencies of hospital administration and patient records
– the constant abuse of the healthcare system by people with common colds (only people with no copay do this)
– the cost of pharmaceuticals and the monopolizing of medication
– the cost of medical equipment it’s cleanliness including radiological sterilization.
At least My President gave McCain one last chance to do the right thing and be a real hero.
So basically that will be around 2020, right?
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”
—Marcus Tullius Cicero
U.S. Senate Mission Statement: “If we sits real stills they can’t sees us”
Sundance
I just popped over to your twitter feed. WTH is going on? OMG
