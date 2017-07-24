Jared Kushner Delivers Statement to Media Following Senate Intel Committee Meeting…

Senior Adviser to President Trump, Jared Kushner, gives a statement to the media following a meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee:
.
Mr. Kushner also released his statement as delivered to the committee.
STATEMENT OF JARED C. KUSHNER TO CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES – July 24, 2017
I am voluntarily providing this statement, submitting documents, and sitting for interviews in order to shed light on issues that have been raised about my role in the Trump for President Campaign and during the transition period.
I am not a person who has sought the spotlight. First in my business and now in public service, I have worked on achieving goals, and have left it to others to work on media and public perception. Because there has been a great deal of conjecture, speculation, and inaccurate information about me, I am grateful for the opportunity to set the record straight.
My Role in the Trump for President Campaign
Before joining the administration, I worked in the private sector, building and managing companies. My experience was in business, not politics, and it was not my initial intent to play a large role in my father-in-law’s campaign when he decided to run for President. However, as the campaign progressed, I was called on to assist with various tasks and aspects of the campaign, and took on more and more responsibility.
Over the course of the primaries and general election campaign, my role continued to evolve. I ultimately worked with the finance, scheduling, communications, speechwriting, polling, data and digital teams, as well as becoming a point of contact for foreign government officials.
All of these were tasks that I had never performed on a campaign previously. When I was faced with a new challenge, I would reach out to contacts, ask advice, find the right person to manage the specific challenge, and work with that person to develop and execute a plan of action. I was lucky to work with some incredibly talented people along the way, all of whom made significant contributions toward the campaign’s ultimate success. Our nimble culture allowed us to adjust to the ever-changing circumstances and make changes on the fly as the situation warranted. I share this information because these actions should be viewed through the lens of a fast-paced campaign with thousands of meetings and interactions, some of which were impactful and memorable and many of which were not.
It is also important to note that a campaign’s success starts with its message and its messenger. Donald Trump had the right vision for America and delivered his message perfectly. The results speak for themselves. Not only did President Trump defeat sixteen skilled and experienced primary opponents and win the presidency; he did so spending a fraction of what his opponent spent in the general election. He outworked his opponent and ran one of the best campaigns in history using both modern technology and traditional methods to bring his message to the American people.
Campaign Contacts with Foreign Persons
When it became apparent that my father-in-law was going to be the Republican nominee for President, as normally happens, a number of officials from foreign countries attempted to reach out to the campaign. My father-in-law asked me to be a point of contact with these foreign countries. These were not contacts that I initiated, but, over the course of the campaign, I had incoming contacts with people from approximately 15 countries.
To put these requests in context, I must have received thousands of calls, letters and emails from people looking to talk or meet on a variety of issues and topics, including hundreds from outside the United States. While I could not be responsive to everyone, I tried to be respectful of any foreign government contacts with whom it would be important to maintain an ongoing, productive working relationship were the candidate to prevail.
To that end, I called on a variety of people with deep experience, such as Dr. Henry Kissinger, for advice on policy for the candidate, which countries/representatives with which the campaign should engage, and what messaging would resonate. In addition, it was typical for me to receive 200 or more emails a day during the campaign. I did not have the time to read every one, especially long emails from unknown senders or email chains to which I was added at some later point in the exchange.
With respect to my contacts with Russia or Russian representatives during the campaign, there were hardly any. The first that I can recall was at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. in April 2016. This was when then candidate Trump was delivering a major foreign policy speech. Doing the event and speech had been my idea, and I oversaw its execution. I arrived at the hotel early to make sure all logistics were in order. After that, I stopped into the reception to thank the host of the event, Dimitri Simes, the publisher of the bi-monthly foreign policy magazine, The National Interest, who had done a great job putting everything together. Mr. Simes and his group had created the guest list and extended the invitations for the event. He introduced me to several guests, among them four ambassadors, including Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
With all the ambassadors, including Mr. Kislyak, we shook hands, exchanged brief pleasantries and I thanked them for attending the event and said I hoped they would like candidate Trump’s speech and his ideas for a fresh approach to America’s foreign policy. The ambassadors also expressed interest in creating a positive relationship should we win the election. Each exchange lasted less than a minute; some gave me their business cards and invited me to lunch at their embassies. I never took them up on any of these invitations and that was the extent of the interactions.
Reuters news service has reported that I had two calls with Ambassador Kislyak at some time between April and November of 2016. While I participated in thousands of calls during this period, I do not recall any such calls with the Russian Ambassador.
We have reviewed the phone records available to us and have not been able to identify any calls to any number we know to be associated with Ambassador Kislyak and I am highly skeptical these calls took place. A comprehensive review of my land line and cell phone records from the time does not reveal those calls. I had no ongoing relationship with the Ambassador before the election, and had limited knowledge about him then. In fact, on November 9, the day after the election, I could not even remember the name of the Russian Ambassador.
When the campaign received an email purporting to be an official note of congratulations from President Putin, I was asked how we could verify it was real. To do so I thought the best way would be to ask the only contact I recalled meeting from the Russian government, which was the Ambassador I had met months earlier, so I sent an email asking Mr. Simes, “What is the name of the Russian ambassador?” Through my lawyer, I have asked Reuters to provide the dates on which the calls supposedly occurred or the phone number at which I supposedly reached, or was reached by, Ambassador Kislyak. The journalist refused to provide any corroborating evidence that they occurred.
The only other Russian contact during the campaign is one I did not recall at all until I was reviewing documents and emails in response to congressional requests for information. In June 2016, my brother-in-law, Donald Trump Jr. asked if I was free to stop by a meeting on June 9 at 3:00 p.m.
The campaign was headquartered in the same building as his office in Trump Tower, and it was common for each of us to swing by the other’s meetings when requested. He eventually sent me his own email changing the time of the meeting to 4:00 p.m. That email was on top of a long back and forth that I did not read at the time. As I did with most emails when I was working remotely, I quickly reviewed on my iPhone the relevant message that the meeting would occur at 4:00 PM at his office. Documents confirm my memory that this was calendared as “Meeting: Don Jr.| Jared Kushner.” No one else was mentioned.
I arrived at the meeting a little late. When I got there, the person who has since been identified as a Russian attorney was talking about the issue of a ban on U.S. adoptions of Russian children. I had no idea why that topic was being raised and quickly determined that my time was not well-spent at this meeting.
Reviewing emails recently confirmed my memory that the meeting was a waste of our time and that, in looking for a polite way to leave and get back to my work, I actually emailed an assistant from the meeting after I had been there for ten or so minutes and wrote “Can u pls call me on my cell? Need excuse to get out of meeting.” I had not met the attorney before the meeting nor spoken with her since. I thought nothing more of this short meeting until it came to my attention recently.
I did not read or recall this email exchange before it was shown to me by my lawyers when reviewing documents for submission to the committees. No part of the meeting I attended included anything about the campaign, there was no follow up to the meeting that I am aware of, I do not recall how many people were there (or their names), and I have no knowledge of any documents being offered or accepted. Finally, after seeing the email, I disclosed this meeting prior to it being reported in the press on a supplement to my security clearance form, even if that was not required as meeting the definitions of the form.
There was one more possible contact that I will note. On October 30, 2016, I received a random email from the screenname “Guccifer400.” This email, which I interpreted as a hoax, was an extortion attempt and threatened to reveal candidate Trump’s tax returns and demanded that we send him 52 bitcoins in exchange for not publishing that information. I brought the email to the attention of a U.S. Secret Service agent on the plane we were all travelling on and asked what he thought. He advised me to ignore it and not to reply ― which is what I did. The sender never contacted me again.
To the best of my recollection, these were the full extent of contacts I had during the campaign with persons who were or appeared to potentially be representatives of the Russian government.
Transition Contacts with Foreign Persons
The transition period after the election was even more active than the campaign. Starting on election night, we began to receive an incredible volume of messages and invitations from well-wishers in the United States and abroad. Dozens of messages came from foreign officials seeking to set up foreign leader calls and create lines of communication and relationships with what would be the new administration. During this period, I recall having over fifty contacts with people from over fifteen countries. Two of those meetings were with Russians, neither of which I solicited.
On November 16, 2016, my assistant received a request for a meeting from the Russian Ambassador. As I mentioned before, previous to receiving this request, I could not even recall the Russian Ambassador’s name, and had to ask for the name of the individual I had seen at the Mayflower Hotel almost seven months earlier. In addition, far from being urgent, that meeting was not set up for two weeks ― on December 1.
The meeting occurred in Trump Tower, where we had our transition office, and lasted twenty- thirty minutes. Lt. General Michael Flynn (Ret.), who became the President’s National Security Advisor, also attended. During the meeting, after pleasantries were exchanged, as I had done in many of the meetings I had and would have with foreign officials, I stated our desire for a fresh start in relations.
Also, as I had done in other meetings with foreign officials, I asked Ambassador Kislyak if he would identify the best person (whether the Ambassador or someone else) with whom to have direct discussions and who had contact with his President. The fact that I was asking about ways to start a dialogue after Election Day should of course be viewed as strong evidence that I was not aware of one that existed before Election Day.
The Ambassador expressed similar sentiments about relations, and then said he especially wanted to address U.S. policy in Syria, and that he wanted to convey information from what he called his “generals.” He said he wanted to provide information that would help inform the new administration. He said the generals could not easily come to the U.S. to convey this information and he asked if there was a secure line in the transition office to conduct a conversation. General Flynn or I explained that there were no such lines.
I believed developing a thoughtful approach on Syria was a very high priority given the ongoing humanitarian crisis, and I asked if they had an existing communications channel at his embassy we could use where they would be comfortable transmitting the information they wanted to relay to General Flynn. The Ambassador said that would not be possible and so we all agreed that we would receive this information after the Inauguration.
Nothing else occurred. I did not suggest a “secret back channel.” I did not suggest an on-going secret form of communication for then or for when the administration took office. I did not raise the possibility of using the embassy or any other Russian facility for any purpose other than this one possible conversation in the transition period. We did not discuss sanctions.
Approximately a week later, on December 6, the Embassy asked if I could meet with the Ambassador on December 7. I declined. They then asked if I could meet on December 6; I declined again. They then asked when the earliest was that I could meet. I declined these requests because I was working on many other responsibilities for the transition. He asked if he could meet my assistant instead and, to avoid offending the Ambassador, I agreed. He did so on December 12.
My assistant reported that the Ambassador had requested that I meet with a person named Sergey Gorkov who he said was a banker and someone with a direct line to the Russian President who could give insight into how Putin was viewing the new administration and best ways to work together. I agreed to meet Mr. Gorkov because the Ambassador has been so insistent, said he had a direct relationship with the President, and because Mr. Gorkov was only in New York for a couple days. I made room on my schedule for the meeting that occurred the next day, on December 13.
The meeting with Mr. Gorkov lasted twenty to twenty-five minutes. He introduced himself and gave me two gifts ― one was a piece of art from Nvgorod, the village where my grandparents were from in Belarus, and the other was a bag of dirt from that same village. (Any notion that I tried to conceal this meeting or that I took it thinking it was in my capacity as a businessman is false. In fact, I gave my assistant these gifts to formally register them with the transition office). After that, he told me a little about his bank and made some statements about the Russian economy. He said that he was friendly with President Putin, expressed disappointment with U.S.-Russia relations under President Obama and hopes for a better relationship in the future. As I did at the meeting with Ambassador Kislyak, I expressed the same sentiments I had with other foreign officials I met. There were no specific policies discussed.
We had no discussion about the sanctions imposed by the Obama Administration. At no time was there any discussion about my companies, business transactions, real estate projects, loans, banking arrangements or any private business of any kind. At the end of the short meeting, we thanked each other and I went on to other meetings. I did not know or have any contact with Mr. Gorkov before that meeting, and I have had no reason to connect with him since.
To the best of my recollection, these were the only two contacts I had during the transition with persons who were or appeared to potentially be representatives of the Russian government.
Disclosure of Contacts on My Security Clearance Form
There has been a good deal of misinformation reported about my SF-86 form. As my attorneys and I have previously explained, my SF-86 application was prematurely submitted due to a miscommunication and initially did not list any contacts (not just with Russians) with foreign government officials. Here are some facts about that form and the efforts I have made to supplement it.
In the week before the Inauguration, amid the scramble of finalizing the unwinding of my involvement from my company, moving my family to Washington, completing the paper work to divest assets and resign from my outside positions and complete my security and financial disclosure forms, people at my New York office were helping me find the information, organize it, review it and put it into the electronic form.
They sent an email to my assistant in Washington, communicating that the changes to one particular section were complete; my assistant interpreted that message as meaning that the entire form was completed. At that point, the form was a rough draft and still had many omissions including not listing any foreign government contacts and even omitted the address of my father-in-law (which was obviously well known). Because of this miscommunication, my assistant submitted the draft on January 18, 2017.
That evening, when we realized the form had been submitted prematurely, we informed the transition team that we needed to make changes and additions to the form. The very next day, January 19, 2017, we submitted supplemental information to the transition, which confirmed receipt and said they would immediately transmit it to the FBI. The supplement disclosed that I had “numerous contacts with foreign officials” and that we were going through my records to provide an accurate and complete list. I provided a list of those contacts in the normal course, before my background investigation interview and prior to any inquiries or media reports about my form.
It has been reported that my submission omitted only contacts with Russians. That is not the case. In the accidental early submission of the form, all foreign contacts were omitted. The supplemental information later disclosed over one hundred contacts from more than twenty countries that might be responsive to the questions on the form. These included meetings with individuals such as Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Israel’s Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Luis Videgaray Caso and many more. All of these had been left off before.
Over the last six months, I have made every effort to provide the FBI with whatever information is needed to investigate my background. In addition, my attorneys have explained that the security clearance process is one in which supplements are expected and invited. The form itself instructs that, during the interview, the information in the document can be “update[d], clarif[ied], and explain[ed]” as part of the security clearance process. A good example is the June 9 meeting.
For reasons that should be clear from the explanation of that meeting I have provided, I did not remember the meeting and certainly did not remember it as one with anyone who had to be included on an SF-86. When documents reviewed for production in connection with committee requests reminded me that meeting had occurred, and because of the language in the email chain that I then read for the first time, I included that meeting on a supplement. I did so even though my attorneys were unable to conclude that the Russian lawyer was a representative of any foreign country and thus fell outside the scope of the form. This supplemental information was also provided voluntarily, well prior to any media inquiries, reporting or request for this information, and it was done soon after I was reminded of the meeting.
****
As I have said from the very first media inquiry, I am happy to share information with the investigating bodies. I have shown today that I am willing to do so and will continue to cooperate as I have nothing to hide. As I indicated, I know there has been a great deal of speculation and conjecture about my contacts with any officials or people from Russia.
I have disclosed these contacts and described them as fully as I can recall. The record and documents I am providing will show that I had perhaps four contacts with Russian representatives out of thousands during the campaign and transition, none of which were impactful in any way to the election or particularly memorable. I am very grateful for the opportunity to set the record straight. I also have tried to provide context for my role in the campaign, and I am proud of the candidate that we supported, of the campaign that we ran, and the victory that we achieved.
It has been my practice not to appear in the media or leak information in my own defense. I have tried to focus on the important work at hand and serve this President and this country to the best of my abilities. I hope that through my answers to questions, written statements and documents I have now been able to demonstrate the entirety of my limited contacts with Russian representatives during the campaign and transition.
I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government. I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector. I have tried to be fully transparent with regard to the filing of my SF-86 form, above and beyond what is required. Hopefully, this puts these matters to rest.
Great job by Jared.
As much as he’s built up as some kind of “evil figure,” he really comes off as a likeable young man who is caught up in witch hunt.
Glad they had him do this.
Hopefully Muh Russia One (Mueller is Muh Russia Two) is pretty much wrapped up after Kushner talks to the House tomorrow and Don Jr/Manafort talk to the Senate on Wednesday, I think it is.
Time to move on to real issues.
MAG the young man believes in his father-in-law! Yes, he and his wife may have disagreements about some policy, Paris Accord, but at the end of the day they want our President to succeed for America and Americans! Having family that loves and adores you and will do anything for you is a gift from God. I am so grateful that our Lion has that not only in Jared and Ivanka but in Melania, Don Jr., his wife, Eric, Lara, Tiffany, Barron and every single one of his grand kids.
He sees ALL of us in them and that is why he will ALWAYS take the slings and arrows for AMERICA!
Absolutely-Jared hit it out of the park. I doubt the snide references and implications that run like snot from the mouths of the media ‘hos will cease but fair minded people can put their minds at ease.
Agree, Mikey boo. God job by Jared.
I wish this would be the end of the mess, but I am sure it won’t be. SMH
What is SMH?
SMH = Shaking my head
I think it’s Shaking My Head.
Shaking My Head
Oh my God, I always that was So Much Hate lol
You’ll have to start re-reading everything from the home page!
The GOP Senators and Congressmen should all be ashamed for allowing this to go on and not defend their President. It will show in 2018.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Please. GOP Senators and Congressmen have no shame. They sold that along with their principles long ago.
Totally agree. Perhaps this is what President Trump was referring to in his tweet.
Yes, and even worse, they are not letting it go on, they are in charge of the witch hunt. They control all the committees.
To me this makes them even worse than the rats….who at least are honest about who they are…well, MORE honest than the GOPe who have now been exposed as total liars.
Many of these republicans probably will be primaried out, some seats we will lose, but I think on the other side, there will be some democrats getting voted out because they have no message, no goals, nothing to run on. No ideas, only obstruct obstruct obstruct.
Damn right they should be ashamed!
MSM can curl up and wither away like the sewer rats they are.
Drain the Sewer!!
I pray for the Trump family & leadership almost daily, may the Lord Almighty fight on Your behalf and on the behalf of all those who have given their lives for our freedoms, in Jesus Christ Name Alone, I pray these things Amen.
He is a very smart man. The job he did in organizing the ME meetings and putting the event together was outstanding. President Trump needs more people he can trust, Jared is great to have around him, loyalty is very important.
Jared Kushner’s statement is excellent. He will be exonerated although he will continue to be harassed, sadly, even by some who post negative comments here.
I fully support President Trump (from day 1).
President Trump chose his SIL as Sr. Advisor to him; therefore, I support Jared Kushner. He would not have chosen Jared if he did not deem him qualified to assist. I also do not expect him to give up his family. At least Jared isn’t leaking.
All liberals need to take note. This is what transparency looks like.
Without saying it in actual words, Jared was telling the Dems that they are sore losers. He just did it in a tactful way. 😉
I think Jared was talking to the degenerate media who are trying to ridicule and destroy Pres Trump, his family, his associates, and his voters.
Good thing Jared remembered to mention the part about exhorting bitcoins by an unknown source (Guccifer 400). If the media would have found out it would have been a front page story for a week with Jeb and Krauthammer calling for his head…..lord this is ridiculous.
Now we know why the DNC wouldn’t allow the FBI to look at their computers. Guccifer 400 is probably the DNC.
Very clear, concise, and effective statement and excellently delivered!
Glad POTUS has him as close adviser. I have to admit that first I was a little leary of him and Ivanka, but with all the sewer rats in DC, President Trump needs people close to him that he can truly trust. Who better than family?
At first
Leery 😯Not Leary🙃
Jason Chaffettz unleashed from Congress was on Fox and Friends this morning and he unloaded on the GOP over this and said they should be ashamed and for every Trump person called a Dem should be called and for every Trump family member called a Clinton family member… Chelsea who ran the foundation, should be called.
Now suddenly Chaffettz has grown a set when he no longer serves the people. Pure grandstanding for a FOX job.
Or else he’s no longer under somebody’s thumb?
He accomplished nothing during the time he served, under thump or not. Always good for a sound bite, nothing more.
Chaffettz is unleashed from his donors I guess. ahem Better late than never.
Perhaps he will be more useful outside of Congress
Now Chaffettz is leashed to the Murdochs, who were apparently the first Never Trumpers, and who are turning Fox leftwards. Definitely not an improvement. Don’t expect much from him.
When asked how did he like being at FOX, Chaffettz said he liked not having to fundraise 24/7 (or words to that effect.)
Now, maybe Chaffetz can testify honestly about Extortion 17.
http://freedomoutpost.com/extortion-17-is-a-bigger-scandal-and-betrayal-than-benghazi/
Wasn’t Chaffettz the first Republican to call for an Investigation into Russia and Trump. I could swear it was him, could be wrong though.🤔
As good as Jared was in his written and public response, you can bet that Don Jr. will blow up the Dems and the Mueller team with his response. Just saying.
Well done Jared. Well done.
The Congress loves this stuff because they don’t have to do anything productive. They just sit there smugly like bumps on a log and try to sound erudite. This is all political theater to keep the spot light off the failure of Congress to do anything of merit. LOSERS all!
OMG Kushner was in contact with FIFTEEN FOREIGN COUNTRIES!
How will we ever investigate all of this?? !! /sarc
With slavering jaws no doubt.
DJT and his team could walk across the The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and not get their feet wet and would be charged with ruining the environment.
I’m not sure it is wise for the President’s opponents to go after his family.
They are poking the Lion.
The damage the Nevertrumpers, RINOs, and Dems are doing to the institution of the Presidency are beyond the pale! The Obama Administration gave China unfettered access to our markets, $150 billion to Iran, billions more to our enemies (radical Islamic terrorists), ran guns to drug cartels, and 20% of our nuclear capability to Russia. They also spied upon our President, his family and friends in an attempt to destroy him and anyone who supports him. Well as his son in law has shown, our President will return fire at the time of his choosing consistent with our country’s best days and actions. Believe in the power of positive thinking and MAGA!
Well, its also aiding our enemies world-wide; it shows a complete lack of support for our Pres. – our global enemies take note constantly.
FusionGPS is taking fifth so what is next step by coward congress to FusionGPS and it’s clients- subpoena or prison? Or more Russia investigation and hearings for PTrump’s folks. It’s time to bring Barron Trump for hearing if he ever heard word Russia from his dad.
Honesty is the BEST policy. MAGA!!!
This is what not taking the 5th looks like.
No wonder the MSM and anti-Trumpers loathe the Trump family . . . they are beautiful inside AND out. I envision them with their arms up across their eyes to shield them from the golden light that emanates from the Trumps. They just can’t stand being in their presence. The more these enemies are near them the more they recognize how small, insignificant and lacking they really are, in comparison. POTUS is truly blessed to have such accomplished, kind, supportive and loving children (how many anti-Trumpers can say that!) . . . Quality, class and goodness cannot be faked. It drives those on the other side mad because they cannot do one thing to diminish the essence of who these remarkable people are. Job well done, Jared. Thank you.
IMO— The left is salivating and can’t wait to pounce on this line —>
“I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses”
Per radio—- President Trump will be making a statement re: healthcare in a “few” minutes.
“Donald Trump had a better message and ran a smarter campaign, and THAT is why he won. Suggesting otherwise ridicules those who voted for him.”
The SEWER MIRE is about to feel the meaning of ridicule.
Beautiful picture of Ivanka above. Really, really beautiful!
Yes. They look young in that photo.
They have seemed to me like the couple who were born to be together.
I really hope something is being planned by the President. He could just stop mentioning and responding to the Russia crap. In a way, he is feeding the MSM trolls by responding, but it seems like he is doing it by design. Maybe I am impatient today, but I wish he would just MOAB these clowns already…
Letting it build up is part of the show. This happens to be a serious show, but the end of the mass Russia hysteria is best a dramatic event.
Excellent, Jared. Now let’s go after Hildebeast.
Now that you Wasted Jared Kushner’s Time Intentionally, who is helping to MAGA… we have 10,000 questions for; Hillary, Lynch, Comey, Huma, Obama, Cheryl, Samantha, Susan, Bryan Pagliano, Louis Lerner, John Koskinen, John Brennan etc. AND if you do not mind…under OATH.
They’ll just take the 5th or refuse to show up, the Republicans will say nothing, the Dems get off scott free again.
Jared Kushner said in his statement that suggesting Russia influenced the election ridicules the people who voted for Trump
Liked that very much
No honest person can read this detailed written statement given to Congress and still suggest there was ‘collusion’ with Russia.
It’s a f’kin disgrace, this Russia hoax
And Reuters exposed as Fake News. Not that we didn’t know
I agree, and it also belittles how much work Trump and his team put into campaigning!
With Jared’s schedule and the incredible amount of work he has had to do, he did not have the TIME to collude!
Anyone see the page that listed all the times Mr. Kushner used Russian Salad Dressing, I didn’t. You can bet he will be called back to testify about why he left those dates off his application. 😏
OMG he may even have had borsht with smetana (sour cream).
I’m not sure if this video with Bill Browder was shared here before, but I found it very interesting. He has been involved with court cases opposite Veselnitskaya. He said that the Russian lawyer probably made 12 attempts to meet with the Trump Campaign and got in with this one. He also said that she likely did the same with the Clinton Campaign and she was also all over congress. They all knew she is only after this Russian adoption thing and they let this nothingburger blow up in the media.
Here’ the video:
http://www.cnbc.com/video/2017/07/12/william-browder-russian-lawyer-natalia-veselnitskaya-was-on-a-mission.html
I bet she said the same thing to the Clinton campaign and they actually believed her haha.
I bet Don Lemmon passes on doing his show tonight playing this wonderful statement. He left no room for them to edit it down.
I think it is hilarious that the super super super duper Russian meeting Jr. set up, Jared did what many of us do when we want to get out of stupid meeting, have someone call you so you can leave without being impolite.
I think it’s outrageous that Kushner even has to explain anything and also give information on how the Trump campaign functioned. It was none of anybody’s business to know.
“I am not a person who has sought the spotlight. First in my business and now in public service, I have worked on achieving goals, and have left it to others to work on media and public perception.”
He’s right. Today is the first time I have ever heard his voice.
And still all we know from Lynch is, “we talked about golf and grandbabies”.
A “big ugly” definitely needs to happen. An earlier commenter said opening investigations on Lynch, Clintons, Holder, (I’ll include Awan brothers), will stop these investigations in hours if not minutes.
For those who have never read the Forbes article on Jared’s role in helping PDJT win the election, this a a great read.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevenbertoni/2016/11/22/exclusive-interview-how-jared-kushner-won-trump-the-white-house/#b283e9e3af68
He did say the word Dimitri. I think that’s been ruled TREASON, right?
This sh*t show has many Sen. Joe McCarthy’s in play against this administration. Its so remeniscent of : “I am not a communist. I am not a member of the communist party. I have never been a member of the communist party. I know no communists nor have I ever knowingly known any communists….”
