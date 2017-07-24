Democrats Attempt Creation of Populist Rebranding Using Same Trump Platform/Policy They Simultaneously Block…

David Mamet famously said (paraphrased): ‘when questioned on policy and consequence, in order to avoid the conflict within their ideological message, modern liberals will always pretend not to know things.’

In today’s audio/visual example we find top national democrat leadership pretending not to know their rebranding message, “A Better Deal“, is nothing short of an almost identical policy platform created by the current President, Donald Trump. A policy platform they are committed to blocking.

You just can’t make this stuff up folks.

“We Haz Plans“

Seriously, it took months of carefully poll tested review of each specific point to create the agenda that Democrats hope will help them win election in 2018. However, if you look at the substance of their “Better Deal” proposals a person cannot help but find themselves feeling deja vu, all over again.

The platform includes: •a $15 minimum wage (economically inadvisable and already having devastating consequences in local areas of enactment), •a $1 trillion infrastructure plan (hey, isn’t that Trump’s idea?), •new trade laws more beneficial to American workers (wait, what, yup, Trump again?), •and a plan to engage in job training and national apprenticeship initiatives (yup, more Trump). Heck, if they throw in a modern Glass-Stegall they can just call it “Trump’s Better Deal 2.0”, or something.

What makes the entire exercise intensely ludicrous is the amount of energy, effort and execution they put into the roll-out:

[…] Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, along with other top House and Senate Democrats, are making the presentation after months of internal debate and analysis of polling and focus groups. (read more)

So the Democrats spent months of internal debate, analysis and focus group testing, only to exit with a populist national Democrat plan that mirrors the policy objectives of the current President of the United States. Those same Trump policy objectives the same Democrat leadership are on record saying they will fight tooth-and-nail to ensure never reach fruition.

It would be funny if the irony wasn’t so serious.

Wait, no…. it is both ironic and actually funny.

2018 will be fun.

Carry on.

