Democrats Attempt Creation of Populist Rebranding Using Same Trump Platform/Policy They Simultaneously Block…

David Mamet famously said (paraphrased): ‘when questioned on policy and consequence, in order to avoid the conflict within their ideological message, modern liberals will always pretend not to know things.’
In today’s audio/visual example we find top national democrat leadership pretending not to know their rebranding message, “A Better Deal“, is nothing short of an almost identical policy platform created by the current President, Donald Trump. A policy platform they are committed to blocking.
You just can’t make this stuff up folks.
Seriously, it took months of carefully poll tested review of each specific point to create the agenda that Democrats hope will help them win election in 2018. However, if you look at the substance of their “Better Deal” proposals a person cannot help but find themselves feeling deja vu, all over again.
The platform includes: •a $15 minimum wage (economically inadvisable and already having devastating consequences in local areas of enactment), •a $1 trillion infrastructure plan (hey, isn’t that Trump’s idea?), •new trade laws more beneficial to American workers (wait, what, yup, Trump again?), •and a plan to engage in job training and national apprenticeship initiatives (yup, more Trump). Heck, if they throw in a modern Glass-Stegall they can just call it “Trump’s Better Deal 2.0”, or something.
What makes the entire exercise intensely ludicrous is the amount of energy, effort and execution they put into the roll-out:
[…] Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, along with other top House and Senate Democrats, are making the presentation after months of internal debate and analysis of polling and focus groups. (read more)
So the Democrats spent months of internal debate, analysis and focus group testing, only to exit with a populist national Democrat plan that mirrors the policy objectives of the current President of the United States. Those same Trump policy objectives the same Democrat leadership are on record saying they will fight tooth-and-nail to ensure never reach fruition.
It would be funny if the irony wasn’t so serious.
Wait, no…. it is both ironic and actually funny.
2018 will be fun.
Carry on.
$15 Minimum Wage is hurtful to low skilled workers, especially fast food workers. It’s also going to devastate the waitress jobs because they may only make $3.20/hr with tips but now they make $15/hr with no tips and end up making less money overall.
You tell folks you are paying $15/hr for fast food workers and all of a sudden there will be unemployed skilled folks willing to do that job for $15/hr competing with the losers who can’t follow orders, can’t think for themselves, slacking off and hiding, and blowing off work on a regular basis. Talk to any franchise holder about the number of minimum wage workers they need to keep on staff part time to fill the holes in staffing and the slackers. They would go from 30 workers to less than 15 in a heartbeat. Suddenly, you have people who always have a smile, are constantly moving quickly and efficiently and when they have nothing else better to do are cleaning. Their uniforms kept clean and even pressed. Their appearance super clean and cheerful. The junior managers will be gone because now you have responsible employees who self-manage and solve customer problems of which there will be much less. The place will be spotless too. No need to pay extra for the night shift due to closing and extensive cleaning that comes included in the salary.
The whole reason fast food joints pay minimum wage was because it was saving them money and it was worth the hassles with crappy employees because they offloaded that on shift managers and junior managers. But you tell them to pay those losers $15/hr and all that goes right out the window.
If it’s just a city you see the mom and pop restaurants and dinners close up and move out of town because they just can’t afford to do business that way.
Yes, and another way it hurts the poor/lower middle class is that the cheapest restaurants will be the hardest hit. Labor is a big part of their cost and when fast food or diner food doubles in price, their customers start brown bagging it for lunch and cooking at home for dinner. Those cheap places to eat will disappear.
Now for the fancy restaurants, an extra 10 bucks on a 75 dollar meal won’t have the same impact.
Not only will a $15 minimum wage lead to fewer jobs for low skilled workers but robotics has been introduced to fast food restaurants. McDonald’s and Wendy’s in select markets are already testing robots to perform duties currently performed by humans.
It’s called the “Robot Full-Employment Act”.
I have long argued that increasing the minimum wage for unskilled labor like burger flippers is a guarantee of increased automation–I would already prefer to place my order through a touchscreen kiosk and have it assembled by robots than the slovenly, slackers I see on the rare occasion I go to a ff joint (Cane’s, Chick-fil-A, and Atomic Burger (is AB a chain?) are notable exceptions–always better than average service–shout-out to my neighborhood Popeye’s as well–they even put flowers on the tables–above and beyond). Wanna put young people and low-capability workers completely out of jobs? Raise the minimum wage and watch as automation removes those jobs from the human job market forever or at least until the big EMP.
“yes we can, hope for some change..how about a bitter deal?
the democrats are so totally uncreative and nerdy….when you trot out Pelosi and Schumer to be your cheerleaders, you might as well just go back and get Debbie Wasserman Schulz and Anthony Weiner to pitch your crud……
Disney could not make this hit a break even …not close.
Listen to this piece of crap. relevant portion at 43:00 of the video. Former CIA Director Calls For A Coup If Trump Fires Mueller | Zero Hedge
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-24/former-cia-director-calls-coup-if-trump-fires-mueller
Could you imagine us calling for a coup on Obama! These folks are nuts!
If only they could manipulate the general election the way they do their primary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Voters will see through this fraud. Besides, the dumbocraps won’t be able to stay on message as they will fall into their knee-jerk Trump bashing and “muh Russia” horescrap. Trump will crush them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Resist we much
The democrats want to change course & have an America First platform?
Yes they do
Wow, that’s really great. So they’ll be getting rid of all the illegal aliens stealing our jobs & ruining our neighborhoods?
Well no, that would be racist, & besides, they need those future voters
OK, but they’ll be cutting all the business killing regulations & excessive taxation that hurts business?
Well no, we have to keep our planet clean & we need those taxes to pay off all the parasites we allow into the country for votes, not too mention our own parasites that we need to keep happy
Oh, OK, but they’ll enact trade policies that are good for the American people, correct?
Well, they’ll have to consult with their major donors & their globalist pals to see what they want, but I’m sure they’ll come up with something that might be a little better than what we have now
Oh, but they’ll be doing job training & the like so people can find jobs & get ahead?
Well sure, we’ll train them on the proper gloves to wear for dish washing, the proper shoes to wear when waiting tables so your feet don’t hurt so much & the proper way to flip a hamburger
Don’t illegal aliens have a stranglehold on those kind of jobs?
Well sure, but job competition is good for business, so they can keep wages down
But I thought you wanted a really high minimum wage?
Well yeah, we haven’t quite figured that one out yet
But don’t you think a true business leader running an America First agenda would be a better idea, & wouldn’t someone who actually loves their country & it’s people be better suited?
That’s insulting, I’ve been a social justice, illegal alien, refugee & welfare advocate for decades, not too mention I’ve been against the business community for many decades too. I’m all about helping people
But you seem to be all about helping everyone except your own citizens, & it seems your “new agenda” is nothing but more of the same, the old agenda. Nothing you say makes any sense. What do you have to say about that?
I say, “shut your mouth, do as you’re told, trust us & keep voting democrat………”
Oh, & be thankful if you find a dishwasher job. You can repay us by sending in donations
Ah yes, our new vision for America, it will be glorious, glorious I tell ya!
Great comment, and just how it will go.
Excellent! Would like if I could.
Watch Rep Gutierrez talking in a sanctuary church! Is he campaigning to illegals? I thought it was illegal for churches to host political campaigns. https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/07/24/rep_gutierrez_when_democrats_take_majority_were_going_to_eliminate_trump.html
Isn’t it funny they’re branding it using Paul Ryan’s “Better Way” nonsense that we rejected in favor of Make America Great Again?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you, I thought I was reading it wrong that they are going to help the working class? It is totally what President Trump is already doing but they think Reps are all about corporations and making the rich richer. They are so out of touch!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well since we are trotting out “old stuff”. How about PDJT has a white board “a la Ross Perot” their plan on one side his on the other. Oh.. and use a monkey paw stick to point out the similarities.
LikeLiked by 2 people
when the demorats hold an attempted trump-like rally, they will have Pelosi swoop in on a broomstick and Shumer will get delivered for a drone fly by to get the crowd of 10 all ramped up and excited…then there will be loud hip hop break dancin music playing Hell to the Cheaps…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even sour puss Amy Klo-“Butcher,” Senator from Minnesotastan, is seen in this picture standing among her people — the DemonRats.
Yes, that’s a proud group indeed (not).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even worse. The GOP will hate it..
Fake populists to go with the fake news. They really, really, really do think we’re stupid. We have Trump; why do we need them?
If this is their better deal, what took them 8 years to come up with it? Shouldn’t it already have been enacted by Obama? Why didn’t Clinton run on this “better deal?”
Papa John’s called; they want their slogan back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re using some of the same populist language that Trump did/does, but the actual policies aren’t the same. The Democrats are espousing Marxism and socialism as their better deal. Trump is taking a different approach – one that would actually work if the Republicans in a Congress were competent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, the irony here is so thick that only SD could cut through it. I wrote online a long time ago that the difference between Reps and Dems is that the Reps promise to do good things and don’t; Dems promise to do bad things and do. Could it be that the Dems are now promising to do good things and will? No, it is only another instance of their trying to induce mass delusion (which they have been doing for at least 75 years). On top of that, the Dems and liberals have both the lack of moral clarity and the audacity to claim that “good” ideas aren’t good unless they are done by the “right” people. I still hate their hypocrisy and the BS they propagate only for their own potential benefit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember that the Democrats, during the Bill Clinton administration, did exactly this. Any thing good proposed by the Reps, was co-opted as the Dems idea. Of course, the Reps just folded and moved on, without a fight, to the next idea, which became a Dem idea, rinse and repeat.
Somehow, I don’t think that POTUS Trump is going to put up with this, but seeing as he’s not only fighting all of the Dems but also two thirds of the Reps… it’s going to get interesting.
More popcorn!
But that was generally good for the country. I don’t see these dems actually doing anything good.
Their new slogan is all marketing other than the bad things they are proposing: minimum wage, wasteful repeat of obama infrastructure, job training which would be more political job corps training, etc.
Mike
Oh, I’d love for Pres Trump to call them out on this!
The democrat party is rotten to the core.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shumer plans to outdance Trump for A Better Deal
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh boy. This will be a yuge hit in 2018 and especially 2020, when most voters will have a much clearer picture of what MAGA means to their bank accounts and lifestyles. So we’ll be MAGA’ing away, and the Chuck & Nancy show will roll up in matching wheelchairs to pitch “A Better Deal.” Snort.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They really do rely/prey on the “uninformed/ dumb” voters.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I read this on ZeroHedge, called Amy Klouchar’s DC office and read it to her minion. Then I came here and low and behold there is Amy right behind the lying Chuckie.
ZeroHedge: Politics Of The Next 4 Years: Part 1 (Rise Of The “Dirtbag Left”)
“A lot of people remain in denial about the current political environment. Whether it’s a neocon Never Trumper, or a manic Hillary dead-ender, what these people all have in common is they firmly and passionately think their world is somehow coming back. They still don’t understand that the party’s over.
In our foolish apathy, we entrusted the country to these “very smart people” and they handed the entire thing over to crooked oligarchs, while simultaneously cheerleading us into a never-ending stream of reckless, inhumane imperial wars. They hollowed out and feasted on the entire nation and now, incredibly enough, have rebranded themselves as leaders of a toothless resistance to the mess they created. Delusional doesn’t even begin to describe these people. They genuinely think Trump’s rise represents some bizarre historical blip, and once the hideous blemish is removed, things can carry on as they were. That’s not going to happen.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-24/politics-next-4-years-part-1-rise-dirtbag-left
Simply put………everything the dems have done for 6 months has further hurt Americans and stalled their personal growth. This includes the children. They are chronic liars and thieves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will that scary old creature ever take off those glasses from his foot long Pinocchio nose? He has NO. FANS.
It’s extremely worrying that the corrupt, globalist’ puppets of the uniparty are telling whomever will listen that “they are planning to take Trump out”, not NOT by impeachment
http://lisahaven.news/2017/07/leading-pastor-makes-eerie-declaration-about-president-trump-something-cbn-refused-to-air/
Tread carefully you traitors, anything happens to our President Trump and you will reap the whirlwind!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President’s safety shouldn’t be of any concern, remember his Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’s brother is Erik Prince the founder of Blackwater and Xi, or whatever it is now. People wonder how the President is always at least two steps ahead with intelligence, believe me it ain’t from any of our agencies. Prince would know who the Ghosts are and what they’re up to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t there a so called president at some time in the past who said something about putting lipstick on a pig? And it was still a pig?
This time, Democrats decide to offer the voters
“A Better Deal”
here is their plan
no barking, no coughing, no brain either….with Chelsea, you get Three Clintons In the White House
LikeLiked by 1 person
Demos…” A Better Deal” A-lready B-een D-one
LikeLiked by 1 person
Basically I take the message to mean Ds are basically endorsing Trump candidates in ’18. This could turn into a good ad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, there’s always a bright side even if it means digging through piles of BS.
The stench is nauseating.
Better Lies, Better Talking Points, Better Propaganda…Better to Fool You With.
The jokes almost write themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The democrats showing up at their roll-out without their suits and ties so they can connect with the common man. Gonna be hard to get that socialist elitism stench off of themselves though.
Ok… I seriously thought Sundance was punking us on this post! I had to go read the Head Clown’s op-ed at the failing NY Slimes (ugh).
So yes, idiot Demon rats are basically hitching the wagon to MAGAnomics. Only difference is the $15 minimum wage.
HOWEVER, if you need to feel sick to your stomach, start reading the over 2,400 comments. I made it through about 100. About 20% praising Head Clown for such great ideas and the otehr 80% of snowflakes crying because it doesn’t include single payer healthcare, amnesty, or free college. Idiots…
Did you notice anyone complaining about Chuckie throwing Hillary under the bus?
This “Better Deal” crap is targeted to whom, exactly!
Better than what their POS ex-President offered and/or attained after 8 years of “fundamental change”?
Who do they think they’re fooling, seriously 😐
The lame libs who hung on every word out of obunghole’s putrid mouth, who gladly drank the kool-aid?
Their leadership is truly delusional.
I can recommend some excellent anti-psychotic meds to clear their thinking up, quickly.
On the collapsing obunghole care pla, however, it would be out-of-pocket.
Oops, forgot they receive Cadillac health plan, my bad.
In the meantime, Paul Ryan is skipping town later this week. Paul Ryan bashes Trump today but look what he is doing or not doing in the House. They are leaving town for the month of August. Unbelievable!
http://jamiedupree.blog.ajc.com/2017/07/23/republicans-face-critical-week-in-congress-on-health-care-russia-2018-spending/
5. House will leave town without passing all 12 funding bills. For weeks, House GOP leaders and rank-in-file lawmakers have told reporters that they were certainly going to have action on all twelve funding bills for the federal government. Reporters tried not to laugh out loud, knowing full well that was not likely. After this week, the House will be gone from Washington until Labor Day, and the plan is to jam four of the twelve funding bills into one package, and pass them in what’s known as a ‘minibus’ (the smaller version of the omnibus). Funding bills for the military, VA, energy and water programs, and the Legislative Branch (Congress) will be in that plan – but eight other bills will not voted on this week. And yet, the House will go home for five weeks. As you can see, a lot of budget work has not been done in both the House and Senate. Unfortunately, that has become standard procedure no matter which party is in charge.
6. One odd provision in the minibus. One interesting choice made by Republicans this week is that the House will vote on money to build the border wall backed by President Trump – but not the underlying bill that funds the Department of Homeland Security. A provision for $1.6 billion to start work on the wall along the border with Mexico is part of the “Make America Secure” minibus appropriations bill – but the plan to actually fund Homeland Security operations won’t be voted on by the House – until after Labor Day. You can see the House schedule – a rare five day legislative work week is scheduled this week for the House, and then lawmakers head back home for five weeks.
