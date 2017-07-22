U.S. Commerce Dept. Issues Affirmative anti-Dumping Duty Determination on Taiwanese Rebar…

The U.S. building industry is a manufacturing sector made up of individual smaller material sectors. Steel rebar is one such sub-sector.
WILBUR ROSS – U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross today announced the affirmative final determination in this antidumping duty (AD) investigation, finding that steel concrete reinforcing bar from Taiwan is being sold in the U.S. market at unfair prices.
The Commerce Department determined that exporters from Taiwan have sold steel concrete reinforcing bar in the United States at 3.50 percent to 32.01 percent at less than fair value based on factual evidence provided by the interested parties.
The Commerce Department will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to collect cash deposits from importers of steel concrete reinforcing bar from Taiwan based on these final rates.
“The United States can no longer sit back and watch as its essential industries like steel are destroyed by foreign companies unfairly selling their products in the U.S. markets,” said Secretary Ross. “We will continue to take action on behalf of U.S. industry to defend American businesses, their workers, and our communities adversely impacted by unfair imports.”
In 2016, imports of steel concrete reinforcing bar from Taiwan were valued at an estimated $53 million.
The Rebar Trade Action Coalition filed the case with the Commerce Department on behalf of its individual members:
- Byer Steel Group, Inc., Cincinnati, Ohio
- Commercial Metals Co., Irving, Texas
- Gerdau Armisteel U.S., Inc., Tampa, Fla.
- Nucor Corp., Charlotte, N.C.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc., Pittsboro, Ind.
Enforcement of U.S. trade law is a prime focus of the Trump administration. From January 20, 2017, through July 21, 2017, Commerce has initiated 54 antidumping and countervailing duty investigations – a 40 percent increase from the previous year. For the same time period in 2016, Commerce had initiated 40 antidumping and countervailing duty investigations.
Antidumping laws provide U.S. businesses and workers with an internationally accepted mechanism to seek relief from the harmful effects of dumping unfairly priced products into the United States. Commerce currently maintains 404 antidumping and countervailing duty orders which provide relief to American companies and industries impacted by unfair trade.
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) is conducting an investigation to determine whether or not the domestic industry is harmed by imports of steel concrete reinforcing bar from Taiwan. The ITC is currently scheduled to make its final injury determination on or before September 5.
If the ITC makes an affirmative final injury determination, Commerce will issue an antidumping order. If the ITC makes a negative final injury determination, the investigation will be terminated and no order will be issued. Click HERE for a fact sheet on today’s decision. (link)
What a difference to Obama’s anti American communist regime.
Well, it rebar sure ain’t sexy, but Wilbur kinda is! Everytime I see that picture of him purposefully buttoning his jacket, I feel a little bit like Superman has just flown in and is adjusting his cape. This is pretty exciting.
I agree, Sylvia. I love that picture. Looks like he just dusted his hands off, and while he is walking away, he’ saying, Next !
Love me some Wilburine !
I just love that Wilburine.
All countries currently trading with the USA are now being “put on notice”…NO MORE! No more unfair practices shall be tolerated by this administration. No more cutting prices to under book value of your products. Rebar, is just one of many products sold here, that will soon feel the vice tightened…on their export game.
Our Wilburine said that he has been enjoying telling countries:
“The free ride is over.”
Ha. Dontcha love it.
Dayum! Winning never looked so good. Is anyone tired of it yet??
Some Japanese companies got hit eith over 200% duties. CBP does not exactly collect “cash deposits”, rather the estimated duty is paid in before the shipment is released. So, back when we had US Customs, and it was under Treasury, and there were lots of people versed in trade enforcement, they would be looking for transshipment, or new manufactuers of the same product, or other scams to evade the AD duty.
I have to wonder if the Taiwan rebar is sub standard to ours, never know
America’s most successful businessmen and negotiators, those “horrible people you wouldn’t want to have dinner with,” are now working for us.
This announcement comes on the Friday of “Made in America Week.” Our whole country is waking up.
Not tired of winning!
