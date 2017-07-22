President Trump Participates in the Commissioning Ceremony for the Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78)…

Earlier today President Donald J Trump commissioned the latest and biggest aircraft carrier in the U.S. fleet, the U.S.S. Gerald R Ford.

“A ship is only as good as the people who serve on it — and the AMERICAN SAILOR is the BEST in the world.”

~ President Donald Trump (July 22, 2017)

Here’s two videos of the events. The first video is just President Trump’s speech.

The Second video is the entire ceremony:

