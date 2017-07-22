President Trump Participates in the Commissioning Ceremony for the Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78)…

Earlier today President Donald J Trump commissioned the latest and biggest aircraft carrier in the U.S. fleet, the U.S.S. Gerald R Ford.
“A ship is only as good as the people who serve on it — and the AMERICAN SAILOR is the BEST in the world.”
~ President Donald Trump (July 22, 2017)
Here’s two videos of the events. The first video is just President Trump’s speech.
.
The Second video is the entire ceremony:
.
.
Advertisements
It’s a fabulous time to be an American, lousy time to be a conflicted communist democrat! Have a nice day!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sundance, I cannot make a donation, The donate link for PayPal does not allow me to put in a dollar amount. I use Firefox version 47.0.2 under Vista. Suggestions?
LikeLike
most likely your privacy settings or adblock aren’t allowing you to access
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re using a really old version of Firefox….latest is 54.0.1
LikeLike
Vista is absolutely horrible. Do what you can to switch to Windows 10, better OS, less memory space, more secure than Vista, WAY faster. I’d also suggest switching to Chrome, sure it’s from Google, but it’s an all around better web browser.
LikeLike
I have a Google Chrome computer and will never go back to Windows or switch to Apple. I use DuckDuckGo for search and am totally happy.
LikeLike
I watched it live this morning. It was very moving. Fox News broadcast the entire ceremony uninterrupted.
MAGA! 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 6 people
As much as I hate FOX, I give ’em credit for broadcasting it from stem to stern. Thank you, SD!! Awesome ceremony!! Man our ship and bring her to life!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ran into an old gent in his Navy Veteran hat today. I mentioned the great honor being paid today to the Navy. He knew to what I was referring and said “There are many happy veterans today.”
Thank you, President Trump. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 10 people
They deserve so much gratitude and we have a CIC who is heaping it on them!
Thanks for sharing this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love the personal accounts people provide on this site. The people they speak to, the things they see and experience. We get a lot of macro level information, but the personal anecdotes really make things clear in a very real and human way. Thanks for sharing your story about the guy in his Navy Vet cap.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love seeing and talking to vets. There are still a lot of them around here (suburb north of LA, south Ventura Co. where that gorgeous Antonio Sabato Jr. is running for Congress). The old ones are just so cute and funny.
LikeLike
Can it be assured the the one with B O’B’s name on it has a 90 foot hole underneath the waterline?
That way it can sink on launch never to be seen again. MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
They better not put BOB name on any vessel. He wasn’t a deserving CIC. Hopefully the vets would rise up against that one if it surfaced.
LikeLiked by 4 people
MaineCoon, I’d be okay with BOB name on a bombing target barge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can you imagine what this nation could achieve if it weren’t for the lying media?
LikeLiked by 6 people
…and the denizens of the District of Corruption, both the elected and their donor/lobbyists?
LikeLiked by 2 people
…or the lying GOP Congressmen and Congresswomen?
LikeLiked by 2 people
My thoughts exactly–imagine what Trump could have accomplished if he didn’t have to fight the entire news media and ruling class politicians every step of the way–I mean what he has done has been amazing considering the push back he gets –but I truly believe if some of the voter fraud is eliminated and more and more people turn to alternative sites for news then 2018 will usher in the right people to get this ship righted. MAGA for ever!!
LikeLike
Man – it was such a touching ceremony! The first ever USSN Gerald R. Ford crew of sailors were caught wiping tears as they stood at attention throughout the ceremony and speeches…and Man were they eager to get to their posts when the order came to raise the flags, man the ship and turn on all the radios, radars, etc.!!! They literally ran to their posts!
Beautiful, beautiful ship and crew!
How proud and honored Captain Richard McCormack is to be the first in command of the first Ford Class Carrier!
The USSN Gerald R. Ford Crew Name – the WOLVERINES!!!!
How about that, Treepers!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I also loved the sign that displayed “Made in America”. Love our mighty military and our great President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OOps! “Made In USA”.
LikeLike
Nice!
I watched the whole ceremony, at time it was so moving, it brought tears to my eyes.
These feelings of pride, and gratitude welled up from the botton of my heart, for America welcomed this once six year old into her arms and stamped my heart with the American flag, the American spirit, American pride.
I totally embraced my new country, Born in Canada, I had only to learn the new words to the tune of ” God Save the Queen ” to My Country Tis of Thee”. I am forever greatful to my stepdad, a young WWII vet who married my mom and brought us to thrive and live in the worlds greatest country.
I hope all naturalized citizens reflect on their good fortune on becoming American citizens.
Never take it for granted! And for you who are blessed to be born here, I say the same thing, never take it for granted!
God bless the men and women crew of our new aircraft carrier USSN Gerald R. Ford.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good write up and more photos:
http://www.dailypress.com/news/dp-nws-gerald-ford-commissioning-mani-20170722-story.html
LikeLike
367 photos and several videos in the Daily Press article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
100,000 tons of might. I’m sure the Russians and Chinese took note
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s mind boggling how liberals and ePubs can hate this man. America would do well to recognize who the true enemy of America really is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The true America enemy are the Libtards. It is the Libtard who vote the soldier who marches the drum beat of Globalist elites.
LikeLike
I’ve been doing some cursory reading on these CVN, they’re amazingly advanced pieces of hardware.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah, just a touch of the way I felt when I was ‘commissioned’, ie graduated from boot camp. I hope there is much, much more of this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“When it comes to battle, we don’t want a fair fight. We want just the opposite. We demand victory and we will have total victory.”
Chills and tears.
He fights.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It wasn’t great……….it was FANTASTIC!!
LikeLike
One of my favorite lines was from the retiring shipbuilder President who said during the test runs of the USSN Gerald R Ford, they really tested the ship to her limits – “We drove ‘er like we stole ‘er.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
He has hell weeks and we go through the ringer with him……then he gives speeches like this and how great America is and we are all reminded once more why God gave us this President. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT must review the military-industrial-Congressional complex. No way I am investing in this.
LikeLike
I absolutely love our President! Please, God, protect him and his family and our Nation.
“St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle, be our protection against the malice and snares of the devil… by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan and all evil spirits who wander through the world for the ruin of souls.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our Navy and military…one of the few things that our Constitution authorizes Congress to spend money on.
LikeLike
They that go down to the sea in ships;
That do business in great waters;
These see the works of the Lord, and His wonders in the deep.
Psalm 107
May God bless her and all who sail in her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I watched it live, and it was a very moving ceremony. I love to see the military in dress whites. It reminds me of the movie, “An Officer and a Gentleman” and of my husband’s Coast Guard days. President Trump gave a heartfelt speech and he was so proud of the Navy.
LikeLike
It’s so nice seeing our sailors and all of our men and women in uniform finally getting the respect from the highest office that they truly deserve. Thank you President Trump! 😀
LikeLike
Did anybody else notice?
The crew of the ship Gerald R. Ford are the WOLVERINES!
HOOYAH! WOLVERINES!
LikeLike