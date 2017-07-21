State Department Bans Travel to North Korea…

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has announced a revised set of travel restrictions for U.S. citizens considering travel to the DPRK.

Once in full effect there will be a travel ban in place restricting all travel using U.S. passports.  U.S. humanitarian groups and entities requesting travel to the DPRK will need to request a specific passport from the State Department.

WASHINGTON/SEOUL (Reuters) – The U.S. government on Friday said it will bar Americans from traveling to North Korea due to the risk of “long-term detention” in the country, where a U.S. student was jailed while on a tour last year and later died.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has authorized a “Geographical Travel Restriction” on Americans to forbid them from entering North Korea, spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

“Once in effect, U.S. passports will be invalid for travel to, through and in North Korea, and individuals will be required to obtain a passport with a special validation in order to travel to or within North Korea,” Nauert said.

The move was due to “mounting concerns over the serious risk of arrest and long-term detention under North Korea’s system of law enforcement,” she said. (read more)

 

32 Responses to State Department Bans Travel to North Korea…

  1. shannynae says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    We needed the Government to tell us that North Korea is not the ideal tourist attraction? Who knew? Pfft..

  2. 4sure says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Can we get some goofy fed. judge to overrule the ban. I can think of a lot of people that need to travel to NK.

  3. Bouchart says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Now I need all new vacation plans!

  4. Minnie says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Too late for Otto 😦

    That photo gets me, every time.

    “Chilling” isn’t strong enough a word.

    • jello333 says:
      July 21, 2017 at 7:56 pm

      What bothers me most about what happened to Otto is that he could NEVER have expected such a harsh punishment. Oh I’m sure he knew that if he got caught, he’d be in trouble… and maybe do some jail time and have to public grovel for forgiveness. Even the crazy North Koreans wouldn’t do much more than that, for such a relatively minor offense… would they?

      I’m still amazed by the whole thing. I know a little about the NK regime, and I know they’re scumbags, and I don’t think I’m particularly naive. Still though, the harshness of that “sentence” is still something I can’t get my head around. Even if Otto had NOT died, and had he just done his time and eventually been released… it’s beyond belief.

      • Donna in Oregon says:
        July 21, 2017 at 8:42 pm

        It’s the same rule in politics. Obama said it, “if they bring a knife, we bring a gun”.

        That’s why there were so many dead Christians in the Middle East. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Self-preservation. Common sense. Red line. Action.

        I think we need to smarten up about Loons in this world. They are serious. It’s not a game.

    • MaineCoon says:
      July 21, 2017 at 8:49 pm

      That photo gets me too. They have to live there, assuming they are still alive.

  5. jello333 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Ordinarily, I’d be opposed to something like this, since I think consenting adults should be allowed to make up their own minds which place is “dangerous” and which isn’t. But in this case, I think I’ll have to agree with the ban… mainly because Little Boy Dear Leader is such a bizarre UNPREDICTABLE guy. In fact, I think this is also a good move where Dennis Rodman is concerned. I’m sure I’m in the minority here, in that I’ve always liked Dennis, and so I’ve always been expecting to turn on the news and find out that Dear Leader has gonna (more) paranoid and arrested him for… whatever.

  6. filia.aurea says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Hopefully, this will keep a.k.a. Obama’s judges busy banning the ban. For those that might travel there anyway, don’t let the door hit you in the pass…Khyber that is.

  7. gfgustav says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    One is tempted to wonder if this isn’t a prelude to something bigger with regard to the DPRK. If you fail to get out of harm’s way, you can’t claim you weren’t warned…

    • A2 says:
      July 21, 2017 at 8:56 pm

      Multiple reports, including the US military indicate that DPRK is going to launch another missile, probably sub based.

      Meanwhile Russia has taken the lead (supported by China) to blocking any new sanctions by the UN, arguing that the last missile launch was not a long range ICBM, nor have any more nuclear tests been conducted. Stalling for time. Same old.

  8. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    I hope the State Dept have some form of wavier for travelers to NK, and make them sign it as an understanding that if they do get arrested, the USA gov’t will NOT be responsible for getting them out at all-no exceptions. And make their parent/spouse/sibling sign it too. That way, the Norks can’t use it as a leverage.

  9. wheatietoo says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    People tend to think “If the govt lets me go there, then it must be safe.”

    This is long overdue.
    There is nothing ‘safe’ about going to NK.

    The Norks take US citizens hostage. Period.
    They make up bogus charges in order to ‘arrest’ our people.
    But they are taking them hostage…pure and simple.

  10. MaineCoon says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Flying under a U.S. passport is dangerous in many countries. Many should see the USA First!

  11. realgaryseven says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    The US government banning Americans from travel anywhere is anti-freedom. There is much more to this than meets the eye.

    • sundance says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:02 pm

      Trump admin is trying to limit the possibility of hostages. It’s obvious.

      I’m more convinced than ever the U.S.S. Fitzgerald was the result of close quarter training preparing for a naval embargo.

      • alligatriot says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:09 pm

        The Chinese seemed flummoxed the other day when Secy Mnuchin and Secy Ross didn’t play nice with them like past administrations. We’re putting the squeeze on all of N. K.’s economic assets and countries who trade with them. China may not have yet fully understood that THIS president does not bluff.

        “Another cruise missile with that chocolate cake?”

      • A2 says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:40 pm

        I believe you may be right about the potential naval embargo.

        In some of the released comments in the PRC the gov think tankers believe they have up to 6 months (make that 5 now) to make any moves on DPRK. That puts them past the 19th Party Congress and cementing Pres Xi as supreme leader. He has already been knocking out his opposition in the Party and stacking the Politburo with his mates and tightening censorship. Hence the delays, ‘impasses’, whether at the UN or with US/China trade negotiations. He is very vulnerable now, therefore more dangerous.

  12. Brian L says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    If you want an honest take on North Korea, read Dear Reader, by Michael Malice, it’s chilling what they’ve done to that population.

  13. Sharon says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    “Once in full effect there will be a travel ban in place restricting all travel using U.S. passports. U.S. humanitarian groups and entities requesting travel to the DPRK will need to request a specific passport from the State Department.”

    In other words, it’s not a travel ban. If people can still go there, it is not a ban.

    Oh, well – we lost the language a long time ago even though the consequences will play out forever – and eventually we will get where we’re headed.

  14. A2 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    If an American is stupid enough to want to go the DPRK they will do so the same way Americans went to Cuba.

  15. Olga (@Olgabluesbabe) says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Our dollars should not be spent in a country with a regime like DPRK who absolutely brutalizes their people. It’s not Disneyland. There is NO reason to go there.

