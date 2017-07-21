Attorney General Sessions Affirms Immigration Enforcement – Warns Philadelphia to Reconsider Sanctuary City Policy…

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Philadelphia today and specifically challenged the city to reconsider their decision to be a sanctuary city for illegal alien criminals.

“The residents of Philadelphia have been victimized,” Mr. Sessions told federal prosecutors here, denouncing the city for “giving sanctuary to criminals.”  (link)

143 Responses to Attorney General Sessions Affirms Immigration Enforcement – Warns Philadelphia to Reconsider Sanctuary City Policy…

  1. rf121 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Where is Georgia cheering on her guy?

    Reply
  2. Brian L says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    I’m unsure of what to think about Sessions. He crucially dropped the ball on the Russia BS, but on the other hand he is a bulldog when it comes to illegals and pedos.

    Reply
  3. Dan says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Sessions is a nice man. Perhaps too nice. All his sincere goals and ambitions to battle criminal foreign nationals and others, however, will be all for naught if Trump isn’t the president, a reality that Sessions himself has now put in jeopardy. Running parallel with fighting drug gangs, pedophiles and others must be an equally aggressive effort to drain the swamp and prosecute the Washington Crime Syndicate.

    Reply
  4. Dan says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    You all do realize that it’s only a matter of time, if they can’t take Trump out via pseudo-legal means, he will be removed on way or another. I don’t want this to happen but I suspect if not impeachment an invitation with a bullet is in his future. The Uniparty will stop at nothing. The swamp will not be drained but sadly it will be further filled with tarnished reputations and well-intentioned corpses. Pray for the president. We are all powerless to do very little else.

    Reply
  5. robertnotsowise says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    July 27

    Reply
  6. dekester says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Here have at me.

    I am a Canadian PDJT supporter, and have been since the elevator ride at T.T.

    T.G.P. Directed me to this site, and for that I will be eternally grateful.

    We do not need to trash talk each other, or insult a fellow CTH supporter.

    I follow your politics intensely, and have never witnessed an AG achieve so much of importance, and such little time.

    All the while not having a full slate of assistants, never mind the B.S. distractions.

    ” The myth of perfection” maybe he let down PDJT, maybe not.

    It seems to me he has accomplished a ton of stuff. Stuff that matters to everyday Americans.

    This would be unlikely if he was hampered with the scrutiny entailed around the Russia B.S.

    God bless PDJT

    Reply
    • Dan says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      I agree with you on some of your points. I like Sessions, but it doesn’t change the fact he needs to appoint others to investigate. Perhaps he will once more deputies are confirmed. There’s a reason their nominations are being delayed perhaps.lets hope so. And don’t you think all of this progress you cite will be reversed without a trump to back it. After all, George Bush certainly wouldn’t have supported this type of aggressive criminal prosecution.

      Reply
      • dekester says:
        July 21, 2017 at 10:23 pm

        If your President gets taken out. All bets are off.

        As I have stated before, but it is pertinent here.

        We have attended two PDJT events in WA State. What we witnessed was truly stunning. The PDJT supporters were amazing.

        At one we stood among the protesters, to get a feel for the hatred. It was real, and dangerous.

        Across the street were the thousands of PDJT supporters. All were enjoying the moment and comaraderie.

        I thought it would sure be nice if the L.E.O.s took off for a half an hour.

        The few hundred scum would have been destroyed.

        Me thinks if the Trump family is hurt, or worse.

        You fine folks will have had enough..

        God bless a PDJT.

        Reply
  7. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Sanctuary cities are lucky they got President Trump and Jeff Sessions and not President Fringe, [undocumented] Phd.

    If Fringe were president Federal laws would be an all or none deal. You go sanctuary on me, you might as well secede from the union.

    No more FDIC on banks domiciled there.
    No more federal guarantees on student loans and home mortgages.
    No more road dollars.
    Not another penny of federal money for airports.
    Highways? Pave them yourselves.
    Army base near by? HA
    Ports? Nope.
    National Weather Service? Fat chance.
    National Guard coming to help you when the townsfolk riot? Nope.
    Help me out here, what else can we cut?

    Reply
    • inspiredbytrump says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:10 pm

      Phd- that cracked me up! That’s a Wolverine action plan

      Reply
    • carrierh says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:57 pm

      Lunatic, I found it interesting that moonbeam governor actually had the gall to ask Trump for money for the infrastructure that we have had numerous tax increases to do but the money disappears, Lord knows where, but nothing every done. So I immediately contacted Trump and said if you loan OUR tax money to CA, be sure to have an overseer because otherwise it will disappear and nothing done. To date, CA has not received a penny of our tax money from the feds. YEA! Democrats always have schemes but nothing gets done and now CA has the highest tax rates of any other state or country!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  8. John Huxley says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    John Kelly, Trump and ICE was able to largely attain the victories on immigration.

    Sessions needs to show that he himself brings unique strengths to his position, its nice that he agrees with me on Immigration but i know many people who agree with me as well.

    He has alot of ground to make up for with his Recusal nonsense and Asset forfeiture (which is a ticking time bomb for 2020 attack on Trump).

    Reply
  9. Kathleen Rady says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    I don’t understand all the hating on Sessions. Started reading the comments and thought I was on BB where people speak first and think later. Oiy veh!

    Reply
    • Dan says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:11 pm

      No hating. I repeat. I like Sessions. It’s the president who is now having second thoughts. He has a point. What do you think? I think everybody for the most part that I’ve read on CTH Likes Sessions. I’m just reading constructive criticism

      Reply
      • starfcker says:
        July 21, 2017 at 10:27 pm

        Think of it this way. Trump picked an All-Star team. It’s the day of the All-Star Game. And they all star running back AG sessions decides he’s going to sit the game out.

        Like

    • Albertus Magnus says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:12 pm

      Kathleen, those haters are people who have opposed him all along but now that PDJT and Sundance voice a little frustration with him, try to convince the rest of us that PDJT and SD want him gone yesterday. That is NOT what either of them said.

      They want AG Sessions to not define the recusal beyond what it is. Sorta like how teenage, home-schooled girls don’t go on dates unchaperoned because they don’t want to get involved in a situation they wont be able to maintain their virtue in, so they get overcautious. That is what AG Sessions has done and what they want stopped.

      Reply
      • Dan says:
        July 21, 2017 at 10:18 pm

        Goodness ladies. Let’s be fair. I want what AG Sessions does to last. Ergo I want Trump to win. In order for him to win , however, he must be reelected and gain more support in the midterms. In order for that to happen, he must truly drain the swamp. That will not happen if the Dems and Uniparty Republicans manage to drain him. We need to fight, not play nice. Trump is slowly coming to the position, I think, that nice guy politics hasn’t been working.

        Like

      • reggiemeezer says:
        July 21, 2017 at 10:48 pm

        “I know that Sessions does not have the confidence of the President. He should resign,” longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone told a Washingtonian writer on Wednesday.

        Pro-Trump Pundits Sour On Sessions

        http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/20/pro-trump-pundits-sour-on-sessions/

        Like

    • 17CatsInTN says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:13 pm

      I agree. I am getting REALLY tired of it. He IS doing his job. The problem everyone has is no indictments and arrests have gone out for the big fish, so, ergo, he’s a lousy AG. Oh, and, yes, he recused himself. If we’ve heard it once, we’ve heard it a thousand times now. I am well over it.

      Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:23 pm

      I’ve noticed that for people who are really, really, really into the legalization of drugs there is a profound hatred of Sessions. He is viewed as some kind of monster who will take everyone’s weed away, or something. I don’t know, I don’t hang out in those precincts so I am only dimly aware of it. PERHAPS some of that is influencing the Sessions hating here, I don’t know.

      Like

      • Albertus Magnus says:
        July 21, 2017 at 10:36 pm

        BINGO! WE HAVE A WINNER!

        Liked by 1 person

      • railer says:
        July 21, 2017 at 10:43 pm

        People of libertarian temperament will not support Sessions when he restricts civil liberties and promotes authoritarian statism, yes. Trump would do well to remind Sessions of this. The war on drugs was lost long ago, my property is mine and not the government’s, and warrantless searches are often lawless. There’s plenty of work for Sessions to focus on, without pressing the envelope on questionable law enforcement practice.

        Like

  10. Crawler says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    It appears that the “City of Brotherly Love” has unfortunately become the city of “Illegal Alien Love”.

    This will be very interesting, as well as foretelling, to watch what Sessions’ DOJ does to rein in the lawlessness and extreme costs to American taxpayers that illegal aliens running amok create not only in Philadelphia, but every so-called “Sanctuary City” in America.

    To MAGA, one of first things that needs to be done is get rid of every tax-dollar-sucking illegal alien; and starting tomorrow wouldn’t be soon enough for me.

    Liked by 3 people

  11. realgaryseven says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    The lesson again, and again, and again is this: always trust Trump.

    He picked Attorney General Sessions for a reason. As the Big Ugly approaches, Sessions is uniquely positioned by virtue of his scrupulous honesty and devotion to law enforcement to enforce the law against both wings of the Uniparty. It’s coming.

    Always trust Trump.

    Liked by 9 people

  12. emet says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Sessions will break out 18USC111. Impede Federal officer, go to Federal prison. Order to local police to block or tow ICE vehicles, warn targets of enforcement actions, etc., who wants to put such an order in writing?

    Liked by 3 people

  13. saintoil says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    The longer Mueller stinks up the place and makes life hell for DJT the more your gonna hear the reason it was possible. Sessions recusal. This won’t go away until Mueller goes away.

    Like

  14. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Like I been saying Sessions mission is to clear out the criminal/illegals. They cost taxpayers over $1 Trillion in the budget every year. 11 million of them? Come on, since before 9/11 they been saying 11 million….I gotta bridge for ya.

    Fastest way to clean up the voter rolls and free up local, state and Fed money. Clear out the prisons, stop massive tax fraud, drugs, Cartels, organized crime, heroin overdoses, Obamacare members, crowded elementary schools, crowded secondary schools, adult MS-13 attending high schools, free College tuition for foreigners, Spanish language expenses, disease prevention, stopping billions of United States currency wired to Mexico, stopping billions of US currency in drug money shipped to Mexico, sex slaves, child prostitution, terrorists, Iranian spies, Chinese spies, North Korean spies, Russian spies stealing our Corporate secrets and our wealth,

    We will be saving so much money the relief will be instantaneous!

    Liked by 9 people

    • bandfreak22 says:
      July 21, 2017 at 11:01 pm

      His mission was to protect the president. This other business he’s handling would have happened anyway. You drain the swamp the rest drains with it. He’s working backwards.
      Instead of administering the antibiotic to the infection he’s blowing noses. With his recusal he’s allowed a lot of hurt into the administration.

      Like

  15. kiskiminetas says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    I would think you are all Trump supporters who are loyal to him and trust him. If so why all the worries? Of course the swamp creatures will bark and moan about the President and his followers but that was to be expected. Also when the other side spews fake news why fall for it? If you are in this for the long haul put on your cold anger armor and stand behind Donald Trump. Carping about this or that did not happen and/or Trump and others in his admiration did not deliver what you expected seems to imply you are not fully invested with him.

    Personally I am fully and unequivocally invested in my President. The man needs people who are there for him come hades or high water. He and those around him expect it. Being a Trump supporter is based on a foundation of trust in and of him. It is very simple you either do or you don’t.

    Liked by 5 people

  16. bessie2003 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    That was very nice to watch, listen to; there are a lot of things being covered from highlighting the successes to date on bringing down that black market website, arresting gang members, putting sanctuary cities on notice, as well as what might be the most important work being done – letting local law enforcement departments know that it’s now okay to enforce the laws, that the Federal Government now has their backs after having at least a decade of being the brunt of politically correct theories.

    That to me is huge. And I think in his own low key style, that it might be that AG Sessions is the right man for that part of this huge task.

    Our country is fortunate that this hasn’t been a summer of protests like was seen in Baltimore and Ferguson where the Federal Gov’t. was encouraging the rioters and vilifying the local police departments in an effort to federalize local law systems.

    Regarding the stuff that the deep state swamp creatures are doing to bring down the President through his son, what the AG is doing is similar to what the Sec. of Treasury et.al. are doing, in setting up a parallel system or rather getting a process up and running for main stream businesses and banks to be able to proceed while the larger, too-big-to-fail institutions squiggle in their attempts to comply with the Dodd-Frank and other rules,

    It would seem that President Trump and his Cabinet are making great headway in putting back in place the America that functions, while simultaneously putting into place the wolverine force to take on the bigger tasks at hand.

    In other words, for me at least, listening to this speech by AG Sessions shows that the Administration is making sure the foundations of this country and society are shored up before going after the rot that has infested it.

    Seeing this going on, this foundation securing, is important for us to remember as we prepare for the big ugly that’s starting to show its presence.

    Liked by 6 people

  17. 4sure says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    I would like to see Sessions have a Fed. Prosecutor lock up the mayors of the sanctuary cities on federal felony charges. Find a federal district in which a fed. judge would make them post a huge bond. A few mayors arrested, would do the trick.

    Liked by 2 people

  18. peace says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Is Mueller and team getting nervous about Sessions? Fake news WaPo just put out there that the Russian ambassador did discuss the Trump campaign with Sessions.

    Liked by 2 people

  19. bayrat65 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    I’m still not sure about sessions. He sure is working hard to clean up alot of stuff. Just seems odd nothing on cleaning up Washington DC. I pray that we as citizens don’t know, can’t be told, what is really going on behind the scenes. If there isn’t, this swamp mess is worse than we could have ever imagined!! My our Lord and savior save our president, republic, children, and us. Amen.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Linda says:
      July 21, 2017 at 11:04 pm

      When you think about it, bayrat, going after the Swamp is exactly one of those things you don’t want them to know you’re going to do. That may be another reason POTUS pulled the head fake against Sessions – he wants to Swamp to think there is nothing to worry about. It’s just like what POTUS said about not letting your enemy know waht you’re going to do in advance.

      Like

  20. John Huxley says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    The reason Sessions is so bad is because he has made himself ineffective, recusing against Clinton and recusing against Russia.

    Trump needs every person to be at their most effective, on basic common-sense this is obvious.
    Why should Trump be happy with one of his key and highest positions being handicapped from the outset?

    Imagine if your hiring and your employee tells you after the fact, that he can’t do many of the important duties or functions of his position? Yeh he should be fired on that alone.

    With the DOJ recusing itself over Clinton and Russia, they can barely do anything in terms of political attacks on Trump, Sessions effectively pigeon-holed himself into a one-issue AG, Immigration.

    Like

    • Scotty19541 says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:25 pm

      The DOJ is NOT supposed to cover the Presidents butt! That, of course, was the rule for obozo’s doj byt Sessions is a LAW AND ORDER type of guy and he is doing EXACTLY what he is supposed to be doing!

      Liked by 1 person

      • John Huxley says:
        July 21, 2017 at 10:28 pm

        They are, because the AG’s boss is Donald Trump.

        The AG is not a separate entity in our separation of powers.

        Even with your logic, Sessions recusing himself means he literally cannot impose law and order on Clinton or any Russia related things.

        So he has limited his own office of duties.

        Liked by 1 person

        • carrierh says:
          July 21, 2017 at 11:05 pm

          Sessions has done a lot of things and working on even more cases. What I don’t like is the Deputy who hired Muellar a trainer and friend of Comey and then Muellar hires a score of attorney investigators and all are apparently Clinton attorneys. With that, Muellar and his crew must be removed and may even the Deputy DOJ who had to know the connection with Comey and even seeing see so much of our money paying Clinton attorneys? Only in America or truly only in DC!

          Like

      • starfcker says:
        July 21, 2017 at 10:35 pm

        The DOJ IS INDEED supposed to cover the President’s butt when he is duly enforcing the law of the land against those (the uniparty) who have no regard for the law or the welfare of us citizens. Don’t be brainwashed into thinking that being neutral is an elevated position. It’s a cowardly one. It’s time to crush those traitors. And that’s what they are.

        Liked by 1 person

    • 17CatsInTN says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:41 pm

      We have heard this one note samba before. This Administration, including Sessions and the DOJ, KNOW what they are doing.

      Like

  21. Scotty19541 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Fake News wapo story out trying to link Sessions to the Russia crap. WAR has been declared! Pick a side. I am with Trump and will march on DC if need be. The rally is going to be very interesting!

    Liked by 5 people

  22. Jim Peters says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    So many MAGA people out there willing to throw Jeff Sessions under the bus.

    It makes me sick.

    He’s been AG for what – 5 1/2 months? He’s walked into a hostile DoJ and had to work in one of the most difficult environments ever faced by a new government in US history.

    He’s clearly been working like a dog behind the scenes, but as always that’s never enough for some armchair critics. They’re so desperate for Obama & Clintons heads, that they assume Sessions can get it all done with the click of a finger.

    Sorry – it just doesn’t work that way. We need to give him time, we need to be patient – if we force him to rush, there’s a good chance the Obama & Clinton stooges will walk free.

    And so what if he recused himself from the muh Russia investigation. He met with the Russian ambassador, remember – sorry but he did the right thing. And doesn’t anyone realize that if he hadn’t, the MSM would have attacked him daily as lacking in independence. Given what’s coming down the line, it is critically important that he does everything he can to reinforce his independence and propriety.

    But no, nothing is good enough for some people. When he doesn’t do exactly what they want, they resct like children. They even demand he resigns. It’s pathetic tantrum throwing and incredibly disloyal.

    Rant over.

    Liked by 4 people

    • Dan says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:38 pm

      Thanks for the rant. Not unjustified. However, how do you square it with the criticism of the President himself? Just curious. I’m sure the president likes Sessions. That’s obvious, but he is clearly perturbed with him and he has now megaphoned his disgruntlement to the masses of deplorables

      Like

      • JustSomeInputFromAz says:
        July 21, 2017 at 10:46 pm

        “Dan”
        You are a pretty good CTR drive by poster, how much per comment do THEY pay you?

        Like

        • Dan says:
          July 21, 2017 at 10:54 pm

          I read the site all the time. Only 2nd time since the election that I have posted. I’m not that clever. Sorry to inform you. Just a guy who supports the president.

          Like

      • Scotty19541 says:
        July 21, 2017 at 10:54 pm

        Dan .. Trump gave the NYT statement to TROLL the LIBTARDS. Do you feel trolled?

        Like

        • Dan says:
          July 21, 2017 at 11:02 pm

          I hope your right. Whether I feel trolled is meaningless, but I do hope that they have been. Hopefully Trump has something up his sleeve.

          Like

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:40 pm

      That’s not it. That’s not it at all. Jeff Sessions has a purpose. He states what it is every single time. Still people wonder about what he is going to do.

      Say adios to our little illegal criminal alien friends. Goodbye to the Drug Cartels, say goodbye to drugs, transnational sex slaves, child prostitution, money laundering, foreign invasions.

      When he is done, he will hand it all over to another AG with special skills and no affiliation with the Swamp who will put the Cabal, the Swamp and the Globalists in prison. We will use the forfeiture laws that Sessions reinstated to take all the assets of these RICO political organizations. They have billions and billions, maybe trillions of dollars to give back to the United States Treasury toward our $20 trillion debt.

      It isn’t a bad thing.

      Liked by 2 people

    • kiskiminetas says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:42 pm

      JP you made very good points there while sharing the reality of the situation. Strange thing is one person’s reality is based on facts and truth while another’s is based on emotions, unmet expectations and unsubstantiated facts. That is what is going on here and it seems to have been elevated since the problem with WordPress. Keep up the good fight my man and together let’s Make America Great Again!

      Like

  23. RJ says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    He needs to get after the crooked mayor of Pittsburgh. He and the monolithic Democrats that have ruined Pittsburgh are proposing the same sanctuary city BS.

    Liked by 2 people

    • maggiemoowho says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:45 pm

      I thought you might be from Pgh when you used “jag off”😄 That’s Pgh, I grew up there. Your right, the mayor of Pgh is going to ruin the city. He also wants to bring in thousands of refugees.

      Like

  24. tempo150101 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Sundance, feel free to remove this if it’s hurting the cause. But I saw both of these posts in real time and I’m inclined to believe them. Keep the faith, folks!

    Liked by 1 person

    • Oldschool says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:50 pm

      Is this a reliable source of information or is it like infowars?

      Like

      • tempo150101 says:
        July 21, 2017 at 10:53 pm

        The real WH Anon has called several things correctly. However, whether this was the real WH Anon or not is an open question.

        Like

      • tempo150101 says:
        July 21, 2017 at 10:56 pm

        P.S. He did tip us about the Loretta Lynch investigation the day before it came.

        The day after that post warning us to not worry about the “bad news” came before a story the next day about how Comey had been granted immunity. Maybe that wasn’t what he was referring to.

        Like

  25. railer says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Trump won election because, against all odds and recent history, he took Michigan, Wisconsin and in Pennsylvania. He’s expanding on those takeaways now, and extending the battlefields within those states. Sessions challenging the Philly establishment is huge, and will grow Trump’s Pennsylvania supporters bigly. Same thing is happening with deportation actions in Michigan. The Left is fighting a rear guard action there, with judges issuing injunctions, but criminals are still being deported there. Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County are shrieking, but it’s not going to change Sessions’ mind.

    As they say, or used to say, “good policy is good politics”. Trump won’t talk about reelection right now, but he well understands that above saying. No need to campaign, if you govern properly.

    Liked by 2 people

  26. Bull Durham says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    All the conversation between Senator Sessions and the Ambassador had to be was:
    “What are you up to lately, Senator? You’re not in town very much lately.”
    “Mr. Ambassador, I’ve been traveling with Donald Trump to his rallies the past week.”

    Reporting back to Moscow, Ambassador says: Senator Sessions told me he’s been campaigning with Donald Trump.”

    Conversation intercepted between Moscow and the embassy by NSA.

    Leaked: Sessions and Ambassador discussed the Trump campaign.

    Sessions accused of not reporting he discussed the campaign with the Russian ambassador!!!

    Liked by 2 people

  27. John Huxley says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Its necessary for Sessions to un-recuse himself, because with Trump hiring lawyers to combat Mueller, he is effectively fighting the DOJ because Mueller was appointed by Rosenstein, he WILL have to go against Rosenstein, and by chain of command Sessions.

    By recusing himself, Sessions has effectively forced Trump to go against him because his own underling hired someone that is going after Trump.

    Watch the media start asking Sessions if he supports Trump in going after Mueller, what side is Sessions going to pick? if he picks neutral Trump can never trust him to have his back, if he goes against Trump then Trump has to fight the entire DOJ and fracture his own Government.

    Some of you want to not say anything and support Sessions, but Trumps survival is more important then Sessions, because America is more important then Sessions.

    Liked by 1 person

    • reggiemeezer says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:56 pm

      J H, exactly, Trump’s survival is more important then Sessions, because America is more important then Sessions. Sessions (& his asst. Rosenstein) helped create this witch hunt fiasco therefore he/they must go.

      Like

    • Oldschool says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:59 pm

      Agree John. My allegiance is to POTUS, period.

      It would make me sad and disappointed if my favorite guy, Bannon, were to be put on the carpet, but if his actions or inactions caused harm to my POTUS, not even a choice. It’s not hate, it’s not bashing, it’s primal protection of Alpha.

      Like

    • Dan says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:59 pm

      Well stated John. Trump is bigger than Sessions. I’m glad you said it , because apparently anyone who posts infrequently here is not welcome. Is Trump a movement or just a local online rotary club. CTH should be open to varying opinions across the MAGA spectrum.

      Like

  28. Paco Loco says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    The Swamp really smells bad!

    Like

    • Nigella says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:48 pm

      Oh yes the WaPo is all atwitter on the new “leak” that Sessions lied about what he talked about with the Russian Ambassador…. It’s based on what the Ambassador “allegedly” said was the conversation….

      Like

  29. Marica says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    I love you Jim Peters! you say Everything my head is thinking!!

    Liked by 1 person

  30. Payday says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    I only see one way out. Sessions has to go (preferably resignation) and Trump appoints someone who will fire Rosenstein and then deep 6 this bogus investigation. Maybe he can make a recess appointment. Judge Jennine would be a great choice.

    Like

  31. Bull Durham says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Pat Buchanan warns that this will end badly for Trump.

    The residue of power, from the election, resides in the People.
    We have to manifest our outrage, like the people around the world do when they protest dictatorships. We need to manifest tens of millions in total protest to the Mueller and the MSM.
    They need to see it now, not later when this snowballs.

    They have to understand that we will never allow a coup, a replacement of Trump, an impeachment.

    Like

  32. Payday says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Y impression is Sessions is an honorable man. He must know this.

    Like

  33. sturmudgeon says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    EVERY DAY… THANK YOU, SD, for this website!

    Like

  34. SR says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    If DAG fire Mueller then it’s all good for everyone but why he will do?

    Like

  35. Yaya says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    I believe in my heart that the Good Lord has put us where we need to be…question everything…because for so long we weren’t paying attention. Our senses are now heightened, we’re thinking again, we’re praying again, were paying attention again, we’re listening and learning. POTUS said ” I will fight for you…I will win for you…I will never let you down.” When you think about it, we don’t have a military armed and fighting against the evil forces within…no one challenging the likes of the clintons, the kristols, the soros’ , the mccains, the evil traitors walking and living amongst us…all that we have, as we sit right here, right now, fighting for us, 24 freaking 7 ….is President Donald J. Trump. How many times must we be show, told or force fed he knows what he is doing. He is playing long ball folks. A month from now we will be catching up to his last move that is 9 moves out from where he was positioned yesterday. Faith is powerful. Embrace it. Trust it!

    Like

  36. Marica says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    There is NO WAY the President will ever throw Jeff Sessions under the bus! Senator Sessions made Donald Trump legit from the beginning! Guys–AG Sessions is truly one of the biggest supporters of our Lion! I laugh at anyone on this site that thinks Jeff Sessions is on his way out! He is WHITE HAT x1000! Relax.. And STOP HITTING ON OUR AG! He is the BEST!

    Like

  37. emet says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Some irony. When JFK wanted to enforce Federal law in Mississippi, he discovered he only had about 300 US Marshalls, in the whole country! Mostly old men, political appointees. And some of them were sympathetic to Mississippi’s segregation. So JFK used Border Patrol and a few BOP. Armed only with trucheons and tear gas they held against a huge, violent crowd, sprinkled with defiant local police and Highway Patrol. Today we see the same insurrection and defiance of lawful authority, by those who have sworn a Constitutional Oath. And they are just as wrong today as Mississippi was back in the 60s

    Like

