Attorney General Sessions Affirms Immigration Enforcement – Warns Philadelphia to Reconsider Sanctuary City Policy…

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Philadelphia today and specifically challenged the city to reconsider their decision to be a sanctuary city for illegal alien criminals.
“The residents of Philadelphia have been victimized,” Mr. Sessions told federal prosecutors here, denouncing the city for “giving sanctuary to criminals.” (link)
Where is Georgia cheering on her guy?
Uncalled for
Lighten up. It’s Friday.
Agree, anyone see this “rf121” during the Primary?
I do not recall lol
Nope. Unless the name changed, looks to be a newbie.
Nope. He’s a recent arrival & disrupter.
That’s right. Troll alert.
Out looking for your Chicken Little.
Don’t worry, I am here. God bless AG Sessions, easily the best AG in my lifetime. A year ago, EVERYONE HERE WOULD HAVE PRAYED FOR THIS!
Just saying.
Concur. He’s fearless. And a lot of folks have been sliming him. It’s been more than much, too much.
The Deep State now wants him out. So pick sides, folks.
Sessions or the Deep State trying to get the Trump administration out of the WH.
False choices there BD. Plenty of people here NOT for Sessions nor the Deep State. He needs to go back to Bama
Another new user name….
Just….there are many of these today on all threads.
Hate to have any fresh opinions now. Close the door so no one else comes in and says something contrary to what you think. Oh no!
You can express your opinions all you want …. BUT if you are a Soros anti-American Ad-Rem will kick your butt out!
In front of my house I fly the US Flag and my Trump 2016 Flag. 24/7. Have a second Trump flag at the ready if anyone steals the one that is flying. Still there. Maybe the NRA sticker on my front window is scaring them off.
Same here. I love this guy.
Trump lite a fire in the belly… just getting warmed up!
It’s a no brainer, give people the right to protect themselves… We can here in SC because our Governor at the time Mark Sanford allowed us too. In our homes and automobiles or protecting or property or our neighbors. Even tho, he can be a thorn in my side… he did that for our State. Anywhere we go, we have that right.
I will do it for her. MAGA AG Sessions!
I’m unsure of what to think about Sessions. He crucially dropped the ball on the Russia BS, but on the other hand he is a bulldog when it comes to illegals and pedos.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree with you Brian! And he has done it quickly. Makes me think there have been a great deal of cases investigated and hanging in limbo until he appeared and gave the go ahead to start enforcing the law. This is where he shines. Taking on the Deep State not so much.
I’m of the opinion that he was still thinking like a senator when he reused himself, not an AG. Trying to play nicely.
Pedos and illegals ARE related to Deep State. Think about it…
I am really hoping things work out for him. He is such a nice man. He’s always been terrific on immigration.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Been screamin’ this all day ….kubuki theatre. Pay attention.
Sessions is a nice man. Perhaps too nice. All his sincere goals and ambitions to battle criminal foreign nationals and others, however, will be all for naught if Trump isn't the president, a reality that Sessions himself has now put in jeopardy. Running parallel with fighting drug gangs, pedophiles and others must be an equally aggressive effort to drain the swamp and prosecute the Washington Crime Syndicate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree dan.
The Syndicate has deep roots in Alabama. Mr. Sessions knows the territory
LikeLiked by 4 people
You all do realize that it’s only a matter of time, if they can’t take Trump out via pseudo-legal means, he will be removed on way or another. I don’t want this to happen but I suspect if not impeachment an invitation with a bullet is in his future. The Uniparty will stop at nothing. The swamp will not be drained but sadly it will be further filled with tarnished reputations and well-intentioned corpses. Pray for the president. We are all powerless to do very little else.
Remember when they tried their second coup attempt over Pussygate? People were gathering in front of Trump Tower. It was spontaneous and at one point Trump came outside to thank everybody.
That’s what’s going to happen to Washington if anything happens to Trump.
I'm getting so sick and tired of seeing every other post about impeachment. It's almost like some are hoping it will happen. I've got some news for these people. It's not going to happen. POTUS has the support of the people. He'll start exposing the UNIparty criminal congress critters before he'd let that happen.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Spot on Pam!
So many unfamiliar names, Pam. We have to fight now just like during campaign season. We won’t let this site be clogged by cloaked opponents. Patterns do emerge.
I’m not saying they’re going to impeach him. I’m reminding everybody what’s likely to happen if they do. A lot of urinated off people are going to descend on Washington with their guns.
Eeyore on steroids 😒
A never trump speech, if I’ve ever heard one. Just no hope for trump, so why vote for him. Now My Guy,…
BULLSHIT! But I can assure your typing to one another won’t help
Too bad you feel so helpless and hopeless. Most of us don’t. You can help by focusing on what you want, not what you don’t want.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Dan” another Brock creation…
It’s like in any battle, the ones that talk the most are not the ones to worry about.
President Trump doesn’t talk, and neither do we. No worries 🙂
July 27
Sorry that was too cryptic even for me. The 4channers and the T_D pedes know what I’m referring to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
*wink*
Is that your prediction? I wish I knew. I don’t think it will happen until they have no other option. Trump has got to realize this. It’s either death, humiliation, or triumph
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here have at me.
I am a Canadian PDJT supporter, and have been since the elevator ride at T.T.
T.G.P. Directed me to this site, and for that I will be eternally grateful.
We do not need to trash talk each other, or insult a fellow CTH supporter.
I follow your politics intensely, and have never witnessed an AG achieve so much of importance, and such little time.
All the while not having a full slate of assistants, never mind the B.S. distractions.
” The myth of perfection” maybe he let down PDJT, maybe not.
It seems to me he has accomplished a ton of stuff. Stuff that matters to everyday Americans.
This would be unlikely if he was hampered with the scrutiny entailed around the Russia B.S.
God bless PDJT
I agree with you on some of your points. I like Sessions, but it doesn’t change the fact he needs to appoint others to investigate. Perhaps he will once more deputies are confirmed. There’s a reason their nominations are being delayed perhaps.lets hope so. And don’t you think all of this progress you cite will be reversed without a trump to back it. After all, George Bush certainly wouldn’t have supported this type of aggressive criminal prosecution.
If your President gets taken out. All bets are off.
As I have stated before, but it is pertinent here.
We have attended two PDJT events in WA State. What we witnessed was truly stunning. The PDJT supporters were amazing.
At one we stood among the protesters, to get a feel for the hatred. It was real, and dangerous.
Across the street were the thousands of PDJT supporters. All were enjoying the moment and comaraderie.
I thought it would sure be nice if the L.E.O.s took off for a half an hour.
The few hundred scum would have been destroyed.
Me thinks if the Trump family is hurt, or worse.
You fine folks will have had enough..
God bless a PDJT.
Sanctuary cities are lucky they got President Trump and Jeff Sessions and not President Fringe, [undocumented] Phd.
If Fringe were president Federal laws would be an all or none deal. You go sanctuary on me, you might as well secede from the union.
No more FDIC on banks domiciled there.
No more federal guarantees on student loans and home mortgages.
No more road dollars.
Not another penny of federal money for airports.
Highways? Pave them yourselves.
Army base near by? HA
Ports? Nope.
National Weather Service? Fat chance.
National Guard coming to help you when the townsfolk riot? Nope.
Help me out here, what else can we cut?
Phd- that cracked me up! That’s a Wolverine action plan
Lunatic, I found it interesting that moonbeam governor actually had the gall to ask Trump for money for the infrastructure that we have had numerous tax increases to do but the money disappears, Lord knows where, but nothing every done. So I immediately contacted Trump and said if you loan OUR tax money to CA, be sure to have an overseer because otherwise it will disappear and nothing done. To date, CA has not received a penny of our tax money from the feds. YEA! Democrats always have schemes but nothing gets done and now CA has the highest tax rates of any other state or country!
John Kelly, Trump and ICE was able to largely attain the victories on immigration.
Sessions needs to show that he himself brings unique strengths to his position, its nice that he agrees with me on Immigration but i know many people who agree with me as well.
He has alot of ground to make up for with his Recusal nonsense and Asset forfeiture (which is a ticking time bomb for 2020 attack on Trump).
Agreed.
Of course you do Dan.
Trump’s weakest point, and the area I cringed at the most when I finally decided to cast in with him, was his position or rather private pursuance of eminent domain. This asset forfeiture nonsense reminds me a of that – and I ball at his intentions. Stick to what you campaigned on PDJT. Please.
4sure, Dan you both are way too obvious.
What if Mueller is looking at using asset forfeiture on Trump?
What if Trump is thinking of using asset forfeiture on the washington cartel?
Either one is a very real possibility.
What if Sessions is going to use asset forfeiture on the clinton foundation?
I don’t understand all the hating on Sessions. Started reading the comments and thought I was on BB where people speak first and think later. Oiy veh!
LikeLiked by 3 people
No hating. I repeat. I like Sessions. It’s the president who is now having second thoughts. He has a point. What do you think? I think everybody for the most part that I’ve read on CTH Likes Sessions. I’m just reading constructive criticism
Think of it this way. Trump picked an All-Star team. It’s the day of the All-Star Game. And they all star running back AG sessions decides he’s going to sit the game out.
Kathleen, those haters are people who have opposed him all along but now that PDJT and Sundance voice a little frustration with him, try to convince the rest of us that PDJT and SD want him gone yesterday. That is NOT what either of them said.
They want AG Sessions to not define the recusal beyond what it is. Sorta like how teenage, home-schooled girls don’t go on dates unchaperoned because they don’t want to get involved in a situation they wont be able to maintain their virtue in, so they get overcautious. That is what AG Sessions has done and what they want stopped.
Goodness ladies. Let’s be fair. I want what AG Sessions does to last. Ergo I want Trump to win. In order for him to win , however, he must be reelected and gain more support in the midterms. In order for that to happen, he must truly drain the swamp. That will not happen if the Dems and Uniparty Republicans manage to drain him. We need to fight, not play nice. Trump is slowly coming to the position, I think, that nice guy politics hasn’t been working.
“I know that Sessions does not have the confidence of the President. He should resign,” longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone told a Washingtonian writer on Wednesday.
Pro-Trump Pundits Sour On Sessions
http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/20/pro-trump-pundits-sour-on-sessions/
I agree. I am getting REALLY tired of it. He IS doing his job. The problem everyone has is no indictments and arrests have gone out for the big fish, so, ergo, he's a lousy AG. Oh, and, yes, he recused himself. If we've heard it once, we've heard it a thousand times now. I am well over it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ve noticed that for people who are really, really, really into the legalization of drugs there is a profound hatred of Sessions. He is viewed as some kind of monster who will take everyone’s weed away, or something. I don’t know, I don’t hang out in those precincts so I am only dimly aware of it. PERHAPS some of that is influencing the Sessions hating here, I don’t know.
BINGO! WE HAVE A WINNER!
People of libertarian temperament will not support Sessions when he restricts civil liberties and promotes authoritarian statism, yes. Trump would do well to remind Sessions of this. The war on drugs was lost long ago, my property is mine and not the government’s, and warrantless searches are often lawless. There’s plenty of work for Sessions to focus on, without pressing the envelope on questionable law enforcement practice.
It appears that the “City of Brotherly Love” has unfortunately become the city of “Illegal Alien Love”.
This will be very interesting, as well as foretelling, to watch what Sessions’ DOJ does to rein in the lawlessness and extreme costs to American taxpayers that illegal aliens running amok create not only in Philadelphia, but every so-called “Sanctuary City” in America.
To MAGA, one of first things that needs to be done is get rid of every tax-dollar-sucking illegal alien; and starting tomorrow wouldn’t be soon enough for me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He picked Attorney General Sessions for a reason. As the Big Ugly approaches, Sessions is uniquely positioned by virtue of his scrupulous honesty and devotion to law enforcement to enforce the law against both wings of the Uniparty. It’s coming.
Always trust Trump.
We’ll, Trump isn’t always right certainly, but I do hope your analysis is.
Dan, are you paid per comment?
No, are you? just a man with 3 kids and deep concern for his president and country. What have I said that’s so shocking really? I support Trump and agree with him that he never should have recused himself. Do you disagree?
Sessions will break out 18USC111. Impede Federal officer, go to Federal prison. Order to local police to block or tow ICE vehicles, warn targets of enforcement actions, etc., who wants to put such an order in writing?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
A friend told me investors were very interested in private prisons on November 9th.
The longer Mueller stinks up the place and makes life hell for DJT the more your gonna hear the reason it was possible. Sessions recusal. This won’t go away until Mueller goes away.
Like I been saying Sessions mission is to clear out the criminal/illegals. They cost taxpayers over $1 Trillion in the budget every year. 11 million of them? Come on, since before 9/11 they been saying 11 million….I gotta bridge for ya.
Fastest way to clean up the voter rolls and free up local, state and Fed money. Clear out the prisons, stop massive tax fraud, drugs, Cartels, organized crime, heroin overdoses, Obamacare members, crowded elementary schools, crowded secondary schools, adult MS-13 attending high schools, free College tuition for foreigners, Spanish language expenses, disease prevention, stopping billions of United States currency wired to Mexico, stopping billions of US currency in drug money shipped to Mexico, sex slaves, child prostitution, terrorists, Iranian spies, Chinese spies, North Korean spies, Russian spies stealing our Corporate secrets and our wealth,
We will be saving so much money the relief will be instantaneous!
LikeLiked by 9 people
His mission was to protect the president. This other business he’s handling would have happened anyway. You drain the swamp the rest drains with it. He’s working backwards.
Instead of administering the antibiotic to the infection he’s blowing noses. With his recusal he’s allowed a lot of hurt into the administration.
I would think you are all Trump supporters who are loyal to him and trust him. If so why all the worries? Of course the swamp creatures will bark and moan about the President and his followers but that was to be expected. Also when the other side spews fake news why fall for it? If you are in this for the long haul put on your cold anger armor and stand behind Donald Trump. Carping about this or that did not happen and/or Trump and others in his admiration did not deliver what you expected seems to imply you are not fully invested with him.
Personally I am fully and unequivocally invested in my President. The man needs people who are there for him come hades or high water. He and those around him expect it. Being a Trump supporter is based on a foundation of trust in and of him. It is very simple you either do or you don’t.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That was very nice to watch, listen to; there are a lot of things being covered from highlighting the successes to date on bringing down that black market website, arresting gang members, putting sanctuary cities on notice, as well as what might be the most important work being done – letting local law enforcement departments know that it’s now okay to enforce the laws, that the Federal Government now has their backs after having at least a decade of being the brunt of politically correct theories.
That to me is huge. And I think in his own low key style, that it might be that AG Sessions is the right man for that part of this huge task.
Our country is fortunate that this hasn’t been a summer of protests like was seen in Baltimore and Ferguson where the Federal Gov’t. was encouraging the rioters and vilifying the local police departments in an effort to federalize local law systems.
Regarding the stuff that the deep state swamp creatures are doing to bring down the President through his son, what the AG is doing is similar to what the Sec. of Treasury et.al. are doing, in setting up a parallel system or rather getting a process up and running for main stream businesses and banks to be able to proceed while the larger, too-big-to-fail institutions squiggle in their attempts to comply with the Dodd-Frank and other rules,
It would seem that President Trump and his Cabinet are making great headway in putting back in place the America that functions, while simultaneously putting into place the wolverine force to take on the bigger tasks at hand.
In other words, for me at least, listening to this speech by AG Sessions shows that the Administration is making sure the foundations of this country and society are shored up before going after the rot that has infested it.
Seeing this going on, this foundation securing, is important for us to remember as we prepare for the big ugly that’s starting to show its presence.
I would like to see Sessions have a Fed. Prosecutor lock up the mayors of the sanctuary cities on federal felony charges. Find a federal district in which a fed. judge would make them post a huge bond. A few mayors arrested, would do the trick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed they are.
I would think those on the other side are all nervous about Sessions ergo the assaults against him. Trump is playing them once again and Sessions will be serving them their justice deserts.
Never fails, a nicely timed leak at 5:00 on a Friday afternoon. Yawn. When are they going to realize we know the game they are playing.
I’m still not sure about sessions. He sure is working hard to clean up alot of stuff. Just seems odd nothing on cleaning up Washington DC. I pray that we as citizens don’t know, can’t be told, what is really going on behind the scenes. If there isn’t, this swamp mess is worse than we could have ever imagined!! My our Lord and savior save our president, republic, children, and us. Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you think about it, bayrat, going after the Swamp is exactly one of those things you don’t want them to know you’re going to do. That may be another reason POTUS pulled the head fake against Sessions – he wants to Swamp to think there is nothing to worry about. It’s just like what POTUS said about not letting your enemy know waht you’re going to do in advance.
The reason Sessions is so bad is because he has made himself ineffective, recusing against Clinton and recusing against Russia.
Trump needs every person to be at their most effective, on basic common-sense this is obvious.
Why should Trump be happy with one of his key and highest positions being handicapped from the outset?
Imagine if your hiring and your employee tells you after the fact, that he can’t do many of the important duties or functions of his position? Yeh he should be fired on that alone.
With the DOJ recusing itself over Clinton and Russia, they can barely do anything in terms of political attacks on Trump, Sessions effectively pigeon-holed himself into a one-issue AG, Immigration.
The DOJ is NOT supposed to cover the Presidents butt! That, of course, was the rule for obozo’s doj byt Sessions is a LAW AND ORDER type of guy and he is doing EXACTLY what he is supposed to be doing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are, because the AG’s boss is Donald Trump.
The AG is not a separate entity in our separation of powers.
Even with your logic, Sessions recusing himself means he literally cannot impose law and order on Clinton or any Russia related things.
So he has limited his own office of duties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions has done a lot of things and working on even more cases. What I don’t like is the Deputy who hired Muellar a trainer and friend of Comey and then Muellar hires a score of attorney investigators and all are apparently Clinton attorneys. With that, Muellar and his crew must be removed and may even the Deputy DOJ who had to know the connection with Comey and even seeing see so much of our money paying Clinton attorneys? Only in America or truly only in DC!
The DOJ IS INDEED supposed to cover the President’s butt when he is duly enforcing the law of the land against those (the uniparty) who have no regard for the law or the welfare of us citizens. Don’t be brainwashed into thinking that being neutral is an elevated position. It’s a cowardly one. It’s time to crush those traitors. And that’s what they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have heard this one note samba before. This Administration, including Sessions and the DOJ, KNOW what they are doing.
Fake News wapo story out trying to link Sessions to the Russia crap. WAR has been declared! Pick a side. I am with Trump and will march on DC if need be. The rally is going to be very interesting!
LikeLiked by 5 people
So many MAGA people out there willing to throw Jeff Sessions under the bus.
It makes me sick.
He’s been AG for what – 5 1/2 months? He’s walked into a hostile DoJ and had to work in one of the most difficult environments ever faced by a new government in US history.
He’s clearly been working like a dog behind the scenes, but as always that’s never enough for some armchair critics. They’re so desperate for Obama & Clintons heads, that they assume Sessions can get it all done with the click of a finger.
Sorry – it just doesn’t work that way. We need to give him time, we need to be patient – if we force him to rush, there’s a good chance the Obama & Clinton stooges will walk free.
And so what if he recused himself from the muh Russia investigation. He met with the Russian ambassador, remember – sorry but he did the right thing. And doesn’t anyone realize that if he hadn’t, the MSM would have attacked him daily as lacking in independence. Given what’s coming down the line, it is critically important that he does everything he can to reinforce his independence and propriety.
But no, nothing is good enough for some people. When he doesn’t do exactly what they want, they resct like children. They even demand he resigns. It’s pathetic tantrum throwing and incredibly disloyal.
Rant over.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for the rant. Not unjustified. However, how do you square it with the criticism of the President himself? Just curious. I’m sure the president likes Sessions. That’s obvious, but he is clearly perturbed with him and he has now megaphoned his disgruntlement to the masses of deplorables
“Dan”
You are a pretty good CTR drive by poster, how much per comment do THEY pay you?
I read the site all the time. Only 2nd time since the election that I have posted. I’m not that clever. Sorry to inform you. Just a guy who supports the president.
Dan .. Trump gave the NYT statement to TROLL the LIBTARDS. Do you feel trolled?
I hope your right. Whether I feel trolled is meaningless, but I do hope that they have been. Hopefully Trump has something up his sleeve.
That’s not it. That’s not it at all. Jeff Sessions has a purpose. He states what it is every single time. Still people wonder about what he is going to do.
Say adios to our little illegal criminal alien friends. Goodbye to the Drug Cartels, say goodbye to drugs, transnational sex slaves, child prostitution, money laundering, foreign invasions.
When he is done, he will hand it all over to another AG with special skills and no affiliation with the Swamp who will put the Cabal, the Swamp and the Globalists in prison. We will use the forfeiture laws that Sessions reinstated to take all the assets of these RICO political organizations. They have billions and billions, maybe trillions of dollars to give back to the United States Treasury toward our $20 trillion debt.
It isn’t a bad thing.
JP you made very good points there while sharing the reality of the situation. Strange thing is one person’s reality is based on facts and truth while another’s is based on emotions, unmet expectations and unsubstantiated facts. That is what is going on here and it seems to have been elevated since the problem with WordPress. Keep up the good fight my man and together let’s Make America Great Again!
He needs to get after the crooked mayor of Pittsburgh. He and the monolithic Democrats that have ruined Pittsburgh are proposing the same sanctuary city BS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought you might be from Pgh when you used “jag off”😄 That’s Pgh, I grew up there. Your right, the mayor of Pgh is going to ruin the city. He also wants to bring in thousands of refugees.
Should have added used Jag Off in another post. 😄😄😄
Sundance, feel free to remove this if it’s hurting the cause. But I saw both of these posts in real time and I’m inclined to believe them. Keep the faith, folks!
Is this a reliable source of information or is it like infowars?
The real WH Anon has called several things correctly. However, whether this was the real WH Anon or not is an open question.
P.S. He did tip us about the Loretta Lynch investigation the day before it came.
The day after that post warning us to not worry about the “bad news” came before a story the next day about how Comey had been granted immunity. Maybe that wasn’t what he was referring to.
Trump won election because, against all odds and recent history, he took Michigan, Wisconsin and in Pennsylvania. He’s expanding on those takeaways now, and extending the battlefields within those states. Sessions challenging the Philly establishment is huge, and will grow Trump’s Pennsylvania supporters bigly. Same thing is happening with deportation actions in Michigan. The Left is fighting a rear guard action there, with judges issuing injunctions, but criminals are still being deported there. Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County are shrieking, but it’s not going to change Sessions’ mind.
As they say, or used to say, “good policy is good politics”. Trump won’t talk about reelection right now, but he well understands that above saying. No need to campaign, if you govern properly.
All the conversation between Senator Sessions and the Ambassador had to be was:
“What are you up to lately, Senator? You’re not in town very much lately.”
“Mr. Ambassador, I’ve been traveling with Donald Trump to his rallies the past week.”
Reporting back to Moscow, Ambassador says: Senator Sessions told me he’s been campaigning with Donald Trump.”
Conversation intercepted between Moscow and the embassy by NSA.
Leaked: Sessions and Ambassador discussed the Trump campaign.
Sessions accused of not reporting he discussed the campaign with the Russian ambassador!!!
In the end, none of that will matter. None of it.
Its necessary for Sessions to un-recuse himself, because with Trump hiring lawyers to combat Mueller, he is effectively fighting the DOJ because Mueller was appointed by Rosenstein, he WILL have to go against Rosenstein, and by chain of command Sessions.
By recusing himself, Sessions has effectively forced Trump to go against him because his own underling hired someone that is going after Trump.
Watch the media start asking Sessions if he supports Trump in going after Mueller, what side is Sessions going to pick? if he picks neutral Trump can never trust him to have his back, if he goes against Trump then Trump has to fight the entire DOJ and fracture his own Government.
Some of you want to not say anything and support Sessions, but Trumps survival is more important then Sessions, because America is more important then Sessions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
J H, exactly, Trump’s survival is more important then Sessions, because America is more important then Sessions. Sessions (& his asst. Rosenstein) helped create this witch hunt fiasco therefore he/they must go.
LikeLike
“thAn”
Agree John. My allegiance is to POTUS, period.
It would make me sad and disappointed if my favorite guy, Bannon, were to be put on the carpet, but if his actions or inactions caused harm to my POTUS, not even a choice. It’s not hate, it’s not bashing, it’s primal protection of Alpha.
Well stated John. Trump is bigger than Sessions. I’m glad you said it , because apparently anyone who posts infrequently here is not welcome. Is Trump a movement or just a local online rotary club. CTH should be open to varying opinions across the MAGA spectrum.
The Swamp really smells bad!
Oh yes the WaPo is all atwitter on the new “leak” that Sessions lied about what he talked about with the Russian Ambassador…. It’s based on what the Ambassador “allegedly” said was the conversation….
I love you Jim Peters! you say Everything my head is thinking!!
I only see one way out. Sessions has to go (preferably resignation) and Trump appoints someone who will fire Rosenstein and then deep 6 this bogus investigation. Maybe he can make a recess appointment. Judge Jennine would be a great choice.
The Senate will slowwalk the nomination for two months. Bad plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
They won’t recess. They will use that stupid rule to keep them technically in session.
Correct Payday, like Corey, Manafort, etc., HAD to go, Sessions needs to go as well.
Pat Buchanan warns that this will end badly for Trump.
The residue of power, from the election, resides in the People.
We have to manifest our outrage, like the people around the world do when they protest dictatorships. We need to manifest tens of millions in total protest to the Mueller and the MSM.
They need to see it now, not later when this snowballs.
They have to understand that we will never allow a coup, a replacement of Trump, an impeachment.
It’s scares lot of us. They are desperate to put Pence as president and than beat him in 2020. Globalist forces and Obama are not sitting idle. Now Hillary can make a joke you want to give me special consul and see who have that.
“thEn”
Your cracking me up sturmudgeon!
(You’re)
I like Pat, but he’s wrong on this.Trump & America will prevail. This coup attempt crap will end badly for the plotters. We vastly outnumber & out gun them.
Y impression is Sessions is an honorable man. He must know this.
My guess is he does.
EVERY DAY… THANK YOU, SD, for this website!
If DAG fire Mueller then it’s all good for everyone but why he will do?
I believe in my heart that the Good Lord has put us where we need to be…question everything…because for so long we weren’t paying attention. Our senses are now heightened, we’re thinking again, we’re praying again, were paying attention again, we’re listening and learning. POTUS said ” I will fight for you…I will win for you…I will never let you down.” When you think about it, we don’t have a military armed and fighting against the evil forces within…no one challenging the likes of the clintons, the kristols, the soros’ , the mccains, the evil traitors walking and living amongst us…all that we have, as we sit right here, right now, fighting for us, 24 freaking 7 ….is President Donald J. Trump. How many times must we be show, told or force fed he knows what he is doing. He is playing long ball folks. A month from now we will be catching up to his last move that is 9 moves out from where he was positioned yesterday. Faith is powerful. Embrace it. Trust it!
There is NO WAY the President will ever throw Jeff Sessions under the bus! Senator Sessions made Donald Trump legit from the beginning! Guys–AG Sessions is truly one of the biggest supporters of our Lion! I laugh at anyone on this site that thinks Jeff Sessions is on his way out! He is WHITE HAT x1000! Relax.. And STOP HITTING ON OUR AG! He is the BEST!
I’m old enough to remember when they were saying there is NO WAY PDJT would ever throw Mike Flynn under the bus…….
Some irony. When JFK wanted to enforce Federal law in Mississippi, he discovered he only had about 300 US Marshalls, in the whole country! Mostly old men, political appointees. And some of them were sympathetic to Mississippi’s segregation. So JFK used Border Patrol and a few BOP. Armed only with trucheons and tear gas they held against a huge, violent crowd, sprinkled with defiant local police and Highway Patrol. Today we see the same insurrection and defiance of lawful authority, by those who have sworn a Constitutional Oath. And they are just as wrong today as Mississippi was back in the 60s
