July 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #182

  1. SR says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Folks here is my thoughts, MOAB is coming on few previous administration, Mueller, Comey, Rice or others. PTrump is distancing himself from DOJ so fake msm would not point to him. Why NYT interview, why those crafted words? In 2 weeks there will be MOAB and Obamacare repeal. PTrump is providing cover to Obamacare repeal from fake msm by bringing something MOAB or nothing.

    • Minnie says:
      July 20, 2017 at 12:31 am

      Whatever the motives, President Trump has my trust 👍

      MAGA 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

    • Albertus Magnus says:
      July 20, 2017 at 12:43 am

      what does this post even mean? im stupid and need things spelled out for me.

    • Shirley Goodwin says:
      July 20, 2017 at 12:44 am

      Some people here obviously are smarter than me because they seem to understand what you said. But I have to admit that after reading your post numerous times I really have very little idea what you are saying.

      • WSB says:
        July 20, 2017 at 12:56 am

        I think SR believes that Trump wants to distance himself from the DOJ. Something pretty big might be flipping the Mueller investigation to the Obama Administration from what all expect would have been against the Trump Administration. From other news accounts tonight, Samantha Power may be in some deep water.

        Coupled with that info, the Obama Care repael may come through.

        • mitrom says:
          July 20, 2017 at 1:09 am

          I hate to say it, but the fix is in. Mueller and his leftist anti-Trump gang have as their mission to get Trump and his associates. The Dems, establishment Republicans, Deep State, and the still corrupt DOJ/FBI are just out to get Trump/his associates and block the American people’s agenda. I read a from a few unconfirmed sources that they will be looking at financial transactions to try to tie Trump or his business to Russians, possibly money laundering or some bogus connection that Trump is not even aware of.

          Trump is a threat to their corrupt big government and globalist system and trillions of dollars are at stake. The only thing that can stop them is the American people. So keep speaking up, keep supporting Trump, keep contacting Congress, and the DOJ (202-514-2000, press 4 to leave a message) and tell them to stop this witch hunt and fire Mueller, and the Obama DOJ/FBI holdovers (McCabe, etc.).

    • Thurstan says:
      July 20, 2017 at 12:53 am

      What PDJT is highlighting is that there is no “collusion” between White House and DOJ.

    • Garrison Hall says:
      July 20, 2017 at 1:14 am

      I think what we’re seeing is the president intentionally moving away from his liberal-progressive advisors who have been serving him badly. I can understand the impulse to try to make nice with congress and the DC establishment but all that’s done is cause president Trump unnecessary grief. It looks like the president is about to kick ass and take names. Despite the avalanche of disinformation/fake-news being heaped on him, the president’s constituency remains solidly loyal to him. He knows we’ll have his back. **GO TRUMP!!**

  2. Nigella says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:26 am

    It will be interesting to see what the “fallout” will be from the Trump interview…. Lots of popcorn needed!

    • Alexsandra says:
      July 20, 2017 at 12:54 am

      Expect at least one resignation, sadly one that we like but who just did not show strength. And with the others, who we do not like, there should be a lot of well-deserved angst, with a lot of desk tiding up going on.

      And I would think Mueller would think twice also before any more office leasing or hires, as should any prospective hires. The gravy train with of $ is not forever, and maybe not even for long.

      I will say thing — with all the grief and bad press POTUS gets daily for doing nothing wrong except trying to MAGA — why should be not do as he will? It would not change the % of bad press as they make up things now, might as well give them something to crow about what’s the difference? In any event, POTUS MAGA.

  3. tearjr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:27 am

  4. fleporeblog says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Folks, I think that you will see some Democrats vote yes to have the healthcare repeal bill brought to the floor for debate. Not because they would ever vote yes on the final bill but because strategically it makes all the sense in the world. Why allow the Medicaid Whores to hide behind not having to have their vote stated for the record so that their constituents back home get to hear it. If Murkowski, Heller, Portman, Hoeven, Capito stick to their guns, they would all have to officially vote no. Imagine how much easier it becomes for Democrats to pick them off in the next election they are on the ballot. The only thing that could destroy their plan is if they get primaried. Even in that scenario, they have nothing to lose for trying.

    I think our President and McConnell realize that is likely to happen. I also think that the Democrats may get the opposite of what I stated above. It may cause the bill that Mitch pulled on Monday because of Lee and Moran saying they would vote no to a procedural vote to reappear with amendments allowed from all parties. It might get the bill over the finish line. I have promised myself that I won’t get emotionally attached this time around. However, I felt it necessary to share my thoughts with everyone.

  5. Albertus Magnus says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:41 am

    I feel tonight about Senator McCain’s cancer the way I will feel when Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces she is retiring from the SCOTUS because of health issues.

    I will:

    1) Offer prayers for their complete, painless, comfortable recovery:
    2) that they win megamillions lottery:
    3) pray their replacements will LOVE GOD and LOVE THIS COUNTRY.

    However, those prayers will be offered AFTER their resignations are in effect and they have gotten the hell out of DC.

    Just saying.

    • Shirley Goodwin says:
      July 20, 2017 at 12:47 am

      I don’t know why you’d pray that they win lots of money, but I do think we should pray for God’s will in their health as the Bible says we are to pray for our leaders and it does not tell us we are to put conditions on it like waiting until something happens. I wish nothing bad for the but I do see McCain’s health as possibly being God’s way of removing him from the Senate to help allow Trump’s agenda to move forward.

    • Alexsandra says:
      July 20, 2017 at 12:57 am

      Pretty much my feelings. Time and season for everything.

  6. millwright says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:49 am

    I would remind both parties of what happened to the Whigs ! Personally, I favor the Charlie Daniels solution !

  7. millwright says:
    July 20, 2017 at 1:02 am

    NO, Mr. Levin, we don’t need a “Constitution Convention of the States” ! The needs of the millions in “flyover country” and those in states with largely red counties dominated by small “blue” enclaves might benefit from a national plebiscite repudiating the current Congress et al . The same process could establish means to (1) bar all professional politicians from seeking positions;; (2) suspend all emoluments and benefits of those repudiated; (3) screen prospective applicants for residency, current livelihood and wealth. Imagine the LSM’/SJW/PE’s furor over being ousted sans any benefits !

  8. SR says:
    July 20, 2017 at 1:09 am

    There is another interesting thing happened- Don Jr and others hearing for next week. There is news Mueller is going Trump business finance and books.

    • Timmy-the-Ute says:
      July 20, 2017 at 1:14 am

      If their lawyers felt there was a problem they would be taking the 5th. If they agree to testify then they have nothing to hide.

    • mitrom says:
      July 20, 2017 at 1:17 am

      What a witch hunt and a fishing expedition. They can always find what appears to be a questionable transaction. For example, if a Russian ever bought a Trump property or a Russian bank gave Trump a loan, they could say that the money came from the Russian government or some illicit activity (indirectly). The American people need to keep demanding that they stop this fishing expedition.

    • Timmy-the-Ute says:
      July 20, 2017 at 1:29 am

      If Mueller is having to expand his investigation now then it means he isn’t finding anything already. If he doesn’t bring charges against Trump by early next year then the Anti-Trumpers will turn on Mueller as being always working for Trump and that is why he was chosen. The Anti-Trumpers want Trump out now, they are not going to wait for a long investigation as Mueller hunts though years of accounting records about golf courses. As long as Mueller is saying he needs more money and lawyers to investigate, it means he has nothing.

  9. fangdog says:
    July 20, 2017 at 1:19 am

    A horrible situation for McCain. A great situation for America.

  10. Lucille says:
    July 20, 2017 at 1:25 am

    NEVERTRUMP NOSTALGIA FOR A HILLARY THAT NEVER WAS
    What difference would President Hillary make anyway?
    July 20, 2017 – Daniel Greenfield
    http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/267321/nevertrump-nostalgia-hillary-never-was-daniel-greenfield

