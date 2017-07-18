Tuesday July 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

    • Garrison Hall says:
      July 18, 2017 at 12:30 am

      Like a shot heard ’round the world . . . 🙂

    • georgiafl says:
      July 18, 2017 at 12:34 am

      33,991,591 followers receive President Trump’s tweets and at least that many more read them….and Trump has at least ten more Twitter and other social media accounts.

      • millwright says:
        July 18, 2017 at 1:20 am

        And now we know why both parties are united in bringing down this President ! I suspect “The Anointed 535 ” couldn’t find enough people to pee on them to extinguish the fire if they were burning !

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    July 18, 2017 at 12:29 am

  3. nwtex says:
    July 18, 2017 at 12:36 am

  4. Lucille says:
    July 18, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Liz Wheeler: It’s called bank fraud, not sexism, Mrs. Sanders.
    Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler on OAN

  5. usnveteran says:
    July 18, 2017 at 12:50 am

    July 17, 2017
    What Could Possibly Go Wrong When Google Releases Millions Of “Lab-Made” Mosquitos In Fresno?
    http://www.theorganicprepper.ca/google-releases-mosquitos-in-fresno-07172017

