Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Scraps Senate Healthcare Bill…

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced the senate version of the ObamaCare repeal and replace bill is no longer viable due to party conflicts.
Instead the Senate will vote on the House Bill with a primary Senate amendment for a full repeal of ObamaCare with a two year delay providing time to construct the replacement.
I’m not sure what McConnell’s strategy is here because a “repeal only” amendment on the bill would need 60 votes for passage. It is beyond doubtful that eight democrats are going to vote for a “repeal only” bill.
Therefore, if this actually goes to a vote, this appears to be constructed simply as an exercise to prove a vote was taken. ObamaCare remains and the implosion continues. Maybe that’s the plan, and McConnell’s political calculation is to make Democrats own the retention.
WASHINGTON DC – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday night that his chamber will vote to completely repeal President Obama’s health care program — with a two-year delay to come up with a replacement.
“Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful,” McConnell said in a statement.
McConnell wants the Senate to vote on a 2015 bill that passed both chambers and was vetoed by President Obama. The two-year delay would “provide for a stable transition period to a patient-centered health care system,” MCConnell said. (link)
Sundance, forcing the Dems to own the retention is the only thing that makes sense beyond trying to look like they’re not Uniparty obstructionists with Trump.
Maybe McConnell added the spending item to assure it would not pass.
I am so sick of Obamacare and the scam artist Uniparty.
Sundance, I know you are against changing the cloture rule in the Senate, but I believe that now is the time to do it. There is no doubt that if the Democrats regained the Senate with only a slight majority they would do so immediately. We need to do it right now so we can start to ram our agenda through. You are worried about the future and what this would mean but so am I. If we don’t start advancing the agenda that Americans have overwhelmingly indicated they wanted pursued since 2010, there will be no future to worry about because we won’t have one.
No need to change the full cloture rule here. Require only 51 votes for cloture on repeal bills if they reduce federal spending. Has to be a straight up repeal, no additional language.
McConnell won’t do it, though.
Someone once said that elections have consequences… We’re waiting Republicans.
Moot point. It wouldn’t matter.
As we discussed earlier, there are not 50 “Republican Only” votes for a repeal.
[With that in mind, perhaps McConnell is trying to get rid of some GOP senators in 2018.]
There might be 50 votes for a more comprehensive solution… if there aren’t 50 votes for repeal, then what the heck was the 3 phase plan all about? Hmm………
This is exactly right, and Trump supported this at least a few weeks ago.
Sundance, without conservative policies, the country/economy will falter. Currently, we are unable to pass conservative policies in Congress.
With bad outcomes, and inability to make positive changes that you and I probably agree should be made… Republicans will lose elections.
Therefore, the changes will never be made AND we will lose control of government.
In my scenario with the rule change, we will see conservative policy, more limited government than otherwise would be possible, and (if we all believe that conservative policy is “good”) improvements to the country.
Good policy should lead to winning future elections (or, winning more than we would if we had bad outcomes or no conservative policy changes).
But eventually we will lose elections regardless, yes. Then liberals will pass bad policy (like Obamacare). Then they will lose elections.
Yes, small-majority votes will produce potentially bigger swings in policy… but we are running out of options here Sundance. Have things been going well last few decades for the US economically? In pockets, but not generally.
There are no guarantees. Look at what control of the Presidency, and both houses of congress, and now the supreme court as well, has enabled us to do “policy-wise”…… NOT TOO MUCH !!
If this is what we an accomplish when we have all these majorities, what will the future hold when we lose?
Meanwhile, bad trends are getting worse each year, so we don’t have time to wait around for ideal perfect conditions to get our policies in place. Demographics are trending badly for Republicans, so we better fix Immigration enforcement NOW.
Free speech seems to be eroding in the era of big social media companies and Media companies policing speech everywhere. Look at how they are reacting to Trump winning… you think it will be harder or easier to cut through their messaging in the future? They will try to make it harder.
Waiting around for ideal conditions, playing so honorably by self-imposed rules that the left never does, not feeling a sense of urgency to fight the trends stacking against us…. this is all weak-willed “beta” conservative $h!!t.
When do you expect us to win 60 votes? This will NEVER happen under current conditions. The only way it will ever happen is if we FIX the current problems (economic, immigration, others).
To do this, we need massive changes to government. Explain to me how this happens? If we had strong leaders in GOP, maybe they would actually fight for what we want them to, and convince others. But they don’t.
So, we are left with a weakened hand. We can make it stronger by playing BY THE RULES of the constitution to enable conservative legislation to pass.
Or we can dither, delay, and throw our hands up. You realize nothing is being accomplished currently in congress right? So what is your solution? Just do nothing until we inevitably lose a future election that destroys our majority?
In other words my argument is this:
– we are unable to pass what we want now.
– not passing anything will NOT produce good outcomes.
– no good outcomes / no solutions to USA’s problems will lead to lost elections.
– lost elections will by definitions remove our majority and control.
– Democrats will be in power and use any possible trick they can (including the one I’m describing we should use.)
– Democrats will learn from the lessons of Obama years: small majorities can’t pass lasting legislation, so do whatever it takes to pass Liberal bills. They basically did this with reconciliation for Obamacare. Guess what? It happened, so GOP was forced to do the same to try to remove Obamacare (status: unfinished).
So GOP is always following the lead of the Dems, 2 steps behind. It is inevitably that Dems will do what I’m saying and scrap filibuster when given the chance. It is GOING TO HAPPEN. Dem’s scrapped the filibuster for court nominations. Then we did it for Supreme court. What do you think is THE NEXT STEP? Should we wait or go first? It’s trench warfare, and we better “gain ground” while the ball is in our court. The pendulum of power will swing away from us… the bad thing is, when it goes left it always goes further.
Knowing that, we should do what we can with our chance at control of congress now, And pass conservative bills. Now or never, and without good policy, we’ll have less and less chances in the future….
Now watch how everyone gets confused why the full repeal still doesn’t get passed.
*Hint* It requires Democrat votes.
Well at least they could say they tried
I thought full repeal only required 50 votes in the Senate under reconciliation? But Adding free market stuff requires 60 votes. Didn’t they get full repeal through Congress in 2015 but Obama vetoed?
If the Republicans wanted to, they could effectively repeal Obamacare with 51 votes.
Pass a budget neutral law via reconciliation that clarifies that fees for not buying coverage under OCare must be assessed by HHS as a FINE, not the IRS as a TAX. In fact, the IRS can’t have anything to do with collecting the money. At the same time, clarify in law that OCare is non-severable legislation (this is already implied in the law, but more clarity wouldn’t hurt), meaning that if one part is held unconstitutional, the whole law is null and void.
Since the SC has already ruled that the OCare ‘tax’ would be illegal if it were a fine, they would have no choice but to find the entire law unconstitutional at that point.
Dirty pool to be sure, but I can’t think of a reason it wouldn’t work.
It’s clear the swamp dwellers are just playing whack-a-mole to prevent anything from getting done. They are just taking turns preening, virtue signaling and obstructing.
So tired of this mess. Repeal with a 2 yr delay? Sure. Frankly, I think this is just another tactic on the road to single payer. The GOP is never going to come up with a plan that will pass with their majority, D’s will carry on obstructing and stamping their feet until they get their way
I am done bothering & caring. I’ve learned to live in pain by now… so whatever.
Sandra, while I share your sentiments, and am completely disgusted with the inept Republicans in Congress, a two-year delay (or some other temporary delay) is politically expedient so that Democrats can’t claim we are throwing people out in the street. This devised delay would also very likely put the Democrats on notice to become part of the solution rather than part of the problem that threw these people out in the street. The system is imploding, as it was designed to do, and if we just let it go without any pretense of trying to mitigate against it, then it will lead to cries for single payer once it totally collapses.
I spent my career in insurance, and health insurance as government contemplates it, isn’t a viable insurance product. True insurance is a risk management tool and seeks to spread the small likelihood of loss among a pool of insureds. People being able to sign up only when they require the protections afforded by insurance, or only paying premiums similar to others despite having those pre-existing conditions, are antithetical to true insurance and represent what was described as adverse selection. In true insurance, you can’t buy fire protection only when your house has caught fire, or buying auto insurance after you have wrecked your car, or for that matter, buying life insurance after you have died.
We need to repeal this monstrosity, get the government out of insurance, and let the private market devise policies responding to the needs of typical Americans. Then the government can step in and devise some manner of an assigned risk pool that can respond to the needs of those with pre-existing conditions or are indigent and can’t take care of themselves. Let’s start by separating those disparate issues.
It does seem to put it back on democrats if they filibuster and maybe this forces a compromise. Will democrats defend the insurance premiums etc and play strictly to those this benefits as they are doing now…..A stalemate means it collapses, which in effect is repeal….Either way the republicans are a joke…
The major frustration for me is when I hear people screaming about their rising premiums and inability to find doctors who will take them they blame Trump and the Republicans for “screwing us on healthcare”!
And when I try to explain that the Rs haven’t passed ANYTHING and all of the current disasters are owned by Obama and the Democrats they don’t believe me!!
Great my medical bill for a heart monitor that only worked for 3 days cost $695. I even upped my insurance plan this year. I disputed the bill and they discounted 40%. Always call and dispute a bill if it’s ridiculous. Still out 400 but better than 695. Let Ocare implode THEN maybe the snowflakes will have something to protest.
We should all send our medical bills to Susan Collins.
How will this 2 year delay work?
Will it be 2 years of chaos and continued drain on economy and citizens pocketbooks?
Or is this just another Congressional trick?
These selfish, donor dollar sucking, high and mighty privileged few, who will never have to use the onerous useless dangerous health care plan they pawn off on us for their own profit should be removed from office.
Tom Donahue and the Uscoc are laughing their asses off tonight.
Repeal and make health insurance illegal. I didn’t have health insurance for most of my adult. If I had to go to the doctor they would charge me roughly what a copay would have cost (maybe a little more) and I wasn’t paying the premium. Most of the cost of health care is insurance/bureaucratic red tape.
I paid cash for a CT scan last year because my insurance didn’t cover it. It was $150.00. Had they charged the insurance company I’m sure it would have been significantly more. Insurance is the problem, not the solution.
🙂🙂🙂🙂👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
You are so correct. When I first started working on the railroad many years ago, my company didn’t offer dental insurance. Teeth cleaning cost $5. But once they provided dental insurance as a benefit, I noticed upon going for a visit, that their index card file (again dating myself) had respective patients names highlighted in red if they possessed dental insurance, and then correspondingly, the charges were much higher.
Insurance should be for catastrophic concerns, not for everyday routine needs. And as you alluded to, meeting those everyday needs would incent the people to shop around for the best price, which would of itself, encourage competition among the providers of those services. The catastrophic component of the insurance would cover people for, well, catastrophic conditions.
Well, looks like this has the President Trump stamp of approval… That’s good enough for me! #MoreWinning 😀
Me too.
These guys think they’re so smart, well, they’re not. I know they could care less if they have a majority the next time around.
If they actually cared about this, wouldn’t they have scraped it to the bones by only keeping what would be acceptable and then going from there?
To me, it just proves our government should never ever have control over our health. Never, none, Nada.
I’m not as angry as I thought I’d be, I’m just thoroughly disgusted with all of the players. Disappointed, sad, and frustrated as all get. Maybe because I’m not surprised. Okay, I’m going to sleep on this and think what I can do. I’m sure there will be a lot of suggestions left here, which will help.
Take care good Treepers and stay strong, we need to.
Ma’iingankwe
Why would a repeal only bill need 60 votes? Wasn’t it passed in the first place with 51 ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pretty sure it wasn’t 60!
Obamacare was passed with 60 senate votes.
it was passed in the house with 52 votes in 2015, this is the senate voting now..
on the 2015 repeal bill I am talking about that obama vetoed.
Ah, yes. My confusion!
Thanks Sundance.
wrong.
Question, Sundance:
How many voted for the repeal bill that was vetoed by Obama?
Was it 60 in 2015?
If not, couldnt they use the same number as before?
Or are we too far from that point?
I’m ready for implosion of Ocare and the house and senate leadership.
Sen. Lee was talking on Levin saying they should pass the bill that little o vetoed. I’ve been giving Ol’ Yeller a tumble to see how he was reacting to the Russian b.s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The RINOs are so used to blaming Democrats for things they also want. What a cushy job to act like you’re fighting against something when deep down you want the same.
President Trump knows that the Democrats know that if they don’t get with the program, they will keep losing to Republicans, while Republicans think that they can just ride off the coattails of President Trump’s win and still block his agenda.
The longer the Repugnant’s drag their tails through the muck…whining..pissing and moaning, the better for Trump to go to the people and say ” WTF”! Well, he’s won’t say that but he’ll have plenty of ammo to use against the leadership going into the 2018 crazy silly season. Many of the lessor’s are up for reelection in 18. Trump is under no obligation to play nice with any of these losers. These faux Congressman and Senators have done nothing to better the country.
Ok, President Trump had to know this was a probability. Now we get to see what the man is made of. Does he reward the uni-party with tax breaks? Does he get a little tougher with his deal making? “Hey joe manchin, nice daughter you have there, be a shame if she spent the rest of her life in prison for medicare fraud.” This just got serious, and the enemy is plainly visible to anyone looking.
The GOPe is ISIS.
The Republican Party is a dead duck!
2018. Nail in the coffin.
The cynic in me says: U.N.I.P.A.R.T.Y.
Got to go to bed. I’m trusting President Trump knows how he wants this business to ‘go down’ and how to make it do just that.
‘Night, Treepers! Blessings on all of you!
SMH…
I have read/understand that Trump had a “conversation” with McConnell so, yes, why not use the Repeal that was previously passed and not fool around twisting/blocking/stalling with a replacement plan that we nor Trump wanted. So, yes, McConnell, do the job you were hired to do and that is to represent we Americans and our country and to support our legal and fairly elected President! Might hurt a wee bit, but better than being truly butthurt by we, the voters!
Repeal and bury it with teddy kennedy
“Therefore, if this actually goes to a vote, this appears to be constructed simply as an exercise to prove a vote was taken.”
_____________
Just like all the other (11+?) show-votes to repeal Obamacare during the Obama administration, when they could safely vote to repeal, knowing that even if it passed, Obama would veto it. Then they could use their bogus ‘attempt’ at passage to raise money and claim they were keeping their promise to voters.
All BS.
.
.
“ObamaCare remains and the implosion continues. Maybe that’s the plan, and McConnell’s political calculation is to make Democrats own the retention.”
_____________
It fulfills all of McConnell’s needs, and that is all McConnell cares about — or has ever cared about.
A) McConnell fulfills his obligation (to preserve Obamacare) to the CoC and other entities who paid (and who continue to pay) him off
B) McConnell provides himself political cover by voting to repeal, allowing reliable Democrat-voting RINO traitors like Susan Collins and Murkowski to defeat it, knowing they will not be held accountable by the zombies in Maine and Alaska who will keep re-electing Collins and Murkowski (like the zombies in Arizona who keep re-electing McCain) even after they’re dead and embalmed.
C) kicks the can down the road for two more years, stalling for time as they always do, counting on future events to overtake current ‘problems’
It’s a win-win-win for McConnell.
None of it does anything for the American People, but Congress doesn’t represent the American People, and hasn’t for a LONG time. Congress represents the CoC and other wealthy special interests. Those are Congress’ actual ‘constituents’.
And their actual ‘constituents’ are getting what they paid for.
Like they always do.
.
So, we have the majority in both houses, as well as the Presidency. And this thing just keeps going on, and on, and on. When it could be over in five seconds. Two seconds even.
In the same way the media is throwing away decades of public good will just for a chance to “make Trump look bad”, the GOP could very well destroy our party beyond repair just for a chance to “make the Chamber of Commerce happy”.
This should not be a political issue for the mid terms. You don’t “win” by making people suffer in order to get you more votes when you ALREADY HAVE THE FREAKIN’ MAJORITY. And even then, with a 100% republican senate, they will still not repeal it and they will still find a way to blame the democrats. The democrats did the same thing when they had a supermajority under Obama… they blamed the republicans for every issue when in reality they had the power to do whatever they wanted.
