Why ObamaCare Cannot Simply Be Repealed…

FACT: ObamaCare was passed, using the original legislative vehicle, at 1:38am on 12/23/09 with 60 votes in the Senate. The House then approved that Senate Bill without changes; and in February 2010 created a secondary bill which created the opportunity for the Senate to modify ObamaCare using “reconciliation” for a lower vote threshold of 51 votes.
[Understand the full construct by reading HERE] If you do not understand how legislation is created; if you do not understand the difference between the Senate and House; if you do not understand the way ObamaCare was created, you really need to read this first.
A clean repeal bill, meaning a law to repeal the entire ObamaCare construct only, would require another 60 vote hurdle in the Senate.
Republicans, while in the majority, only control 52 seats. Without 8 Democrats voting to approve a “repeal bill”, any House (Or Senate) bill that repeals ObamaCare cannot pass the Senate.
This is why Mark Levin is a con-man; selling snake oil as outrage to keep a listening audience angry, yet clueless and hopeless. That’s what I don’t like.
A complete repeal of ObamaCare is currently impossible. The House Freedom Caucus can push all the repeal bills they want, but they cannot get a repeal bill through the Senate because they cannot get the 60 votes needed. Period.
A complete independent repeal bill of ObamaCare is currently impossible.
The only bill that can pass the Senate is a bill that can utilize the process of reconciliation, which has a lower vote threshold of 51 votes. A reconciliation bill is a budgetary bill designed around the financial drivers of ObamaCare. This is what HHS Secretary Tom Price, Speaker Ryan and President Trump are attempting to do.
A reconciliation bill cannot add substantively to the existing law. It can only modify the financial structures and retain the same 10-year budgetary impact. If you want substantive adds or removals of the law, beyond the financial structure, it is no longer a reconciliation bill.
If it is no longer a reconciliation bill, it requires 60 votes. 52 Republicans + 8 democrats. Democrats have already stated they will not support any substantive changes that undermine the key ObamaCare provisions.
Accepting the Democrats will not vote to repeal their signature law… The only way to fully repeal ObamaCare as an independent bill, and overcome the 60 vote threshold, would be to eliminate the filibuster rule (3/5ths vote threshold or 60 votes) in the Senate and drop the vote threshold to 51 votes, a simple majority.
However, if the Senate was to drop to a simple majority vote for all legislation the entire premise of the upper chamber is gone. Forever.
There would no longer be any difference in the House or Senate for vote thresholds, and as a consequence there would no longer be any legislative protections for the minority positions. What this means is the constitutional republic is gone.
The constitutional republic would be replaced with a pure majority rule democracy. The founding fathers regarded majority rule democracy less than a monarchy, because a simple majority means mob rule. At least in a monarchy you might get a wise king once-in-a-while. In a mob rule democracy emotion drives everything. You go from being a nation of laws, to a nation of laws of the moment based on emotion.
Eliminating the 3/5th’s vote threshold in the Senate would also mean there’s no real reason to keep the Senate. The House can pass 50% +1 bills all by themselves. The Senate, the place where grand deliberations required the protection and consideration of the minority position, would be unnecessary.
All constitutional protections for the minority views would be dispatched. Forever.
Without the filibuster rule, and with the Senate having only a simple majority rule for passage, there would no longer exist an internal legislative check for any state to protect themselves from the laws created by a greater mob. As a consequence, with minority protection eliminated, Texas (or any state) is then ruled by the legislative federal dictates from those representing New York and California (or any other aggregate).
You would think that constitutional conservatives would be necessarily predisposed against the dropping of a constitutional republic in favor of a pure democracy (mob rule).
However, within this current argument over the Price/Ryan approach to replacing ObamaCare you find exactly that. Emotional conservatives, and crony-constitutional conservatives like Mark Levin, arguing against the current House bill leaving only the option to drop the Senate filibuster on legislation and pass laws with a simple majority.
So you tell me, is this a constitutional conservative approach?
Really and honestly?
Of course there are problems with the current Ryan bill. It can only approach ObamaCare from the reconciliation aspect. It cannot go into the substantive changes, adds or modifications because that would require the 60 vote Senate. Again, See Here.
Back to ObamaCare’s replacement – there are three options if we are going to retain a constitutional republic, and pass laws with the 60 vote senate threshold:
♦ Option #1 – We can do nothing – and allow ObamaCare to collapse on it’s own. In the interim many Americans will be negatively impacted and the more vulnerable and needy will be worst hurt. Premiums and co-pays continue to skyrocket while the insurance system tries to preserve itself.
♦ Option #2 – We can Repeal and Replace using the three-phase approach being proposed by Tom Price, Paul Ryan and Donald Trump:
- 1. Pass reconciliation legislation targeting the financial mechanisms.
- 2. HHS rewrites rules.
- 3. New laws are proposed by a full congress to adjust ObamaCare and add to it, and laws debated/passed.
Yes, this has it’s risks. No guarantee you’ll get the cookie you want in phase three.
♦ Option #3 – Pass futile structural repeal bills in the House, and watch them pile up in the Senate without the ability to pass and earn 60 votes. Shout and holler some more, gnash some teeth, and wait for 2018 when Republicans will attempt to win the other 8 seats needed. Again, even less of a guarantee on the outcome.
Those are our options.
….Unless you want to eliminate the Constitutional Republic and kill the vote threshold in the Senate. Choose wisely.
Thank you once again Sundance. Seems like we say that alot😀. I will support the bill and the process, as it is the only way. I want to keep the Republic, seems like we’ve just lived through 8 years of mobile rule, that didn’t feel too good.
Mob rule….I guess this Samsung tablet has been taken over by a damn spy that wants to make me look like an idiot!!!!!!!
Rome wasn’t built in a day. It won’t be razed and rebuilt in a day, either.
I agree with Sundance that conservatives have to be realistic. I’ve always said you can’t jump from liberalism to conservatism; the gap is to big. You need a bridge to get to conservatism from liberalism and that bridge to me is nationalism!
Trump is creating the bridge and perhaps Pence or someone else (Walker?) will take us across to conservatism. It’s a process and Trump has definitely put us on the right track.
These purists would be the end of us if we continue to let them try to influence us. People like the Right Poop 💩 and Mark Levin were the same ones clamoring for Cruz who would’ve lost in a landslide to Crooked Hillary!
No, I favor this repeal. I’m a half full sort of guy and I see a lot to like in this package. It’s not everything we want but it’s sure better than the fix that Hillary would’ve had and that my friends is the true measure. Right Poop, Beck and Levin would’ve given us Hillary. To hell with the purist and their conservatism! I’m a nationalist and nationalism will be the bridge to conservatism if we can get Trump’s agenda through. MAGA!!
Obamacare can not just be repealed, because we are at the bottom now, and it is way easier to tear something down, with Obamacare, than to build it back up, with common sense.
Build a sand castle, takes hours, smash it down, takes half a second.
The republic idea of the senate having to have 60 to pass legislation, which makes it a “republic”, can’t be all that robust if all it takes to change it to 50 is votes of already elected politicians who did not get elected to change it. Same with the filibuster. If it can be got rid of as easily as apparently it did, by votes of parliamentarians, and not having to go to “the people” to change it, it isn’t a very good safeguard.
When you have people elected (or appointed by their peers) to any part of a government, such as judges, and public servants, neither of whom can be got rid of, then in my opinion, you have neither a republic, or a democracy. Furthermore, the current system of government in the US has led to a tyranny of one branch of the government. Obama showed just how far he could govern without either of the two other branches. The fact that Pres Trump is attempting to go back to consulting with the other branches, does not negate the fact that the next tyrant elected will be able to rule like a king.
The other two branches, can and do, go on their merry way, receiving their pay for life, with almost total disregard for the general populace.
And in fact, most systems of western government have a block of people governing who could be compared to the king’s “court” of noble advisors. The court (the government workers and in particular, to top echelons of departments), are the new aristocracy, who retain their positions, even if the “ruler” changes.
Wrong. Full repeal.
I think this 60 vote thing has come as a surprise to a lot of people. Why not try the Nuclear Option?
Read the outline.
Oh, and Harry Reid didn’t “need” the nuclear option to create the first ObamaCare construct. Only to modify it.
Maybe a dumb question, but if Trump going with option 2, couldn’t he assange a lot of fears by speaking directly to the people and saying he will not sign anything that he thinks is not a good bill. I agree he might not get everything he wants in the third part of laws passed,but he would be putting people like Ryan & CoC that no crap law going to be signed with his name on it.
Just getting rid of the employer mandate will be a big help. So many people cannot get more than 29 hours a week because of the Obamacare thresholds for coverage. Not to mention all of the companies that cannot afford to expand because of the 50 FTE employee threshold.
Ideology kills more brain cells than drugs.
Conservatives are Liberals with their pants on. Same pinhead configuration, with little room for a brain up top.
When will folks ever learn?
This Constitutional Republic takes brains and a philosophical approach.
Dogma gets us deep in the muck of ideological swamp water.
Could it be that Trump knows this, Ryan knows this and McConnell know this? And that all that is happening right now is nothing more than kubuki theater to make it appear that Republicans are going through the hard and painful work to show how the entire legislative process works only to set up the Democrats who they can count on to block it in the end? That way, everyone wins: Trump says he kept his campaign promise as best he could, the Republicans can say they worked together to come up with the best replacement bill possible, and then everyone blames it on the Democrats. Obamacare stays in place and continues to go downhill, and the GOP has a ready-made call to arms for the 2018 midterms, saying they have a bill in place ready to go, they just need more Dem senators voted out to get them close enough to that magical 60 number to make repeal/replace possible in 2019.
Sounds plausible to me, even if I’m thinking I’m giving the GOP way too much credit for this strategy. Or maybe that has been Trump’s thinking, if not strategy all along?
Trump is not a person who does “as best he could”. Trump likes to win all the time. Furthermore, Trump has a heart and he genuinely wants to do right by people. You have a totally mistaken idea of the character of Donald Trump.
Reid and company, diabolically brilliant; implanting and enmeshing Obamacare into the fabric of our body politic in such a way that its’ repeal/replacement will be exceedingly difficult and even if modifications/changes in our favor are passed in this term, those will be prone to revisions by future administrations aimed at returning the current Obamacare law abomination in some similar format to our redux detriment.
The Senate without the filibuster is not a 2nd House. If the filibuster goes away, the Senate still apportions votes by state. The whole goal of the Democrats before the Civil War was to get one more slave state out of the territories in order to break the tie in the Senate. So I’m not sold on the doomsday claim if the Senate ultimately nukes the filibuster that exists now.
I’m taking my cues from President Trump.
I have every confidence that he – and his Team of Titans – will creatively develop the leverage to get the best deal possible, including AMENDMENTS to achieve the principles he’s set.
That’s the best deal at all 3 Stages.
As the 2018 midterms loom, there will be a Stage 4 with more leverage.
After them, there will be a Stage 5 with maximum leverage.
We should challenge “Why?”
Because he’s going to measure results to multiply leverage.
Like a LION.
