Healthy Recipe Favorites From Treepers

Listen up Treepers. We have some among us who are facing some illnesses and struggles that have caused them to change their eating habits. This has created some discussion in our daily threads, and a number of our regulars have decided to put together some favorites to help each other out.
If you have any special recipes that you like that are lower in calories, sugar, or fat and you’d like to share, now is the time! Any tips on easier, perhaps faster prep? How about favorite home made treats or salad dressings?
We are looking for all kinds of recipes. If you are diabetic, a heart patient, or just smart enough to want to take care of yourself, please share your knowledge with us. If any of you have found better ways to cook while saving a few pennies, that’s a great tip too.
Thanks for sharing your favorites here. I think we can all look forward to some delicious new recipes.
I am so going to bookmark this thread!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So am I Lunatic Fringe.
Thanks for the post menagerie.
LikeLike
Hi Menagerie, I doubt there’s much you don’t know already! I still have day dreams about your baked ham recipe.
What are we after though? There are so many different diets out there and what is a healthy choice on Atkins is a definite no-no on a liver sensitive diet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zoodles and Squashetti – Fresh or Dehydrated: http://realfoodliving.com/recipes/main-dishes/dehydrating-zoodles-and-squashetti – or – Frozen: http://www.agardenforthehouse.com/2012/07/how-i-freeze-zucchini/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Need new ideas for meal. I can’t wait to get some tried and true recipes from you all!
LikeLike
What kind of yummy vegetable is at top of photo with purple center?
LikeLike
I myself am looking for a recipe for pink tofu pizza….just kidding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watermelon radish: http://winterridgefoods.com/whats-a-watermelon-radish/
LikeLiked by 1 person
One tip is to include a variety of color on your plate, purples, dark leafy greens, yellow, orange, red. My favorite way to eat some veggies is to bake them in the oven after I have tossed them with some olive oil, salt, pepper. Primo yummo😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, that is my go to meal. Roasted vegetables and lean meat or fish like salmon. Roasting enhances the flavor of the vegetables, Yummy. I also love the Turkey Chili with zucchini on The Fast Metabolism Diet. I make double patches and freeze it in portions. It also has 4 kinds of beans plus lintels. Really good. This is going to be a great thread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a timely topic! For a bit over a year I’ve been been figuring out how to live with a low-salt diet. Turns out to be a non-trivial problem to solve. I like great food and a pretty cook myself, but making food that tastes like something without using salt is quite a challenge! My hunch is a lot of people are told by their consultants to limit their sodium intake, but it’s tough advice to follow.
No mystery that food prepared without salt just tastes bland to most people. Makes me wonder—how many folks out there are having a hard time adhering to sodium-restricted intake?
I’ve come up with some recipes that at least to my taste buds are a good start, and I’d be happy to share if anyone’s interested.
LikeLike
Have you tried potassium chloride? it does taste salt-ish but I find it bitter if I use too much. Definitely adds salt flavor though.
LikeLike
As far as ease of preparation and for healthy eating, it’s hard to beat an electric stackable food steamer with a timer and a rice basket.
LikeLike
After a lot of research, it looks as though wheat is a real health killer. My wife and myself cut it out of our diet and we are doing so much better. It is very hard to cut out as it is in so many products but it is well worth the effort. You will see a difference pretty soon after cutting it out of your diet.
Yes, I know all about, “Give us this day our daily bread” but amazingly it really is true. Wheat is very bad for you.
LikeLike
Instead of salt or salty broths I add a bit of sake when I make rice.
Also instead of salt I marinate veggies for grilling in basalmic vinegar and spices, lemon juice and wine.
Instead of cooking in oil I use oven “frying” and spray on a bit of Pam olive oil or butter flavor.
Apple sauce is a great substitute for oil if you want to bake a cake from a box.
One of the reasons to “beer butt” a chicken is that more of the fat can cook off and the bird doesn’t soak it back up.
Skinless chicken can be tasty if you marinate it and baste it:
http://topsecretrecipes.com/Koo-Koo-Roo-Original-Skinless-Flame-Broiled-Chicken-Copycat-Recipe.html
Chervil is a great substitute for salt in that recipe, btw.
LikeLike