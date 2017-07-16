Sunday July 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

5 Responses to Sunday July 16th – Open Thread

  1. Red_desi says:
    July 16, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Latest from Reuters. French president probably had too much wine

    Trump may reverse decision on climate accord, France’s Macron says: JDD

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    July 16, 2017 at 12:22 am

  3. BakoCarl says:
    July 16, 2017 at 12:25 am

    God’s Orchard

    Our world is an orchard God planted and grows,
    With deep, dark, rich soil and water that flows.
    We are His trees, all growing in God’s fields,
    And each is unique with different yields.

    God gave us His Spirit to show us the way
    To grow fruit for Him, each and every day.
    This isn’t just you, it’s also about me,
    But I have to ask, what’s growing on your tree?

    The foremost of God’s fruit is simple love.
    Love God, and our neighbors: His gift from above.
    Love the Lord with all our heart, mind and soul,
    And love our neighbors – those must be our goals.

    Joy is the fruit to make our poor hearts glad.
    God plan is our happiness, not to be sad.
    Believing in Him, inexpressible joy,
    Now and forever, His presence to enjoy.

    Peace, God’s peace, a harmony of mind,
    A fruit to be treasured for all of time.
    Let the peace of Christ rule in our heart
    And our fears and worries will all depart.

    Patience we show when we wait on the Lord;
    Waiting and trusting are special rewards.
    Goals, plans and steps are all made by man,
    But all will be done by God’s perfect plan.

    Kindness to others, as shown through our life,
    Is our protection from discord and strife.
    For just as God gave His kindness to us,
    We can give others our kindness plus.

    Goodness is uprightness of life and heart,
    One of the things setting Christians apart.
    The world might call it having a good name,
    But we credit God, from Whom goodness came.

    Faithfulness leads to God’s blessings, it’s true,
    A faithful servant, the best we can do.
    For Christ was faithful to us, in life and death,
    There, on the cross, to His very last breath.

    Gentleness and meekness should grow on our tree,
    As we walk with our God in humility.
    Though we may crave honors, it must be reversed.
    Forever in God’s eyes, the last will be first.

    Self-control will keep us on God’s path,
    Not seeking the world and incurring His wrath.
    The Kingdom of God is not worldly pleasure,
    But righteousness, peace and joy, all in good measure.

    Hate, anger, impatience, cruelty and strife
    Are what the world will chain to us in life.
    Wickedness, betrayal, wantonness, and pride
    Will be bound to us, so we must decide.

    Will we live life for Him, for all of our days,
    Praising and thanking and walking in His ways?
    It is for freedom that Christ set us free,
    So search your heart now, what’s growing on your tree?

  4. freepetta says:
    July 16, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Lord please give President Trump the strength to withstand the nonsense that is thrown his way. In Jesus name. Amen

