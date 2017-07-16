July 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #178

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

  1. rumpole2 says:
    July 16, 2017 at 12:21 am

    McCain’s Surgery Will Delay Senate Votes on Health Care Bill

      • fleporeblog says:
        July 16, 2017 at 12:25 am

        This POS Senator from AZ has jettisoned the possibility of the Repeal and Replace vote from happening this week because he had eye surgery and needs a week to recoup! If he had to pick up a dossier on our President, he would leave the hospital and be on the next plane out to London!

        The saddest part is that if the bill needed a true warrior like Rep. Steve Scalise to pass the bill in the House, he would have the hospital transport him to the House floor to cast his vote!

        http://www.politico.com/story/2017/07/15/mcconnell-senate-to-defer-obamacare-repeal-vote-240596

        From the article linked above:

        Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed a vote to repeal and replace Obamacare scheduled for early next week after Sen. John McCain announced he’d be out due to surgery, costing Republicans sufficient votes to move forward.

        McConnell gave no new timetable for the vote when he announced the delay late Saturday, saying only that the the Senate will “defer consideration” of the bill while working on other matters. GOP Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine opposed the bill already, and McCain’s absence next week would likely have made it impossible to proceed.

  2. fleporeblog says:
    July 16, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Treepers we have been called to duty!

  3. wheatietoo says:
    July 16, 2017 at 12:27 am

    The resemblance is uncanny.

