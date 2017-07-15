President Donald Trump Weekly Address – “The Senate Vote To Repeal and Replace ObamaCare”…

President Trump delivers the weekly address surrounding the Senate healthcare bill and subsequent vote to repeal and replace ObamaCare.
Thankfully, President Trump is one of the few voices amid the national healthcare discussion who elevates the conversation beyond the “medicare” quagmire, and actually addresses the concerns from the perspective of those who actually pay for health insurance coverage.
[Transcript] My fellow Americans, Next week, the Senate is going to vote on legislation to save Americans from the Obamacare disaster.
Obamacare has wreaked havoc on American lives, and if we don’t replace it, the calamity will only get worse – and I mean, get worse by a lot.
Here is just one story, representative of so many others.
Carrie Couey and her husband are cattle ranchers.
They have six children and the youngest is autistic.
Her family’s rates under Obamacare skyrocketed, eventually costing the Coueys three times more than their previous plan.
They were dropped from health insurance four times under Obamacare.
When I met with Carrie in March, she told us that her family couldn’t afford the equipment they needed to do the jobs while paying these crushing health insurance premiums.
Americans like Carrie and her family desperately need relief from this terrible, terrible law.
The Democrat politicians who passed Obamacare made many big promises – but they turned out to be lies – absolute, total lies.
They promised Obamacare would reduce premiums by $2,500 dollars.
Instead, premiums have skyrocketed by numbers that nobody can even believe – sometimes, many many thousands of dollars.
They promised that if you liked your plan, you could keep your plan – instead, millions of American families saw their plans cancelled.
They promised Obamacare would offer better options for American families, but in the past two years, half the insurance companies have pulled out and left the individual market – and today, Americans in one-third of all counties have only one insurer to choose from on the exchanges, and they probably, will shortly have no insurers at all.
The Senate health care bill stops the Obamacare disaster, expands choice, and drives down costs – and I want to tell you the Republican Senators are working very hard to get something that’s going to be really, really good – the opposite of the big lie which was Obamacare.
The bill will reduce premiums by 30 percent or more by 2020.
It allows states the freedom to escape even more of Obamacare’s rules and create innovative health care solutions for their citizens. In other words, we’ll be taking something away from the federal government and getting it back to the states, who can better provide and who know better what to do.
It provides generous funding for people with expensive health conditions, which will lower premiums in the individual market.
The bill doubles the amount that Americans can contribute to tax-free Health Savings Accounts and allows you to use those accounts to pay your premiums.
This plan provides states with the much-needed flexibility to better manage their Medicaid programs. It maintains Medicaid coverage for every single elderly American, disabled American, and American child who is currently on the program.
It also expands the opportunity for people on Medicaid to purchase a private plan with federal financial assistance.
And with these much needed, long-term reforms to strengthen the safety net for our neediest citizens, the Obamacare repeal and replace plan would significantly reduce the federal deficit. So it would be good for the federal government, it’ll cost you less money by a lot, and it will be a much better plan. You can’t do better than that.
When I ran for President, I made a commitment to the American people to repeal and replace Obamacare.
I am pleased to report that we are very, very close to ending this healthcare nightmare – we are so close.
The legislation working its way through Congress provides the choice and control people want, the affordability they need, and the quality they deserve in healthcare.
It’s a common sense approach that restores the sacred doctor-patient relationship. And you are going to finally have great healthcare at a lower price.
Thank you, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America. (link)
Stepping back from communism. I love it.
Somewhat, though communism is simply a mask for totalitarian feudal control over the people…
So, when “healthcare” plans have increased by let’s just say 90% (some even more), what will a 30% decrease do overall?
And… why is the “feds” allowing us to contribute more money to an HSA even a statement? Are we to continue to accept the aforementioned totalitarian interference in our personal lives and financial/HEALTH CARE decisions?
My costs increased by 90%. I used that number for this reason. So a 30% decrease means I am still paying 60% more than before, although right now I do not know where my INSURANCE will come from in 2018 as I have been notified by my current carrier of 7 months they will have no coverage in my state in 2018.
I paid tens upon tens of thousands into BCBS over the years and never once met a deductible and was dropped like a rock. Now this. I’ve heard all the “arguments” too, so fine… still, “government” has NO BUSINESS in our lives like this-and in many more instances. Sick of it and the rhetoric that surrounds it. It’s only about two things in the district of criminals, money and control for they who are EXEMPT from what is put upon us “peasants”.
Rant off, rail on…
Your math is off:
A 90% increase from $1 is $1.90.
A 30% decrease from $1.90 is $1.43.
That puts you at about 40% over what it was originally, not 60%.
(A 90% drop would mean you’d be paying about 20 cents.)
I don’t do this to be pedantic, but if they can cut costs 30% in three years or so, versus the five or so it took to climb to where we are at present, it’s a good start.
(Obviously the ideal solution is price transparency at all levels, but since nobody–even those I’d consider well-informed–seem to care at all about it means we’re going to be stuck with some permutation of what you describe above, for all time, which was also the case before Obamacare became law.)
I wrote it as still paying 60% more than before above what I was paying then. I guess you didn’t get that part. 3 year, 5 years… 2 year, 1 year… of totalitarian interference and the complete loss of MONEY that I EARNED ON MY OWN! 😉
There is a privately run medical insurance collective called MediShare – its a Christian based collective. Do a google search for it; take control.
Not sure about your numbers but a 30% decrease is better than none at all.
A 90% increase minus a 30% decrease still leaves a 60% increase.
So we as Americans are into “settling” for things now? Not me.
You (The Human Condition) are a perfect example of why I’m against these obama lite bills congress is proposing.
You are quite naturally and logically transferring your dislike of democrats because of what they did to your health insurance, and now disliking republicans because of what they are doing.
We will only own the downside on these bills, and give the dems something to run against us on, and justifiably so, because frankly, we are just re-arranging the deck chairs on the sinking USS obamacare.
And you are quite right to focus on that 30 percent reduction on a product that has more than doubled most places.
It floors me that the senate version doesn’t remove all the rediculous policy requirements of O’care. Allowing the states to offer no frills insurance for healthy people while keeping the obamacare elephant policies for the truly sick will just make them explode in price.
I recognize I’m in a minority on this group that is against these bills, but I’m just not able to see where they are good for the people, the taxpayers, or the party.
It does look delightfully good for the insurance companies though,
And no, I don’t think the bills will get better in reconciliation. There has never been a bill that got better in reconciliation; this one won’t be any different.
Mike
Thank you Mike, your common sense reply is refreshing and appreciated.
Mike good post.
I do not understand that Trump goes along with the scam that Senators perpetrate on us.
Until Senators are forced into the same healthcare program and put on SS nothing will change. They are working for us and we should be able to tell them what benefits they get. All need to be booted out for penetrating a scam on the people.
I’m not positive that he really understands the total duplicity of these people. He has picked some “moderates” like rosenstein that turned on him the day they were appointed.
I will be more than delighted to be wrong on this issue but I can only evaluate what is going on with the information available to me.
As always, time will tell.
If you don’t have a need for the Obamacare 10 essential benefits, you will be pleasantly surprised how much your insurance is going to go down. I think it will be much more than the 30% depending on your needs. I posted the below in the Presidential Thread.
This article really does a great job articulating what SD has been saying (link below) about separating those Americans that need to continue to purchase the Obamacare plan versus the others that just need the insurance of their choice that meets their need.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/22/if-you-follow-president-trumps-healthcare-path-heres-what-you-get/
There are approximately 1.5 million Americans that have no choice but to purchase the Obamacare plan with all 10 essential benefits. There are nearly 300+ million Americans that don’t either because they have insurance through their employers, Medicaid, Medicare or because they are healthy and only need a catastrophic policy.
http://www.kitv.com/story/35892263/why-the-cruz-amendment-is-smart-policy
From the article linked above:
The Cruz amendment — which has been inserted into the GOP Senate health plan — is smart, because it doesn’t take anything away from anyone. If you want Obamacare — you can have it. You can have the coverage for the 10 “essential benefits,?” you can have the subsidies and the exchanges that were supposed to save $2,500 per family. It’s still there for you.
The Cruz? amendment creates what is called a “Consumer Freedom Option.” This essentially allows an “off-ramp” from Obamacare for the tens of millions of Americans who don’t want it. The “Consumer Freedom Option” allows insurers who offer Obamacare-compliant plans to offer a range of much less costly plans. In other words, it empowers people and families to pick and choose what they want in their own insurance package
What about families or individuals with lower incomes or healthy life styles that want the other extreme? They want slimmed-down coverage that protects them from major medical expenses — a bad injury like breaking a leg, or a serious disease with costly ongoing treatments. ?These families may voluntarily choose to pay for more routine medical expenses, like a checkup or a visit to the dentist’s office, out of pocket. One benefit is that since more people will pay directly for medical services, they are likely to shop around for the best price, and this competition will lower prices for everyone.
Cruz provides billions of dollars of subsidies for people who have pre-existing conditions and high medical costs. This number is much smaller than the media is saying. Cruz believes the number of people without private insurance (mostly through their employers), who don’t have adequate coverage for preexisting conditions is about 1.5 million people. Why contaminate a functioning insurance market for 300 million people, to give coverage to 1.5 million?
If his amendment stands, the left’s grand vision of a single-payer government-run health insurance dystopia will go up in smoke for good. The left wants everyone in the same insurance boat. No choice. No competition in plans. But once people are given the right to choose the health plan that is affordable to them and tailored to their individual needs, they will resist single-payer, one-size-fits-all insurance. It doesn’t take a village to buy a health plan.
We can all speculate all we want fle, but nothing is passed yet and we never know what’s really in these bills until it is already too late to do anything about them.
In the meantime, as of right now, today… there is no private health insurance I yet know of that I will be able to purchase next year where I live.
None.
The “off ramp” that ted bundy cruz, a man who ran for president 3 years after clearly voicing on tape that he was ineligible, doesn’t guarantee that there will be private individual coverage either!
And the biggest word in your post? “If”…
I love your posts and think highly of you, and am not arguing with you. I guess I am sharing my frustrated disgust at the entire situation in reply though! We have all been discussing the least worst form of yet another totalitarian government invasion into our lives since all this began!!! Grrrrrrrrrrr…
TheHumanCondition you are absolutely right! My hope and prayers for you and others that don’t have insurance through their employer is that our President is looking out for your best interest.
I would love to hear back from you once something is finally signed to determine what it really means for the Forgotten Men and Women.
Also the Republican House has already passed four bills to cut the cost of medical care. One is pretty huge. Tort Reform legislation.
http://www.thebenefitbureau.com/house-passes-bill-allow-tax-credits-used-pay-cobra-plans/
From the article linked above:
Phase 3 is actually four pieces of legislation:
While the Senate was working on its own legislation to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, the House moved ahead with a second piece of legislation to further chip away at the landmark health care law.
The aforementioned Broad Choices for Americans Act (see below)
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/2579
(Sec. 2) This bill amends the Internal Revenue Code to allow the premium assistance tax credit to be used for unsubsidized COBRA continuation health coverage.
(Under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985 [COBRA], an individual may continue to receive coverage under an employer-sponsored health plan after an event that would otherwise end coverage, such as a termination of employment. This bill applies to COBRA continuation coverage if the premiums are solely the obligation of the taxpayer.)
The Verify First Act (see below), which would bar illegal immigrants from receiving tax credits under the ACA or the AHCA.
https://congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/2581
(Sec. 2) This bill amends the Internal Revenue Code to prohibit advance payments of the premium assistance tax credit from being made to an individual unless the Department of the Treasury has received confirmation from the Department of Health and Human Services that the Social Security Administration or the Department of Homeland Security has verified the individual’s status as a citizen or national of the United States or an alien lawfully present in the United States.
The Veterans Equal Treatment Ensures Relief and Access Now (VETERAN) Act (see below) which would allow veterans the choice to stay in the Veterans Affairs programs or instead get financial support for a private health care plan.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/2372
(Sec. 2) This bill amends the Internal Revenue Code to specify that, for the purpose of determining eligibility for the premium assistance tax credit, an individual may not be treated as eligible for coverage under certain Department of Veterans Affairs health insurance programs unless the individual is enrolled in the program.
The bill applies to the premium assistance credit under current law for tax years ending after 2013 and, if the American Health Care Act of 2017 is enacted, the modified premium assistance credit that would take effect under that bill after 2019.
The Protecting Access to Care Act (see below), which would cap malpractice payouts at $250,000 for damages that don’t have a direct economic impact, like lost wages or medical expenses.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/1215
From the article linked above:
The statute of limitations is three years after the injury or one year after the claimant discovers the injury, whichever occurs first. For a minor, the statute of limitations is three years after the injury, except for a minor under six years old, for whom it is three years after the injury, one year after discovery of the injury, or the minor’s eighth birthday, whichever occurs later. These limitations are tolled under certain circumstances.
Noneconomic damages are limited to $250,000. Juries may not be informed of this limitation. Parties are liable for the amount of damages directly proportional to their responsibility. These provisions do not preempt state laws that specify a particular monetary amount of damages.
flepore, have you actually seen a bill issued by Medicare or Medicaid? Have you tried to track the itemized costs on those bills?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have for my aunt that lives with me that has Medicaid. The hospital bills are ridiculous, Medicaid pays a small percentage while AARP picks up the remaining 20%. She does pay nearly $300 for the AARP supplemental each month.
NYS has an incredible program for prescription drugs known as EPIC. It dropped those costs from nearly $650+ a month to less than $25 a month.
LikeLike
Keep the pressure on
Gotta get this done.
Trump told Pat Robertson that this was the hard part of his agenda. Health care. He’s very much right.
Get this done, everything becomes better and easier.
We’ve gotta do it.
The only argument I have is that the Republicans helped pass this disaster as much as the Democrats. They should be ashamed of themselves.
It’s a terrible irony that the Republicans have to be dragged back into their support base kicking and screaming.
No Republican voted for it.
I thought that Pence did an excellent job talking about the Senate bill, as well as Medicaid, in his address to the Governors’ conference yesterday. Worth listening to (audio only) if you have time:
His remarks do not start out on the topic of health care, but once he gets there he stays there for most of the speech.
EXCEPT…
they’re not going to repeal OR REPLACE it!
Exactly. What they’re offering is life support for Obamacare. The puppet masters are still pulling the strings
I don’t know what it is with the bellyachers, but apparently they hadn’t heard of the problems of -reconciliation-, repeal is a three step solution. Some people like to talk to make themselves heard. Offer something else, whining is so cheap it costs nothing.
A so-called three-step solution which no one has actually articulated in the bill itself. If you believe that because Fox news says it they will do it you are being naïve.
Eliminate that rule.
2/3 senate vote was only ever intended for ratifying treaties or amendments to the constitution.
Back to the original intent of the founders is the only way. McConnell could do it but he’s a gutless wonder.
Fully repeal obamacare.
Repeal it 1st!
Does anyone know whether the current Senate bill makes insurance premiums fully deductible for individual (without an exclusion like the current 7% of AGI)? That would create parity between employer-paid insurance and individual-paid insurance and is a necessary (though not sufficient) change.
Excellent question, would appreciate a response from one who knows.
If the proposed premium increase for my 2018 coverage (29%) is approved, there won’t be any money left to contribute to a HSA.
Stretching the $$ is impossible at this point.
His 5 minute addresses need to be televised weekly and on all radio stations. I’m dreaming, but I wish the media carried them.
President Trump: “The Democrat politicians who passed Obamacare made many big promises – but they turned out to be lies – absolute, total lies.”
One of the things I appreciate about President Trump is that he doesn’t pussyfoot around. He doesn’t use words like “disingenuous” or “misspoke.” Nope, he says what they were: LIES.
The consensus of comments I have read on other conservative message boards is that the Senate’s plan is a bad one like the House one.
Please explain to me why I am wrong because I don’t feel like cheerleading these plans and I think Trump is likely making a huuuuge mistake!
See my post above!
The best plan would be simple: repeal Obamacare taxes and mandates, fixed state Maedicaid, and nationwide catastrophic insurance. The Congress of course has other ideas!
Block grant state Medicaid funding
