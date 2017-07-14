July 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #176

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

124 Responses to July 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #176

  1. rumpole2 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Bastille Day – Bonne Fête Nationale!

    Revolution! – Bastille Day Fun

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Trumpstumper says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Still not tired of winning!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. rumpole2 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:21 am

    CNN FakeNews – “Muh Russians” Can-Can
    (For Trump and Bastille Day)

    VIDEO
    http://www.jibjab.com/view/WwJEa6QLtvnGt3MqRjfB

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. wheatietoo says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:24 am

    If you haven’t seen it yet, this epic rant from Judge Jeanine is well worth your time.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • sg says:
      July 14, 2017 at 12:28 am

      i’m guessing she means she wants to see whichever R’s she is talking about face a primary challenge, and a new R elected. or does she mean let a Dem. win ?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Mike says:
      July 14, 2017 at 12:45 am

      She’s right about everything, and definitely has her finger on the pulse of things. The Dem party is on the verge of death, but their BFF the GOP is doing everything they can to bring them back to life. There are some good congressmen and senators, but the GOP leadership is rotten to the core.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:24 am

    I wrote this earlier today:

    Folks just I expected, the new revised bill is keeping the taxes on the wealthy and includes the Cruz amendment! Warning, don’t listen to Rand Paul! This is about as good as it will get! Susan Collins may have a more difficult time complaining. I still believe she will vote NO because her messiah would have nothing left from his legacy. She is a DEMOCRAT! Thankfully she is seriously thinking of running for Governor of Maine in 18′.

    I am going on record that this revised bill WILL PASS with 53 votes! (you may think I have been drinking since I said we lost 2 Republicans). Joe Manchin of WV, Heidi Heitkamp of ND and Joe Donnelly of IN will vote yes because at that point we will have the 50 Republican Senators needed.

    I copied more than usual from the article because I wanted you to get all the changes from the first bill!

    https://finance.yahoo.com/news/revised-health-care-measure-unveiled-153308200.html

    From the article linked above:

    Senate Republican leaders presented a revised health-care plan to their party Thursday that would provide an added $70 billion to stabilize insurance exchanges over a decade in an effort to win over holdouts.

    The change comes on top of $112 billion provided for the same purpose in an earlier measure by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is hoping the modified bill will revive prospects for their embattled Obamacare repeal effort, which stalled about two weeks ago.

    The new measure discards earlier plans to repeal three Obamacare taxes on the wealthy, according to the summary. That move effectively freed up about $230 billion in cash to bolster health expenditures.

    The revised bill also includes a provision that would allow people for the first time to use health savings accounts to pay insurance premiums, according to the document.

    The revised draft would allow people earning up to 400 percent of the poverty level to receive subsidies, a boost from the 350 percent in McConnell’s original bill. But it would keep a skimpier benchmark for subsidies than the Affordable Care Act’s silver plan, which would result in higher out-of-pocket expenses.

    The new plan would also allow people to purchase a high-deductible catastrophic plan with federal tax credits, and include a provision prohibiting abortion coverage except in cases of rape or incest or to save the life of the mother in plans eligible for tax credits.

    The revised bill includes a federal fund that would pay health insurers to cover costs of sicker people seeking individual coverage on the insurance exchanges.

    To qualify for the funds, insurers would have to meet minimum coverage standards in the exchange, while also offering coverage off the exchange that meets state requirements. Those buying state-governed plans wouldn’t be allowed to use federal tax credits to buy their coverage but could tap tax-advantaged health savings accounts to cover the costs.

    The bill changes the calculation for determining Medicaid payments to hospitals to assist with uncompensated care that is expected to more accurately allot the funds based on a state’s uninsured population instead of Medicaid enrollment as the original legislation did. Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, tweeted Wednesday that one of his priorities for changing the bill involved increasing those funds for hospitals in his state.

    Republican leaders included a version of an amendment proposed by Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and GOP Senator Mike Lee of Utah.

    Cruz and Lee want to allow insurers to offer cheap, bare-bones plans alongside those that meet the more comprehensive coverage requirements of Obamacare.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • sg says:
      July 14, 2017 at 12:31 am

      sounds like a good start to me. not so sure bill mitchell is correct when he says if we don’t do this, it will be a big blow to R’s next year.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      July 14, 2017 at 12:36 am

      Do you know if it removes the Employer Mandate, Fle?
      Because that one thing alone would remove a big job-killer…and help the economy.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      July 14, 2017 at 12:40 am

      Just as I thought, Susan Collins and Rand Paul are going to vote no. As a matter of fact they don’t even want it brought to the floor to debate. They need 1 more Republican to kill the bill.

      The bill has been received very differently this time around. Cruz, Lee, Johnson, Cassidy, Murkowski are in. That leaves Portman of OH, Moore Capito of WV and Heller of NV left to get to 50. Portman and Moore Capito are concerned about the Medicaid cuts but not for the same reason as Heller. They are concerned about the opioid numbers and the lack of possible care because of the cuts. Our President is loved in both states. Plus a few more billions towards opioid care would easily seal the deal with both of them.

      That leaves Mr. Heller! He would be the 50th vote or the 3rd NO that would kill the bill. He KNOWS it!

      https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/gop-releases-revised-health-care-bill-adding-pressure-on-heller/

      From the article linked above:

      But the revised bill retains the deep cuts to Medicaid and defunds Planned Parenthood, which prompted Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, to announce she would vote against a procedural measure to bring the bill to the floor next week.

      Conservative Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., also said he would vote against taking up the bill because it fails to fully repeal mandates and taxes imposed by the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

      Those defections immediately placed the legislation in peril and put more pressure on Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev.

      Heller, who opposed the first draft of the GOP legislation over the Medicaid cuts, was non-committal about his vote to bring the bill to the floor for debate next week and about changes in the legislation.

      Heller met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and several other centrist lawmakers behind closed doors after the bill was unveiled on Thursday.

      “Conversations are continuing and I’m going to read the new bill and weigh its impact on Nevada,” Heller said.

      Paul and Collins announced they would vote against the motion, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., said they, like Heller, are concerned with the Medicaid cuts but remained uncommitted on the motion to proceed.

      Treepers we are as close as humanly possible! NV Treepers please please bombard Senator Hellen’s office with calls and emails. Other non NV Treepers it isn’t difficult to identify names and addresses in NV for us to take up the cause. This can become a reality next week! If it gets to the floor it WILL PASS!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • sg says:
        July 14, 2017 at 12:46 am

        I’m a little concerned about medicaid cuts. once an entitlement is given , its not politcally wise to take it away. i’m guessing they are concerned about cuts to ppl who signed up for o’care? or is the worry over cuts to medicaid in general? funny thing is ,whatever this bill does or does not do, it is beyond laughable for anyone to even think that putting the Dems. back in charge would be the answer. the politburo? no way.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • SR says:
        July 14, 2017 at 12:48 am

        I have a feeling Rand Paul will vote yes if must need. He knows how important this is for republicans and PTRUMP.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Alison says:
      July 14, 2017 at 1:39 am

      Those concerned with insufficient funds for opioid care ought to be ‘all in’ on the border wall since that is a major conduit for drug trafficking. Admin should be bargaining for quid pro quo on that leverage for commitments when wall vote is hashed out in budget.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  6. SR says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:32 am

    I want to see once Gorka running WH press briefing live on tv.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. nwtex says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Good grief. I must have gotten snatched up and tossed in ye ole’ fickle “bin”
    My comment + repeat went poof! But that’s okay I’ve got donuts stashed. So I will enjoy and try a different comment in bit. But wait….. I have a fab photo I want to put up. Well I’ll just wait lest it goes the way of the comment I just attempted to post. Carry on………..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. MOA says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Only 7 posts by SD available on my computer. A very short page. How come?

    Like

    Reply
  9. sg says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:36 am

    “Three high-profile Democrats, including the Democratic Party’s two highest ranking officials, took part in a YouTube live stream on Tuesday in which they discussed hot-button issues, but the trio only drew 138 total viewers by the end of the event.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. sg says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Something needs to be done about the Mueller invest. I heard he hired another high powered Dem. lawyer.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Ghostrider says:
      July 14, 2017 at 12:46 am

      The whole Mueller situation perplexed me. Why is Trump allowing a special council to potentially bring his presidency down?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • rjcylon says:
        July 14, 2017 at 12:51 am

        How would that happen? Trump didn’t do anything.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Sylvia Avery says:
          July 14, 2017 at 1:29 am

          Based on previous federal investigations, it isn’t good enough that Trump didn’t do anything. We all know that he didn’t do anything, right?

          But once you unleash a federal prosecutor, they go until they find something. For example, if Jared forgot to mention a foreign contact on a form for his federal paperwork–PERJURY!!!!

          Or, I’ve read they have plans to go through Trump’s income tax returns with a fine tooth comb. If one of Trump’s accountants made an error, misstated something, it will be the biggest scandal in the world. I don’t see this as likely since he is always audited, but I don’t trust the feds.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • Sayit2016 says:
          July 14, 2017 at 2:00 am

          Neither did Libby…..

          Like

          Reply
      • sg says:
        July 14, 2017 at 12:52 am

        my thoughts exactly. i feel its a dagger aimed at his admiin. i heard one commenter a few weeks ago, think it was one of bill mitchells co-hosts –say that he thought once DT has his big legislative goals enacted, he will fire Mueller.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • SR says:
        July 14, 2017 at 12:53 am

        There will be game changes after FBI director confirmation and Obamacare repeal. Mueller will give all his responsibilities to new director and will leave.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • deqwik2 says:
        July 14, 2017 at 1:23 am

        Sessions & Trump are too calm when talking about Mueller for it to be as bad as people think. All things Russian includes the dossier & things the Dems did too.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        July 14, 2017 at 1:24 am

        I don’t get it either, and it worries me.

        Like

        Reply
        • Fe says:
          July 14, 2017 at 1:44 am

          Not to worry Sylvia, it will all work out. Nothing will take down his Presidency unless God allows it. It is my strong belief that God will not allow anything or anyone to stop our President because his motives are pure when it comes to doing the right thing for this country, to MAGA. It is God who heard our cries for a strong leader to save us from going over the cliff with that “nasty woman” if she had won. And it is the same God will protect and see PDJT through the next 8 years. Mueller’s days are numbered.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Sylvia Avery says:
            July 14, 2017 at 1:48 am

            Yes. I hope so, too. Either Mueller’s days are numbered or there is something at work, a pattern we cannot see, that will be made clear in time. These things require acceptance, faith, and patience. Regrettably, not one of these is a strength for me. But I keep trying.

            Like

            Reply
      • Billy (billytrade) says:
        July 14, 2017 at 1:44 am

        Not to worry. Check out @Gingrich_of_PA on Twitter (Adam) for a calming take on the situation. His Periscopes are fun too.

        For example, one thing Adam talks about is the possible role of Rachel Brand in all this. She is 3rd in command at the DOJ and would oversee Mueller if Rosenstein (for some reason, ha) has to recuse himself.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • yakmaster2 says:
      July 14, 2017 at 1:20 am

      WHY ARE THE REPUBS (ESPECIALLY ONES ON THE COMMITTEES) not even complaining, never mind DEMANDING, that Mueller balance his staff of lawyers with some who worked for and/or contributed to Conservative candidates or Conservative causes. The Dems would be screaming ‘right wing partisanship.’ THEY ACT LIKE MICE!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Frede says:
      July 14, 2017 at 1:37 am

      Oh how I would love to read the daily update on the Tree just one day, where I didn’t have to read about the Mueller investigation doing something or how Sessions is not doing enough. Why worry everyday, you can’t change ANYTHING about it, and I bet people a lot closer to PDJT has an eye on it.
      Trump has been dancing in a minefield since 2015, and all that happened was one by one his “dance partners” made a wrong move and now he is the leader of the free world.
      I dropped breitbart because the just copied the rino anti Trump line, and now the treehouse is getting more and more troubling to get though, because of all the fear people spreads every day. Trust in the president, and if he’s is not enough trust in the Lord, because he sent the right man at the right time, and will protect him to do his job

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  12. psadie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:39 am

    What the hell is this now…Hawaii is “loosening” PTrump’s travel ban. Defy SCOTUS much?

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/hawaii-judge-orders-loosening-of-trump-travel-ban-1500004506

    Like

    Reply
  13. Albertus Magnus says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:54 am

    This is an open message to Sean Hannity or his staff, in case any of them lurk here.

    First, let me say that you and I have the same heart. You and I get outraged at the same things. We have the same love of PDJT and our guiding principles politically is MAGA.

    But PLEASE for the sweet love of God, STOP stepping on the stories that the real reporters give us on your show. Tonight is a case in point.

    The first segment was you nightly list of whatever ticks you off…tonight it was focused on all of the scandals that you think are being ignored. I get you think this is the most important issue facing conservatives and PDJT supporters and I get where you are coming from. Have no problem with it because it makes you feel better and it is all true. However,

    the most important thing on your show tonight was the panel that followed with Sarah Carter, John Solomon and Greg Jarrett…they are EASILY, EASILY, EASILY the most important reports on primetime FNC shows and NEVER disappoint! But,

    ALLOW THEM TO GET THEIR STORIES OUT! Then, LISTEN TO THEM! STOP paying just enough attention to wait for someone to say something that you can redirect back to your nightly tirade about whatever Hillary/Bill/Comey/Lynch did and actually pay attention and ask them questions about their reporting NOT asking them to agree with how terrible the situation is about the forgotten scandals in your list.

    YOU ARE NOT HELPING US GET THE INFORMATION WE NEED TO DEFEND Trump, Jr.

    Did you hear John Solomon say that the Russian attorney and those she was working with had been arpproaching MANY Congressmen for months before the meeting with DJT, Jr? THAT WAS NEWS. Earlier, it had been reported that ONE Congressman had been approached, now it was many. John Solomon gave us MORE details than any we have gotten about this whole story that those of us that post a lot on websites and facebook could have used to get the FACTS out, but as soon as he began talking about it, you redirected him right back into a discussion of the UKRAINIAN/CLINTON story!

    LOVE YOU. BUT ALLOW US TO GET THE FACTS. Allocate even 15 minutes a night to the breaking, factual news, and THEN spend the other 45 minutes on whatever is pissing you off.

    LOVE YOU. But everytime I see this happen it is all I can do not to throw a shoe at my tv screen.

    You are one frustrating ally. Please stop. Please

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • psadie says:
      July 14, 2017 at 1:03 am

      I don’t watch Hannity anymore because he cannot think on the spot. He has his list and he sticks to it no matter how much info is given with guests. He cannot engage on discussions. He wants to hear himself talk and he is repetitious and still interrupts. Don’t know why he even has guests!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • psadie says:
      July 14, 2017 at 1:04 am

      Hannity can’t think for himself and he is a lousy interviewer. Don’t watch him anymore.

      Like

      Reply
    • yakmaster2 says:
      July 14, 2017 at 1:12 am

      I agree with you, A.M. Hannity should let those reporters talk more about their investigative research. Details!!

      Like

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      July 14, 2017 at 1:30 am

      It’s frustrating, I know.

      But I have noticed that he often brings the same guests back, day after day, to discuss more of the same story…as ‘updates’.
      Perhaps he does this to keep a story alive, I dunno.

      He does the same thing with big Interviews; breaks them up into segments.
      Maybe his producers have a hand in this, as a showcraft thing.

      Again, yeah…it is frustrating.
      But I am just grateful to have a few shows on tv that aren’t bashing and sneering at Pres Trump.

      Like

      Reply
    • CO gal says:
      July 14, 2017 at 1:50 am

      I just watched The Five and Hannity, and listened to some of Rush today. I am a little frustrated that now OUR conservative coverage is now all Russia, Russia , Russia. Wouldn’t be wonderful if we had more coverage for those who want alternative news from MSM that focused more on all of the accomplishments the administration has going on every day? I think we are becoming a downer.

      Like

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 14, 2017 at 2:15 am

      Hannity just does not tell the real truth avlut McConnell and Ryan.

      “Sean, they are slow walking everything because of their kickbacks. Please send memo to the world next episode. I cannot stand you avoiding this.”

      Like

      Reply
  14. sg says:
    July 14, 2017 at 1:03 am

    americanthinker.com/articles/2017/07/had_hillary_clinton_won_the_election.html …

    Like

    Reply
  16. sg says:
    July 14, 2017 at 1:05 am

    great column. we can never forget what DT’s election saved the Nation from. yet Beck said a vote for her was the “moral choice” .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. winky says:
    July 14, 2017 at 1:08 am

    These Repubs think we need to continue to pay for transgender surgeries…..Idiots

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. winky says:
    July 14, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Why are we doing this……WHAT IS IN THIS FOR US?? Just a fraud on the American taxpayer

    http://rickwells.us/17k-per-illegal-retired-americans-ss-103-billion-wasted-build-wall/

    Like

    Reply
  19. wheatietoo says:
    July 14, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  20. joan and bill says:
    July 14, 2017 at 1:30 am

    delete ryan and mcconnell’s job since unable to repeal obamacare VOTE D instead of gope thus getting 2 true R as speaker and majority positions
    a good consequence is an eo giving obamacare to all congress and their 50% decreased staff
    offices only allowed in their state and district ,to visit d/c 2 times a year and vote with computers

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. wheatietoo says:
    July 14, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Something you won’t see in our domestic media coverage:

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  22. psadie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 1:43 am

    So Justice Roberts was hacked and they had the goods on him when he “pushed” ACA through. Justice Scalia said he felt Zero was survielling him also and they did watch PTrump as a private citizen. So what will be done about that…how many laws broken?

    http://clashdaily.com/2017/07/whistleblower-obama-administration-hacked-supreme-court-chief-justice-john-roberts/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. Sayit2016 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 1:53 am

    It was really hot here in Cali today….even by the beach where I live…I was bushed and decided to turn on the air and take a nap…..I have very vivid dreams, I always have since I was a kid. I call them “Indiana Jones” dreams as they are usually action /adventure type dreams….

    Anyway, I had this dream that I was in DC ( I have never been there) I was to have a meeting at a K street restaurant called “The Rib” with someone that had information on the election….I was scared, as for some reason I had classified document in my brief case, and it concerned Hillary Clinton. The person I was to meet was” Michael Boran” , he has sent a message that it was urgent that he give me information that he had uncovered and that “this will change everything”.

    He told me go to the restaurant at 9: 27 PM ( weird time ) and when I got there ask the bartender for a cocktail napkin, he told me to to write on a cocktail napkin ” count-down”” and to give it to the bartender. I did, and handed it to the bartender, he read it, searched my face for a second or two , then tilted his head in the direction that he wanted me to follow . This place is packed with people. He takes me down this hall, stops, puts his hand on the wall and pushes a panel, it opens to this private room in the back, where the door to get in matched the wall, if you would never know it was there, had you just looked at it. It was perfectly camouflaged into the wall. I am the only one in the room. A few minutes later “Michael Boran” enters the room, having been led in by the same bartender. He sits down, I notice he has a white handkerchief in this front pocket.

    He tells me we have ” 12 minutes” . He proceeds to tell me that the Clinton’s were very worried that they might to go jail, so through surrogates sent word to President Trump that they wanted “immunity” – The conversation was recorded, so he starts to play this tape for me. President Trump is saying to the Clinton’s, “no I can not give you immunity, the American would never stand for that, the law will decide where your future lies”– Bill Clinton is screaming ” You said you would not go after Hillary as she has been through enough”. President Trump said “I said I would not go after you…the DOJ is another story…. The Clinton’s were so angry that he said no, that Bill and Hillary are screaming out him, swearing carrying on… and He said ” I will unleash a hell like you have never seen, on you and your family and everyone that supports you. I will unleash the media on you and it will be relentless….we will never stop. We have been collecting data for decades.. I will call in every favor owed me in the last 40 years and we will destroy you. If we have to destroy the country in the process so be it.”

    I am shocked at what I am hearing.. I said where did you get this ???? He said ” remember when the lamp got knocked over in the oval office? A bug was planted in the lamp, as the Clinton’s people had been there earlier to sweep the room for bugs in preparation for the meeting with President Trump.” He said ” we got em”….

    Then Mr. Boran tells me I have to take the envelope which is very heavy to Jeff Sessions. About now I am thinking… why don’t YOU take it ? Why am I even here? How do you even know me ? I am really scared. Seth Rich’s murder is running through my mind. He said, it is your duty to this country…Your Father said we could trust you.” ( Some of you know that my Father served in the military and recently passed away) my heartfelt like it stopped right there … My Dad? By now I am now shocked and half hysterical…and now my heart is pounding… He said “time is up, you have to go now. Only trust people that have a white hankerchief….no one else. ”

    I am literally stumbling out of the room back into the hallway, and back into the bar area which is still packed, I look at the bartender and he nods at me- I now notice he has a white handkerchief in his pocket. I am pushing through people trying to get to the door and there is a man with his back turned to me, I said excuse me sir, he turns around and it is my Dad ! He is wearing a white hankerchief as well. He looked like he did in a picture I saw when he was in his 30’s– I am hugging him, touching his face, I am so happy to see him, I have tears running down my face… I said “Dad…they want me to…”.and I do not get to finish the sentence, he said “everything thing is going to be alright…the country is in good hands.”

    Then I woke up……..

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  25. wheatietoo says:
    July 14, 2017 at 2:05 am

    The poll is at 96% Yes.
    Heheh.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. wheatietoo says:
    July 14, 2017 at 2:12 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. psadie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 2:15 am

    Is this the moment we have been waiting for to begin draining the Swamp? Three bills in the Senate to “unleash” Border Patrol, DHS, and LE against child sex trafficking…uh oh it’s coming BOOM!

    https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-president-trump-commits-to-fighting-child-sex-trafficking/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. jhaus515 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 2:16 am

    I have a good feeling about Macron for some reason.. Not sure why

    Like

    Reply
  29. usnveteran says:
    July 14, 2017 at 2:18 am

    July 13, 2017
    By James Hall
    “California Communists At War With America”:
    http://www.thesleuthjournal.com/california-communists-war-america/

    June 10, 2017
    By Katy Grimes
    “Gov. Jerry Brown’s Treasonous Trip To China”:
    http://canadafreepress.com/article/gov.-jerry-browns-treasonous-trip-to-china

    December 15, 2016
    By The Common Sense Show
    “China Is Moving To Control California’s Food Supply … Part Of CalExit”:
    — ‘… the Chinese have positions themselves, under the auspices of the United Nations to take as much food from California as needed …’
    — ‘… California is on the path to becoming its own nation controlled by the United Nations. California Gov. Jerry Brown, is leading the way. ‘ After CalExit, the United Nations will assume control over California. The food interest will be controlled by the Chinese. …’.
    http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2016/12/15/chinas-moving-to-control-californias-food-supply-famine-coming-to-the-us-part-of-calexit-plot/

    {Anyone have an update on ‘CalExit’ and that Russian dude leading those efforts?}

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 14, 2017 at 2:30 am

      The Federal Government sould reserve the right to food supplies for the US…just institute a state of emergency. Kind of like owning stock in a Chinese company. You really do not.

      Like

      Reply

