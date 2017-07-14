July 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #176

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
Bastille Day – Bonne Fête Nationale!
Revolution! – Bastille Day Fun
LikeLiked by 8 people
👍👍
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fab, Rumpole! Great period images. And there is good research in here for you-know-what day!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Still not tired of winning!
LikeLiked by 3 people
CNN FakeNews – “Muh Russians” Can-Can
(For Trump and Bastille Day)
VIDEO
http://www.jibjab.com/view/WwJEa6QLtvnGt3MqRjfB
LikeLiked by 7 people
Comrade Obama, Premier Soros and their henchmen file suit against our President?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Obama suing Alex Jones will probably give him 100,000 new viewers
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is JibJab the best or what??!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well it was. It has changed. You cant pay and download vids to your computer now 😦
So my days of making YT vids are over.
You can share on fb (and I dont have that) or pay for an APP for iphone (I dont have iphone) and I am not sure what format fb and iPhone would be? Not a usable vid file?
LikeLike
If you haven’t seen it yet, this epic rant from Judge Jeanine is well worth your time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
i’m guessing she means she wants to see whichever R’s she is talking about face a primary challenge, and a new R elected. or does she mean let a Dem. win ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably a new R, from a primary challenge.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She’s right about everything, and definitely has her finger on the pulse of things. The Dem party is on the verge of death, but their BFF the GOP is doing everything they can to bring them back to life. There are some good congressmen and senators, but the GOP leadership is rotten to the core.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I wrote this earlier today:
Folks just I expected, the new revised bill is keeping the taxes on the wealthy and includes the Cruz amendment! Warning, don’t listen to Rand Paul! This is about as good as it will get! Susan Collins may have a more difficult time complaining. I still believe she will vote NO because her messiah would have nothing left from his legacy. She is a DEMOCRAT! Thankfully she is seriously thinking of running for Governor of Maine in 18′.
I am going on record that this revised bill WILL PASS with 53 votes! (you may think I have been drinking since I said we lost 2 Republicans). Joe Manchin of WV, Heidi Heitkamp of ND and Joe Donnelly of IN will vote yes because at that point we will have the 50 Republican Senators needed.
I copied more than usual from the article because I wanted you to get all the changes from the first bill!
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/revised-health-care-measure-unveiled-153308200.html
From the article linked above:
Senate Republican leaders presented a revised health-care plan to their party Thursday that would provide an added $70 billion to stabilize insurance exchanges over a decade in an effort to win over holdouts.
The change comes on top of $112 billion provided for the same purpose in an earlier measure by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is hoping the modified bill will revive prospects for their embattled Obamacare repeal effort, which stalled about two weeks ago.
The new measure discards earlier plans to repeal three Obamacare taxes on the wealthy, according to the summary. That move effectively freed up about $230 billion in cash to bolster health expenditures.
The revised bill also includes a provision that would allow people for the first time to use health savings accounts to pay insurance premiums, according to the document.
The revised draft would allow people earning up to 400 percent of the poverty level to receive subsidies, a boost from the 350 percent in McConnell’s original bill. But it would keep a skimpier benchmark for subsidies than the Affordable Care Act’s silver plan, which would result in higher out-of-pocket expenses.
The new plan would also allow people to purchase a high-deductible catastrophic plan with federal tax credits, and include a provision prohibiting abortion coverage except in cases of rape or incest or to save the life of the mother in plans eligible for tax credits.
The revised bill includes a federal fund that would pay health insurers to cover costs of sicker people seeking individual coverage on the insurance exchanges.
To qualify for the funds, insurers would have to meet minimum coverage standards in the exchange, while also offering coverage off the exchange that meets state requirements. Those buying state-governed plans wouldn’t be allowed to use federal tax credits to buy their coverage but could tap tax-advantaged health savings accounts to cover the costs.
The bill changes the calculation for determining Medicaid payments to hospitals to assist with uncompensated care that is expected to more accurately allot the funds based on a state’s uninsured population instead of Medicaid enrollment as the original legislation did. Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, tweeted Wednesday that one of his priorities for changing the bill involved increasing those funds for hospitals in his state.
Republican leaders included a version of an amendment proposed by Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and GOP Senator Mike Lee of Utah.
Cruz and Lee want to allow insurers to offer cheap, bare-bones plans alongside those that meet the more comprehensive coverage requirements of Obamacare.
LikeLiked by 10 people
sounds like a good start to me. not so sure bill mitchell is correct when he says if we don’t do this, it will be a big blow to R’s next year.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you know if it removes the Employer Mandate, Fle?
Because that one thing alone would remove a big job-killer…and help the economy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes all taxes and mandates other than the wealthy is gone!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks, Fle.
LikeLike
Just as I thought, Susan Collins and Rand Paul are going to vote no. As a matter of fact they don’t even want it brought to the floor to debate. They need 1 more Republican to kill the bill.
The bill has been received very differently this time around. Cruz, Lee, Johnson, Cassidy, Murkowski are in. That leaves Portman of OH, Moore Capito of WV and Heller of NV left to get to 50. Portman and Moore Capito are concerned about the Medicaid cuts but not for the same reason as Heller. They are concerned about the opioid numbers and the lack of possible care because of the cuts. Our President is loved in both states. Plus a few more billions towards opioid care would easily seal the deal with both of them.
That leaves Mr. Heller! He would be the 50th vote or the 3rd NO that would kill the bill. He KNOWS it!
https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/gop-releases-revised-health-care-bill-adding-pressure-on-heller/
From the article linked above:
But the revised bill retains the deep cuts to Medicaid and defunds Planned Parenthood, which prompted Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, to announce she would vote against a procedural measure to bring the bill to the floor next week.
Conservative Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., also said he would vote against taking up the bill because it fails to fully repeal mandates and taxes imposed by the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.
Those defections immediately placed the legislation in peril and put more pressure on Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev.
Heller, who opposed the first draft of the GOP legislation over the Medicaid cuts, was non-committal about his vote to bring the bill to the floor for debate next week and about changes in the legislation.
Heller met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and several other centrist lawmakers behind closed doors after the bill was unveiled on Thursday.
“Conversations are continuing and I’m going to read the new bill and weigh its impact on Nevada,” Heller said.
Paul and Collins announced they would vote against the motion, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., said they, like Heller, are concerned with the Medicaid cuts but remained uncommitted on the motion to proceed.
Treepers we are as close as humanly possible! NV Treepers please please bombard Senator Hellen’s office with calls and emails. Other non NV Treepers it isn’t difficult to identify names and addresses in NV for us to take up the cause. This can become a reality next week! If it gets to the floor it WILL PASS!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m a little concerned about medicaid cuts. once an entitlement is given , its not politcally wise to take it away. i’m guessing they are concerned about cuts to ppl who signed up for o’care? or is the worry over cuts to medicaid in general? funny thing is ,whatever this bill does or does not do, it is beyond laughable for anyone to even think that putting the Dems. back in charge would be the answer. the politburo? no way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
sh the sickening part is that Barry’s Medicaid expansion will end around the same time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This keeps Medicaid at the same rate with supplements going to each staate..about $10B each; however, the abusers who should not be on the program and sacmming it into oblivion will be taken out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a feeling Rand Paul will vote yes if must need. He knows how important this is for republicans and PTRUMP.
LikeLiked by 3 people
SR I hate to say it but he won’t! He has been all over the air talking crap. There isn’t any turning back for him.
It is Heller or bust!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Those concerned with insufficient funds for opioid care ought to be ‘all in’ on the border wall since that is a major conduit for drug trafficking. Admin should be bargaining for quid pro quo on that leverage for commitments when wall vote is hashed out in budget.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I want to see once Gorka running WH press briefing live on tv.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sebastion is fabulous!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good grief. I must have gotten snatched up and tossed in ye ole’ fickle “bin”
My comment + repeat went poof! But that’s okay I’ve got donuts stashed. So I will enjoy and try a different comment in bit. But wait….. I have a fab photo I want to put up. Well I’ll just wait lest it goes the way of the comment I just attempted to post. Carry on………..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, well, well that one showed up.
This is good —
U.S. troops will for the first time lead France’s annual Bastille Day military parade Friday.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Okay. I’ll try posting the one that went poof because it’s something that needs to be seen…umm what can I change so that it wont trigger the bin police
TRUMP 24/7
TOMORROW / FRIDAY On Friday, Pres & Mrs Trump are guests of honor at the French National Day Parade on the Champs-Élysées.
TRUMP 24/7 5
HEADS UP: Trump to attend the commissioning of USS Gerald R. Ford on Saturday, July 22, Navy says.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry nwtex….seems the bin police have been after you all day. 😦
LikeLike
PS the two aspirin worked for me regarding the ad monsters. TU for the link.
LikeLike
I didn’t get to see the parade. Maybe someone has posted.
LikeLike
It hasn’t happened yet. I believe it is in 2 hours from now. 1:00 west coast time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Phew!
LikeLike
Only 7 posts by SD available on my computer. A very short page. How come?
LikeLike
in the archives?
LikeLike
“Three high-profile Democrats, including the Democratic Party’s two highest ranking officials, took part in a YouTube live stream on Tuesday in which they discussed hot-button issues, but the trio only drew 138 total viewers by the end of the event.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
138? More than they deserve. Who the heck were those dopes?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Twin siblings by other fathers.
LikeLike
The 138 viewers were probably immediate family members and the staff and crew from CNN (or people who clicked on it accidentally).
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You made me snort giggle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Richly, this must have been one of the topics.
Debbie Blabbermouth Schlutz wants to strip Jared Kushner of his security clearance. I could have sworn the President has jurisdiction.
She wants an amendment to make Congress oversee stripping clearances if anyone is under Federal investigation. OK…innocent before being found guilty or do the same to Obama, who still retains one, and all of his henchmen, including Debbie.
Could one be dumber? Dumbest?
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4694754/Wasserman-Schulz-bid-strip-Jared-security-clearance.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok easy fix INDICT Wasserman….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Top Dems Ellison, Perez, Franken
http://freebeacon.com/politics/top-dems-low-number-youtube-viewers/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow 138 have guts to hear garbage so long?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Guess their “profile” is not as high as they thought. LMAO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ay yi yi, talk about a Terrible Trio! Hideousness!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something needs to be done about the Mueller invest. I heard he hired another high powered Dem. lawyer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The whole Mueller situation perplexed me. Why is Trump allowing a special council to potentially bring his presidency down?
LikeLiked by 2 people
How would that happen? Trump didn’t do anything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Based on previous federal investigations, it isn’t good enough that Trump didn’t do anything. We all know that he didn’t do anything, right?
But once you unleash a federal prosecutor, they go until they find something. For example, if Jared forgot to mention a foreign contact on a form for his federal paperwork–PERJURY!!!!
Or, I’ve read they have plans to go through Trump’s income tax returns with a fine tooth comb. If one of Trump’s accountants made an error, misstated something, it will be the biggest scandal in the world. I don’t see this as likely since he is always audited, but I don’t trust the feds.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Isn’t Koskinan still there? I wonder if our Lion has a trap set?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Neither did Libby…..
LikeLike
my thoughts exactly. i feel its a dagger aimed at his admiin. i heard one commenter a few weeks ago, think it was one of bill mitchells co-hosts –say that he thought once DT has his big legislative goals enacted, he will fire Mueller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There will be game changes after FBI director confirmation and Obamacare repeal. Mueller will give all his responsibilities to new director and will leave.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed.
LikeLike
Sessions & Trump are too calm when talking about Mueller for it to be as bad as people think. All things Russian includes the dossier & things the Dems did too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t get it either, and it worries me.
LikeLike
Not to worry Sylvia, it will all work out. Nothing will take down his Presidency unless God allows it. It is my strong belief that God will not allow anything or anyone to stop our President because his motives are pure when it comes to doing the right thing for this country, to MAGA. It is God who heard our cries for a strong leader to save us from going over the cliff with that “nasty woman” if she had won. And it is the same God will protect and see PDJT through the next 8 years. Mueller’s days are numbered.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. I hope so, too. Either Mueller’s days are numbered or there is something at work, a pattern we cannot see, that will be made clear in time. These things require acceptance, faith, and patience. Regrettably, not one of these is a strength for me. But I keep trying.
LikeLike
Not to worry. Check out @Gingrich_of_PA on Twitter (Adam) for a calming take on the situation. His Periscopes are fun too.
For example, one thing Adam talks about is the possible role of Rachel Brand in all this. She is 3rd in command at the DOJ and would oversee Mueller if Rosenstein (for some reason, ha) has to recuse himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WHY ARE THE REPUBS (ESPECIALLY ONES ON THE COMMITTEES) not even complaining, never mind DEMANDING, that Mueller balance his staff of lawyers with some who worked for and/or contributed to Conservative candidates or Conservative causes. The Dems would be screaming ‘right wing partisanship.’ THEY ACT LIKE MICE!
LikeLiked by 5 people
UniParty…they want this group.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh how I would love to read the daily update on the Tree just one day, where I didn’t have to read about the Mueller investigation doing something or how Sessions is not doing enough. Why worry everyday, you can’t change ANYTHING about it, and I bet people a lot closer to PDJT has an eye on it.
Trump has been dancing in a minefield since 2015, and all that happened was one by one his “dance partners” made a wrong move and now he is the leader of the free world.
I dropped breitbart because the just copied the rino anti Trump line, and now the treehouse is getting more and more troubling to get though, because of all the fear people spreads every day. Trust in the president, and if he’s is not enough trust in the Lord, because he sent the right man at the right time, and will protect him to do his job
LikeLiked by 4 people
^^^^this!!! T.R.U.S.T. God, period. 😀 Our Lion has got this, that I can tell you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
thank you frede
LikeLike
What the hell is this now…Hawaii is “loosening” PTrump’s travel ban. Defy SCOTUS much?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/hawaii-judge-orders-loosening-of-trump-travel-ban-1500004506
LikeLike
i can’t type my reply since profanity is not allowed here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If I were President I would not comply with this ruling, force it …Make the Supreme Court jump in immediately, do not wait for them to drag it out …
Screw them …
LikeLiked by 2 people
agreed. there must be something perhaps the Justice Dept. can do.
LikeLike
Seems somebody really, really, really wants “Somebody” inside the country!
Hawaii is the key to all this travel ban crap.
Hawaii sits smack dab in the center of the swamp!
Loosening. 🤔🤔 (to free from restraint, pressure or strictness.)
To FREE from…
Sounds like an end around of the SCOTUS!
There must be word or phrase for this…
Oh yea…
Without authority
Simply void
imo
LikeLiked by 1 person
9-0 ruling , huh
They just got played.
Again..
Or their playin…
Again
Dunno
Imo
LikeLiked by 1 person
Betcha Hawaii, through its criminal and complicit representatives are “Letting ’em in as we type!”
After all , SCOTUS ain’t said no.
Well they did… for ALL the good that has done.
Political eunuchs. Save 3
imo
LikeLike
its barry’s Hawaii
LikeLike
They annoy me so so so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard somewhere that the Supreme Court has already said it’s the State Department’s discretion to determine what the parameters of ties and family are. In other words, the definition falls to them not a District or Federal Judge.
I can’t remember now where I heard or read it, but do remember thinking screw Hawaii and other liberal Judges because they don’t get to decide! I think the State Department can just ignore them—it’s time for a “Constitutional crisis” if that’s what it takes to stop these a$$y judges!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ignore. Repeat.
LikeLike
More of my favorite places – Hawaii and New Orleans – in the crapper along with Western Europe. So very sad. But as BF just said, there are other places to go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can’t a judge in Hawaii unilaterally order something against POTUS and the supreme court NATIONALLY? It seems impossible,
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Ruling applies nationwide and means grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins are no longer subject to the ban”
That’s as insane as leftists who claim some women have penises.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is an open message to Sean Hannity or his staff, in case any of them lurk here.
First, let me say that you and I have the same heart. You and I get outraged at the same things. We have the same love of PDJT and our guiding principles politically is MAGA.
But PLEASE for the sweet love of God, STOP stepping on the stories that the real reporters give us on your show. Tonight is a case in point.
The first segment was you nightly list of whatever ticks you off…tonight it was focused on all of the scandals that you think are being ignored. I get you think this is the most important issue facing conservatives and PDJT supporters and I get where you are coming from. Have no problem with it because it makes you feel better and it is all true. However,
the most important thing on your show tonight was the panel that followed with Sarah Carter, John Solomon and Greg Jarrett…they are EASILY, EASILY, EASILY the most important reports on primetime FNC shows and NEVER disappoint! But,
ALLOW THEM TO GET THEIR STORIES OUT! Then, LISTEN TO THEM! STOP paying just enough attention to wait for someone to say something that you can redirect back to your nightly tirade about whatever Hillary/Bill/Comey/Lynch did and actually pay attention and ask them questions about their reporting NOT asking them to agree with how terrible the situation is about the forgotten scandals in your list.
YOU ARE NOT HELPING US GET THE INFORMATION WE NEED TO DEFEND Trump, Jr.
Did you hear John Solomon say that the Russian attorney and those she was working with had been arpproaching MANY Congressmen for months before the meeting with DJT, Jr? THAT WAS NEWS. Earlier, it had been reported that ONE Congressman had been approached, now it was many. John Solomon gave us MORE details than any we have gotten about this whole story that those of us that post a lot on websites and facebook could have used to get the FACTS out, but as soon as he began talking about it, you redirected him right back into a discussion of the UKRAINIAN/CLINTON story!
LOVE YOU. BUT ALLOW US TO GET THE FACTS. Allocate even 15 minutes a night to the breaking, factual news, and THEN spend the other 45 minutes on whatever is pissing you off.
LOVE YOU. But everytime I see this happen it is all I can do not to throw a shoe at my tv screen.
You are one frustrating ally. Please stop. Please
LikeLiked by 9 people
I don’t watch Hannity anymore because he cannot think on the spot. He has his list and he sticks to it no matter how much info is given with guests. He cannot engage on discussions. He wants to hear himself talk and he is repetitious and still interrupts. Don’t know why he even has guests!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You were in the bin. 😦
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hannity can’t think for himself and he is a lousy interviewer. Don’t watch him anymore.
LikeLike
I watch him as not too many choices in our world. At least he keeps attacking rats, RINO, Hillary, fake msm and Joe Brenzaki.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you, A.M. Hannity should let those reporters talk more about their investigative research. Details!!
LikeLike
It’s frustrating, I know.
But I have noticed that he often brings the same guests back, day after day, to discuss more of the same story…as ‘updates’.
Perhaps he does this to keep a story alive, I dunno.
He does the same thing with big Interviews; breaks them up into segments.
Maybe his producers have a hand in this, as a showcraft thing.
Again, yeah…it is frustrating.
But I am just grateful to have a few shows on tv that aren’t bashing and sneering at Pres Trump.
LikeLike
I just watched The Five and Hannity, and listened to some of Rush today. I am a little frustrated that now OUR conservative coverage is now all Russia, Russia , Russia. Wouldn’t be wonderful if we had more coverage for those who want alternative news from MSM that focused more on all of the accomplishments the administration has going on every day? I think we are becoming a downer.
LikeLike
Hannity just does not tell the real truth avlut McConnell and Ryan.
“Sean, they are slow walking everything because of their kickbacks. Please send memo to the world next episode. I cannot stand you avoiding this.”
LikeLike
americanthinker.com/articles/2017/07/had_hillary_clinton_won_the_election.html …
LikeLike
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/07/had_hillary_clinton_won_the_election.html
LikeLike
“had_hillary_clinton_won_the_election”
LikeLike
“shuddering”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hell on Earth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
great column. we can never forget what DT’s election saved the Nation from. yet Beck said a vote for her was the “moral choice” .
LikeLiked by 3 people
These Repubs think we need to continue to pay for transgender surgeries…..Idiots
LikeLiked by 2 people
sorry forgot to attach
http://rickwells.us/24-gop-reps-voted-ending-military-funded-transgender-surgeries/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I screamed even with the screen door open when I heard about this tonight. If there were TV Tentacles to reach in to McConnell’s head on the set, I would buy them.
LikeLike
Why are we doing this……WHAT IS IN THIS FOR US?? Just a fraud on the American taxpayer
http://rickwells.us/17k-per-illegal-retired-americans-ss-103-billion-wasted-build-wall/
LikeLike
winky,
Nothing in it for Americans.
That is the point.
Their goal “The United States of Anarchy”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
delete ryan and mcconnell’s job since unable to repeal obamacare VOTE D instead of gope thus getting 2 true R as speaker and majority positions
a good consequence is an eo giving obamacare to all congress and their 50% decreased staff
offices only allowed in their state and district ,to visit d/c 2 times a year and vote with computers
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something you won’t see in our domestic media coverage:
LikeLiked by 7 people
What a great firm handshake Melania has. I bet those men loved it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Justice Roberts was hacked and they had the goods on him when he “pushed” ACA through. Justice Scalia said he felt Zero was survielling him also and they did watch PTrump as a private citizen. So what will be done about that…how many laws broken?
http://clashdaily.com/2017/07/whistleblower-obama-administration-hacked-supreme-court-chief-justice-john-roberts/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Too many. One lifetime sentance is enough.
LikeLike
It was really hot here in Cali today….even by the beach where I live…I was bushed and decided to turn on the air and take a nap…..I have very vivid dreams, I always have since I was a kid. I call them “Indiana Jones” dreams as they are usually action /adventure type dreams….
Anyway, I had this dream that I was in DC ( I have never been there) I was to have a meeting at a K street restaurant called “The Rib” with someone that had information on the election….I was scared, as for some reason I had classified document in my brief case, and it concerned Hillary Clinton. The person I was to meet was” Michael Boran” , he has sent a message that it was urgent that he give me information that he had uncovered and that “this will change everything”.
He told me go to the restaurant at 9: 27 PM ( weird time ) and when I got there ask the bartender for a cocktail napkin, he told me to to write on a cocktail napkin ” count-down”” and to give it to the bartender. I did, and handed it to the bartender, he read it, searched my face for a second or two , then tilted his head in the direction that he wanted me to follow . This place is packed with people. He takes me down this hall, stops, puts his hand on the wall and pushes a panel, it opens to this private room in the back, where the door to get in matched the wall, if you would never know it was there, had you just looked at it. It was perfectly camouflaged into the wall. I am the only one in the room. A few minutes later “Michael Boran” enters the room, having been led in by the same bartender. He sits down, I notice he has a white handkerchief in this front pocket.
He tells me we have ” 12 minutes” . He proceeds to tell me that the Clinton’s were very worried that they might to go jail, so through surrogates sent word to President Trump that they wanted “immunity” – The conversation was recorded, so he starts to play this tape for me. President Trump is saying to the Clinton’s, “no I can not give you immunity, the American would never stand for that, the law will decide where your future lies”– Bill Clinton is screaming ” You said you would not go after Hillary as she has been through enough”. President Trump said “I said I would not go after you…the DOJ is another story…. The Clinton’s were so angry that he said no, that Bill and Hillary are screaming out him, swearing carrying on… and He said ” I will unleash a hell like you have never seen, on you and your family and everyone that supports you. I will unleash the media on you and it will be relentless….we will never stop. We have been collecting data for decades.. I will call in every favor owed me in the last 40 years and we will destroy you. If we have to destroy the country in the process so be it.”
I am shocked at what I am hearing.. I said where did you get this ???? He said ” remember when the lamp got knocked over in the oval office? A bug was planted in the lamp, as the Clinton’s people had been there earlier to sweep the room for bugs in preparation for the meeting with President Trump.” He said ” we got em”….
Then Mr. Boran tells me I have to take the envelope which is very heavy to Jeff Sessions. About now I am thinking… why don’t YOU take it ? Why am I even here? How do you even know me ? I am really scared. Seth Rich’s murder is running through my mind. He said, it is your duty to this country…Your Father said we could trust you.” ( Some of you know that my Father served in the military and recently passed away) my heartfelt like it stopped right there … My Dad? By now I am now shocked and half hysterical…and now my heart is pounding… He said “time is up, you have to go now. Only trust people that have a white hankerchief….no one else. ”
I am literally stumbling out of the room back into the hallway, and back into the bar area which is still packed, I look at the bartender and he nods at me- I now notice he has a white handkerchief in his pocket. I am pushing through people trying to get to the door and there is a man with his back turned to me, I said excuse me sir, he turns around and it is my Dad ! He is wearing a white hankerchief as well. He looked like he did in a picture I saw when he was in his 30’s– I am hugging him, touching his face, I am so happy to see him, I have tears running down my face… I said “Dad…they want me to…”.and I do not get to finish the sentence, he said “everything thing is going to be alright…the country is in good hands.”
Then I woke up……..
LikeLiked by 7 people
That was pretty awesome and the part seeing your dad, very special.
No accident IMHO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hurry up and go back to sleep! I want to hear part 2.
LikeLike
Ditto! 🙂
LikeLike
just fantastic, Sayit…thanks for sharing awesome dream.
And…your Dad is right!
you’re a good story teller…think about teaming up with a comic artist…document your dreams: goodstuff!
LikeLike
The Sordid History of the Firm Behind the Trump-Russia Dossier
http://www.weeklystandard.com/the-sordid-history-of-the-firm-behind-the-trump-russia-dossier/article/2006254
LikeLiked by 1 person
The poll is at 96% Yes.
Heheh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is this the moment we have been waiting for to begin draining the Swamp? Three bills in the Senate to “unleash” Border Patrol, DHS, and LE against child sex trafficking…uh oh it’s coming BOOM!
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-president-trump-commits-to-fighting-child-sex-trafficking/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a good feeling about Macron for some reason.. Not sure why
LikeLike
Is anybody else feeling the good vibes?
LikeLike
July 13, 2017
By James Hall
“California Communists At War With America”:
http://www.thesleuthjournal.com/california-communists-war-america/
June 10, 2017
By Katy Grimes
“Gov. Jerry Brown’s Treasonous Trip To China”:
http://canadafreepress.com/article/gov.-jerry-browns-treasonous-trip-to-china
December 15, 2016
By The Common Sense Show
“China Is Moving To Control California’s Food Supply … Part Of CalExit”:
— ‘… the Chinese have positions themselves, under the auspices of the United Nations to take as much food from California as needed …’
— ‘… California is on the path to becoming its own nation controlled by the United Nations. California Gov. Jerry Brown, is leading the way. ‘ After CalExit, the United Nations will assume control over California. The food interest will be controlled by the Chinese. …’.
http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2016/12/15/chinas-moving-to-control-californias-food-supply-famine-coming-to-the-us-part-of-calexit-plot/
{Anyone have an update on ‘CalExit’ and that Russian dude leading those efforts?}
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Federal Government sould reserve the right to food supplies for the US…just institute a state of emergency. Kind of like owning stock in a Chinese company. You really do not.
LikeLike