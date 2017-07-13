President Donald Trump and President Emmanuel Macron Presser – 12:30pm EDT Livestream…

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron deliver a press conference live from Paris France at 12:30pm EDT.  RSBN Livestream Link

WH Video Added:

  1. Jlwary says:
    July 13, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Macron seems so very foolish.

      • Jlwary says:
        July 13, 2017 at 11:41 am

        lol I don’t know much about him other than that dumb handshake, following POTUS around like a puppy, and smoojing with Trudeau over socks… how did he get elected!??

        • carrierh says:
          July 13, 2017 at 11:59 am

          Jl, wife rich and money buys most anything in so many countries. Macron seems typical useless Frenchman to me and like most socialists/communists, open borders is acceptable no matter how many of your fellow mankind are killed. EU is owned by muslims and so sad to see it. On the other hand both the French and English created a lot of hate in the MidEast since, I believe the 18th Century thru part of the 19th, so their reward is being allowed in to murder them. Karma ain’t nice but effective.

        • joninmd22 says:
          July 13, 2017 at 1:05 pm

          Because people prefer to listen to fantasies than face reality. Neville Chamberalin returned from Munich with a worthless piece of paper in his hands to a heroes welcome and “Peace in our time”. 11 months later Hitler invaded Poland and WW II in Europe started.

          The majority want the party to go on until there’s a disaster that forces them to face hard facts. I saw this most perfectly when George W. Bush was trying to reform social Security. When asked by a liberal woman why we should do this and answering that the system was going to go bankrupt in 25 years. She replied, What’ll that matter to me, i’ll be dead”. That her children will have too pay the bill was lost on her.

        • SEJMON says:
          July 13, 2017 at 1:33 pm

          YOPU REALLY SHOULD ASK-ROTCHILD/SOROS…..

    • joshua says:
      July 13, 2017 at 12:52 pm

      I thought macron was a artificial man made fabric created in the 1950s. Replaced with double knit.

  2. fleporeblog says:
    July 13, 2017 at 11:43 am

    The PRESS better be very careful with their two questions today after the major revelation about the Russian lawyer!

    It is all falling apart right in front of their eyes! It is actually a glorious sight to behold. These creatures of the devil thought all along last year that there was no way in HELL that our Lion would win the presidency. They were so confident that every illegal act they did was without thought of ever getting caught. This latest example takes the cake. This woman was a part of their scheme to have our president prosecuted and his name and family destroyed once Satan’s wife on earth won the WH. I have no doubt in my mind that they were going to go after DJT to destroy him and kill anyone from outside the “Establishment” from ever running for the presidency again. What Don Jr. did a few days ago has completely paralyzed them. This bastard, in their mind, would never ever release the entire content of the emails and the content of the conversation. They thought they could play this out for as long as they wanted.

    Now the boomerang effect has taken hold in less than 48 hours after the release by Don Jr. We have the fact that this Russian woman that “Nooooo speaaaakkkkkk Englishhhhhh” sitting in a congressional hearing with the then Ambassador to Russia (Barry’s appointee). We now know that Loretta “Lets Go Hot” Lynch’s DOJ approved her visa request. This woman becomes the newest nuclear bomb for these morons. If the DOJ gave, the DOJ can take away! If they bring her in to tell her that they are revoking her visa and putting her on the next flight back to Russia where Vlad the Impaler will be waiting her arrival, she will sing like it is nobody’s business.

    This video talks about us Deplorables and what SD describes as our “Cold Anger”

    http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/341788-exclusive-doj-let-russian-lawyer-into-us-before-she-met-with-trump

    From the article linked above:

    The Russian lawyer who penetrated Donald Trump’s inner circle was initially cleared into the United States by the Justice Department under “extraordinary circumstances” before she embarked on a lobbying campaign last year that ensnared the president’s eldest son, members of Congress, journalists and State Department officials, according to court and Justice Department documents and interviews.

    This revelation means it was the Obama Justice Department that enabled the newest and most intriguing figure in the Russia-Trump investigation to enter the country without a visa.

    Just five days after meeting in June 2016 at Trump Tower with Trump Jr., Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Moscow attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya showed up in Washington in the front row of a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearingon Russia policy, video footage of the hearing shows.

    The Moscow lawyer had been turned down for a visa to enter the U.S. lawfully but then was granted special immigration parole by then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch for the limited purpose of helping a company owned by Russian businessman Denis Katsyv, her client, defend itself against a Justice Department asset forfeiture case in federal court in New York City.

    • Wink says:
      July 13, 2017 at 11:47 am

      Great post!

    • carrierh says:
      July 13, 2017 at 12:03 pm

      Read today she is here illegally as her “visa” expired some time ago. Gee, the DNC does the most stupid things and then tries to hang Trump and us, while all the while killing themselves with their hate, envy and need to be making America communist and less great. Will they never learn? Apparently not.

      • cjzak says:
        July 13, 2017 at 2:20 pm

        Call me crazy but there seems to be a pattern with the media and the left that they go after Pres. Trump in ways that are so obviously going to be found to be false. One time I would buy as dumb accident, but it seems to be a weekly occurrence now.

        Why do they keep deliberaely putting themselves in a bad way by letting these fake stories dominate the news only to watch them fizzle like a used up sparkler? If they are truly this obsessed and stupid, then great for us. They deserve what they get in spades and they will get it quickly every time. But if they are purposely releasing these attacks knowing they will be exposed in short order to their extreme detriment, what is their actual agenda with it all? I mean it only took one day for someone to post the pic of the lawyer sitting behind that guy testifying to Congressional committee or whatever it was. Did they think no one would find it? Really? Or did they plan for it all to fall apart and to what end? Clog up the news cycle? Create a false perception and characterization that lingers in the public mind about the first family and this administration? Make the repubs shun Pres. Trump’s agenda even more? Help the Dems in 2018? (not a good way to do that).

        What is the enemy doing really????

        • fleporeblog says:
          July 13, 2017 at 2:40 pm

          cjzack they may not pay us enough to get into their heads! You have asked some incredibly insightful questions. I ask them myself as well. My brother continues to tell me that they still think they have power over the masses. That even though it will blowup, they got it out there first and have left the impression. I also think they can’t say anything positive about our President. The problem for them is that in everything he does, he is getting incredible results and has base loves him more today than yesterday. How can you talk about the economy, international relations, healthcare, immigration etc when the results are showing that Trumpism is far far superior to their messiah! 24 hrs is a lot to kill each day when you take Muh Russia away!

        • sgtrok13 says:
          July 13, 2017 at 3:04 pm

          It’s quite simple actually
          There was a time when these stories were consumed part and parcel without any real questions.
          With the explosion of social media we are able to see it quite clearly as if we’ve developed an enhanced sense. Eyes have been opening hence the term “woke”
          The media has been e posed and are no longer our primary source for news. The problem for them is that like a huge lumbering train they haven’t figured it out yet and it will take time for them to adapt or die. I’m praying on the latter.

      • dayallaxeded says:
        July 13, 2017 at 2:47 pm

        Projection is the progzi’s psychological SOP. It’s what happens b/c progzis never see anything but their own feces due to terminal head-in-colon syndrome.

      • joshua says:
        July 13, 2017 at 3:03 pm

        GET HER OUT!!! KEEP HER COAT.

    • napoleon32 says:
      July 13, 2017 at 12:05 pm

      For whatever I doubt the press will be asking about U.S.-French affairs. Who knows, it may bruise Macron’s ego and make him criticize them, lol. “Why aren’t you talking about FRANCE? Why aren’t you talking about ME?!”

    • Alexsandra says:
      July 13, 2017 at 12:22 pm

      Lord, may their evil words and schemes (continue to) boomerang back on their own heads, and may they (continue to) fall into the traps they themselves have set. Amen

      • domain496 says:
        July 13, 2017 at 1:33 pm

        Psalm 57:6
        They have prepared a net for my steps; my soul is bowed down: they have digged a pit before me, into the midst whereof they are fallen themselves. Selah.

        Psalm 9:15
        The nations have sunk down in the pit which they have made; In the net which they hid, their own foot has been caught.

    • filia.aurea says:
      July 13, 2017 at 12:48 pm

      Natalia also has connections with McCabe and David Kramer, a former Dept of State employee, now a Director at The McCain Institute, who also contracted her services.

      • domain496 says:
        July 13, 2017 at 1:36 pm

        Scratch a Trump nothing-burger scandal deep enough, you will find the stain of McCain lurking underneath. If he worked half as hard as he does to bring The Donald down, to improve Az. , it would be in grand shape..

      • jmclever says:
        July 13, 2017 at 2:20 pm

        David Kramer is McCain’s assistant who was the go between with Fusion GPS to retrieve and later leak the pee pee dossier. One of the treepers posted the UK court docs yesterday on another thread. McCain and Kramer are being thrown under the bus bc Steele is having to answer in court on the issue.

    • noritadek says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:02 pm

      Thanks Fle! I just love your analysis so much! Always looking forward to read them. 🙂

    • Lin Rei says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:20 pm

      Thanks Fle, I needed your balanced analysis and perspective today!

    • Concerned Virginian says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:27 pm

      Thanks so much for your great analysis. If I can add this:
      It may well be that “Vlad the Impaler” is waiting for Ms. Natalia to be booted out of the United States to return to Russia—without completing the “task” that I believe she was entrusted with: to lay the groundwork for President Trump to be removed from office.
      But it ALSO may well be that Ms. Natalia will be punished for her lack of task completion in a very “KGB way”—something like, for example, some POLONIUM slipped into her tea here in the U.S….

    • booger71 says:
      July 13, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      The meeting on the tarmac was about this very women.

    • Melski says:
      July 13, 2017 at 3:05 pm

      I had an email conversation with a Russian friend of mine who used to work with me when I spent time in Russia. He and his family came to visit my family six years ago. He told me yesterday he was thinking about getting his visa renewed as he wants to come visit the USA again and would like to meet President Trump since it appears he is the only Russian who has not had any contact with President Trump. Haaa Haaa

  3. Paco Loco says:
    July 13, 2017 at 11:54 am

    ….And while she was up on Capital Hill for the hearing sitting behind Obama’s ambassador to Russia( he lasted two weeks before the Russians made him leave), she stopped off to see Senator John McCain for a photo op with her Russian mentor.

    We have finally reached the pinnacle of fake news. Everything about the meeting with DJT jr. and then the story of collusion is beyound fake. It’s outright FRAUD!

    • joshua says:
      July 13, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      looks like McCain is the source of the fake dossier that was to be the downfall of Trump due to perverted Russian actions with hookers…..but it was a lie….but McCain, the old thin skin ego maniac who became crazy in POW prison and never recovered, is still pissed off because Trump did not worship him as a “hero” for defying orders and crashing his plan and becoming a prisoner in Vietnam.

      when asked, he sent the media his latest selfie and said if you can’t trust me and Ted Kennedy, you are just unAmerican and bigotted.

      Bomb Bomb Bomb…Bomb Bomb Iran….

    • jmclever says:
      July 13, 2017 at 2:26 pm

      It appears that this whole thing was a set up. The emails to Don Jr, the for hire dossier from Chris Steele, McCain spreading the dossier, leaking Comey, Obama loosening intelligence sharing protocols. They did this b4 he won so it was the US gov’t weaponized against a private citizen. Makes CNN’s attempt to strong arm the WWE meme creator pale in comparison!

  4. emet says:
    July 13, 2017 at 11:58 am

    40 years ago I was on a French train, traveling thru Southern France. There was an elderly English couple sitting across from me. We were all enjoying the scenery. The gentleman turned toward me and said “Beautiful country, France.”. A few moments later I heard him say to himself, “pity the French have it.”

  5. ginaswo says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Funniest thing I’ve seen this morning: French press describing this visit as a ‘battle of the alpha males’. Yes, c’est vrai, that’s right, the French press believe Macaroon is an alpha male.

    Guess Henry V really did a job destroying the ‘flower of the French nobility’ at Agincourt and WWI did the rest.

    Wow Macaroon an alpha male.

    Holy merde

  6. missmarple2 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    I am posting this here to remind you guys that Richard Grenell was photographed with the President in the Oval Office a couple of days ago. I am assuming that this is a message in line with the President’s position. He does have Secretary Kelly and perhaps Mike Pompeo with him on this trip.

    Macron had never run for office before. We don’t really know much about him at all, since every site regardless of their position left or right, is using him as a cartoon character to push their agenda.

    I think we should wait and see.

    • YvonneMarie says:
      July 13, 2017 at 12:14 pm

      Agreed 😉

    • trst10 says:
      July 13, 2017 at 12:22 pm

      He was endorsed by Obama. That’s all I needed to see.

      • 6x47 says:
        July 13, 2017 at 1:30 pm

        Now, Obama boldly endorsed Macron only after it was apparent he would win.

        It wasn’t about Macron at all – it was about Barry finally backing a winner.

    • WrightorWrongAl says:
      July 13, 2017 at 12:23 pm

      Interesting that Pompeo is with him.

    • Oldschool says:
      July 13, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      Hmmm, rich, i disagree with a lot more than the paris accord, like open borders, diversity, loss of sovereignty and socialism and communism. Lots of PC going on recently. Sure hope it’s just smoke up the *ss.

    • Rainy says:
      July 13, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      Don’t forget how he pretended to walk toward Pres Trump to shake his hand when Pres Trump first met with NATO members, Pres Trump had his hand out and at the last second Macaroon veered off and went to Merkel with a snide smile. I’ll never forget that and never trust this sophmoric juvenile.
      He will do what he’s told to destroy just like Obama did.

    • sunnydaysall says:
      July 13, 2017 at 12:57 pm

      Macron is an EU puppet! He knows most the elites in Brussels and will stop at nothing to carry out their orders… and he follows our President around like a puppy so that he can look like a “big dog”!

      Macron will soon learn he doesn’t have what it takes to compete with the US and PDJT, but hopefully, he will learn a few things from our President… But don’t hold your breath.

    • Jlwary says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:40 pm

      Downstream I wrote that something seemed off about macron and POTUS all buddy, buddy, and I honk perhaps you may be hitting on what seems off. I think macron made some sense in this presser, so perhaps he is being used by everyone… hmm… who is he really?

      • Jlwary says:
        July 13, 2017 at 1:41 pm

        Honk should be think lol

      • bigsy says:
        July 13, 2017 at 2:03 pm

        It was a nice gesture by France to have the US take part in their parade commemorating the 100th anniversary of US entry into WWI.

        Both men are intelligent enough to allow the military of both countries to have their deserved honor be the emphasis of the visit and will not be seduced to upstaging it by uttering political gotchas for the cameras.

        A credit to both men for their wisdom.

        • dayallaxeded says:
          July 13, 2017 at 3:05 pm

          Considering that Sgt. Alvin York and Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker, along with their brothers in arms pretty much won the war for the allies in a matter of months after entering, France would have had nothing to commemorate, other than having become part of the Prussian Empire, without the USA. For that matter, if the USA and her military, active duty and retired, wanted to participate in a commemoration of their forebears’ valiant deeds and sacrifices on French soil, invited or not, any Fwench resistance would be as futile as their silly Maginot Line.

      • Oldschool says:
        July 13, 2017 at 2:57 pm

        Jl, something seems off about this whole trip. 5 days after retuning from Europe, POTUS flies back for a day trip to meet with Macron and hours before their meeting, Macron is meeting with Merkel. And the JR. story drops as the shiny object of distraction. It just seems odd.

    • Deb says:
      July 13, 2017 at 2:13 pm

      I am not impressed by Macron. But I’ll give a bumbling idiot a chance if he is willing to help MAGA.

      • jmclever says:
        July 13, 2017 at 2:32 pm

        Inspector Clusoe is the quintessential bumbler that somehow seems to get the job done. Maybe thisWill happen with Macron as well.

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      July 13, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      I agree with Grenell. I was very impressed with his performance on the FOX News panel the other night. He basically said that no one outside of DC cares about Muh Russia.

      • Yankee Lawyer says:
        July 13, 2017 at 2:47 pm

        Actually almost no one – even inside Beltway – is the least bit concerned about Russia. Anyone who claims they are concerned about “Russian aggresion” is either a Trump hater or has a corrupt war first agenda.

        • MakeAmericaGreat says:
          July 13, 2017 at 2:53 pm

          Exactly. Or a DC resident.

          On the FOX panel, three of the panelists (well, maybe 2/4) were obsessing on the Don Jr stuff. Then Grenell was like “nah, no one outside of DC cares.”

          Nice little mic drop and he was right on.

  7. milktrader says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Macron reminds me of Michael Scott from The Office.

  8. joshua says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    French Maginot line defense in WWII says it all to me about French strategic mentalities.

  9. fedback says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Wow, Macron didn’t dare to criticize Trump on climate change

  10. missmarple2 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Well. Macron ended his opening statement with “Thank you, dear Donald!”

    • ahem says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:11 pm

      You know this can’t be making Angie and Junk-dog happy.

      Perhaps this meeting is a portent. Perhaps it indicates that people on the sidelines in Europe are starting to trust that DJT is a man of his word and more courageous than a den of male lions on steroids.

      Ultimately, people like to be associated with success—that’s the difference one personality can make. DJT may be having his problems at home, but across the planet he is kicking ass and taking names and giving people hope. The Don is what used to be called ‘a man’s man.’ Men love a good leader.

      This also presents a good argument against abortion: human beings are unique, and we have no idea what the needless loss of even one costs our civilzation. Even one.

      • L. says:
        July 13, 2017 at 1:42 pm

        Ahem, what a great comment thank you. I heard a story that went something like this: Saint Teresa of Calcutta asked our Lord when she got to heaven a couple of questions. She asked about cures for disease and extreme poverty and where are God’s people who are to solve these problems of our world? She asked why they have not been sent, the world needs them desperately.Our Lord replied with great sadness that they had been sent long ago, but were not given life because of abortions. Anyway, Ahem thank you. I was adopted as an infant and I am greatful for my life and especially my children every day.

  11. Karmaisabitch says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    It seems Macron has an attention problem, the President had to rock Mocron’s shoulder to keep him paying attention.

  12. budman says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Very fitting that the interpreter is a female voice. ha ha

  13. fedback says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    US media asks inappropriate domestic questions again

    • MaineCoon says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:14 pm

      Yes, agree. I believe that most US media aren’t knowledgable on foreign affairs so they just go for the cheap-shot-sound-bites for MSM news.

      We would have better and more accurate coverage of President Trump’s foreign trips if we just let the local foreign press cover it, imo.

  14. napoleon32 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    And there it is. First question in a joint presser with a foreign leader: “MUH RUSSIA!”

    • Raffaella says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:19 pm

      POTUS handled it perfectly. Turned it around on them. Talked about Lynch/Visa, her being at halls of congress, and the nothingburger. He emphasized the ceasefire in Syria instead.

      • Lin Rei says:
        July 13, 2017 at 1:33 pm

        I am bowled over by the powerful perserverence of our President Trump. I have never known of a human who has such capacity to move his goals forward in the face of relentless opposition.

        In my own life I try (try is the operative word!) to model POTUS’ pragmatic optimism and resourcefulness in moving the ball forward. Each time the latest deep state obstruction seems it must finally be insurmountable for our POTUS, boom, another win!

    • Rainy says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:19 pm

      Pres Trump and all his cabinet members should bring a printout of all the lies and ACTUAL collusion between Shillary and her cohorts and Russia and whenever they are doing these pressers or any interviews they should put it up hugely in the background on a running thread!!!!!!!!!!

  15. G3 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Pointing out the inappropriateness of Obama in the French election wouldn’t be bad to mention.

  16. fedback says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Macron trying to talk some sense into the US media regarding Russia

  17. fedback says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Macron seems to be pragmatic

  18. Johnny Bravo says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Why does the eu flag stand between old glory and the tricolor? Is merkel the jerkel hiding somewhere in the room?

  19. Karmaisabitch says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    The President seems tired or bored.

  20. Curry Worsham says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    PDJT in Paris: I heard the lawyer’s visa was approved by Lynch. BOOM!

  21. fedback says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Great press conference
    Seems like Trump has an ally in Macron

  22. railer says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Trump answered the inevitable muh Russia nothingburger questions ably, and clearly.

    Good presser. Trump is a master at this. Simply a master. He’s what presidents should be. He thinks logically, and knows what he wants, and communicates it clearly.

    Macron needs Trump. Merkel and the EUSSR will eat him alive, if he has to face them alone. Trump can give him options and leverage, which he’d need if he’s to make significant changes, which France desperately needs. And it gives Trump leverage over the EU and Merkel and the UK, which is still trying to jettison May and the globalist EUcratic banksters and elites, who have a stranglehold there. France has never liked that, and could provide Trump help in eroding their influence.

    This trip is another Trump masterstroke. The imagery is spectacular, it makes friends, and I’m guessing some solid work is getting done. Nice to have a president who can think on his feet, and grab opportunities on the fly, like this one.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Jlwary says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:33 pm

      I agree!

    • ledygrey says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      Yes.

      Also, notice that Trump chose a Chinese reporter for his second question instead of calling on an American reporter. Master stroke.

      • dekester says:
        July 13, 2017 at 2:58 pm

        Yes..and he asked the question in French.

        Your President is a joy to watch.

        Your MSM..are truly pathetic, and quite an embarrassment.

        Thank you for sharing your President.

    • Landslide says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      Outstanding post. Decades of negotiating (and the groundwork that leads up to it) are on display and making me a very proud American today.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • mikgen says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:56 pm

      @railer

      You are right. This has been France’s policy ever since deGaulle. Then France tried to play both the US and the USSR, now France definitely needs a friend in the US to balance the might of Germany. France’s economy is imploding – and one reason for that is the fact that France is tied to the D-Mark (or rather the German economy) via the Euro. Ever since the EMU (European Monetary Union) was instigated there has been a cold war between France and Germany who is going to run the common currency. That fight is going to be even more serious now when both France and Germany are talking about a common eurozone budget and a Euro finance minister.

      President Trump is definitely the man to find an opportunity in such a situation.

  23. Joe Blow says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Scumsucking swampdweller Cecilia Vega (the one who asked about muh Russia) whining on ABC that PDJT didn’t really answer what she asked him. Jonathan Snarl jumps in for the assist, saying the President has been livid about this, raging at people in the White House all week! Sure he has, Johnny.

    • napoleon32 says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:35 pm

      Jon Karl is only good for “X is snarling/yelling at Y” stories without any corroboration. He’s among the worst in the festering DC media swamp.

    • cboldt says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:48 pm

      She just didn’t like his answer, or the form of his answer. Trump would not have people call the FBI if confronted with an offer of oppo information from a foreigner. It’s up to the reporter to decide if that constitutes disagreement with Wray, and if it does, if the disagreement matters.
      The flip side is that Trump’s answer helps those who advanced the dodgy dossier, and DNC campaign collusion with agents of the Ukrainian government.

    • 4sure says:
      July 13, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      As long as Trump treats fake media as legitimate media, by calling on them, he/us should quit whining about them.

  24. Jlwary says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    For all that back clapping and affection, something does not smell right. I feel like POTUS’ body language and tone highlighted something deeper… maybe he is just tired. Maybe I am just tired, lol, but something is off about it all–lacks sincerity.

    • Coast says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:45 pm

      I felt the lack of energy…I hope President Trump is not discouraged or troubled with all the negative news coverage. Watching ABC for just a few minutes you would think the WH is on fire and is in rubble.

      • domain496 says:
        July 13, 2017 at 1:54 pm

        Family., loyalty is hallmark Trump priorities. (leaks and attacks on his son.) Plus, he’s burning more energy on a daily basis than mom-jeans Barry ever displayed in the last 8 yrs in entirety. The man is pushing an overloaded cart uphill with square wheels. He should be tired. Pray for the endurance of an archangel for him … he needs the support.

      • 4sure says:
        July 13, 2017 at 2:38 pm

        He’s in the presence of a dim witted metro male suck up socialist whom he can’t stomach. That will tend to make an alpha male feel sick.

      • dekester says:
        July 13, 2017 at 3:06 pm

        Agreed Coast,

        He is likely more than a little restless.

        While this is an important, and useful visit.

        Your President is heading back to the homework to kick the slackers in the Senate in the A** re healthcare. Then crush the MSM for disparaging his family.

        We should remember that your Presidents speech was seen worldwide. When your President brought up Hillary, Lynch and the Russian woman sitting in Congress.

        That side of the story may not be seen on your scum media. But millions worldwide will now do a bit of sleuthing.

    • WrightorWrongAl says:
      July 13, 2017 at 1:48 pm

      He looked mad to me. Melania didn’t seem to be herself either. I bet neither of them want to be there for Macron’s little show.

    • G3 says:
      July 13, 2017 at 2:27 pm

      What a full day after flying all night. I can’t wait to see them refreshed for a beautiful evening at the Eiffel Tower.

  25. wyntre says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    When is the parade?

  26. Paco Loco says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Macron may not be trustworthy, but he’s shrewd enough to know that it’s better to be looked at by the US as a friend rather than an enemy. if he maintains the alignment of France with the US and GB on fighting radical Islam, he’ll continue to receive the largess of the US. As far as trade goes the French have already lost out to California where the wines and cheese are superior. No one in America will be caught dead driving a Renault or a Citron and AirBus Industries can’t compete with Boeing without subsidies from the European partners. Economically, the US has the French and Europe over a barrel and it will only get worse because of their reliance on Russian energy. He who has the oil, has the power!

    • Esperanza says:
      July 13, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      Er we’re not reliant on Russian energy. We have mainly nuclear and gas comes from Algeria. France exports electricity to Britain.

  27. Coast says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    I’m glad that everyone is up-beat over this press conference, but my take is different. I thought President Trump was too “chummy” with Macron, and I was bothered by his response concerning the Paris Accords. I thought he missed an opportunity to be strong concerning the security of France, which we know is a total joke, and overall just seemed to “political” and PC. JMHO.

  28. tempo150101 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    I have a different take on Macron.

    Trump’s mother had a theatrical bent. Trump has a theatrical bent and seriously considered becoming an actor. Macron and his wife …. theatrical.

    Maybe they just hit it off?

  29. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:49 pm

  30. railer says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    One more thing. Trump is well aware that Merkel is the face of his globalist enemy. In the span of a just a few days, Trump has visited and been welcomed by the two bookend nations surrounding his globalist enemy’s clubhouse. There is a reason for that. This isn’t happening by accident. There is great depth here, and Trump has planned it that way.

  31. missmarple2 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Well, I don’t think the President is tired. He looked bored because he was concentrating on the translation in his earpiece.

    Also, I remember the wise words of President Reagan: “Trust but verify.”

    That is what is being done here. Marcon is being given an opportunity. We wil see if he takes it in the months to come.

    Seriously, foreign policy cannot be run on constant paranoia. That’s how you end up with “MUH Russia.” The French people are in peril from terrorism. We are probably helping them AGAIN, but this is bigger than one country. I do not care to see Notre Dame and the Louvre ransacked by Muslims. Western civilization is worth saving, even if we have some people who can’t quite grasp that yet.

  32. redlegleader68 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Just for the record: our dear friends in Lyon are completely horrified (of course by Macron!!) by the EU Flag “between” the USA and France! Just sayin’ .. not all French are crazy nor wave white flags.

  33. wyntre says:
    July 13, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    I dunno for sure but this doesn’t look like the face of a tired, mad, bored President Trump.

  34. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 13, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Great job by Trump, and he appears to be winning over Macron as well. I think Richard Grenell (see tweets above) is correct in his assessment of the Trump/Macron relationship.

    Great job by Trump in handling the inevitable Don Jr question. Very smooth.

    • fleporeblog says:
      July 13, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      MAG I was going to post something very similar! I was pleasantly surprised by Marcon throughout the press conference. He said he understood that our President promised his voters what he would do for his country if elected. He himself said he is doing the same (Paris Accord). He also seemed to take a strong stance on ISIS in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Mali (where the French are fighting). He never responded to the border wall of Muslim ban and most importantly in my mind is that he backed our President for trying to work with Russia in Syria and asking China to do more than they have to date with NK.

      After rereading that, it is very impressive!

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        July 13, 2017 at 2:55 pm

        I think Macron is starting to “see the light.” Grennell seems close to Trump and my guess is Grennell’s remarks did not come out of the blue.

        When you watch Macron interact with Trump he certainly seems to respect Trump. However things started and as much bluster as there was after his election, I think reality may be setting in for Macron now. Good.

        Trump is persuasive and easy to like. Glad that things seem to be improving on this front with Macron.

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        July 13, 2017 at 2:55 pm

        And as you said, Macron does seem to be in a good place with regard to terrorism. Good.

        • Esperanza says:
          July 13, 2017 at 3:01 pm

          Say what you like about Macron, he is brilliant. Went to one of France’s top lycées. Only the best of the best get in. Maybe he can learn. So far he’s too hubristic. We’ll see.

          • MakeAmericaGreat says:
            July 13, 2017 at 3:09 pm

            Yes, he is smart and thus he should be able to discern Trump’s brilliance as well.

            I think this could end up working out. We will see.

  35. Owlen Rose says:
    July 13, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Macron agreed with many of Trump’s ideas. Some may say it’s phony, and not to trust Macron. Perhaps. I’m going with the Trump Effect. I’ve seen it too many times now where Trump has persuaded people to his side who were on the other side of the fence. We’ll see.

  36. TwoLaine says:
    July 13, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    OUR Super Smart President used his interantional bully pulpit to call out Loretta Lynch, and IT WORKED! She is TRENDING FOR HER CRIMES. 🙂 🙂 🙂

    https://twitter.com/search?q=%22Loretta%20Lynch%22&src=tren

