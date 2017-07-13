President Donald Trump and President Emmanuel Macron Presser – 12:30pm EDT Livestream…

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron deliver a press conference live from Paris France at 12:30pm EDT. RSBN Livestream Link
WH Video Added:
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron deliver a press conference live from Paris France at 12:30pm EDT.
WH Video Added:
Macron seems so very foolish.
“Seems”? LOL!
lol I don’t know much about him other than that dumb handshake, following POTUS around like a puppy, and smoojing with Trudeau over socks… how did he get elected!??
Jl, wife rich and money buys most anything in so many countries. Macron seems typical useless Frenchman to me and like most socialists/communists, open borders is acceptable no matter how many of your fellow mankind are killed. EU is owned by muslims and so sad to see it. On the other hand both the French and English created a lot of hate in the MidEast since, I believe the 18th Century thru part of the 19th, so their reward is being allowed in to murder them. Karma ain’t nice but effective.
The middle east (moslem) hates because of islam. Plain and simple.
Because people prefer to listen to fantasies than face reality. Neville Chamberalin returned from Munich with a worthless piece of paper in his hands to a heroes welcome and “Peace in our time”. 11 months later Hitler invaded Poland and WW II in Europe started.
The majority want the party to go on until there’s a disaster that forces them to face hard facts. I saw this most perfectly when George W. Bush was trying to reform social Security. When asked by a liberal woman why we should do this and answering that the system was going to go bankrupt in 25 years. She replied, What’ll that matter to me, i’ll be dead”. That her children will have too pay the bill was lost on her.
YOPU REALLY SHOULD ASK-ROTCHILD/SOROS…..
I thought macron was a artificial man made fabric created in the 1950s. Replaced with double knit.
My kids love it with cheese!
That’s redundant.
Macron is already very cheesy.
Every time I see his name in the news I read it as Maricon (spanish)
Ooooo, now that a really good one!
Nylon, Rayon, Banlon, and Macron.
Famous Spanish dish: Macron y Queso
The PRESS better be very careful with their two questions today after the major revelation about the Russian lawyer!
It is all falling apart right in front of their eyes! It is actually a glorious sight to behold. These creatures of the devil thought all along last year that there was no way in HELL that our Lion would win the presidency. They were so confident that every illegal act they did was without thought of ever getting caught. This latest example takes the cake. This woman was a part of their scheme to have our president prosecuted and his name and family destroyed once Satan’s wife on earth won the WH. I have no doubt in my mind that they were going to go after DJT to destroy him and kill anyone from outside the “Establishment” from ever running for the presidency again. What Don Jr. did a few days ago has completely paralyzed them. This bastard, in their mind, would never ever release the entire content of the emails and the content of the conversation. They thought they could play this out for as long as they wanted.
Now the boomerang effect has taken hold in less than 48 hours after the release by Don Jr. We have the fact that this Russian woman that “Nooooo speaaaakkkkkk Englishhhhhh” sitting in a congressional hearing with the then Ambassador to Russia (Barry’s appointee). We now know that Loretta “Lets Go Hot” Lynch’s DOJ approved her visa request. This woman becomes the newest nuclear bomb for these morons. If the DOJ gave, the DOJ can take away! If they bring her in to tell her that they are revoking her visa and putting her on the next flight back to Russia where Vlad the Impaler will be waiting her arrival, she will sing like it is nobody’s business.
This video talks about us Deplorables and what SD describes as our “Cold Anger”
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/341788-exclusive-doj-let-russian-lawyer-into-us-before-she-met-with-trump
From the article linked above:
The Russian lawyer who penetrated Donald Trump’s inner circle was initially cleared into the United States by the Justice Department under “extraordinary circumstances” before she embarked on a lobbying campaign last year that ensnared the president’s eldest son, members of Congress, journalists and State Department officials, according to court and Justice Department documents and interviews.
This revelation means it was the Obama Justice Department that enabled the newest and most intriguing figure in the Russia-Trump investigation to enter the country without a visa.
Just five days after meeting in June 2016 at Trump Tower with Trump Jr., Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Moscow attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya showed up in Washington in the front row of a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearingon Russia policy, video footage of the hearing shows.
The Moscow lawyer had been turned down for a visa to enter the U.S. lawfully but then was granted special immigration parole by then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch for the limited purpose of helping a company owned by Russian businessman Denis Katsyv, her client, defend itself against a Justice Department asset forfeiture case in federal court in New York City.
Great post!
Read today she is here illegally as her “visa” expired some time ago. Gee, the DNC does the most stupid things and then tries to hang Trump and us, while all the while killing themselves with their hate, envy and need to be making America communist and less great. Will they never learn? Apparently not.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Call me crazy but there seems to be a pattern with the media and the left that they go after Pres. Trump in ways that are so obviously going to be found to be false. One time I would buy as dumb accident, but it seems to be a weekly occurrence now.
Why do they keep deliberaely putting themselves in a bad way by letting these fake stories dominate the news only to watch them fizzle like a used up sparkler? If they are truly this obsessed and stupid, then great for us. They deserve what they get in spades and they will get it quickly every time. But if they are purposely releasing these attacks knowing they will be exposed in short order to their extreme detriment, what is their actual agenda with it all? I mean it only took one day for someone to post the pic of the lawyer sitting behind that guy testifying to Congressional committee or whatever it was. Did they think no one would find it? Really? Or did they plan for it all to fall apart and to what end? Clog up the news cycle? Create a false perception and characterization that lingers in the public mind about the first family and this administration? Make the repubs shun Pres. Trump’s agenda even more? Help the Dems in 2018? (not a good way to do that).
What is the enemy doing really????
cjzack they may not pay us enough to get into their heads! You have asked some incredibly insightful questions. I ask them myself as well. My brother continues to tell me that they still think they have power over the masses. That even though it will blowup, they got it out there first and have left the impression. I also think they can’t say anything positive about our President. The problem for them is that in everything he does, he is getting incredible results and has base loves him more today than yesterday. How can you talk about the economy, international relations, healthcare, immigration etc when the results are showing that Trumpism is far far superior to their messiah! 24 hrs is a lot to kill each day when you take Muh Russia away!
It’s quite simple actually
There was a time when these stories were consumed part and parcel without any real questions.
With the explosion of social media we are able to see it quite clearly as if we’ve developed an enhanced sense. Eyes have been opening hence the term “woke”
The media has been e posed and are no longer our primary source for news. The problem for them is that like a huge lumbering train they haven’t figured it out yet and it will take time for them to adapt or die. I’m praying on the latter.
Projection is the progzi’s psychological SOP. It’s what happens b/c progzis never see anything but their own feces due to terminal head-in-colon syndrome.
GET HER OUT!!! KEEP HER COAT.
For whatever I doubt the press will be asking about U.S.-French affairs. Who knows, it may bruise Macron’s ego and make him criticize them, lol. “Why aren’t you talking about FRANCE? Why aren’t you talking about ME?!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lord, may their evil words and schemes (continue to) boomerang back on their own heads, and may they (continue to) fall into the traps they themselves have set. Amen
LikeLiked by 13 people
Psalm 57:6
They have prepared a net for my steps; my soul is bowed down: they have digged a pit before me, into the midst whereof they are fallen themselves. Selah.
Psalm 9:15
The nations have sunk down in the pit which they have made; In the net which they hid, their own foot has been caught.
I know of a Pastor who made the comment “Sin makes you stupid”. I think enough said.
Natalia also has connections with McCabe and David Kramer, a former Dept of State employee, now a Director at The McCain Institute, who also contracted her services.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Scratch a Trump nothing-burger scandal deep enough, you will find the stain of McCain lurking underneath. If he worked half as hard as he does to bring The Donald down, to improve Az. , it would be in grand shape..
LikeLiked by 9 people
David Kramer is McCain’s assistant who was the go between with Fusion GPS to retrieve and later leak the pee pee dossier. One of the treepers posted the UK court docs yesterday on another thread. McCain and Kramer are being thrown under the bus bc Steele is having to answer in court on the issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Fle! I just love your analysis so much! Always looking forward to read them. 🙂
Thanks Fle, I needed your balanced analysis and perspective today!
Thanks so much for your great analysis. If I can add this:
It may well be that “Vlad the Impaler” is waiting for Ms. Natalia to be booted out of the United States to return to Russia—without completing the “task” that I believe she was entrusted with: to lay the groundwork for President Trump to be removed from office.
But it ALSO may well be that Ms. Natalia will be punished for her lack of task completion in a very “KGB way”—something like, for example, some POLONIUM slipped into her tea here in the U.S….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hopefully we can get her to talk before she drinks the tea! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
The meeting on the tarmac was about this very women.
I had an email conversation with a Russian friend of mine who used to work with me when I spent time in Russia. He and his family came to visit my family six years ago. He told me yesterday he was thinking about getting his visa renewed as he wants to come visit the USA again and would like to meet President Trump since it appears he is the only Russian who has not had any contact with President Trump. Haaa Haaa
LikeLiked by 1 person
LMAO!
….And while she was up on Capital Hill for the hearing sitting behind Obama’s ambassador to Russia( he lasted two weeks before the Russians made him leave), she stopped off to see Senator John McCain for a photo op with her Russian mentor.
We have finally reached the pinnacle of fake news. Everything about the meeting with DJT jr. and then the story of collusion is beyound fake. It’s outright FRAUD!
LikeLiked by 11 people
looks like McCain is the source of the fake dossier that was to be the downfall of Trump due to perverted Russian actions with hookers…..but it was a lie….but McCain, the old thin skin ego maniac who became crazy in POW prison and never recovered, is still pissed off because Trump did not worship him as a “hero” for defying orders and crashing his plan and becoming a prisoner in Vietnam.
when asked, he sent the media his latest selfie and said if you can’t trust me and Ted Kennedy, you are just unAmerican and bigotted.
Bomb Bomb Bomb…Bomb Bomb Iran….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Joshua, why you post a flattering photo of McCain?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Twinsies!
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCain is the proverbial prostitute in the church pew..flying under false colors
LikeLike
It appears that this whole thing was a set up. The emails to Don Jr, the for hire dossier from Chris Steele, McCain spreading the dossier, leaking Comey, Obama loosening intelligence sharing protocols. They did this b4 he won so it was the US gov’t weaponized against a private citizen. Makes CNN’s attempt to strong arm the WWE meme creator pale in comparison!
LikeLiked by 1 person
40 years ago I was on a French train, traveling thru Southern France. There was an elderly English couple sitting across from me. We were all enjoying the scenery. The gentleman turned toward me and said “Beautiful country, France.”. A few moments later I heard him say to himself, “pity the French have it.”
LikeLiked by 18 people
Funniest thing I’ve seen this morning: French press describing this visit as a ‘battle of the alpha males’. Yes, c’est vrai, that’s right, the French press believe Macaroon is an alpha male.
Guess Henry V really did a job destroying the ‘flower of the French nobility’ at Agincourt and WWI did the rest.
Wow Macaroon an alpha male.
Holy merde
LikeLiked by 20 people
sacré bleu
LikeLiked by 7 people
France – land of Speedos and man-purses. Low standards for alpha.
LikeLiked by 7 people
France: Land where alpha males carry only white handkerchiefs, “Just in case.” 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anthony Weiner wanted to be French, clearly…
LikeLiked by 1 person
…More like “Souris de champ alpha” { “alpha field mouse” }
LikeLiked by 1 person
100 years later France has still not recovered from WW I and the destruction of it’s men.
Macron’s daddy was probably an army staff accountant hiding under his desk while real men went off to the front.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the French believe that M. Macron is an alpha male, you can bet that France will be overrun and ruled by “Syrian migrants” within, say, the next 3 years.
LikeLike
Less than that. France is done.
LikeLike
Spanish: Maricon (look it up)
LikeLike
Inspector Jacques Clouseau might also be considered an alpha male.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am posting this here to remind you guys that Richard Grenell was photographed with the President in the Oval Office a couple of days ago. I am assuming that this is a message in line with the President’s position. He does have Secretary Kelly and perhaps Mike Pompeo with him on this trip.
Macron had never run for office before. We don’t really know much about him at all, since every site regardless of their position left or right, is using him as a cartoon character to push their agenda.
I think we should wait and see.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agreed 😉
He was endorsed by Obama. That’s all I needed to see.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Now, Obama boldly endorsed Macron only after it was apparent he would win.
It wasn’t about Macron at all – it was about Barry finally backing a winner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting that Pompeo is with him.
Could be that he is Army Veteran- there for the 100 year celebration -WWI
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm, rich, i disagree with a lot more than the paris accord, like open borders, diversity, loss of sovereignty and socialism and communism. Lots of PC going on recently. Sure hope it’s just smoke up the *ss.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It will be all Russia,Russia,Russia… Why bother…
LikeLike
Don’t forget how he pretended to walk toward Pres Trump to shake his hand when Pres Trump first met with NATO members, Pres Trump had his hand out and at the last second Macaroon veered off and went to Merkel with a snide smile. I’ll never forget that and never trust this sophmoric juvenile.
He will do what he’s told to destroy just like Obama did.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Macron is an EU puppet! He knows most the elites in Brussels and will stop at nothing to carry out their orders… and he follows our President around like a puppy so that he can look like a “big dog”!
Macron will soon learn he doesn’t have what it takes to compete with the US and PDJT, but hopefully, he will learn a few things from our President… But don’t hold your breath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Downstream I wrote that something seemed off about macron and POTUS all buddy, buddy, and I honk perhaps you may be hitting on what seems off. I think macron made some sense in this presser, so perhaps he is being used by everyone… hmm… who is he really?
LikeLike
Honk should be think lol
LikeLike
It was a nice gesture by France to have the US take part in their parade commemorating the 100th anniversary of US entry into WWI.
Both men are intelligent enough to allow the military of both countries to have their deserved honor be the emphasis of the visit and will not be seduced to upstaging it by uttering political gotchas for the cameras.
A credit to both men for their wisdom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Considering that Sgt. Alvin York and Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker, along with their brothers in arms pretty much won the war for the allies in a matter of months after entering, France would have had nothing to commemorate, other than having become part of the Prussian Empire, without the USA. For that matter, if the USA and her military, active duty and retired, wanted to participate in a commemoration of their forebears’ valiant deeds and sacrifices on French soil, invited or not, any Fwench resistance would be as futile as their silly Maginot Line.
LikeLike
Jl, something seems off about this whole trip. 5 days after retuning from Europe, POTUS flies back for a day trip to meet with Macron and hours before their meeting, Macron is meeting with Merkel. And the JR. story drops as the shiny object of distraction. It just seems odd.
LikeLike
I am not impressed by Macron. But I’ll give a bumbling idiot a chance if he is willing to help MAGA.
LikeLike
Inspector Clusoe is the quintessential bumbler that somehow seems to get the job done. Maybe thisWill happen with Macron as well.
LikeLike
I agree with Grenell. I was very impressed with his performance on the FOX News panel the other night. He basically said that no one outside of DC cares about Muh Russia.
LikeLike
Actually almost no one – even inside Beltway – is the least bit concerned about Russia. Anyone who claims they are concerned about “Russian aggresion” is either a Trump hater or has a corrupt war first agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. Or a DC resident.
On the FOX panel, three of the panelists (well, maybe 2/4) were obsessing on the Don Jr stuff. Then Grenell was like “nah, no one outside of DC cares.”
Nice little mic drop and he was right on.
Macron reminds me of Michael Scott from The Office.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh that’s too funny!!! A nerdy twit bahahhaha.
Only I don’t think Macaroon is as lovable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
French Maginot line defense in WWII says it all to me about French strategic mentalities.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They haven’t changed. The French are still hiding in the past.
The DISTANT past.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least they had a wall back then.
LikeLike
Wow, Macron didn’t dare to criticize Trump on climate change
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump a man of his word- campaign promises
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well. Macron ended his opening statement with “Thank you, dear Donald!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
You know this can’t be making Angie and Junk-dog happy.
Perhaps this meeting is a portent. Perhaps it indicates that people on the sidelines in Europe are starting to trust that DJT is a man of his word and more courageous than a den of male lions on steroids.
Ultimately, people like to be associated with success—that’s the difference one personality can make. DJT may be having his problems at home, but across the planet he is kicking ass and taking names and giving people hope. The Don is what used to be called ‘a man’s man.’ Men love a good leader.
This also presents a good argument against abortion: human beings are unique, and we have no idea what the needless loss of even one costs our civilzation. Even one.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ahem, what a great comment thank you. I heard a story that went something like this: Saint Teresa of Calcutta asked our Lord when she got to heaven a couple of questions. She asked about cures for disease and extreme poverty and where are God’s people who are to solve these problems of our world? She asked why they have not been sent, the world needs them desperately.Our Lord replied with great sadness that they had been sent long ago, but were not given life because of abortions. Anyway, Ahem thank you. I was adopted as an infant and I am greatful for my life and especially my children every day.
LikeLiked by 6 people
My ex-husband was adopted as an infant, too. I asked him what he would say to his birth-mother if he ever met her and he replied, “Thank you for not having an abortion.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Preach it, L! And God bless you and yours! I will be telling that story as often as I can!
LikeLike
It seems Macron has an attention problem, the President had to rock Mocron’s shoulder to keep him paying attention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very fitting that the interpreter is a female voice. ha ha
LikeLiked by 1 person
US media asks inappropriate domestic questions again
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, agree. I believe that most US media aren’t knowledgable on foreign affairs so they just go for the cheap-shot-sound-bites for MSM news.
We would have better and more accurate coverage of President Trump’s foreign trips if we just let the local foreign press cover it, imo.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is partly why the French think all Americans are horribly ill bred and rude.
LikeLike
And there it is. First question in a joint presser with a foreign leader: “MUH RUSSIA!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS handled it perfectly. Turned it around on them. Talked about Lynch/Visa, her being at halls of congress, and the nothingburger. He emphasized the ceasefire in Syria instead.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am bowled over by the powerful perserverence of our President Trump. I have never known of a human who has such capacity to move his goals forward in the face of relentless opposition.
In my own life I try (try is the operative word!) to model POTUS’ pragmatic optimism and resourcefulness in moving the ball forward. Each time the latest deep state obstruction seems it must finally be insurmountable for our POTUS, boom, another win!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pres Trump and all his cabinet members should bring a printout of all the lies and ACTUAL collusion between Shillary and her cohorts and Russia and whenever they are doing these pressers or any interviews they should put it up hugely in the background on a running thread!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Pointing out the inappropriateness of Obama in the French election wouldn’t be bad to mention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And when President Trump is in the UK he needs to mention the POS’s anti-Brexit stance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Macron trying to talk some sense into the US media regarding Russia
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good luck with that. That sound bite won’t see the light of day in MSM nightly news.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Macron seems to be pragmatic
LikeLike
Why does the eu flag stand between old glory and the tricolor? Is merkel the jerkel hiding somewhere in the room?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because France is a part of the EU… thus the flag is there with the French Flag.
LikeLike
EU law takes precident over individual countries laws. The EU flag also. That is why we in UK want out .Macron believes in more EU .
LikeLike
The President seems tired or bored.
LikeLike
Probably jet lag plus time time change.
LikeLike
Jet lag along with a nonstop schedule once he landed. This is a busy day even for him.
LikeLike
Listening to a translator.
Hopefully-President Trump and First Lady Melania will have some time to rest before dinner tonight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If nothing substantive or even useful is being discussed or taking place, it could be that PTrump is simply bored out of his skull.
LikeLike
Yes he does. He looks like he needs his batteries recharged. Come home!
LikeLike
PDJT in Paris: I heard the lawyer’s visa was approved by Lynch. BOOM!
LikeLiked by 9 people
OT. What’s this have to do with the presser now taking place in Paris?
LikeLike
He just mentioned it at the presser no?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He certainly did
LikeLiked by 3 people
Huh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS said it in the presser.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great press conference
Seems like Trump has an ally in Macron
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t fool yourself. The French are as loyal as any opportunist waiting for the best to stumble and then they’ll shiv him. Macron is a suck up that no one will ever be able to trust.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agree jonin. POTUS knows this.
LikeLike
Trump answered the inevitable muh Russia nothingburger questions ably, and clearly.
Good presser. Trump is a master at this. Simply a master. He’s what presidents should be. He thinks logically, and knows what he wants, and communicates it clearly.
Macron needs Trump. Merkel and the EUSSR will eat him alive, if he has to face them alone. Trump can give him options and leverage, which he’d need if he’s to make significant changes, which France desperately needs. And it gives Trump leverage over the EU and Merkel and the UK, which is still trying to jettison May and the globalist EUcratic banksters and elites, who have a stranglehold there. France has never liked that, and could provide Trump help in eroding their influence.
This trip is another Trump masterstroke. The imagery is spectacular, it makes friends, and I’m guessing some solid work is getting done. Nice to have a president who can think on his feet, and grab opportunities on the fly, like this one.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes.
Also, notice that Trump chose a Chinese reporter for his second question instead of calling on an American reporter. Master stroke.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes..and he asked the question in French.
Your President is a joy to watch.
Your MSM..are truly pathetic, and quite an embarrassment.
Thank you for sharing your President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Outstanding post. Decades of negotiating (and the groundwork that leads up to it) are on display and making me a very proud American today.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
@railer
You are right. This has been France’s policy ever since deGaulle. Then France tried to play both the US and the USSR, now France definitely needs a friend in the US to balance the might of Germany. France’s economy is imploding – and one reason for that is the fact that France is tied to the D-Mark (or rather the German economy) via the Euro. Ever since the EMU (European Monetary Union) was instigated there has been a cold war between France and Germany who is going to run the common currency. That fight is going to be even more serious now when both France and Germany are talking about a common eurozone budget and a Euro finance minister.
President Trump is definitely the man to find an opportunity in such a situation.
Scumsucking swampdweller Cecilia Vega (the one who asked about muh Russia) whining on ABC that PDJT didn’t really answer what she asked him. Jonathan Snarl jumps in for the assist, saying the President has been livid about this, raging at people in the White House all week! Sure he has, Johnny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jon Karl is only good for “X is snarling/yelling at Y” stories without any corroboration. He’s among the worst in the festering DC media swamp.
LikeLike
She just didn’t like his answer, or the form of his answer. Trump would not have people call the FBI if confronted with an offer of oppo information from a foreigner. It’s up to the reporter to decide if that constitutes disagreement with Wray, and if it does, if the disagreement matters.
The flip side is that Trump’s answer helps those who advanced the dodgy dossier, and DNC campaign collusion with agents of the Ukrainian government.
LikeLike
As long as Trump treats fake media as legitimate media, by calling on them, he/us should quit whining about them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hence why he called on a Chinese reporter for his second question instead of American fake news hustlers.
LikeLike
Totally agree 4sure. Legitimizing the illegitimate.
LikeLike
For all that back clapping and affection, something does not smell right. I feel like POTUS’ body language and tone highlighted something deeper… maybe he is just tired. Maybe I am just tired, lol, but something is off about it all–lacks sincerity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I felt the lack of energy…I hope President Trump is not discouraged or troubled with all the negative news coverage. Watching ABC for just a few minutes you would think the WH is on fire and is in rubble.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Family., loyalty is hallmark Trump priorities. (leaks and attacks on his son.) Plus, he’s burning more energy on a daily basis than mom-jeans Barry ever displayed in the last 8 yrs in entirety. The man is pushing an overloaded cart uphill with square wheels. He should be tired. Pray for the endurance of an archangel for him … he needs the support.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s in the presence of a dim witted metro male suck up socialist whom he can’t stomach. That will tend to make an alpha male feel sick.
LikeLike
Agreed Coast,
He is likely more than a little restless.
While this is an important, and useful visit.
Your President is heading back to the homework to kick the slackers in the Senate in the A** re healthcare. Then crush the MSM for disparaging his family.
We should remember that your Presidents speech was seen worldwide. When your President brought up Hillary, Lynch and the Russian woman sitting in Congress.
That side of the story may not be seen on your scum media. But millions worldwide will now do a bit of sleuthing.
LikeLike
He looked mad to me. Melania didn’t seem to be herself either. I bet neither of them want to be there for Macron’s little show.
LikeLike
Perhaps. Something was off.
LikeLike
What a full day after flying all night. I can’t wait to see them refreshed for a beautiful evening at the Eiffel Tower.
LikeLike
Will they be able to see the tower through all that mess that is hiding it from the beloved muslims welcomed with open arms?
LikeLike
When is the parade?
LikeLike
Tomorrow, Bastille Day is July 14th. This day was set aside for bilateral business between the United States and France.
LikeLiked by 2 people
TY! I don’t want to miss it.
LikeLike
You’ll want to be up early. The parade is scheduled to start with President Macron’s arrival at 4:10 am Eastern time (10:10 am Paris time).
https://en.parisinfo.com/discovering-paris/major-events/bastille-day-in-paris/military-parade-champs-elysees/military-parade-on-the-avenue-des-champs-elysees
LikeLike
Macron may not be trustworthy, but he’s shrewd enough to know that it’s better to be looked at by the US as a friend rather than an enemy. if he maintains the alignment of France with the US and GB on fighting radical Islam, he’ll continue to receive the largess of the US. As far as trade goes the French have already lost out to California where the wines and cheese are superior. No one in America will be caught dead driving a Renault or a Citron and AirBus Industries can’t compete with Boeing without subsidies from the European partners. Economically, the US has the French and Europe over a barrel and it will only get worse because of their reliance on Russian energy. He who has the oil, has the power!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Er we’re not reliant on Russian energy. We have mainly nuclear and gas comes from Algeria. France exports electricity to Britain.
LikeLike
I’m glad that everyone is up-beat over this press conference, but my take is different. I thought President Trump was too “chummy” with Macron, and I was bothered by his response concerning the Paris Accords. I thought he missed an opportunity to be strong concerning the security of France, which we know is a total joke, and overall just seemed to “political” and PC. JMHO.
LikeLike
Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People” school of thought.
Fundamental Techniques in Handling People:
Don’t criticize, condemn, or complain
Give honest and sincere appreciation
Arouse in the other person an eager want
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/How_to_Win_Friends_and_Influence_People
When I was a kid and my mom said those words, “we’ll see what happens” that always meant no. lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure hope Potus pull out of the accord wasn’t an opening bid for negotiations.
LikeLike
I have a different take on Macron.
Trump’s mother had a theatrical bent. Trump has a theatrical bent and seriously considered becoming an actor. Macron and his wife …. theatrical.
Maybe they just hit it off?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well Maggie, because the 1st American journalist called upon was completely UN-American on foreign soil beating the Russia drum. I thought it was hilarious that PDJT called on the Chinese reporter 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
WAAAAAAAAAA! The Chinese reporter actually asked an interesting question. You would have spewed out some more inane, carbon copy Russia garbage.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Are you a racist, Maggie
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha – call her out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One more thing. Trump is well aware that Merkel is the face of his globalist enemy. In the span of a just a few days, Trump has visited and been welcomed by the two bookend nations surrounding his globalist enemy’s clubhouse. There is a reason for that. This isn’t happening by accident. There is great depth here, and Trump has planned it that way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I don’t think the President is tired. He looked bored because he was concentrating on the translation in his earpiece.
Also, I remember the wise words of President Reagan: “Trust but verify.”
That is what is being done here. Marcon is being given an opportunity. We wil see if he takes it in the months to come.
Seriously, foreign policy cannot be run on constant paranoia. That’s how you end up with “MUH Russia.” The French people are in peril from terrorism. We are probably helping them AGAIN, but this is bigger than one country. I do not care to see Notre Dame and the Louvre ransacked by Muslims. Western civilization is worth saving, even if we have some people who can’t quite grasp that yet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was pleasantly surprised by Macron. He came off as a pragmatic person.
Didn’t press Trump on climate change.
Didn’t want to remove Assad
Tried to talk some sense into the US media regarding Russia
LikeLiked by 3 people
All great things… who is this macron? Lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, for getting to the heart of the matter. That’s the big picture, and Macron is what DJT has to work with to get there.
LikeLike
Just for the record: our dear friends in Lyon are completely horrified (of course by Macron!!) by the EU Flag “between” the USA and France! Just sayin’ .. not all French are crazy nor wave white flags.
LikeLiked by 1 person
. . . for example, the French Resistance (or Underground) in WW2.
LikeLike
I dunno for sure but this doesn’t look like the face of a tired, mad, bored President Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great photo
LikeLiked by 2 people
and the chairs seem to be from Trump Tower
LikeLike
Great job by Trump, and he appears to be winning over Macron as well. I think Richard Grenell (see tweets above) is correct in his assessment of the Trump/Macron relationship.
Great job by Trump in handling the inevitable Don Jr question. Very smooth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MAG I was going to post something very similar! I was pleasantly surprised by Marcon throughout the press conference. He said he understood that our President promised his voters what he would do for his country if elected. He himself said he is doing the same (Paris Accord). He also seemed to take a strong stance on ISIS in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Mali (where the French are fighting). He never responded to the border wall of Muslim ban and most importantly in my mind is that he backed our President for trying to work with Russia in Syria and asking China to do more than they have to date with NK.
After rereading that, it is very impressive!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Macron is starting to “see the light.” Grennell seems close to Trump and my guess is Grennell’s remarks did not come out of the blue.
When you watch Macron interact with Trump he certainly seems to respect Trump. However things started and as much bluster as there was after his election, I think reality may be setting in for Macron now. Good.
Trump is persuasive and easy to like. Glad that things seem to be improving on this front with Macron.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And as you said, Macron does seem to be in a good place with regard to terrorism. Good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Say what you like about Macron, he is brilliant. Went to one of France’s top lycées. Only the best of the best get in. Maybe he can learn. So far he’s too hubristic. We’ll see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, he is smart and thus he should be able to discern Trump’s brilliance as well.
I think this could end up working out. We will see.
LikeLike
Macron agreed with many of Trump’s ideas. Some may say it’s phony, and not to trust Macron. Perhaps. I’m going with the Trump Effect. I’ve seen it too many times now where Trump has persuaded people to his side who were on the other side of the fence. We’ll see.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Liberal media already attacking Macron
Guardian headline: The great opportunist, Macron forges unlikely alliance with Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the Guardian’s bent out of shape, things went absolutely swimmingly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I watched the press conference, I said that the liberal media isn’t going to like this
Macron not attacking Trump on Climate, says nice things about ‘the Russians’ and Macron and Trump looking like best pals
LikeLiked by 1 person
OUR Super Smart President used his interantional bully pulpit to call out Loretta Lynch, and IT WORKED! She is TRENDING FOR HER CRIMES. 🙂 🙂 🙂
https://twitter.com/search?q=%22Loretta%20Lynch%22&src=tren
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, that was a good one!
