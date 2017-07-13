Attorney General Jeff Sessions Announces “Largest Take Down of Healthcare Fraud in U.S. History”…

Earlier today U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a national health care fraud takedown resulting in charges against over 412 individuals responsible for $1.3 Billion in fraud losses:
(United States Attorney General) Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Tom Price, M.D., announced today the largest ever health care fraud enforcement action by the Medicare Fraud Strike Force, involving 412 charged defendants across 41 federal districts, including 115 doctors, nurses and other licensed medical professionals, for their alleged participation in health care fraud schemes involving approximately $1.3 billion in false billings. Of those charged, over 120 defendants, including doctors, were charged for their roles in prescribing and distributing opioids and other dangerous narcotics.
Thirty state Medicaid Fraud Control Units also participated in today’s arrests. In addition, HHS has initiated suspension actions against 295 providers, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists.
Attorney General Sessions and Secretary Price were joined in the announcement by Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Acting Director Andrew McCabe of the FBI, Acting Administrator Chuck Rosenberg of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Inspector General Daniel Levinson of the HHS Office of Inspector General (OIG), Chief Don Fort of IRS Criminal Investigation, Administrator Seema Verma of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and Deputy Director Kelly P. Mayo of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS).
Today’s enforcement actions were led and coordinated by the Criminal Division, Fraud Section’s Health Care Fraud Unit in conjunction with its Medicare Fraud Strike Force (MFSF) partners, a partnership between the Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney’s Offices, the FBI and HHS-OIG. In addition, the operation includes the participation of the DEA, DCIS, and State Medicaid Fraud Control Units.
The charges announced today aggressively target schemes billing Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE (a health insurance program for members and veterans of the armed forces and their families) for medically unnecessary prescription drugs and compounded medications that often were never even purchased and/or distributed to beneficiaries.
The charges also involve individuals contributing to the opioid epidemic, with a particular focus on medical professionals involved in the unlawful distribution of opioids and other prescription narcotics, a particular focus for the Department. According to the CDC, approximately 91 Americans die every day of an opioid related overdose. (read more)
Now we know what Sessions has been doing!
Ice cube tip much. 🙂
oops ‘prolly should have been iceburgs… 🙂
Absolutely! Only the very point of the tip of the largest money laundering iceberg in the history of the world. And these very monied thieves will not go down easily, they have many friends in high places.
I think we will see a lot more of this. DOJ is now in working order.
Thank you Jefferson Beauregard Sessions and Sec Price.
Soon we will have a well oiled machine, get `em sessions.
Well, did anyone notice McCabe’s name up top?
Just for the first few hours of the day! It will only get better. Americans on the job doing their job! What a cabinet and group of Very responsible folks. God Bless
I suspected all along that JS, DOJ and others would be taking down many who suck off of the government. Also let us not forget they have multitudes of other cases coming down and others they are working on.
This is also a great warning shot.
How timely. Let’s hope that inquiry extends to Washington DC where the real rip-offs happen.
Sometimes putting a scar into “suspected” culprits is all that is necessary to stop a crime.
This is what a non-politicized DOJ does…excellent start!
Very happy to see this.
Yes, me too.
AG Sessions has accomplished much on the immigration front, on-line child pornography and now Medicare/Medicaid fraud and other stuff. I’ve posted the we only see the tip of the iceberg as far as what he is doing.
I really hope the Sessions bshing will stop. Call it off H!
Thank you AG Sessions. Great job.
i dont think its sessions bashing.. i just dont care for him as attorney general… hes an awesome guy and was a loyal trump supporter .. im just wanting an attorney general to go after the clear abuse of power in washington thats been going on… hes too collegiate for my tastes… no one can say anything negative about what they accomplished here… however, when he gets an indictment against one of the big fish in dc ill apologize for my cynicism
Please wait until FBI Director Phase III is in place. I know no one has confidence after Wray’s first interview, but he is a lot better than Comey, McCabe and Eric Holder as DOJ.
That is what I’m screaming Doug. It is great and I am glad to see it BUT it’s peanuts. It’s like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. I want Seth Rich’s murderer brought to justice. I want the Clinton’s and the politicians who are into all sorts of criminal activity brought to justice. When Sessions takes a real scalp, then I will be a believer. So far, it’s been a lot of talk.
Once a few scalps are taken, these traitors will vote for what we want. Until then, you can just pound sand folks.
Good start. I want to see Clinton, Inc in jumpsuits next.
Today my dh and I were discussing the progress made so far in President Trump’s administration. I told him I could wait to see Hillary, Barack, McCain, and the rest behind bars, because they’re not going anywhere. I want Trump’s team to continue to work quietly but effectively doing the more urgent matters behind the scenes, like arresting sex traffickers, and illegals who are dangerous criminals (think “gangs”), and addressing other items that need to be taken care of NOW.
I agree. Only we have to be mindful of statute of limitations concerning Obama, Clinton, Lynch, Rice, Lerner, Holder, Wasserman, Podesta, as well the case of the DNC email leaker. Still plenty of time to deal with Comey though.
Does the statute of limitations count when the crime is treason?
Well, if all else fails, just go after the murder and treason. I do not believe these have SOL’s.
Back when candidate Trump campaigned in NH specifically on the drug problems there, I was skeptical that anything would really get done, but here is concrete action and results. Great job AG Sessions.
So now we know what Mr. Sessions has been up to. 🙂 BRAVO, SIR!!!
That’s my Attorney General!!!
On top of this, he’s rounded up thousands of pedophile perverts, Mexican gangs, drug dealers and other evils and dangers that Obama, Holder and Lynch wouldn’t touch.
In fact, Obama pardoned them!
Ain’t no telling what else our great defender of law and order has planned!
When Jefferson Beauregard Sessions ran Alabama’s Justice Department it was the best in the country.
Sessions knows how to take down criminals and put them away.
❤️!!!
You can follow the amazing adventures of the DOJ here: https://twitter(dot) com/TheJusticeDept
I hope DEA and DOJ can take down oblubber dealer.
And if he talked, that would be Awesome!
Great Job General Sessions!!
Press ON!
The Truth, will quite the detractors soon enough.
Quiet.
S. O. R. O. S.
I’m curious as to when this investigation started. It doesn’t seem possible that it began under Trump. Either way, I’m grateful.
You can’t really think it started under the last admin, can you? This has the fingerprints of this admin all over it. Pinpoint the problem, gather the evidence, arrest the perps and do it all at lightening speed–not DC speed. This is definitely a President Trump initiative. Definitely.
Who knows? It may very well have been started under the previous administration by someone wanting to do their job. The problem may very well have been when those higher up who were “O” puppets and supporters simply put the case on hold, or simply ignored it and filed it away. Either way, I’m certain THIS Administration accelerated the case once they got the files.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re right, that too.
I thought the Obama DOJ was PUSHING guns and drugs….
Lol! Why, yes…yes they were! 😫
Why arrest them when they can bribe you?
good point!
It most likely did. These are long investigations
Oh, I don’t know. There are highly competent adults running the show now. Look how fast everything else has gotten done since 1/20/17 when most politicians over last several decades have done nothing but dither about while stealing more of our money, consorting with our enemies and heaping up big piles of cash.. This administration is not letting any grass grow under their feet. If wasn’t for the opposition (everyone BUT Trump people) doing everything possible to sabotage this presidency, I suspect just about all of his campaign promises would have been fulfilled by now.
Six months is plenty of time.
When you have people actually doing their jobs, it is. Especially for people who know how to get things done.
Definitely!
At 0:25 sessions states “this is the eighth year of this investigation.”
But me not hearing anything from the previous DOJ’s top cops about the program’s progress, Mr. Sessions announcement today has a tinge of Elliot Ness in it, I think.
I wouldn’t be surprised if lynch and holder were… Oh, never mind. It’d be racist.
If all Jeff Sessions did for the next four years is bust scammers I would five him a 5 star review. Let alone everything else he’s done and doing.
The new FBI Director Wray is an expert in prosecuting white collar crime. Sounds like a good person to sic on the Clintons and their decades of crimes.
The defendants must all be people who pissed of Valerie Jarrett’s sock puppet. This is too big a bust to have started after Trump took office.
I venture to disagree with that statement. We will see soon enough. If the Left had anything to do with it, they will certainly let everyone know.
FABULOUS NEWS!!!!!
I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, the drug makers and doctors should be footing the bill for the various drug epidemics, not you or I, Joe and Joe Mama Taxpayer. They prescribe and distribute them FOR PROFIT, get FAT Pensions and the rest of us get stuck picking up the tab for all the nightmares they create.
I PRAY that whatever they decide to do for treatment of these epidemics pays for results, and not program completion. It doesn’t matter if someone completed a program if it did them no good, and there are a lot of “alleged” programs out there that are total scams< and I speak from family experience. They watch movies on TV and share their "feelings". Put in your time and bye, bye… Check cashed.
Imagine what will happen the Senate finally confirms the new FBI director!
I wasn’t impressed yesterday.
Some do have poor prescribing habits, but I am in the health care field and I will tell you that about 10 – 15 years ago the guidelines were established about pain being the fifth vital sign and no one should have to suffer pain and you need to medicate, reassess, and adjust medications/treatments as needed until the pain was tolerable (according to the patient’s standards). All the big review agencies added that to their lists of things to look for when they came to the hospitals to do their reviews and if you were not doing what the guidelines said, you would get marks against your hospital. Well, as I said, that went on for 10 – 15 years and then all of a sudden – they want to know why so many people are addicted to opioids, why so many are dying due to opioid overdose… So, I don’t blame all providers, but my heart bleeds for those individuals who have developed addictions and and mental health issues (depression) because of the opioids, and for those who have died because of accidental and even non-accidental overdoses.
This is yet another reason we don’t want government run health care – these guidelines are established by the government. I imagine that there may have been some pharmaceutical companies on the committees who established the guidelines.
I do blame providers. People were prescribed opioids indiscriminately. Provider made plenty of money from return customers – just like street drug dealers do. All part of the plan to take our country down. As providers, we are obligated to do no harm.
One of my in-laws worked for a pediatrician. Not saying that anything occurred in that office, but word is that up to half of medical staff are either using, selling or trafficking in this crap.
All I could think as I was reading this is how often I have heard the talking heads and pundits sneering and laughing at “so called Waste, Fraud, and Abuse.” Oh sure, the politicians ALWAYS think they are going to solve this and save us lots of money. Sure, sure. In reality it is small change. Blah, blah, blah.
As I have listened to such crap I have had various thoughts, such as even if it is small change, it is wrong/illegal and shouldn’t be happening. And even if it is small change, it is my small change and that is not how I choose to spend it. AND as my mother used to say “count your pennies and the dollars will take care of themselves.”
This makes me happy.
Add up a lot of small change, and we could house our Vets…
In my world, 1.3 billion is a lot of money!
IF you would like to express your Atta Boys, here is the DOJ Contact Info.
https://www.justice.gov/contact-us
Just sent AG Sessions a great job done and to keep MAGA
TY! I’m sure he/they can all use some encouragement. 🙂
I also sent thanks and praise for a job well done.
Done. 🙂
DONE! I LOVE LOVE LOVE AT Jeff Sessions! God bless him and keep him safe!
Amen.
This is the best hard working administration I have ever witnessed good solid results, imagine how much better this country will be at the end of 8 years
Best hard working AND fast working 👍
I never second guess (or doubt) what’s happening behind the scenes.
Mr. Trump doesn’t rest on his laurels and neither does his Administration.
MAGA, one indictment at a time.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Snaggletooth, yes they are hard working for sure. I believe 8 years of leadership like this is equivalent to 50 years of the past Presidents. I really believe that. They are working on all fronts even though you may not realize it. Expecting to see new business, factories, American made products in our cities across America. Let’s dream big. Saftey, health issues, fraud & waste, the economy, all of it being addressed simultaneously. Yes they can walk & chew gum at the same time. Be smart & vigilant like our President always says.
During the campaign, Trump said often that we should “talk”. Don’t tell the Bad Guys our plans. He said, “We’ll just DO IT, then two weeks later hold a Press Conference to let everybody know its done.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
This work that our wonderful AG is doing is saving lives! The massive crackdown on human trafficking, MS-13 and this fantastic news today means lives of everyday Americans are being saved by the thousands because of this fine man! Jeff Sessions is a good man that loves our President and this country immensely. Believe me if he felt he was hurting our President and our country, he would walk away without being asked.
These arrests have a strong bearing on all discussions of healthcare legislation. Besides giving meaning to “waste, fraud and abuse” these bad actors have a significant role in the opioid epidemic.
Amen!
I would bet that this case was started under o’bastard and got stonewalled somewhere along the way, only to see the light of day again once our AG Sessions started liberally applying some judicial laxatives to our blocked up judicial system…
Looking at the list, it makes me wonder how much invistigating can go on independent of the Justice department. Considering how partisan the JD likely still is, and the slow-walking of appointments, could this be a potential avenue for investigation for the administration? Do the other department heads have better control of/more control over their internal investigative divisions, especially in clearing house and hiring non-partisan personnel? If so, could possibly see a lot of “joint” investigations originating in other departments and polished off by the few in JD that are useable right now. Would certainly be a creative workaround.
“According to the CDC, approximately 91 Americans die every day of an opioid related overdose.”
That’s probably more than get shot in Chicago, Detroit, LA, NYC and Baltimore combined.
You could add them together b/c the shootings are most likely related to drugs in some manner.
I just hope there are no women, blacks, illegal immigrants or muslims involved…..that’d be raaaacist.
Way to go AG Sessions!
He’s gotten a lot done!
Very dispiriting and sickening seeing healthcare professionals perpetrating fraud and throwing away their oath ‘to do no harm’.
Throw the book at them.
Attention HOWIE: Here’s what else Sessions has been up to:
DOJ Project Safe Childhood Initiative started in April.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4692856/German-man-55-flew-Florida-sex-girl-13.html
I want to recant ,redact ,and reTool some statements I made about Mr. Rip Van Sessions our AG for one I’m just a victim of fake news that’s why I said all them things ,I always knew he was working off the good foot but I fell into the wrong crowd here and just started venting on him ,I’m not doing that any more ,my posts started going to mod so I was venting on the “Our father ” thread and my posts were all going to limbo , So I’m making a good confession and starting anew ,,God bless you ,Amen
Did you say your Hail Mary’s?
I just checked and the only MSM site covering this story is ABC. Nothing on MSNBC, CBS, CNN, NY Times, NY Post, WAPO …. We ned to start calling the MSM out and asking ‘Where is THIS story’ every time they ignore one of President Trump’s administrations triumphs! MAGA!!
Unfortunately, some of the conservative sites have also gotten so caught up with the “Russia, Russia, Russia!” nonsense, that they are not reporting this amazing stuff either.
Exactly why I no longer follow 98% of the sites I used to. They are no longer conservative…or right. Little inside pun there…. hahahahahaha!
President Trump’s Law and Order Administration – MAGA
Awesome job by AG Sessions…and fast, too.
Now it’s time to form an FBI task force to root out the White House leakers.
Evening.
Canadian point of view on this. Folks in my community up here, are moaning about crossing your border since the election.
Your border folks have really upped their game.
We live 5mins or so from the border, and cross often. ( Gas is over a dollar a gallon cheaper.)
We are seeing more border jumpers up here. I personally have seen a few more transients hanging about public places.
Your President has freed up his people to fulfill his mandate.
The Presidents team is fantastic.
Congratulations
I’m so sorry for your troubles, Dear Neighbor.
You patient, tolerant, generous and brave people are in for a bad spell. My condolences and prayers are with you. Such evil puppeteers control the idiot posing as “Prime Minister”. You’re grand, you’re the True North proud and free!
I am really happy to see this. My guess is you could get this much fraud in Miami/Dade alone. I visit often due to relatives and am astounded at the fraud. As a healthcare worker, I recognise it all. Big business there. Thank you AG Sessions!
Another [yuge] clue as to why TPTB want to take AG Sessions down:
-snip-
“Jeff Sessions is going to say, ‘Deport them,’” Democratic Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez told the Post. “If you’re going to count on Jeff Sessions to save DACA, then DACA is ended.”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/13/kelly-warns-lawmakers-daca-might-not-be-around-for-much-longer/
Gutierrez doesn’t care that DACA is illegal in the first place……….
GOOD…. especially the opioid part. Most of the people I’ve known who do or have done heroin started out with prescription “pain killers”. There seem to be a ton of doctors out there who happily hand out narc prescriptions even when they’re not called for. But then what do they do when a patient starts getting addicted? Yeah, THEN the doctor starts to have second thoughts. “Oh, maybe I shouldn’t have given you so much of this after all. I’m gonna stop now, no more for you… Bye bye, now.” And more often than not, that patient will start looking for an alternative… all too often, something like heroin. So yeah, I’m FINE with seeing doctors prosecuted for doing stuff like this.
YES
This is way cool. I wonder if all of the cabinet departments are working on similar things. Have Sessions announce them.
I am quite sure there is not a dime of fraud in the Department of Education……./sarc
Another /sarc…. Just have to make sure there aren’t any nabbed health care providers (or people in other cabinets) with Russian or Russian sounding names…… Dimwits will call for Sessions’ recusal…….
Wowza…. it is SO comforting knowing President Trump really has picked EXCELLENT government servants to assist We.The.People in running the country…. I was sick with worry during the O years – his regime was conniving and scheming behind the scenes, hiding all their lies and lawlessness…. anyway, every day I a) avoided listening to anything O said (teleprompter madness and b) since I’d hear about it anyway online, I’d CRINGE daily hearing about the latest commie escapades….
NO MORE!!!!!
Now I’m CONTINUALLY and pleasantly surprised with the tasks the Trump admin are accomplishing.
oooooooooo RRRRAAAAAAAAY baby…… making USA and world great again!
thank you AG Sessions… keep up the great work – there is a lot of ILLEGAL stuff still going on!
Please. stop bashing sessions.
thanks
One could likely assume that the 1.3 billion could be multiplied by 10.. Those not caught are likely to stop the fraud.. Could I be busted next??? The word that come to mind shout the Trump administration is competent. . Competent people putting in an honest days work…what a concept
This is what leadership is…getting the job done while disregarding those who would try to stop you OR to push you into taking action in the wrong manner at the wrong time.
God bless all you folks here tonight! So glad people are seeing what is going on and standing by our guys!
Right after midnight, we will see the Sessions-skeptics come out of the woodwork to say it isn’t enough and nothing is being done quick enough. Those people are just as detrimental to efforts to MAGA as the left is and they should take this opportunity to change their ways.
God bless our PDJT and his whole team! They have been called to greatness, heard a VOICE that said “Who will I send?” and they are responding “SEND ME!”
Having spent a bit of time working in South Florida, I often wondered how these little mom and pop drug stores, and there are many down there, could possibly stay in business when competing with the big chains who buy in huge bulk. Maybe this is how.
We love you, Howie! Faith, faith, faith!
Its refreshing, in fact rather exhilarating to see the DOJ going after big time criminals instead of beat cops who are suspected of racist thoughts
Michigan: 7 Charged With Defrauding Medicare Of $132 Million
Chris Menahan
InformationLiberation
Jul. 13, 2017
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=57030
