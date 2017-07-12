Wednesday July 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful!
Count me in, I’ll bring the Rum 🍹
😁
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Having long hair doesn’t make you a liberal. You should see my hair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Length is not an issue. It’s the cutsie top knot bun which is the “in” thing for the pajama boy no-gender crowd. Pony tails are fine; a long braid is fine. Neatness is always great for both men and women.
LikeLike
Kids call it a “man bun”. Gain 400 pounds, put on a diaper and they could be sumo wrestlers.
LikeLike
Welp, kids these days aint doin nutting new…one of my ancestors 😛
LikeLike
H/T Diogenes’ Middle Finger:
http://www.diogenesmiddlefinger.com/2017/07/how-to-write-non-story-about-fake-story.html
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
Denver To Get Its First Tiny House Village For The Homeless
POSTED BY: ADMIN 11TH JULY 2017
http://unreportedtoday.com/2017/07/11/denver-to-get-its-first-tiny-house-village-for-the-homeless/
LikeLike
This article is a keeper.
Revealed: The World’s Ten Foremost Islamophobes
By Robert Spencer
“Linda Sarsour says that the term jihad ‘has been hijacked by Muslim extremists and right-wing extremists alike,’ and she must know, right? So here is a new listing of some of the worst of those right-wing extremist Islamophobes who besmirch Islam and the concept of jihad by cherry-picking Qur’an verses and ripping them out of context to claim that jihad involves violence:
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/07/revealed-the-worlds-ten-foremost-islamophobes
LikeLike