Donald Trump Jr. Interview With Sean Hannity…

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on Sean Hannity’s TV show to discuss the controversy of his meeting with a Russian attorney named Natalia Veselnitskaya during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Both former campaign manager Paul Manafort and campaign adviser Jared Kushner reported the meeting on their various compliance forms, however Donald Trump Jr. is not within government and did not have any requirement to identify the meeting.

10 Responses to Donald Trump Jr. Interview With Sean Hannity…

  1. filia.aurea says:
    July 12, 2017 at 3:47 am

    Democrats & MSM, pissing in the wind again. In Donald’s own words, nothing transpired. NO laws were violated. Witnessing this level of stupidity is exhausting.

  2. Adam says:
    July 12, 2017 at 4:17 am

    This sounds like a set-up. What are the chances that meeting was bugged?
    I suspect this was all the “evidence” they ever had. They built it up, manufactured an echo chamber and kept beating the drums while they hoped to find more.

    I am beside myself after witnessing this lunacy and the hatred that spawned it. The Democrat party is dead to me — I will never forgive what they have done to this country over the last 8 months.

  3. fedback says:
    July 12, 2017 at 4:30 am

    Don Jr did very well.
    So did Hannity. Knowing that the opposition would be watching he called them out on their insufferable double standards

  4. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 5:04 am

    Talk about the double standard.

  5. Dora says:
    July 12, 2017 at 5:05 am

  6. Kerri (@kerriburn) says:
    July 12, 2017 at 5:12 am

    Another Van Jones’ ‘Nothing Burger.’

  7. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 5:28 am

  8. Dave s says:
    July 12, 2017 at 5:42 am

    i can’t wait for the day that law and order truly returns to our country.

