Sketchy and Triggered – Ralph Peters Calls Tucker Carlson a Hitler-apologist

Ralph ‘sticky lips‘ Peters is a dangerous person. His previous behavior and advocacy showcases his ideology as one which espouses American intervention and elevation of the war machine at any cost.
His history of advocacy for illegal weapons distribution to any foreign entity, regardless of their eventual and predictable disposition to the United States, is littered with outcomes supported by John McCain and Lindsey Graham.
Peters constantly pushes the memes of war, any war. He previously asserted that President Trump should appoint Lindsey Graham to be the Director of National Intelligence after General Mike Flynn was fired.
A few months ago Ralph Peters claimed Fox Business host Lou Dobbs was a Russian operative working on behalf of Vladimir Putin. His unstable mind previously caused him to be suspended from Fox News for using vulgarities to describe President Obama.
Ralph Peters is a seriously unstable and dangerous war-mongering person; and nothing triggers that mindset like a threat of demilitarization. Cue the audio visual demonstration.
CAIRO/BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told Reuters on Tuesday that it had “confirmed information” that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed.
[…] The Pentagon said it had no information to corroborate the reports. Kurdish and Iraqi officials also had no immediate confirmation.
Baghdadi’s death has been announced many times before, but the Observatory has a record of credible reporting on the Syrian conflict. Islamic State-affiliated websites and social media feeds have so far said nothing. (read more)
Peters endorsed Hillary Clinton for POTUS. What more do we need to know about his character?
LikeLiked by 29 people
Never trust a guy who wears a purple tie on TV. It’s not random.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Doesn’t it represent “The Resistance”? Hitlery and all her buds wore purple when she finally conceded. The faux resistance. Ugh, I get pi$$ed off all over again when I think about those disgusting freaks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Peters is a card carrying whacko, when asked to produce an ID, he pulls a turd out of his wallet!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This was an epic desk battle between Tucker and Peters. Peters lost.
Bigly.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Yeah, I can’t stand to watch this douche-nozzle spew his slobbering nonsense.
I turned off Tucker when this guy showed up.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Many used to think Peters was a learned spokesman. Now, he just seems like a closet figure. Many skeletons.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wheatie, turn it on when you want some fun. Tucker nailed Peters to the wall…softly, but nailed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay, I watched it…and Tucker did well.
It would’ve been better if he punched Peters in the mouth, though.
Hah.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, that would be world news!
LOLOLOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t take him OR his voice. He sounds like a squealing piggy…..come to think of it, he looks like one too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suppose old Ralphie forgot that in WWII we worked with the evil Soviets to defeat a common enemy, the Nazi’s. Removing Sadam, Gadaffi, and Assad are and will be bad mistakes.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lou Dobbs called him out and he hasn’t been back. Lou saw his colors.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Lou Dobbs is good people.
LikeLiked by 17 people
He sure is!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I remember that! Good ‘old Lou. I love the guy. He also pulled no punches with Kellyanne today. That woman is the wrong person for that job!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lou dropped the hammer on her for defending McConnell’s “big 2 week extension”…. as if they will actually get anything done. It was priceless; however, I am not sure she is capable of any shame…. being around swamp creatures as long as she has she thrives on being on TV…. it is her “fuel” to make it to the next “show” and the next and the next….
LikeLiked by 1 person
You hit the nail on the head!! To be honest, I’ve never liked her. Trump must feel an obligation to her, though. I can think of 10 other people that could do a far better job than she. Her monotone, low talking flat voice with no passion drives me nuts. There’s no spontaneity. It’s like she’s reading off cue cards. Yesterday with Cuomo was just so so, but a heavy hitter would have laid that creep out and filleted him. There were many opportunities.
LikeLike
Somehow I must have missed that but I’ll hunt it down.
Tucker knew what he was getting into and played this brilliantly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup, on both counts! I remember Lou getting absolutely furious, and you’re right, the fake soldier has not been back on with Lou.
LikeLike
Ugh, I cringe the few times I watch the news. He is despicable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Appointing Lindsay Graham DNI would have been a stroke of genius. Then Trump could have fired him. He should have appointed to high positions: Graham, McCain, Flake and Sassehole. Then give them all the boot. Other than that, yeah, Peters is a nut.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I like the idea!
LikeLike
Trump would need to be sure their states had voted in new senators to replace them before Trump fired them.
LikeLike
That is ingenious! But as a poster says below Trump would do well to make sure their replacements to the Senate had already been completed. I’m not sure how that process works. I believe each state has its own rules, but generally, the governor of that state gets to select the interim replacement. But just to make sure the governor wouldn’t just reappoint those dweeps, I agree with the poster that it would be prudent to make sure.
LikeLike
Fox should cut him loose– he’s a nut job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Faux won’t cut him loose. He’s everything “fair and unbalanced” wants him to be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They keep him because he is a reliable anti-Trumper,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, just when I think I’ve seen the nuttiest of the war-hawkers, someone even nuttier shows up. I hope we’ve retired most guys like him from any active military roles.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They are desperate. With each passing day, our President proves his words are true: MAGA! Every action taken, every speech spoken, and every policy proposed is about MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You’re correct. The globalists and Leftists are mentally unbalanced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How unfortunate for Peters that he no longer has any power except for his toxic personality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the mirror…
LikeLike
We don’t know that. Who knows what Deep State crap he’s into. The retirement is a solid cover.
LikeLike
Silly ‘ol war groupie Ralph is the bottom rung of what President Ike warned America about…… Beware the shills for “the military industrial complex”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
John McCain is a fish-turd.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Guy I worked with in the ’80’s always said “he’s lower than whale Sh*T”
and “the only one’s lower than that are the lawyers”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Talk about a guy who flew over the Cuckoo’s nest….Peters has lost his fricking mind. What a POS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Peters: “Putin is Hitler.” Hillary said the same thing and lost the election. Anyone who says Putin is Hitler is a idiot. Putin is buttressing Christianity and Christian social values in Russia. Putin’s “invasions ” of Crimea and South Ossetia were limited and strictly to protect ethnic Russians. Tucker Carlson is one of the few sane commentators. Let’s be blunt: the US should not be backing Sunni rebels to oust Assad.
LikeLiked by 5 people
an idiot. Lol
LikeLike
Putin will have to choose whether he is with the west or with Iran, North Korea and Syria. It is a choice our President made in Poland.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So to be “with the West” Putin should allow Sunni jihadis to oust Assad who’s been the protector of the Christians in Syria? Makes no sense. In fact, that sounds like Ralph Peters’ position.
LikeLike
Sometimes “the West” is on the wrong side. I’m hoping POTUS is doing the “get in nice and close then shiv ’em in the ribs” routine with the Saudis. They aren’t our friends and their goals are not our goals. Ousting Assad is a bad idea overall. Toppling/Killing mostly secular rulers has always been bad: Shah, Mubarak, Hussein, etc.
LikeLike
I mostly agree with what you say, but I think you need to consider that the Sauds are also pragmatists. The predecessors of their current leader were stealth supporters of Wahhabism. I think this Sheik has figured out that those monsters will eventually turn on him as well so that is why he has thrown in with Egypt, Jordan, UAE, and others to support their joint union, encouraged and assisted in its formulation by President Trump, to combat and thwart these Sunni extremists in the region. Time will tell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you but when it all boils down, the house of Saud is about $$$ and the US is and will continue to hurt their bottom line on the international sales of crude oil. We being energy dominant now will keep oil prices down well below what they want. Time will tell if they are willing to continue to play nice.
LikeLike
If you notices, Carlson skillfully tried to hedge that Russia is more like us than any Muslims. He used Trump’s Western Civilization Warsaw doctrine to hem Peters in.
LikeLike
“He previously asserted that President Trump should appoint Lindsey Graham to be the Director of National Intelligence after General Mike Flynn was fired.”
That would have worked out. Graham would have had to resign his senate seat if he accepted the offer. Once in place Trump could have fired the little toadie. Then Graham would have been out of the administration, out of the senate and just generally out on his rear end. I’d call that a win win.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love that Tucker does not back down and gets righteously angry. It’s everything I would like to say.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tonight I became a Tucker fan. The Peters beatdown was epic.
Next I want Tucker to have McCain on. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree!
LikeLike
McCain is a lying sack. Always has been.
LikeLike
Ralph is MAD
LikeLiked by 2 people
This guy should not be allowed to spew his garbage on Fox any longer! This POS had the audacity to say he was supporting the mother of Lucifer for President. I LOVE the fact that we and our allies in Iraq and Syria and killing all of John McCain’s children. I wonder how many of the creatures in that photo of him with the ISIS leadership are still alive. This bastard that calls himself a Senator has a one way ticket straight to HELL. God our Father won’t even waste his time passing judgment outside the gates of Heaven!
LikeLiked by 6 people
He can’t help spewing. His name is Ralph.
LikeLiked by 2 people
now THAT was funny!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Respectful point of disagreement – keeping him on tv allows him to expose his true colors every single time. It gives us ammo.
He appears to be degenerating. I don’t think he can adjust his brain to the Trump reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Peters asshat is why the former Republican establishment is so hated. This train-wreck of an ideologue is why Vietnam-Nam happened and why Iraq happened. He’s the same as McNamarra, that hard-headed pile of excrement from the 60s. Same guy. Spilling everybody’s blood but his own. Same guy
LikeLiked by 2 people
So correct Laura. And I used to like him! If I recall, he was a YUGE supporter of the 2003 Iraq war so when he said we went in because we were stupid I guess he was referring to himself. Also, his first comments about “no one I support takes foreign money I don’t know about you” was pretty rich.
LikeLike
His nonchalance regarding Iraq was particularly infuriating. How many dead and wounded? How many veteran suicides daily? And he says they’ll think this one through better? I could have hit him myself.
LikeLike
Memo Ralph:
Russia is of almost zero threat or concern to the US.
They stopped exporting Communism to the world decades ago.
The place is run by a bunch of ex KGB and military oligarchs, some of whom pine for the old empire, most will go with protecting their money.
Russia has the GDP of Sth Korea.
Ralph spent too much time cold war gaming.
The US’s most serious strategic threats to its culture are:
1. Islamic immigration of any sort.
2. 3rd world immigration of any sort.
3. An elite, a media, a bureaucracy who are essentially self loathing culturally international socialists.
4. Massive external debt.
5. China.
Sorry Ralphy, Russia doesn’t get a look in.
LikeLiked by 4 people
MOA:
Great comment but I think #3 should have been #1 and followed by an American populace that is frozen in place and simply watching the destructive #1 tear us apart/an American populace that is enamored with and supporting #1.
It’s true. “Half” of us are inactive and partly for obvious reasons and “half” of us are completely indoctrinated and socially engineered and maintained.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re wrong THC : with #3 we can ignore them and end run them and make sure our kids know how they operate……..but #1 is the absolute rule: DEMOGRAPHICS IS DESTINY….it can neither be defeated with arms or patriotic intent.
Demographics can only be controlled at the border by govt policy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pitch perfect analysis. And this I believe is what Trump was saying in Warsaw.
LikeLike
Ralph went ape sh!t on Fox’s Kennedy one night. He was so mad I thought he would pop a vessel. Good to see Tucker stand up to this McCain groupie.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve seen him several times on Fox, and he really is a nutcase. He gets sooooo upset sooooo fast! He gets apoplectic, his face turns purple. He’s definitely unstable.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow, I met her way back when she was still with MTV, she was really nice and beautiful. I guess he would hate her being that she’s a Libertarian and a smart woman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw that too. lol.
LikeLike
Sundance, I am glad you posted this. I watched it earlier and was ready to scream. That guy is a nutcase. He wants to fight Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Bashar Al-assad. Let’s put him and McCain in a cell together.
LikeLiked by 3 people
God bless Tucker! It can be awfully messy dragging these creatures out of the swamp. MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
A screechy hysterical little creature. Was he ever in combat or was he always one of those rear echelon types in the neatly pressed uniforms?
Not a very manly man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s funny cause I’ve always wondered about that, too!
LikeLike
He was a REMF
In the rear with the gear
LikeLike
No combat IIRC. Probably a good thing too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He retired from Army after 25 years as only an O-5, LTCol. That alone speaks volumes at what his Army peers thought if him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s right, 25 years and never even made full Bird-wow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you imagine how the guys under him were treated? It’s obvious to me that Ralphy was a “lifer” cause there is no way that guy would’ve survived a job(s) in the real world!! He really is a misfit.
LikeLike
If you watch it closely, when Tucker refuses to acquiesce he goes full “now you listen to me and do as I say” on him. That showed me what he treated his underlings as – garbage.
LikeLike
I’m sorry but I couldn’t watch it. I am from the William F. Buckley Jr. era and cannot tolerate shouting matches sold as intelligent discourse.
LikeLike
Me too. Have you ever seen the Buckley-Chris Hitchens convos on You Tube? Now there is some serious intellectual firepower and classy behavior.
LikeLike
I’ll listen to Ralphie as soon as he can tell me about all of the terrorist attacks Russia has committed on America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Graham as appointee to intelligence! Ha, ha. His intelligence quotian is just the same as McCaine, mightly low at somewhere around maybe 100. If I had either in my grade school classes, they would never been able to graduate to Junior High. However, I do like the idea of hiring them and then firing them to finally get them out of Congress. However, karma is coming to all these creeps so we will be able and laugh at their unlucky day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember liking Ralph Peters on FOX, a few years ago. He seemed knowledgeable and articulate, with a military perspective I appreciated. Then something happened and he suddenly became rabid about the same time McCain became unhinged and Petraeus got caught and Benghazi happened.
LikeLike
agree..seemed as if he was…normal..a few years ago and then…Boom!!!
LikeLike
Peters pen name used to be Owen Perry. He started writing novels when he was in the military.
WWIII ,Russia, Europe, Japan, stuff like that. Quite an imagination.
LikeLike
I think I see why Peters never made it to full bird colonel. He’s capable of going off the rails at any time when challenged.
LikeLike
Ralph Peters and Adam Schiff should be forced to share a cell together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish Tucker was as effective when confronting Loony Leftists.
This was a walk in the park for him.
When the Loons come on they have a playbook and they talk over him or mock him and he often has no way of combating that.
He needs a louder mike or a dump button when they pull that crap – which they do quite often.
LikeLike
I thought he did a very good job of making Adam Schiff look like a real idiot a couple of months ago. But then maybe that isn’t really that difficult to do when you just let him talk.
Schiff accused Tucker of carrying water for Putin, and then Tucker just went off on him and started to laugh. It was definitely a reverse-Alinsky!
LikeLike
Peters is an unhinged, whacko bird neocon. He seems to be bipolar or have some sort of mental condition because he is totally unable to sense when he his rhetoric has crossed a line or how he comes across to viewers. The man is obviously in the pocket of someone big. Either that, or he’s hot a lot of skeleton in his closet.
LikeLike
That’s about as unhinged as calling Tucker Carslon ‘Alt-right’, I think that happened a couple days ago. Where have all these loons come from? Seriously, they seem to be everywhere lately?
LikeLike