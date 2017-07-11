Sketchy and Triggered – Ralph Peters Calls Tucker Carlson a Hitler-apologist

Ralph ‘sticky lips‘ Peters is a dangerous person. His previous behavior and advocacy showcases his ideology as one which espouses American intervention and elevation of the war machine at any cost.

His history of advocacy for illegal weapons distribution to any foreign entity, regardless of their eventual and predictable disposition to the United States, is littered with outcomes supported by John McCain and Lindsey Graham.

Peters constantly pushes the memes of war, any war. He previously asserted that President Trump should appoint Lindsey Graham to be the Director of National Intelligence after General Mike Flynn was fired.

A few months ago Ralph Peters claimed Fox Business host Lou Dobbs was a Russian operative working on behalf of Vladimir Putin. His unstable mind previously caused him to be suspended from Fox News for using vulgarities to describe President Obama.

Ralph Peters is a seriously unstable and dangerous war-mongering person; and nothing triggers that mindset like a threat of demilitarization. Cue the audio visual demonstration.

CAIRO/BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told Reuters on Tuesday that it had “confirmed information” that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed.

[…] The Pentagon said it had no information to corroborate the reports. Kurdish and Iraqi officials also had no immediate confirmation.

Baghdadi’s death has been announced many times before, but the Observatory has a record of credible reporting on the Syrian conflict. Islamic State-affiliated websites and social media feeds have so far said nothing.  (read more)

90 Responses to Sketchy and Triggered – Ralph Peters Calls Tucker Carlson a Hitler-apologist

  1. Hoosier_friend? says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Peters endorsed Hillary Clinton for POTUS. What more do we need to know about his character?

    Reply
  2. mikebrezzze says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Peters is a card carrying whacko, when asked to produce an ID, he pulls a turd out of his wallet!

    Reply
  3. WSB says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    This was an epic desk battle between Tucker and Peters. Peters lost.

    Bigly.

    Reply
  4. rf121 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    I suppose old Ralphie forgot that in WWII we worked with the evil Soviets to defeat a common enemy, the Nazi’s. Removing Sadam, Gadaffi, and Assad are and will be bad mistakes.

    Reply
  5. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Lou Dobbs called him out and he hasn’t been back. Lou saw his colors.

    Reply
    • cats23 says:
      July 11, 2017 at 11:14 pm

      Lou Dobbs is good people.

      Reply
    • geri670 says:
      July 11, 2017 at 11:19 pm

      I remember that! Good ‘old Lou. I love the guy. He also pulled no punches with Kellyanne today. That woman is the wrong person for that job!

      Reply
      • highdezertgator says:
        July 12, 2017 at 12:06 am

        Lou dropped the hammer on her for defending McConnell’s “big 2 week extension”…. as if they will actually get anything done. It was priceless; however, I am not sure she is capable of any shame…. being around swamp creatures as long as she has she thrives on being on TV…. it is her “fuel” to make it to the next “show” and the next and the next….

        Reply
        • geri670 says:
          July 12, 2017 at 12:14 am

          You hit the nail on the head!! To be honest, I’ve never liked her. Trump must feel an obligation to her, though. I can think of 10 other people that could do a far better job than she. Her monotone, low talking flat voice with no passion drives me nuts. There’s no spontaneity. It’s like she’s reading off cue cards. Yesterday with Cuomo was just so so, but a heavy hitter would have laid that creep out and filleted him. There were many opportunities.

          Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      July 12, 2017 at 1:57 am

      Somehow I must have missed that but I’ll hunt it down.

      Tucker knew what he was getting into and played this brilliantly.

      Reply
  6. Ursula says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Ugh, I cringe the few times I watch the news. He is despicable.

    Reply
  7. Sentient says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Appointing Lindsay Graham DNI would have been a stroke of genius. Then Trump could have fired him. He should have appointed to high positions: Graham, McCain, Flake and Sassehole. Then give them all the boot. Other than that, yeah, Peters is a nut.

    Reply
    • oldtoenail says:
      July 11, 2017 at 11:41 pm

      I like the idea!

      Reply
    • perpetuaofcarthage says:
      July 12, 2017 at 12:01 am

      Trump would need to be sure their states had voted in new senators to replace them before Trump fired them.

      Reply
    • spren says:
      July 12, 2017 at 1:22 am

      That is ingenious! But as a poster says below Trump would do well to make sure their replacements to the Senate had already been completed. I’m not sure how that process works. I believe each state has its own rules, but generally, the governor of that state gets to select the interim replacement. But just to make sure the governor wouldn’t just reappoint those dweeps, I agree with the poster that it would be prudent to make sure.

      Reply
  8. Convert says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Fox should cut him loose– he’s a nut job.

    Reply
  9. dalethorn says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Well, just when I think I’ve seen the nuttiest of the war-hawkers, someone even nuttier shows up. I hope we’ve retired most guys like him from any active military roles.

    Reply
  10. Publius2016 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    They are desperate. With each passing day, our President proves his words are true: MAGA! Every action taken, every speech spoken, and every policy proposed is about MAGA!

    Reply
  11. Sedanka says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    How unfortunate for Peters that he no longer has any power except for his toxic personality.

    Reply
  12. MOA says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Silly ‘ol war groupie Ralph is the bottom rung of what President Ike warned America about…… Beware the shills for “the military industrial complex”.

    Reply
  13. brschultz says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    John McCain is a fish-turd.

    Reply
    • highdezertgator says:
      July 11, 2017 at 11:58 pm

      Guy I worked with in the ’80’s always said “he’s lower than whale Sh*T”
      and “the only one’s lower than that are the lawyers”!

      Reply
  14. Newman says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Talk about a guy who flew over the Cuckoo’s nest….Peters has lost his fricking mind. What a POS.

    Reply
  15. Sentient says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Peters: “Putin is Hitler.” Hillary said the same thing and lost the election. Anyone who says Putin is Hitler is a idiot. Putin is buttressing Christianity and Christian social values in Russia. Putin’s “invasions ” of Crimea and South Ossetia were limited and strictly to protect ethnic Russians. Tucker Carlson is one of the few sane commentators. Let’s be blunt: the US should not be backing Sunni rebels to oust Assad.

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      July 11, 2017 at 11:36 pm

      an idiot. Lol

      Reply
      • Publius2016 says:
        July 11, 2017 at 11:44 pm

        Putin will have to choose whether he is with the west or with Iran, North Korea and Syria. It is a choice our President made in Poland.

        Reply
        • Sentient says:
          July 12, 2017 at 12:01 am

          So to be “with the West” Putin should allow Sunni jihadis to oust Assad who’s been the protector of the Christians in Syria? Makes no sense. In fact, that sounds like Ralph Peters’ position.

          Reply
        • Marc says:
          July 12, 2017 at 1:16 am

          Sometimes “the West” is on the wrong side. I’m hoping POTUS is doing the “get in nice and close then shiv ’em in the ribs” routine with the Saudis. They aren’t our friends and their goals are not our goals. Ousting Assad is a bad idea overall. Toppling/Killing mostly secular rulers has always been bad: Shah, Mubarak, Hussein, etc.

          Reply
          • spren says:
            July 12, 2017 at 1:29 am

            I mostly agree with what you say, but I think you need to consider that the Sauds are also pragmatists. The predecessors of their current leader were stealth supporters of Wahhabism. I think this Sheik has figured out that those monsters will eventually turn on him as well so that is why he has thrown in with Egypt, Jordan, UAE, and others to support their joint union, encouraged and assisted in its formulation by President Trump, to combat and thwart these Sunni extremists in the region. Time will tell.

            Reply
            • Marc says:
              July 12, 2017 at 2:12 am

              I agree with you but when it all boils down, the house of Saud is about $$$ and the US is and will continue to hurt their bottom line on the international sales of crude oil. We being energy dominant now will keep oil prices down well below what they want. Time will tell if they are willing to continue to play nice.

              Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      July 12, 2017 at 2:02 am

      If you notices, Carlson skillfully tried to hedge that Russia is more like us than any Muslims. He used Trump’s Western Civilization Warsaw doctrine to hem Peters in.

      Reply
  16. jdondet says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    “He previously asserted that President Trump should appoint Lindsey Graham to be the Director of National Intelligence after General Mike Flynn was fired.”

    That would have worked out. Graham would have had to resign his senate seat if he accepted the offer. Once in place Trump could have fired the little toadie. Then Graham would have been out of the administration, out of the senate and just generally out on his rear end. I’d call that a win win.

    Reply
  17. Jlwary says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    I love that Tucker does not back down and gets righteously angry. It’s everything I would like to say.

    Reply
  18. MIKE says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Ralph is MAD

    Reply
  19. fleporeblog says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    This guy should not be allowed to spew his garbage on Fox any longer! This POS had the audacity to say he was supporting the mother of Lucifer for President. I LOVE the fact that we and our allies in Iraq and Syria and killing all of John McCain’s children. I wonder how many of the creatures in that photo of him with the ISIS leadership are still alive. This bastard that calls himself a Senator has a one way ticket straight to HELL. God our Father won’t even waste his time passing judgment outside the gates of Heaven!

    Reply
  20. Laura Wesselmann says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    This Peters asshat is why the former Republican establishment is so hated. This train-wreck of an ideologue is why Vietnam-Nam happened and why Iraq happened. He’s the same as McNamarra, that hard-headed pile of excrement from the 60s. Same guy. Spilling everybody’s blood but his own. Same guy

    Reply
    • Wend says:
      July 12, 2017 at 1:35 am

      So correct Laura. And I used to like him! If I recall, he was a YUGE supporter of the 2003 Iraq war so when he said we went in because we were stupid I guess he was referring to himself. Also, his first comments about “no one I support takes foreign money I don’t know about you” was pretty rich.

      Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      July 12, 2017 at 2:10 am

      His nonchalance regarding Iraq was particularly infuriating. How many dead and wounded? How many veteran suicides daily? And he says they’ll think this one through better? I could have hit him myself.

      Reply
  21. MOA says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Memo Ralph:
    Russia is of almost zero threat or concern to the US.
    They stopped exporting Communism to the world decades ago.
    The place is run by a bunch of ex KGB and military oligarchs, some of whom pine for the old empire, most will go with protecting their money.
    Russia has the GDP of Sth Korea.
    Ralph spent too much time cold war gaming.

    The US’s most serious strategic threats to its culture are:
    1. Islamic immigration of any sort.
    2. 3rd world immigration of any sort.
    3. An elite, a media, a bureaucracy who are essentially self loathing culturally international socialists.
    4. Massive external debt.
    5. China.

    Sorry Ralphy, Russia doesn’t get a look in.

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      July 12, 2017 at 12:25 am

      MOA:

      Great comment but I think #3 should have been #1 and followed by an American populace that is frozen in place and simply watching the destructive #1 tear us apart/an American populace that is enamored with and supporting #1.

      It’s true. “Half” of us are inactive and partly for obvious reasons and “half” of us are completely indoctrinated and socially engineered and maintained.

      Reply
      • MOA says:
        July 12, 2017 at 12:35 am

        You’re wrong THC : with #3 we can ignore them and end run them and make sure our kids know how they operate……..but #1 is the absolute rule: DEMOGRAPHICS IS DESTINY….it can neither be defeated with arms or patriotic intent.

        Demographics can only be controlled at the border by govt policy.

        Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      July 12, 2017 at 2:11 am

      Pitch perfect analysis. And this I believe is what Trump was saying in Warsaw.

      Reply
  22. maggiemoowho says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Ralph went ape sh!t on Fox’s Kennedy one night. He was so mad I thought he would pop a vessel. Good to see Tucker stand up to this McCain groupie.

    Reply
  23. auscitizenmom says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Sundance, I am glad you posted this. I watched it earlier and was ready to scream. That guy is a nutcase. He wants to fight Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Bashar Al-assad. Let’s put him and McCain in a cell together.

    Reply
  24. Suite D says:
    July 12, 2017 at 12:01 am

    God bless Tucker! It can be awfully messy dragging these creatures out of the swamp. MAGA!!!

    Reply
  25. LULU says:
    July 12, 2017 at 12:13 am

    A screechy hysterical little creature. Was he ever in combat or was he always one of those rear echelon types in the neatly pressed uniforms?

    Not a very manly man.

    Reply
  26. Flightmedic16 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 12:20 am

    He retired from Army after 25 years as only an O-5, LTCol. That alone speaks volumes at what his Army peers thought if him.

    Reply
    • Wend says:
      July 12, 2017 at 1:39 am

      That’s right, 25 years and never even made full Bird-wow!

      Reply
    • geri670 says:
      July 12, 2017 at 2:07 am

      Can you imagine how the guys under him were treated? It’s obvious to me that Ralphy was a “lifer” cause there is no way that guy would’ve survived a job(s) in the real world!! He really is a misfit.

      Reply
      • Jimmy Jack says:
        July 12, 2017 at 2:15 am

        If you watch it closely, when Tucker refuses to acquiesce he goes full “now you listen to me and do as I say” on him. That showed me what he treated his underlings as – garbage.

        Reply
  27. JAS says:
    July 12, 2017 at 12:24 am

    I’m sorry but I couldn’t watch it. I am from the William F. Buckley Jr. era and cannot tolerate shouting matches sold as intelligent discourse.

    Reply
    • Wend says:
      July 12, 2017 at 1:40 am

      Me too. Have you ever seen the Buckley-Chris Hitchens convos on You Tube? Now there is some serious intellectual firepower and classy behavior.

      Reply
  28. Athena the Warrior says:
    July 12, 2017 at 12:28 am

    I’ll listen to Ralphie as soon as he can tell me about all of the terrorist attacks Russia has committed on America.

    Reply
  29. carrierh says:
    July 12, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Graham as appointee to intelligence! Ha, ha. His intelligence quotian is just the same as McCaine, mightly low at somewhere around maybe 100. If I had either in my grade school classes, they would never been able to graduate to Junior High. However, I do like the idea of hiring them and then firing them to finally get them out of Congress. However, karma is coming to all these creeps so we will be able and laugh at their unlucky day!

    Reply
  30. deanbrh says:
    July 12, 2017 at 12:34 am

    I remember liking Ralph Peters on FOX, a few years ago. He seemed knowledgeable and articulate, with a military perspective I appreciated. Then something happened and he suddenly became rabid about the same time McCain became unhinged and Petraeus got caught and Benghazi happened.

    Reply
  31. Watcher says:
    July 12, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Peters pen name used to be Owen Perry. He started writing novels when he was in the military.
    WWIII ,Russia, Europe, Japan, stuff like that. Quite an imagination.

    Reply
  32. Sam says:
    July 12, 2017 at 12:50 am

    I think I see why Peters never made it to full bird colonel. He’s capable of going off the rails at any time when challenged.

    Reply
  33. Joe Knuckles says:
    July 12, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Ralph Peters and Adam Schiff should be forced to share a cell together.

    Reply
  34. franker01 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 12:59 am

    I wish Tucker was as effective when confronting Loony Leftists.
    This was a walk in the park for him.
    When the Loons come on they have a playbook and they talk over him or mock him and he often has no way of combating that.
    He needs a louder mike or a dump button when they pull that crap – which they do quite often.

    Reply
    • spren says:
      July 12, 2017 at 1:36 am

      I thought he did a very good job of making Adam Schiff look like a real idiot a couple of months ago. But then maybe that isn’t really that difficult to do when you just let him talk.
      Schiff accused Tucker of carrying water for Putin, and then Tucker just went off on him and started to laugh. It was definitely a reverse-Alinsky!

      Reply
  35. Marc says:
    July 12, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Peters is an unhinged, whacko bird neocon. He seems to be bipolar or have some sort of mental condition because he is totally unable to sense when he his rhetoric has crossed a line or how he comes across to viewers. The man is obviously in the pocket of someone big. Either that, or he’s hot a lot of skeleton in his closet.

    Reply
  36. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    July 12, 2017 at 2:22 am

    That’s about as unhinged as calling Tucker Carslon ‘Alt-right’, I think that happened a couple days ago. Where have all these loons come from? Seriously, they seem to be everywhere lately?

    Reply

