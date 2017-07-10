Senate Nomination Hearing for FBI Director Christopher Wray Scheduled for Wednesday 9:30am

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold the nomination hearing for the position of FBI Director on Wednesday July 12th at 9:30am EDT. President Trump has nominated Christopher Wray to become the head of the FBI replacing fired director James Comey.
Chairman Chuck Grassley announces:
The Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing entitled: “Nominations” scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, 2017 will now begin at 9:30 a.m., in Room 226 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building. (link)
Christopher Wray’s confirmation hearing may dive into his legal background but will almost certainly focus on the political nonsense infecting DC. Democrats will be seeking assurances of his independence from President Donald Trump. Lawyers and FBI agents who have worked with Mr. Wray don’t expect that to be a problem, describing him as calm, methodical and even-handed.
Wray is a good nomination am so disgusted with all of congress.
Hope he’said a white hat.
Just more reasons why people will abandon the Democrats in 2018, irregardless of how stubborn the GOPe will be with Trump’s America First policies. No matter how bad the Rs are, the Democrats are straight up radioactive. Also:
Ryan won’t go to a a town hall. That right there should tell you about the state of the GOPe, and the fact that people are on to their scam. The villagers are right outside the gates, and they’re wielding torches and pitchforks.
And they’re P1$$ED.
❤ Styx!!!
Frankly, town hall meetings usually get high jacked by paid liberal protesters, who pretend to be from the local areas. Foolish congress members then fall for the ruse.
Well I hope they are “pissed” enough THIS TIME to vote differently than last time.
I have (and will donate again) to Paul Nehlan’s campaign to take that spot (as an ‘out of state’ donor).
But it’s really “up to the locals” to get the job done – and last time – they didn’t.
I do hope this time is different. We shall see..
I hope alot of those villagers live in Janesville.
WH Legislative Affairs Dir Marc Short, off camera, blames Senate Dems for the “slowest confirmation process in American history.”
Let Obamacare implode & let Democrats explain it to public
Lets get Trump’s judge picks in for the vote / DNC stonewalling
Totally agree “youme”. Let the whole HC system implode and blame it on Zero. He has his name on it. If the public like it so much, let em have it! Also, the repubs will have to answer to getting NOTHING done. So dont think you are going to skate by unnoticed, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Jeff Flake, Sassehole and Mclame et al.
Actually, I put the blame squarely on those running the show – the GOP.
At any point in the game, Mitch and Co. can declare that time for a particular nominee is no longer being spent on relevant topics, and thus has become merely showboating, grand standing, an stalling. He could then move to close the hearing and send the nominee to the floor for an up and down vote. He hasn’t done so on any nominee yet.
Likewise, he could very easily schedule the nominee hearings as taking precedence over any other hearings…and it isn’t like they have a full calendar of bills to consider (they don’t). Yet, he doesn’t, and hasn’t done so for any nominee PTrump has picked for consideration.
Mitch McConnell and his supporters are as much part of the stall as are the Democrats.
Truth.
Evil SOB.
Mitch McConnell is an insult to real men everywhere. I don’t know how Elaine Chao sits across the dinner table from him every night…..if she does.
There’s also no historical precedence for the governing majority doing nothing about it but whining about “historical precedence.”
But there IS plenty of historical precedence to trolling!
*sigh*
Curious …. What about my comment here is “trolling”?
So sorry…. get your point
No worries.
WOW this is huge! It is amazing that this man was nominated about a month ago but you hardly hear a word about him. Even the day our President tweeted that he selected Mr. Wray to head the FBI, the next day was the Comey testimony so it went unchallenged in the MSM or among the Democrats. Now out of left field we get this wonderful news. In the time since our President’s tweet, Comey has completely destroyed all his credibility and had our Lion sent this tweet out today:
This will be the beginning of the end for the Clintons and many more of the RATS in D.C. HRC will no longer be called a pathological liar because her comment will ring true for the world to see.
If that fu..king bastard wins, we all hang from nooses!
Only one that can bring the CLINTIONS down is TRUMP and he will not do it. That deal was made on the campaign trail months ago. Same with Pondesta and Obama yada, yada , yada all you want but nothing will ever happen to them.
You really think there was a deal and the democrats didn’t void it in the last 7 months?
Time will tell but if I were a betting man, they will pay the piper.
Egad!! It’s about time! And both parties fear exposure for all their misdeeds.
Now he needs to start draining that SWAMP, which has turned into its own fiefdom outside the law. But then again, since the beginning of our Great Society, what Alphabet Agency hasn’t accumulated power that has destroyed the original Founders’ idea of “checks and balances”? Besides the 500+ employees removed from the VA, I’m waiting for about 50,000+ from a few other agencies.
50,000+ a marvelous idea as this administration works through the corrupt. Imho, we will need to be patient till November 2018. By removing the stench in both houses or getting enough American Republicans in office to finally take a legal broom to all the corruption puppets. The final cleaning of the swamp will begin.
McConnell, Ryan, McCain, Graham, Clinton, Obama, Podesta….
Billy more than likely will not make the meeting here! Karma com’n.
StingWray
Hopefully a new Trump administration superhero.
Dude surely looks the part, I hope I’m reading him right, much to learn still, but I do know I support him 100%, he’s PDJT’s man and that is enough for me.
Still, gotta get in the weeds so we can fight for him and our Amazing Servant President. Thank Heaven for CTH, this is the place for such learning, and fighting!
Needs to investigate graft in a House and Senate. Trumps agenda will pass in no time.
Graft is a nice old fashioned term that fits well. Politicians taking payoffs in terms of campaign donations and undisclosed promises of high incomes from crooks who back them once out of office is no different than graft. Bribery is more, IMO, like taking money for a single action. Graft implies reciprocity. IMO politicians have reciprocity when they get plum jobs after leaving office. Graft implies complicity as well.
We need to change wording. Lobbyist implies petitioning to be heard to get action. That is too weak. Graft is closer to the truth.
If enough people convince President Trump that he would not win re-election he would absolutely allow prosecutions to proceed.
He’s walking on sunshine with a big grin in almost every photo op.
He loves being POTUS. Thank goodness we have him.
Restore American faith in the Justice System and convene the Grand Jury.
