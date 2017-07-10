Senate Nomination Hearing for FBI Director Christopher Wray Scheduled for Wednesday 9:30am

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold the nomination hearing for the position of FBI Director on Wednesday July 12th at 9:30am EDT. President Trump has nominated Christopher Wray to become the head of the FBI replacing fired director James Comey.

Chairman Chuck Grassley announces:

The Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing entitled: “Nominations” scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, 2017 will now begin at 9:30 a.m., in Room 226 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building. (link)

Christopher Wray’s confirmation hearing may dive into his legal background but will almost certainly focus on the political nonsense infecting DC. Democrats will be seeking assurances of his independence from President Donald Trump. Lawyers and FBI agents who have worked with Mr. Wray don’t expect that to be a problem, describing him as calm, methodical and even-handed.

