Active Duty Army Soldier From Hawaii Arrested While Attempting to Join ISIS…

In addition to Hawaii being the origin of Barack Obama’s worldview and the epicenter of currently failing leftist judicial attempts to block President Trump from implementing a temporary travel ban from known terrorist and extremist nations, now Hawaii has the distinction of being home to an active duty soldier arrested while attempting join ISIS.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – An active duty Hawaii soldier has been arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State.
FBI special agents and SWAT arrested Ikaika Erik Kang, 34, on Saturday evening at his Waipahu apartment.
Authorities said they believe Kang was a “lone actor,” and “not associated with others who present a threat to Hawaii.”
“Kang has been under investigation by the U.S. Army and the FBI for over a year,” said Honolulu FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul D. Delacourt. “FBI assets and Army investigative resources were continuously deployed to ensure the public’s safety during the course of this investigation and Kang’s eventual arrest.”
Kang is with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks.
He was deployed to Iraq in 2010, and served in Afghanistan in 2014, according to his military service record.
A criminal complaint filed in federal court alleges that Kang swore allegiance to ISIS, attempted to provide military documents to ISIS, and attempted to provide training to the terrorist organization. (read more)
Democrat congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who was also in the military, and also suspiciously opposed President Trump for his action against ISIS in Syria, and she is also coincidentally from Hawaii….
Just sayin’….
Barack Obama, Muslim Ban, Judicial Intervention, People who join ISIS, Hmmm. Hawaii has some suspicious connective tissue, or something.
I mean, well, if Democrats can play a game with a Russia, Russia, Russia narrative… they might also open themselves up to someone -obviously not me- beginning a ‘Muh Hawaii’ narrative.
Gnome sayin’, Mr. Suspicious?
Hmmm, and what’s with this ‘aloha and mahalo’ lingo?…
They need to make an example of this traitorous shitbird. It’s time to drop the UCMJ Hammer, BIGLY
There is a strong movement to secede from the US and become an independent nation in Hawaii as well as a great deal of anti white sentiment. They call whites haole, a derogatory term. It is not surprising that ISIS appeals to someone from there. Disconcerting but not surprising.
Maybe this is something to keep an eye on.
(No offense to you conservative & patriotic Hawaiian treepers. Just an observation based on facts – unlike the made up muh Russia nonsense).
…for those that don’t know: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kill_Haole_Day, it’s also called Beat a Haole Day.
This is sad to hear. Traditionally, Hawaiian ‘nationalists’ were people who longed for when Hawaii was it’s own country, but were never militant or agressive in any way, it’s against Hawaiian custom.
This is very interesting. How much are WTP via taxes paying Hawaii and how much are we receiving? If it is not a credit , we should let them go along with Puerto Rico. WTP need NO MORE dead weights.
Fake news, No move to secede….however the Hawaiians have long had a movement and wishes to be recognized similar to an Indian tribe as sovereign
That’s what I always thought…. they’ve got a grievance if the Indian Tribes do….
HI was an illegally aquired for sugar tariffs
Hawaii would last about 2 weeks as an ‘independent nation’.
They are defenseless on their own…and would quickly get taken over by some aggressive country.
Didn’t Japan think that they were entitled to the Hawaiian Islands?
There are a lot of countries that would like to have them.
Can’t we just give Hawaii back? Or….
We can ship the California liberals over there and make it a Liberal Paradise, minus the Federal Gibsme Money?
Just thinking out loud
Yep, I’ll definitely give a nod to suspicious cat. Obama has too many friends there where he can pay them off for their cooperation in judicial rulings. It does seem that there is something funky in the water there. I can’t say this latest development surprises me at all.
“….something funky in the water there ….”
Probably the same thing that’s in Puerto Rico’s water.
Whatever it is, it makes locals hate America – until the locals need financing.
And then, after Americans come through again, they hate America even more.
It is hard for them to respect the useful idiots that keep falling for their con jobs… ie US.
Cut them loose, keep the bases. They’ll turn into another Cuba in a heartbeat.
It is always heart breaking to me when a member of the military is caught in a situation like this….especially when they swore to defend the US against all enemies – foreign and domestic…..conducting unbecoming indeed……
I like how you string together a conspiracy theory Sundance.
Traitors within. God help us.
There are more….. ; (
Sooooo,
Another “lone wolf”
Suuuuuuuuuuure………
“Authorities said they believe Kang was a “lone actor,” and “not associated with others who present a threat to Hawaii.”
Really? Whew, thank goodness. I was gonna worry about that!
So again we are told it was a lone wolf. Suspicious Cat indeed.
Clear as day, folks.
“Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(2)(J), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)”
I’m all for death. Firing squad…hanging…I just don’t care which. No quarter for this oxygen thief.
I spent a decade in Honolulu, believe me, it’s a cesspool full of corruption croneyism & ineptitude!
It seems like all the island nations are, I guess so they can pull one over on the rubes and tourists?
Exactly
How special a Obama brother! This is why Muslims shouldn’t be allowed to serve in our army!
Under Shariah law, a non-Muslim can not serve in the military, or on the police force, in the judicial system as a judge or (under total Shariah), in the government. Why, because a Non-Muslim can not be put in a charge over a Muslims.
1953 we fried a couple for passing secrets to the Muh Russians. They say this guy gave military information to the ISIS.
“On this day in 1953, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were convicted of conspiring to pass U.S. atomic secrets to the Soviets, are executed at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.”
Sincere gratitude to our U. S. Army and FBI for a thorough, secure and precise investigation.
Take him DOWN!
God bless America, land that I ❤️
Didn’t the Obama Administration have a policy where DACA children can enter the military? I don’t know if that is still going on, but I wonder how many have slipped through the cracks and will eventually turn out to be just like this guy?
“Highly decorated.” With any luck he’ll provide lots of insights and information about how a highly decorated active duty military man becomes “radicalized.”
Book ‘Em Danno!
I hope he never sees trees and sunshine again…
And a reason to play this fabulous theme song!
I guess “be all you can be” might get you the firing squad?
Lots of really stupid people in Hawaii. I was not impressed by the blue tents in the parks while I paid $300 bucks a night to wait for my son while we rode the Reagan home. Never goin back. Got better things to do.
“Authorities said they believe Kang was a “lone actor,”
Aren’t they always.
What “motivated” thjs traitor will remain unknown to the New York Times.
Like the Fort Hood mass murders, this will also be just “workplace dissatisfaction”, I reckon.
This same state didn’t receive a single refugee in 2016! This Tulsi Gabbard came off as a level headed Democrat after she returned from Syria and basically blew up Barry’s support for ISIS. However, the powers that be put her ass in place pretty quickly. Now this POS is carrying the impeachment flag for the Democrats. Hopefully the F.B.I has surveillance of her and the moron judge having dinner with Mr. Kang. Gitmo is open for business and these 3 POS have a cell waiting for them!
http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/tulsi-gabbard-trump-impeachment/2017/04/21/id/785736/
From the article linked above:
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says she is exploring the possibility of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
“On issue of impeachment, I am doing my homework,” the Hawaii Democrat told a town hall event in Hilo, CNN Reports.
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/12/06/just-10-states-resettled-more-than-half-of-recent-refugees-to-u-s/
From the article linked above:
At the other end of the spectrum, some states and the District of Columbia took in few or no refugees in fiscal 2016. Arkansas, the District of Columbia and Wyoming resettled fewer than 10 refugees each, while two states – Delaware and Hawaii – took in none.
Hawaii has patriots that will stand with any, anywhere. My father-in-law (RIP) was a purple-heart guy from the legendary 100th battalion, Japanese descendants that loved and fought for this country. I wonder why every Hawaii incident thread degenerates into general statements of dislike for the islands. Blue Hawaii, sure, hardly a Republican in office at any level. But it is a complex tapestry of historical and social threads that are always glossed over in these threads, in a way that other states do not seem subject to. I wonder why? Anyhow, I love this place, and I hope none of you start a movement to fuse us with Puerto Rico!
I apologize for folks like this from the state I live in…
Sovereignty-thinking has permeated this culture, and a lot of anti-Americanism.
Read the book “Hawaiian Apartheid”.
You’ll see real quick.
