Sunday Talks: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin -vs- Fake News Operative Stephanopoulos

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears on This Week with democrat swamp guardian George Stephanopoulos. Once again it takes half the interview to get past the Russia, Russia, Russia narrative to the larger more substantive issues of Trade Policy, Tax Reform, Budgets, Debt and Healthcare.
I still don’t get the point of validating these garbage fake news peddlers with weekly interviews from the admin. I get occasionally going on but every week and this many? Of course the WH had an amazing trip so they’d thought they’d go and talk about that but of course the coordinated leaks purposely ruined that. They can’t cancel now because it would look bad so they just go on knowing it would all be Russia for the millionth time. Grrr. Crazy. I would love the WH to start doing some live streaming events with q’s from the American people and no reporters or some similar ideas.
George really needs to move on, we are all sick of the political leftist bullshit.4
Steffy, is dumber than a rock. Very Fake News! MSM has a lock on providing a circus environment for their clowns! Without taxpayer funding or fees from bundling charges stuck to cable subscribers as well as Soros handouts these nuts will starve to death.
Do not watch any MSM Fake News as well as pulling the plug on these propaganda question readers all which lack mental ability.
Washed up Clinton hack. Won’t watch him.
The interview was actually helpful to the president because Mnuchin was effective at highlighting the G20 accomplishments—in spite of Steph’s insufferable questioning.
Every time Stephanopoulus appears on television a disclaimer should appear than he was in Bill Clinton’s White House. Same principle for Tapper, Todd, etc. I have no problem with opinion journalism, but presenting these people as unbiased truth seekers is just a fraud. We needed Trump to awaken everyone.
I agree fully! When ABC initially hired Stephanopoulus to be an on air host who was historically to be unbiased this was the beginning of the MSN openly disregarding this long held tradition. From there it was all down hill to what we have now, fake news.
Guess the issues don’t mean anything to Stephie – interference in the elections – now, the wall – he has no focus – just talking points that make no sense – go back to school, Stephie – as a reporter, you still have a lot to learn – Secretary Mnuchin gives him the substantiative progress from meetings with world leaders – I get the impression he really does not understand about what Secretary Mnuchin is saying – he does not get direct answers about tax reform (or the answers he wants) – because they are still working on the tax reform plan – next up – healthcare – sounds like he thinks they are getting nowhere – where does he gets his information – from CNN?
I’m sure Steve needed to take a shower after that …..to the get the swampy stench off
Leftist media hacks trying desperately to get some back-door validation of their 2016 election failure lies. Really that’s all this attention on “Russia” is for, at this point.
The law of diminishing returns for MSM.
imo
MSM yammering on bout muh Russia…
Those at the edge of their seats are looking for blood (figuratively)… They (MSM) said there would be blood (figuratively)… but, alas, there isn’t anything new.
They watch again, and again and again ..and yep, nothing new bout muh Russia. Dang!!
The expectation of hearing anything new fades, but they have to watch (I mean, come on…its MSM don’t ya know)
So what they “do” hear (Eventually) (hopefully) that’s new, and piques their interest, rings a bell, hits close to home…(Eventually)… IS
MAGA 🇺🇸
The efforts (and patience) of President Trumps unparalleled administration and staff, against the Pavlovian nitwits, are loss leaders.
Something our Presdent, and others, may be familiar with.
imho.
I believe that if Russia hacked anything regarding the election, it would have been Hillary and her team/cabal computers/cellphones which would further underline why phones were destroyed and a server “bleached” (but no matter bleach or not, it is out there!) so that Hillary, et al were stupid thinking they were the untouchables. Sorry, but the new modern “Ness” is taking you down. By the way, the Ukrainians are super great at computers and hacking. Probably will find those 30K+ missing emails out there in more than one place. Being a narcissist like Obama, Hillary thought she would win and was ignorant and careless and as the DNC itself was hacked, I think that Hillary electronics were also hacked.
