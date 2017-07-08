President Trump Arrives Home – Helps Marine With Hat During Windy Reception…

Posted on July 8, 2017 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive home to a windy Joint Base Andrews.   One of the Marine-One guard’s covers blows off and POTUS Trump assists. Modern Day Presidential.

202 Responses to President Trump Arrives Home – Helps Marine With Hat During Windy Reception…

  1. sundance says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:13 pm

  2. Pam says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:16 pm

  3. Lion2017 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Our lion is home. A special man indeed!!

  4. JoD says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

  5. CharterOakie says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Great scene. And that Marine didn’t flinch. OORAH.

  6. MaryfromMarin says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Just watching him walk, I think–“that’s presidential”.

    I got so tired of the saunter.

  7. SR says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    I do not know how long we need to wait Hillary, podesta, Rice, Lynch, previous holdovers, deep state or anyone see the court.

  8. ginaswo says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    I love our POTUS so
    blub blub

  9. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Yet, all the FOX host can talk about is Russia, collusion, and the Trump campaign. Good grief.

  10. justgoodcovfefe says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Thats My President!

  11. Katie says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Far be it from me to correct Sundance, but my retired Marine husband says that anyone can wear a hat. Marines however wear ‘covers’.

    Semper fi!

  12. jeans2nd says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    New USMC Uniform reg – “Staple/superglue covers to head of Marine One guards.”
    Cover = “cap” in civilian.

  13. daystarminsite says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Now that is a “Blue Collar” President. That is what I love about him. What other President would stoop down and retrieve somebody’s hat?

  14. Deploraboss says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    I can envision a meme of PTrump putting a MAGA hat back on the Marine…

  15. Pam says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    What a special moment for the marine who lost his hat and lost it again after POTUS picked it up. haha. Glad to see POTUS and FLOTUS back safely on American soil.

  16. SNAKESRULE says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    A very disciplined LCpl. A very presidential President. CiC.

  17. mikebrezzze says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Trump is an anomaly for sure, he has a bankroll the size of a small country but he has a servant’s heart, pure gold!

  18. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Love Melania’s black and white outfit, too. She looks fab as always.

  19. NoeliCannoli says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    I have rageful memories of Obama half-saluting a Marine with a paper coffee cup in his hand. What a difference!!! President Trump is not just a great leader, but a truly decent man. We are blessed.

    • NoeliCannoli says:
      July 8, 2017 at 9:39 pm

      THIS:

    • Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
      July 8, 2017 at 9:40 pm

      Right!?! Like what we all saw when President Trump stopped and stood next to Dr. Ben Carson at the debate backstage. We knew what was going on. You know what I’m talking about. Who else would have done that?

    • Looking Up! says:
      July 8, 2017 at 9:43 pm

      Amen! As I watched the video my first thought was how good it is to have a president who respects what our military does and treats them that way. Does not act like he is far above them. I am happy about that.

    • CiscoKid says:
      July 8, 2017 at 10:11 pm

      For me, that incident and when Barry had a Marine hold a umbrella over him so his candyass wouldn’t get wet.

      • Maquis says:
        July 8, 2017 at 11:55 pm

        Putin recently stood umbrella-less in a bit of a tempest recently at a wreath laying at their unknown soldier monument. Didn’t even blink, stood at attention for his allotted reverence and respects, soaked and wind-whipped, nodded a curt and sharp bow before doing a right-face and marching off. Very impressive.

        Obama would have demanded a cabana to shield his scrawny Gohlem @$$. He is his own Precious.

        I know our Man is just as cool, collected, calm, and reverently respectful as Putin was there; immune to base impulses for self-comfort when facing adversity or discomfort. President Trump is the first President since Reagan to truly Sacrifice for his Country. That doesn’t get through the heads of MSM types, but President Trump is the hardest working President I’ve ever known, a true Man on a Mission from God. He in no way strives to increase his stature or fortune as he performs true public service, and has successfully called men of great intellect and courage to follow him in true Service to their Nation.

        Trump is a truly Great Man. I believe he will forge alliances and progress unimaginable to the Party of Decline. Including with Russia, which should have taken place long ago. His warm sincere enthusiasm meeting Putin was as if he was greeting kin long lost. It reminds me of Reagan, bounding out into the frigid Winter in his tuxedo to greet Gorbachev as he arrived, full of grace and charm and a sincere enthusiastic expectation of accomplishing great things together. A great moment in Time; as is our Now, watching and supporting the salvation of this Nation from deliberate endless decline and certain dissolution and destruction, by a Man and his Team prepared by Providence for their Task.

        What a thing to behold. Pray for him, this World depends on his success. Let Righteousness Reign!

        Maquis

    • Pam says:
      July 8, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      Amen to that! What a refreshing change.

  20. Constance Morrow says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    What a guy, what a President! He is brilliant and he has a huge heart! I am so proud of him and Melania! USA USA!

  21. SR says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    There is article on circa about a meeting and it seems Fusion GPS already spilled the beans. PTrump knows all about dirty dossier and actors behind that plan. MOAB is coming soon on many people but Mueller is making me sick and he is still hiring lot of bad peoples.

  22. codasouthtexas says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Welcome back Sir!!

  23. Scotty19541 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    I can’t help but think maybe something is up? Why did Melania get in the SUV but PDJT went to Marine 1? All I can think is something is going on that demands President Trump’s immediate attention! Scanning the net ………………….

  24. akearn says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    LOVED THIS!!!! What a sweetheart!!! Can you imagine O doing that?? This will go down as one of PDJT’s most endearing — and MAGA — moments.

  25. Joe Collins says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    I’m so proud of our President!

    • Scotty19541 says:
      July 8, 2017 at 9:46 pm

      Total nothing story. Donald Trump Jr. met with a russian lawyer before the election (I believe) to discuss a law that is the reason russia will not allow Americans to adopt russian children. I imagine it would be in connection to Donald Jr.s very close ties to St. Judes. Of course, since they have nothing else, the MSM will blow this all out of proportion.

    • MaineCoon says:
      July 8, 2017 at 10:17 pm

      Good gosh. Round 10 of Russia crap. What fools. You just can’t make this crap up …unless you work for NYT, WaPo, CNN…..

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      July 8, 2017 at 10:32 pm

      Thinly sourced. No worries. I read somewhere it was about trying to convince the Russians to allow us to adopt Russian kids again.

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      July 8, 2017 at 10:39 pm

      Nothing.

      For starters this was a move by opposition to smear Trump.

      Two this was a 20 minute meeting with no follow up over adoption.

      Trump was not in attendance.

      Nothing.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      July 8, 2017 at 10:54 pm

      It’s Plan H- Since Plan G (G-20) failed. The losers just won’t give it up.
      Remember one of Sundance’s mottos: “Trillions are at stake”.

      I don’t trust anything NYT say. They are good in omitting at least one critical word or rearranging sentences. Most likely fake news.

    • starshollow88 says:
      July 8, 2017 at 11:19 pm

      I mentioned this a few weeks ago when for the 100th time many on our side said the fake Russia narrative was finally over (of course for sane, normal people it never begun and we know it’s all disgusting smear politics). I said the dems and MSM will never stop with the Russia crap no matter what no matter how crazy they look. The extreme part of dem base lives for it and MSM has already discredited themselves so they have nothing to lose.

      This is a “nothingburger” and actually bad for dems, check out the Circa article on it. It looks like the WH is aware that the dems were trying to set this up playing dirty politics during the campaign. The debunked dirty dossier people, dems, rinos (*cough* McCain) looks like are involved and slowly the onion is being peeled on this. They’re as always spinning and leaving out info to make it looks awful for POTUS.

      It’s really tiring though. I sincerely worry for the mental state of the people that believe all Russia Trump this stuff, I worry about their children or anyone they have under their care.

      • Laura Snuggs Golasz says:
        July 8, 2017 at 11:47 pm

        if you read the responses to any of our favorite people tweeting, it’s clear that liberals have totally bought into muh russia….and many of the fake news pushed by the msm. so much nasty; it’s exhausting to think that people live in this reality. it must be exhausting to be them….no wonder they drink so much red bull and starbucks.

    • coveyouthband says:
      July 9, 2017 at 12:11 am

      Thanks for the nyt logo, helps me to skip over your post even faster……

  27. nickr says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    And it was a “White Hat”!

  28. akearn says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Gals, how about yet another superb Melania ensemble … looked like a lace overlay skirt hitting yet again at the perfect length, the one most flattering to any woman. She does not make a false move. I’m trying to channel her walk. 🙂

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      July 8, 2017 at 10:33 pm

      As soon as I finish here I’m going to try to track down some closer pics of her outfit. I thought the skirt looked lacy, too, and I am dying to see it. And what shoes she was wearing. You are right about the skirt length. Perfect. Super flattering.

      • JoD says:
        July 8, 2017 at 10:56 pm

        FINALLY…an outfit I can duplicate that is economically feasible!
        A white Lacey skirt….Got It!
        A black, crew neck, elbow sleeve T….Got it!
        I will sincerely be flattering her with my imitation, tomorrow.

  29. 6.5 Creedmore says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Sundance, with the utmost respect towards you sir . We Marines don’t call them “Caps or hats ” . We call them “Covers” sir .

    That Marine showed perfect military bearing .

    Semper Fi.
    Cpl USMC 90-94
    2nd Tracks 2nd MARDIV
    90-94.

  30. JoD says:
    July 8, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are HOME, safe and sound after another highly successful overseas trip.
    THIS CALLS FOR A CELEBRATION!!
    Might I suggest the YouTube CNN Election Night coverage, vintage 2016?
    It’s crisp, sweet, full bodied and has a fantastic finish!

  31. Michaele Clarke says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    comments off the you-tube channel I watched.
    CNN Headline: Trump assaults black Marine.﻿
    CNN: Trump forcefully puts hat on black marine, showing white supremacy is still around.﻿
    CNN – Trump panders to black man, implies through his racist actions that the black man is incapable of picking his hat up himself﻿
    CNN: Trump forcefully assaults black man into wearing white hat.﻿

  32. drillerelite says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    My home and I just love him, this is another example why. It’s great watching these lil moments Sundance, thanks for this 😃

  33. Dani TX says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Where’s the Frist Lady getting on the helicopter? Did I miss something?

  34. Mike says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    I watched the vid. Good Grief, the female journalist went on and on about Russia Russia Russia.Russia. How long are these loons going to keep beating this dead horse?

    The Hat thing was cool, though.

  35. Jimmy Jack says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    As if I didn’t already love Trump to death. I’m from a Marine family and this brought tears to my eyes. #SemperFi

  36. aprilyn43 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    President Trump loves & respects the military – America finally has an American President.

  37. TONYA PARNELL says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    TRUMP 2020

  38. Duhders says:
    July 8, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Thank you President Trump, you make us proud by your actions. To semi-plagiarize “The Dark Knight Rises”:

    President Trump tweets because we need the Deep State to chase him. Because he’s the hero the USA deserves, but not the one the MSM approves, so they’ll hunt him. President Trump can take it, because he’s not a hero. He’s a vigilant guardian, a watchful protector, our Dark Knight.

    #MAGA

  39. crossthread42 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    My President,, I’d take a bullet for Him.. AMEN

  40. Question Everything says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    President Trump is a leader who values our service members and their service.
    The Clintons used Whitehouse Marines as wait staff during parties and to be honest that still pisses me off.

  41. Maquis says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    “SOME are calling a successful trip…”? WT#?
    Excuse me? This was a Par -50 Home Run Total Blowout of a trip!

    The G20 “…BROUGHT a lot of protesters…”? WT@?
    How so? The Commies and Anarchists and Anti-Social Counter-Culture Goon Squad brought their own Worthless Parasitic Wisdom-Deficient Violence-Crazed selves to the G20. They were NOT invited.

    Wow. Good thing I don’t watch cable news. FOX has tanked, jumped the shark, its just another MSM lie machine now. Grrr!

    Sorry, I couldn’t believe the weak lazy vague almost contemptuous tone and verbiage of that chick. I am so proud of my President, I won’t ever hold that back or hide it, nor speak with contempt for the benefit of avoiding offense to senseless listeners.

    Rant Out.

  42. Matt says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    And may God continue to bless our Nation and President Trump. Somehow I don’t believe he would allow a Marine in dress uniform to hold an umbrella over his head, like a previous President, who dishonored the office and the nation in so many additional ways.

  43. American Me says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    “Having a little fun with one of the officers there”…no, President Trump showed his compassion and respect. He didn’t have to reach down for that marines cover, he chose to. As he placed the cover on the marine, he gave him a couple pats on the shoulder to reassure him. It was like saying ” All is good, I have your back.” Then the cover flew off again. Did President Trump ignore it? Nope. He chased after it a second time. Of all the reasons I voted for President Trump, this clip is the main reason why. He cares. He actually and truly gives a damn. The definition of integrity is doing the right thing when no one is looking. I know in my “heart of hearts” that if cameras were not present at all, President Trump would still chase that cover down. He chose compassion. He chose respect. And because of that I chose him. MAGA!

  44. motownpatriot says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    I am seeing something a little different. It didn’t matter he was a Marine. I believe our President would help a homeless man on the street. His innate selfless giving, his belief that he is no better than anyone else is so wonderful and rare. That he sees himself being able to help another human being out of a jam, no hesitation, is a wonder to behold. It’s something so few have, let alone Billionaire Presidents. He is the leader of the free world, but just sees himself as a Deplorable, no better, no more deserving of praise. The MSM and the elites of Washington will never grasp his decency and goodness. I just became ever prouder of my President. MAGA

  45. akearn says:
    July 8, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    SD, thank you SO much for posting this vid … I saw it live and was speechlessly delighted, so happy you featured it as yet another testimony to the humble greatness of our PDJT, as of course you would. Bless you.

  46. NC PATRIOT says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:16 am

    The sheer humanity of this man is so evident—which is why it breaks my heart when people call him crude and brash and call him all kinds pf names.

  47. madelinesminion says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Our President as kind as he is was making a point about a process failing. The point here was made why was this Marine not able to keep his cover on when clearly the Marine next to him had no problem.

  48. SPOOKY says:
    July 9, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Sure made that Air Force Colonel look lazy for not being the one to retrieve that Marines cover. I’m retired AF 21yrs. PS that’s one hell of aCommander In Chief

