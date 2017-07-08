President Trump Arrives Home – Helps Marine With Hat During Windy Reception…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive home to a windy Joint Base Andrews. One of the Marine-One guard’s covers blows off and POTUS Trump assists. Modern Day Presidential.
Advertisements
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive home to a windy Joint Base Andrews. One of the Marine-One guard’s covers blows off and POTUS Trump assists. Modern Day Presidential.
LikeLiked by 37 people
That is reason we average American loves PTrump and fake msm, globalist can not understand.
LikeLiked by 40 people
SR, yes he responds like a normal caring person. We have certainly had enough of the say one thing do another phonies. That’s why we deplorables love him.
LikeLiked by 28 people
That’s because he is a normal caring person. Trump is the real deal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The President did not reach up to smooth his own hair against the wind, but instead ran to get the Marine’s cover and tried to secure it on his head. Remarkable.
LikeLiked by 4 people
AMEN
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes we DO love our President for the great things he is doing . . .
and the little things like this.
M A G A
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thank you for posting and reminding us, Vespucci!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awww. :,) This is the sum of the man, right here.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember that. It was, indeed, very telling.
LikeLike
This is a great reminder from the campaign. Trump is a good man with the courage, character to always do what he knows is right. He has a huge heart and he has proven himself time after time.
LikeLike
Will Maxine Waters call for Trumps impeachment for interfering with a Marine?
Will CNN dox that Marine?
Great questions of our time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Does anyone have any idea why I can see every other blogger’s response except Sundance? I am using Google Chrome. Please help!
LikeLike
I’m using Chrome, and I can see it. Not sure why you can’t…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks. I am completely stumped!
LikeLike
See if downloading the current version of Adobe Flash helps. On my PC I’ve been getting incompatibility message although I was still able to view SDs post I couldn’t always view videos.
LikeLike
It’s probably the content of the entry, not the author. Adblock+ can be a bit too aggressive at times. If you’re using it, try allowing ads on this site only. That brought some additional content into view for me (months ago), plus it’s a good thing to support valuable sites that you like.
LikeLike
Refresh the screen. It happens to me, too, from time to time. 🙂
LikeLike
Hi jenny—–I used to run an ad blocker “Adblock” and was having same problem. Someone suggested using “uBlock” instead and it has been smooth sailing ever since. Just a thought 😉
Hope it helps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here, nwtex. And I’ve found that uBlock doesn’t use anywhere near as many resources as Adblock Plus does.
LikeLike
I love my President 🇺🇸 Amazing. I cannot be more proud of being a US citizen every single day because we have President Trump
LikeLiked by 13 people
Why was he not saluting? He did not salute the President.!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Prolly frozen in amazement.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because the rule is that a Marine does not salute without a cover (hat) on head.
LikeLiked by 16 people
I can only imagine the thoughts going through that Marine’s head. 😀
LikeLike
I was informed that a Marine is not to salute if he does not have his cover (hat). So that Marine was following the rules very closely.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Indoors salutes when reporting to a superior officer. No cover because indoors. Why was the detail not instructed to wear their chin straps if it was that windy ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If his cover is off outdoors he is technically out of uniform. PS the cover/hat rules discussed here apply to all branches of the military.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Marine does not salute uncovered.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Marines do not salute uncovered (no hat).
LikeLiked by 5 people
And he retrieved it, again.
Sorry, not nit picking SD in anyway.
More so the reporter, Knoller, for not being accurate, but he’s waaaay better describing the situation than the ‘journalist’ describing what was happening before her own dang eyes. Unfreakin real.
One other thing, after reading through the thread, I saw many that have either served or has family that has served in the Marine Corp, thank you and thank you to your loved ones, deeply—but it was mentioned that Marines can’t salute without their cover. Remembered hearing that long ago and had forgotten till tonight.
Went back and re-watched the interaction …now very telling…the President wanted to salute the Marine, but didn’t because there was something amiss, looked for his cover and retrieved it, blew off, retrieved again and never made a move to salute him because the cover was not placed back on in his presence.
He promptly went to the other Marine and saluted.
Piont is, the President knows protocol for the different branches of our Military. Yes, I understand he attended militay school…how many moons ago??…
This man was God sent at this time for our Nation. I hope this last gasp for a sovereign and free nation is not squandered nor squashed by the ignorance of the far left and right.
Personal note: I want to thank everyone here whom has served or has/have family served in any branch of our Military. Each, with their own specialize.
Thank you for the courage of sacrifice. Cannot be understated.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 17 people
I didn’t see Melania…was she with him?
I noticed that she got into the Beast at the airport, instead of boarding Marine One with the President.
Perhaps she drove to the WH instead…although I can’t imagine why.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m thinking that Melania was driven to another helicopter to take here to Trump Tower.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But she and Barron live in the White House now.
Can’t imagine why she would need to go back to Trump Tower.
LikeLike
When he boarded Marine 1 I noticed a number of members of his team also boarded—perhaps a brief summary meeting? So she went home in the beast ? Just speculating—
LikeLiked by 3 people
That sounds about right.
LikeLike
Military debriefing and then some more debriefing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wanted to add that Melania is most likely being debriefed too, and the reason why they were quickly separated. It’s complicated as PTrump would say.
LikeLike
I saw that Melania got into the Suburban and the President walked to Marine . Perhaps her parents are back at TT and have Barron with them so she is going there??
LikeLike
…oy vey! hahaha not driving to TT in the Suburban…but driving to another transport a la helicopter.
LikeLike
That would be a really long chopper ride, from DC to NYC.
Isn’t it a couple hundred miles?
LikeLike
I thought her parents moved to DC…they’ve been with them when leaving for weekend trips with Barron, since Melania & Barron moved to DC.
It’s no big deal, really.
I am just glad I’m not the only one who noticed that Melania apparently split off from PDJT at the airport.
There is no doubt, a good reason for it…probably something to do with picking up Barron.
LikeLike
❤️❤️❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our lion is home. A special man indeed!!
LikeLiked by 17 people
How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Great scene. And that Marine didn’t flinch. OORAH.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Yes, I was thinking the same thing. The Marine did not move a muscle!
LikeLiked by 16 people
I fear he will catch it from his senior NCO though. Maybe not.
LikeLiked by 4 people
At attention!!! Unless otherwise ordered… AT ATTENTION!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
No he is at attention and will not budge until the appropriate moment, hat or no hat.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Correct, crazypeoplemusic..
United States Marines DO NOT SALUTE, “uncovered”
LikeLiked by 10 people
Indoors they do if they are reporting to a superior officer.
LikeLike
In the Marine Corps, the “hat” is called a “cover.” 🙂
LikeLike
Same for all services
LikeLike
Is it just me or is the shape of the covers different than I remember back a couple or three, or four decades ago?
LikeLike
Oh yeah I know. I’m talking about the cover not secured to begin with. The Gunny would tell us stories about that kind of stuff, he really disliked wearing his dress uniform which is why I know he appreciated me thanking the detail that attended his funeral services.
LikeLike
Just watching him walk, I think–“that’s presidential”.
I got so tired of the saunter.
LikeLiked by 17 people
You mean the fake playa plod?
Me too, on Day 1.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Shower Shoe Shuffle
LikeLiked by 13 people
And the bunny hop down the stairs of the plane.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Not to mention the weak wrists and hands. UGH. Shall we go on?! 🙂
LikeLiked by 9 people
With his hands like little chipmunk fists?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I always called it riding his widdle pony. Chubby Checker had a dance song back in the 60’s called The Pony and it was similar to Obama’s hand gestures while prancing down the plane’s steps.. So happy I don’t have to look at him anymore.(-:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Chubby Checker is still performing. What is also nice is he’s been married to the same woman since 1964.
LikeLike
That’s why we called him “Skippy” 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
*snort*
LikeLike
He looked like he was riding a Hobby Horse.
LikeLike
He looked like he was riding a Hobby Horse.
LikeLike
That disgusting “I’m just so much more cool than you” saunter … repulsive.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“I’m just phoning this in.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
if-if-if-if-if-if-okie doke.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nah!!! we can that bopping down the steps….Squirrel Paws!!!!!! visualize it!!!!!
LikeLike
err!! that would be call not can
LikeLike
Yikes! That bloody saunter! Straight out of the hood!!@!@!!!!!!
LikeLike
I do not know how long we need to wait Hillary, podesta, Rice, Lynch, previous holdovers, deep state or anyone see the court.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Luke 18, 1-8
LikeLiked by 6 people
I love our POTUS so
blub blub
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yet, all the FOX host can talk about is Russia, collusion, and the Trump campaign. Good grief.
LikeLiked by 15 people
FOX is horrible on the weekends as far as news coverage. Very disappointing. But I knew I could come here and get the video.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agree! I think Julie Banderas is a Shep-wannabe. She’s pretty awful and often unprofessional, even hysterical at times. She always makes some dig whenever she can or brings up the biggest fake news of the day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watters world is usually exceptionally good. PDJT really likes Watters.
It certainly was tonight.
You are right though..they egos of the vast majority of the MSM has been shattered.
Nice an ego is broken..it’s kinda like Humpty Dumpty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Should have been once..sorry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least it’s not Lockup.
LikeLike
Thats My President!
LikeLiked by 20 people
Far be it from me to correct Sundance, but my retired Marine husband says that anyone can wear a hat. Marines however wear ‘covers’.
Semper fi!
LikeLiked by 21 people
Hubby’s right! 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed!
LikeLiked by 7 people
patrickhenrycensored says:
July 8, 2017 at 9:16 pm
No worries,
Trump’s got you ‘covered.’
LikeLiked by 13 people
I mentioned that above, Katie. Tell your hubby, “Semper Fi” for me. 2/70-12/72, H&S Bn. 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
New USMC Uniform reg – “Staple/superglue covers to head of Marine One guards.”
Cover = “cap” in civilian.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Glad I read ahead, I was thinking the same thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now that is a “Blue Collar” President. That is what I love about him. What other President would stoop down and retrieve somebody’s hat?
LikeLiked by 22 people
None!! Only a President Trump.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Twice.
I can’t speak for soldiers but that shows respect in my eyes.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Indeed.
LikeLike
Grrrrrr not ha but cover.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If any other president did something like that, it would be ONLY for PR purposes. Trump, on the other hand, would do it even if no cameras or reporters were around. He’s just that kind of person.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can envision a meme of PTrump putting a MAGA hat back on the Marine…
LikeLiked by 4 people
What a special moment for the marine who lost his hat and lost it again after POTUS picked it up. haha. Glad to see POTUS and FLOTUS back safely on American soil.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Why would FLOTUS get in the SUV instead of Marine 1 with POTUS?
LikeLike
Maybe Lady Melania is going to pick up Barron. I would imagine he was staying with family while they were away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’ll have a story to tell his kids and grandkids!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Heck! He’s got a video of it. 😉
LikeLike
Amen! Even tho President Trump accomplished a lot I’d have to say Good riddance to Hamburg—and Praise to the nation of Poland.
Now we Treepers can get a good night sleep tonight!
And line up a new set of prayers for next week to MAGA.
We’re still smiling of our president picking up the Marine’s cover twice.
LikeLiked by 7 people
A very disciplined LCpl. A very presidential President. CiC.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Trump is an anomaly for sure, he has a bankroll the size of a small country but he has a servant’s heart, pure gold!
LikeLiked by 34 people
^^This ^^
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes he does
LikeLiked by 3 people
In New York the cabbies and hard hats working on the streets knew that about him years ago—hence “blue collar billionaire”. All across the country they came out in droves to elect him, too. (and brought their wives, parents and grown kids.) You know—we peasants.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love this President. I truly love him.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agree, Sylvia … I fell in love with him all over again today … for the umpteenth time. Can I take 7.5 more years of this?? YES!!!!! Can’t wait!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m truly afraid of the scene I’d make if I ever got the chance to meet him and I’m a fifty-four year old grandmother!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really he is just a real person and will never be a politician even if it his job.
That’s what we voted for and hasn’t disappointed me but only made me more resolved in my vote.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful comment, Mikebrezzze.
Our hearts are blessed.
May it continues for the next 8 years and beyond.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
That’s Solid. Well said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love Melania’s black and white outfit, too. She looks fab as always.
LikeLiked by 13 people
She got in car not on Marine One, right? I didn’t see her get on unless she got on in back out of camera range.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just said the same thing to my husband. Maybe she needed to run to Target like Moochie Mooch…..LOL.
LikeLiked by 3 people
..or pick up dinner on the way in??
LikeLike
I’m thinking she’s headed to wherever Barron is, or to pick him up.
LikeLiked by 6 people
janc1955, I bet you are right!
LikeLike
I had the same question and just posted it upthread as I didn’t see yours. I saw her get in the SUV. Watched vid 2x. Weird.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Now I have to go hunt down some pics so I can get a closer look at that skirt and hopefully the shoes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful scallop-hem skirt….
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s a knockout in another knockout outfit. Stunning in a simple way. Pleasing to everyone’s eyes. No clown outfits. Whew!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I meant : No More Clown outfits from previous FLOTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have rageful memories of Obama half-saluting a Marine with a paper coffee cup in his hand. What a difference!!! President Trump is not just a great leader, but a truly decent man. We are blessed.
LikeLiked by 18 people
THIS:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right!?! Like what we all saw when President Trump stopped and stood next to Dr. Ben Carson at the debate backstage. We knew what was going on. You know what I’m talking about. Who else would have done that?
LikeLiked by 15 people
Eeep – “Candidate” Trump at that time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our candidate Trump
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep, the one and only.
LikeLike
Amen! As I watched the video my first thought was how good it is to have a president who respects what our military does and treats them that way. Does not act like he is far above them. I am happy about that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
For me, that incident and when Barry had a Marine hold a umbrella over him so his candyass wouldn’t get wet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Putin recently stood umbrella-less in a bit of a tempest recently at a wreath laying at their unknown soldier monument. Didn’t even blink, stood at attention for his allotted reverence and respects, soaked and wind-whipped, nodded a curt and sharp bow before doing a right-face and marching off. Very impressive.
Obama would have demanded a cabana to shield his scrawny Gohlem @$$. He is his own Precious.
I know our Man is just as cool, collected, calm, and reverently respectful as Putin was there; immune to base impulses for self-comfort when facing adversity or discomfort. President Trump is the first President since Reagan to truly Sacrifice for his Country. That doesn’t get through the heads of MSM types, but President Trump is the hardest working President I’ve ever known, a true Man on a Mission from God. He in no way strives to increase his stature or fortune as he performs true public service, and has successfully called men of great intellect and courage to follow him in true Service to their Nation.
Trump is a truly Great Man. I believe he will forge alliances and progress unimaginable to the Party of Decline. Including with Russia, which should have taken place long ago. His warm sincere enthusiasm meeting Putin was as if he was greeting kin long lost. It reminds me of Reagan, bounding out into the frigid Winter in his tuxedo to greet Gorbachev as he arrived, full of grace and charm and a sincere enthusiastic expectation of accomplishing great things together. A great moment in Time; as is our Now, watching and supporting the salvation of this Nation from deliberate endless decline and certain dissolution and destruction, by a Man and his Team prepared by Providence for their Task.
What a thing to behold. Pray for him, this World depends on his success. Let Righteousness Reign!
Maquis
LikeLike
Amen to that! What a refreshing change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a guy, what a President! He is brilliant and he has a huge heart! I am so proud of him and Melania! USA USA!
LikeLiked by 13 people
There is article on circa about a meeting and it seems Fusion GPS already spilled the beans. PTrump knows all about dirty dossier and actors behind that plan. MOAB is coming soon on many people but Mueller is making me sick and he is still hiring lot of bad peoples.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Welcome back Sir!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t help but think maybe something is up? Why did Melania get in the SUV but PDJT went to Marine 1? All I can think is something is going on that demands President Trump’s immediate attention! Scanning the net ………………….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scotty, I noticed that also. Hope it isn’t anything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I imagine she is picking up Barron.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hope it is something simple like that:) I am sure our Lion is tired and needs a wee break!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Scotty, look on the first page – Sundance posted a new thread 👍
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦁
LikeLike
LOVED THIS!!!! What a sweetheart!!! Can you imagine O doing that?? This will go down as one of PDJT’s most endearing — and MAGA — moments.
LikeLiked by 5 people
obozo would have stepped on the hat. He epitomized the meaning of lowlife!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’ll take Booger Eating Morons for 100, Alex.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m so proud of our President!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh crap, now what?
https://www.circa.com/story/2017/07/08/donald-trump-jr-met-with-russian-lawyer-during-election-but-didnt-follow-up
LikeLiked by 1 person
Total nothing story. Donald Trump Jr. met with a russian lawyer before the election (I believe) to discuss a law that is the reason russia will not allow Americans to adopt russian children. I imagine it would be in connection to Donald Jr.s very close ties to St. Judes. Of course, since they have nothing else, the MSM will blow this all out of proportion.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Only a Soros employee gives a dump!
LikeLike
Good gosh. Round 10 of Russia crap. What fools. You just can’t make this crap up …unless you work for NYT, WaPo, CNN…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thinly sourced. No worries. I read somewhere it was about trying to convince the Russians to allow us to adopt Russian kids again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nothing.
For starters this was a move by opposition to smear Trump.
Two this was a 20 minute meeting with no follow up over adoption.
Trump was not in attendance.
Nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s Plan H- Since Plan G (G-20) failed. The losers just won’t give it up.
Remember one of Sundance’s mottos: “Trillions are at stake”.
I don’t trust anything NYT say. They are good in omitting at least one critical word or rearranging sentences. Most likely fake news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I mentioned this a few weeks ago when for the 100th time many on our side said the fake Russia narrative was finally over (of course for sane, normal people it never begun and we know it’s all disgusting smear politics). I said the dems and MSM will never stop with the Russia crap no matter what no matter how crazy they look. The extreme part of dem base lives for it and MSM has already discredited themselves so they have nothing to lose.
This is a “nothingburger” and actually bad for dems, check out the Circa article on it. It looks like the WH is aware that the dems were trying to set this up playing dirty politics during the campaign. The debunked dirty dossier people, dems, rinos (*cough* McCain) looks like are involved and slowly the onion is being peeled on this. They’re as always spinning and leaving out info to make it looks awful for POTUS.
It’s really tiring though. I sincerely worry for the mental state of the people that believe all Russia Trump this stuff, I worry about their children or anyone they have under their care.
LikeLiked by 3 people
if you read the responses to any of our favorite people tweeting, it’s clear that liberals have totally bought into muh russia….and many of the fake news pushed by the msm. so much nasty; it’s exhausting to think that people live in this reality. it must be exhausting to be them….no wonder they drink so much red bull and starbucks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the nyt logo, helps me to skip over your post even faster……
LikeLiked by 1 person
And it was a “White Hat”!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gals, how about yet another superb Melania ensemble … looked like a lace overlay skirt hitting yet again at the perfect length, the one most flattering to any woman. She does not make a false move. I’m trying to channel her walk. 🙂
LikeLiked by 10 people
As soon as I finish here I’m going to try to track down some closer pics of her outfit. I thought the skirt looked lacy, too, and I am dying to see it. And what shoes she was wearing. You are right about the skirt length. Perfect. Super flattering.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FINALLY…an outfit I can duplicate that is economically feasible!
A white Lacey skirt….Got It!
A black, crew neck, elbow sleeve T….Got it!
I will sincerely be flattering her with my imitation, tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL, so much fun talking about Melania fashion with y’all!! Also LOVED the gray/white print dress with the red belt and coat … sigh.
LikeLike
Sundance, with the utmost respect towards you sir . We Marines don’t call them “Caps or hats ” . We call them “Covers” sir .
That Marine showed perfect military bearing .
Semper Fi.
Cpl USMC 90-94
2nd Tracks 2nd MARDIV
90-94.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yes, impeccable bearing. I feel bad for the guy. You don’t get to that level unless you’re hard on yourself.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for your service, sir!
LikeLiked by 6 people
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are HOME, safe and sound after another highly successful overseas trip.
THIS CALLS FOR A CELEBRATION!!
Might I suggest the YouTube CNN Election Night coverage, vintage 2016?
It’s crisp, sweet, full bodied and has a fantastic finish!
LikeLiked by 9 people
comments off the you-tube channel I watched.
CNN Headline: Trump assaults black Marine.
CNN: Trump forcefully puts hat on black marine, showing white supremacy is still around.
CNN – Trump panders to black man, implies through his racist actions that the black man is incapable of picking his hat up himself
CNN: Trump forcefully assaults black man into wearing white hat.
LikeLiked by 7 people
😀
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
My home and I just love him, this is another example why. It’s great watching these lil moments Sundance, thanks for this 😃
LikeLiked by 4 people
Where’s the Frist Lady getting on the helicopter? Did I miss something?
LikeLiked by 3 people
She probably went to pick up Barron who is staying with relatives.
LikeLike
I watched the vid. Good Grief, the female journalist went on and on about Russia Russia Russia.Russia. How long are these loons going to keep beating this dead horse?
The Hat thing was cool, though.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As if I didn’t already love Trump to death. I’m from a Marine family and this brought tears to my eyes. #SemperFi
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is never the “big things” but the “little things” which stirs the emotions of the heart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍
Humility
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes!
LikeLike
Me too! That would have made the Gunny (my dad) smile a bit too I imagine. I know he would LOVE our President Trump, I know he HATED Barry Soetoro.
LikeLike
President Trump loves & respects the military – America finally has an American President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
TRUMP 2020
LikeLike
Thank you President Trump, you make us proud by your actions. To semi-plagiarize “The Dark Knight Rises”:
President Trump tweets because we need the Deep State to chase him. Because he’s the hero the USA deserves, but not the one the MSM approves, so they’ll hunt him. President Trump can take it, because he’s not a hero. He’s a vigilant guardian, a watchful protector, our Dark Knight.
#MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
My President,, I’d take a bullet for Him.. AMEN
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLike
I dare say, 63,000,000 other people would too. That is just those that voted…
LikeLike
President Trump is a leader who values our service members and their service.
The Clintons used Whitehouse Marines as wait staff during parties and to be honest that still pisses me off.
LikeLike
“SOME are calling a successful trip…”? WT#?
Excuse me? This was a Par -50 Home Run Total Blowout of a trip!
The G20 “…BROUGHT a lot of protesters…”? WT@?
How so? The Commies and Anarchists and Anti-Social Counter-Culture Goon Squad brought their own Worthless Parasitic Wisdom-Deficient Violence-Crazed selves to the G20. They were NOT invited.
Wow. Good thing I don’t watch cable news. FOX has tanked, jumped the shark, its just another MSM lie machine now. Grrr!
Sorry, I couldn’t believe the weak lazy vague almost contemptuous tone and verbiage of that chick. I am so proud of my President, I won’t ever hold that back or hide it, nor speak with contempt for the benefit of avoiding offense to senseless listeners.
Rant Out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And may God continue to bless our Nation and President Trump. Somehow I don’t believe he would allow a Marine in dress uniform to hold an umbrella over his head, like a previous President, who dishonored the office and the nation in so many additional ways.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Having a little fun with one of the officers there”…no, President Trump showed his compassion and respect. He didn’t have to reach down for that marines cover, he chose to. As he placed the cover on the marine, he gave him a couple pats on the shoulder to reassure him. It was like saying ” All is good, I have your back.” Then the cover flew off again. Did President Trump ignore it? Nope. He chased after it a second time. Of all the reasons I voted for President Trump, this clip is the main reason why. He cares. He actually and truly gives a damn. The definition of integrity is doing the right thing when no one is looking. I know in my “heart of hearts” that if cameras were not present at all, President Trump would still chase that cover down. He chose compassion. He chose respect. And because of that I chose him. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
❤️❤️❤️
LikeLike
I am seeing something a little different. It didn’t matter he was a Marine. I believe our President would help a homeless man on the street. His innate selfless giving, his belief that he is no better than anyone else is so wonderful and rare. That he sees himself being able to help another human being out of a jam, no hesitation, is a wonder to behold. It’s something so few have, let alone Billionaire Presidents. He is the leader of the free world, but just sees himself as a Deplorable, no better, no more deserving of praise. The MSM and the elites of Washington will never grasp his decency and goodness. I just became ever prouder of my President. MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
++++++++++++++++++
LikeLike
SD, thank you SO much for posting this vid … I saw it live and was speechlessly delighted, so happy you featured it as yet another testimony to the humble greatness of our PDJT, as of course you would. Bless you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The sheer humanity of this man is so evident—which is why it breaks my heart when people call him crude and brash and call him all kinds pf names.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President as kind as he is was making a point about a process failing. The point here was made why was this Marine not able to keep his cover on when clearly the Marine next to him had no problem.
LikeLike
Sure made that Air Force Colonel look lazy for not being the one to retrieve that Marines cover. I’m retired AF 21yrs. PS that’s one hell of aCommander In Chief
LikeLike