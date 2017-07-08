Funny CNN Video Meme – Maestro Trump Plays CNN…

Posted on July 8, 2017 by

There are hundreds of new Trump -vs- CNN memes ever since CNN made a fool of themselves and threatened a Reddit meme generator.  However, this one is entirely funny because it accurately pertains to just about every single outrage broadcast on CNN on any given day.

Cue today’s audio visual example of CNN’s outrage du jour:

This entry was posted in Humor & Quizzes, Ivanka Trump, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

40 Responses to Funny CNN Video Meme – Maestro Trump Plays CNN…

  1. kaste668 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Love it, love it!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. farmhand1639 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Your Meme is Art on several levels!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Amazing work here. The perfect adaptation for CNNBlackmail, that cartoon.

    Also, the faux outrage about Ivanka is priceless.

    Trump was sexist…until he wanted Ivanka as his stealth VP.

    The media is incinerating itself. Beautiful to watch.

    Who knows, maybe the unelected Ivanka can become the architect of a new health care plan. We’ve seen that movie before, haven’t we Dems?

    This is great. All they are doing is elevating Ivanka and helping Trump.

    Life is good.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. waltherppk says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. georgiafl says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Well now – Angela Merkel herself – slaps down CNN and all the Ivanka critics:

    Love it!!!

    You can bet Ivanka impressed and won Merkel over with her knowledge and ability.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      July 8, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      Don Jr. also gave the media ‘what for’

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • highdezertgator says:
        July 8, 2017 at 5:28 pm

        Donny Jr now substituting for the “defacto VP”
        That would be a real “donnybrook”
        (Def: an inordinately wild fight or contentious dispute; brawl; free-for-all.)

        Like

        Reply
    • indiana08 says:
      July 8, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      If Crooked Hillary was pResident she would have sent Bill, who would have harassed every female in that building. Merkel’s happy she doesn’t have to deal with headache. Ivanka seems like a lovely professional fill in for our President while he’s busy making deals.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Phil aka Felipe says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    I can’t breathe! Or, see (tears). Laughing haaarrrrd!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. MTeresa says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Always loved Bugs, but this is outstanding. Love it!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. litlbit2 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    So sick the left or dnc only recognize women in a protest exposing R-rated symbols or those working under the desk or running cover for those that employ women working under the desk!

    Finally responsible adults.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. PDQ says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    YES! Very appropriate…appropriate too that is is Bugs Bunny with PDJT’s transposed head.
    Bugs Bunny…the quintessential TROLL!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. rumpole2 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Jim Ascosta (insert any CNN person) … WHAT A MAROON!!

    Like

    Reply
  11. thesitrep says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    If you are a publisher of Propaganda, aka, fake news, the discretization of CNN should serve as a warning.
    The American people have had quite enuff and will no longer stand for this.

    Who will be next? NBC, MSNBC, CBS? Anyone? Just make your move.

    We ( me, you, President Trump and James Okeefe) have just started.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. jmclever says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    I couldn’te even begin to make a meme, but I had an idea someone else might do. Clint Eastwood shoot out scene beginning where he says, “Get three coffins ready.”

    Like

    Reply
  13. georgiafl says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • fedback says:
      July 8, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      Yes they did. CNN downplayed the destruction and violence.
      BBC reported that the ‘protesters’ were violent because of Putin and Trump

      Meanwhile German media were shocked by the level of destruction and violence. ALL coverage was on the riots, instead of the summit

      Like

      Reply
  14. fleporeblog says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    That would be the same Ivanka Trump that got a beautiful heartfelt shoutout by her beloved Dad and our Wonderful President of the US! She is the same Ivanka Trump that PM May and PM Merkel thanked for all her hard work and passion behind the Women’s Initiative.

    The same Ivanka Trump who alongside Secretary Acosta are rolling out the incredible Apprenticeship Program that will give Generation Z and the 30% of Millennials that are tired of living in their parents basement a chance to learn a trade that will allow them health benefits and six figure jobs for decades to come because our Energy Revolution will need them more than ever.

    The same Ivanka Trump that has gotten CEOs from 180 corporations to take on the Apprenticeship Program that will pay participants while they learn. Leaving them debt free and ready to join the workforce.

    Would this be the same Ivanka Trump that will be representing us in a country that has 1.25 billion citizens and is ready to sign a MAGA contract for our coal and LNG.

    Is this the same Ivanka Trump that continues to fight Human Trafficking!

    I could go on and on but from where I sit, she and her husband are doing a great job on behalf of our country and our President. And guess what……. they had to accept our President getting the hell out of the Paris Accord!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      July 8, 2017 at 5:48 pm

      Ivanka Trump has also worked with Secretary of State Tillerson on the human trafficking issue ! ! ! For this, I am truly grateful.

      Like

      Reply
  15. fedback says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    I say it again. At her press conference PM Theresa May credited Ivanka Trump for being the driving force behind the Women’s entrepreneurship initiative

    Of course Fake News would never report this

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. deplorabledooku says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    It’s stupefying that the Left has sanctified the execrable self-serving John Dean. Here’s a great article by James Rosen from 2014 elaborating about the sanctimonious CNN expert on looming impeachments (which of course Nixon wasn’t):
    https://www.commentarymagazine.com/articles/john-deans-watergate-whitewash/

    Like

    Reply
  17. Charles says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Really well done, really.

    What could you do with….

    (hint hint)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. rumpole2 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    This “Funny meme” is more than just a “joke”… it expresses a TRUTH.. as all good humor does, and so it is a “winner” in that sense.
    And… technically it is VERY well put together. The selection of Trump head expressions is perfect 🙂
    This Meme is a winner 🙂

    As an aside
    Compare this with the Cathy Griffin “Meme”. That “non-joke” expressed a dark and dank evil within her and libtards generally.
    Tricky sort of cove, old Johnny meme… gives away more that you might intend 😎

    Like

    Reply
  19. georgiafl says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Daily Mail’s David Martosko throws a zinger – zaps CNN’s Brian Fallon!!!

    Like

    Reply
  20. filia.aurea says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    So who’s going to buy CNN at bargain basement price? (when Time Warner spins them off for the AT&T deal approval)

    Like

    Reply
  21. Landslide says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Just to give credit….the meme/video was created by someone who goes by the online name of Carpe Donktum.

    Like

    Reply
  22. fedback says:
    July 8, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    BBC World frontpage.
    Two Fake News stories. Both about the US administration.
    Mike Pence NASA fake news and Ivanka sits in fake news

    Just another day of ‘free independent journalism’

    Like

    Reply

