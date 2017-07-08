Funny CNN Video Meme – Maestro Trump Plays CNN…

There are hundreds of new Trump -vs- CNN memes ever since CNN made a fool of themselves and threatened a Reddit meme generator. However, this one is entirely funny because it accurately pertains to just about every single outrage broadcast on CNN on any given day.
Cue today’s audio visual example of CNN’s outrage du jour:
Advertisements
Love it, love it!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your Meme is Art on several levels!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amazing work here. The perfect adaptation for CNNBlackmail, that cartoon.
Also, the faux outrage about Ivanka is priceless.
Trump was sexist…until he wanted Ivanka as his stealth VP.
The media is incinerating itself. Beautiful to watch.
Who knows, maybe the unelected Ivanka can become the architect of a new health care plan. We’ve seen that movie before, haven’t we Dems?
This is great. All they are doing is elevating Ivanka and helping Trump.
Life is good.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
‘Merkel defended Ivanka taking President Trump’s seat at G20–”
Maybe Merkel is not so stupid after all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, it’s standard protocol. The leader doesn’t sit down for two days, he or she attend other meetings, meanwhile a person from the delegation sits in.
Fake News are incompetent as well as liars
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
Please explain the reference Walther – I don’t get it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Back in the day, “Pepperidge Farm remembers” was the tagline for a series of commercials about products said to be as good as grandma’s.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember when we blamed a video for the death of four Americans?
Shrillary Clinton tries to forget.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well now – Angela Merkel herself – slaps down CNN and all the Ivanka critics:
Love it!!!
You can bet Ivanka impressed and won Merkel over with her knowledge and ability.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don Jr. also gave the media ‘what for’
LikeLiked by 5 people
Donny Jr now substituting for the “defacto VP”
That would be a real “donnybrook”
(Def: an inordinately wild fight or contentious dispute; brawl; free-for-all.)
LikeLike
If Crooked Hillary was pResident she would have sent Bill, who would have harassed every female in that building. Merkel’s happy she doesn’t have to deal with headache. Ivanka seems like a lovely professional fill in for our President while he’s busy making deals.
LikeLike
I can’t breathe! Or, see (tears). Laughing haaarrrrd!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always loved Bugs, but this is outstanding. Love it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah Bugs! the original snark-meister! How appropo 🙂
LikeLike
So sick the left or dnc only recognize women in a protest exposing R-rated symbols or those working under the desk or running cover for those that employ women working under the desk!
Finally responsible adults.
LikeLiked by 6 people
YES! Very appropriate…appropriate too that is is Bugs Bunny with PDJT’s transposed head.
Bugs Bunny…the quintessential TROLL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jim Ascosta (insert any CNN person) … WHAT A MAROON!!
LikeLike
Clip..
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you are a publisher of Propaganda, aka, fake news, the discretization of CNN should serve as a warning.
The American people have had quite enuff and will no longer stand for this.
Who will be next? NBC, MSNBC, CBS? Anyone? Just make your move.
We ( me, you, President Trump and James Okeefe) have just started.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I couldn’te even begin to make a meme, but I had an idea someone else might do. Clint Eastwood shoot out scene beginning where he says, “Get three coffins ready.”
LikeLike
Love me some Clint Eastwood………….
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yes they did. CNN downplayed the destruction and violence.
BBC reported that the ‘protesters’ were violent because of Putin and Trump
Meanwhile German media were shocked by the level of destruction and violence. ALL coverage was on the riots, instead of the summit
LikeLike
That would be the same Ivanka Trump that got a beautiful heartfelt shoutout by her beloved Dad and our Wonderful President of the US! She is the same Ivanka Trump that PM May and PM Merkel thanked for all her hard work and passion behind the Women’s Initiative.
The same Ivanka Trump who alongside Secretary Acosta are rolling out the incredible Apprenticeship Program that will give Generation Z and the 30% of Millennials that are tired of living in their parents basement a chance to learn a trade that will allow them health benefits and six figure jobs for decades to come because our Energy Revolution will need them more than ever.
The same Ivanka Trump that has gotten CEOs from 180 corporations to take on the Apprenticeship Program that will pay participants while they learn. Leaving them debt free and ready to join the workforce.
Would this be the same Ivanka Trump that will be representing us in a country that has 1.25 billion citizens and is ready to sign a MAGA contract for our coal and LNG.
Is this the same Ivanka Trump that continues to fight Human Trafficking!
I could go on and on but from where I sit, she and her husband are doing a great job on behalf of our country and our President. And guess what……. they had to accept our President getting the hell out of the Paris Accord!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ivanka Trump has also worked with Secretary of State Tillerson on the human trafficking issue ! ! ! For this, I am truly grateful.
LikeLike
I say it again. At her press conference PM Theresa May credited Ivanka Trump for being the driving force behind the Women’s entrepreneurship initiative
Of course Fake News would never report this
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s stupefying that the Left has sanctified the execrable self-serving John Dean. Here’s a great article by James Rosen from 2014 elaborating about the sanctimonious CNN expert on looming impeachments (which of course Nixon wasn’t):
https://www.commentarymagazine.com/articles/john-deans-watergate-whitewash/
LikeLike
Really well done, really.
What could you do with….
(hint hint)
LikeLiked by 1 person
This “Funny meme” is more than just a “joke”… it expresses a TRUTH.. as all good humor does, and so it is a “winner” in that sense.
And… technically it is VERY well put together. The selection of Trump head expressions is perfect 🙂
This Meme is a winner 🙂
As an aside
Compare this with the Cathy Griffin “Meme”. That “non-joke” expressed a dark and dank evil within her and libtards generally.
Tricky sort of cove, old Johnny meme… gives away more that you might intend 😎
LikeLike
Daily Mail’s David Martosko throws a zinger – zaps CNN’s Brian Fallon!!!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
So who’s going to buy CNN at bargain basement price? (when Time Warner spins them off for the AT&T deal approval)
LikeLike
Just to give credit….the meme/video was created by someone who goes by the online name of Carpe Donktum.
LikeLike
Lest anyone at CNN hunt down and hound the real Carpe Donktum…….we ALL are Carpe Donktum.
(nod to Spartacus)
LikeLike
BBC World frontpage.
Two Fake News stories. Both about the US administration.
Mike Pence NASA fake news and Ivanka sits in fake news
Just another day of ‘free independent journalism’
LikeLike