Funny CNN Video Meme – Maestro Trump Plays CNN…

There are hundreds of new Trump -vs- CNN memes ever since CNN made a fool of themselves and threatened a Reddit meme generator. However, this one is entirely funny because it accurately pertains to just about every single outrage broadcast on CNN on any given day.

Cue today’s audio visual example of CNN’s outrage du jour:

Ivanka Trump briefly sits in for her father at a G20 session https://t.co/aIgSM6B2Nd pic.twitter.com/JFbaJ3W0Xb — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 8, 2017

Even the Saudi Royal Family would not try a stunt like this@CNNPolitics https://t.co/rIJO7LkE5g — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 8, 2017

De facto Veep Ivanka Trump Takes Her Father’s Seat in Meeting Insulting World Leaders. AMAZINGLY INAPPROPRIATE! https://t.co/qI5dn10jgD — John Dean (@JohnWDean) July 8, 2017

Ivanka Trump briefly sits in for her father at G20 session – From Hamburg: https://t.co/EcIJgSl8Ua — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) July 8, 2017

