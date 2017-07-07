Weasel Boy Being Weasel Boy – Embarrassingly Juvenile Behavior By Emanuel Macron on World Stage….

French President Emmanuel Macron left his position during the G20 group picture in an effort to place himself next to US President Donald Trump and make himself more important on the international stage.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel watches as Emmanuel Macron abandons his position in the rear right and weasels his way down to the front row so that he can be pictured next to U.S. President Donald Trump. Leaving a hole in the picture where he should have been standing. Too funny…. weasel boy.
It did not go unnoticed by U.S. Media:
While he did look silly, it was where he was supposed to stand according to this article..Protocol for this particular meeting of world leaders dictates that those who have been in office the longest occupy the center positions when they gather to say ‘cheese.’
The only exception is the host nation, whose leader – in this case German Chancellor Angela Merkel – gets the prime slot, front-and-center.
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4674748/Trump-sidelined-protocol-G20-family-photo.html#ixzz4mAdNedU7
Plus, there were a number of people directing the world leaders. As everyone appeared to be lined up, just before Macron started to move, a slender younger man with a clipboard was giving Macron hand signals to move. This person stayed abreast with Macron, continuing to direct him, until he was in position. I think Ms. Merkel was tracking him to know when the picture could be taken. I do not respect, nor trust, Macron, but it in this case he was just following protocol. His mistake was to not have gone to the correct spot to begin with.
Then at the concert, Weasel Boy weasled a seat next to Our President.
The cartoon of Merkel as the dog here reminds me a bit of the photos of the G20 members and spouses posing for a photo before the philharmonic and dinner. Merkel must have borrowed a pay suit from Hillary. All other women wore even if attire or at least something dressy and Merkel shows up in a blazer, gray trousers and shoes designed by Madame Frumpy.
On the other hand…..Melania stunned in a white dress of fringed tiers.
finally somebody with some sense makes a comment
What an idiot.
Meh, go easy on the kid. He just wanted to stand next to daddy.
Very funny. Just another god-king….being…well, you know.
‘e ‘as a man crush. 😉
They all do. 🙂
They hate being SCHLONGED.
And we are just getting started!
#MAGA
#Covfefe
So, instead of walking quietly behind everyone and emerging silently by Trump, he tries the “nothing to see here, I’m just schmoozing” approach right through the middle of the crowd…
cyn3wulf, don’t you know Macron is God-emperor of Doom?
Macron wants to counterbalance the influence of Germany and Herr Merkel with the US president.
France has always played the weasel, such as during the cold war, France maintained a special relationship with the Soviet Union. Or during WW II, the Vichy government’s special relationship with the Nazis.
This video displays what weasels Macron and France have always been in international politics.
I love how Merkel was tracking him LOL
What a dweeb! Embarrassing himself!
He didn’t want to be standing next to Trudeau. Haha! Oh yeah, he’s right up with Trump.
I can’t post the picture, but guess who magically wound up in the seat next to the President at the concert. It would be Weasel Boy Macron himself. This guy is a total weirdo.
Wonder what his fellow French think of this stunt?
LikeLike
I hope secret service is doing pat-down of this gentleman before he approaches our President.
That made my day. Gotta love the guy.
He was about five seconds short of bear hugging Trump like Modi !
frankly, this goes under the heading of absolutely a nothingburger, IMO. This whole public photo stuff is all ego and powermongering. who cares. what will actually HAPPEN from the entire G20 wasted meeting. best thing was Trump getting one on one with whoever he chose to do so, and not having to travel but to one place to do it….saves time and money. MAGA
Are you saying this whole thing is a trip to Nothingburg?
Weaseling his way over to President Trump is the only way Macaroni will ever get in position to ride Trump’s coattails.
Putin made him do it. Trump asked him to. If anyone believes those last two sentences, seek medical help at once.
Macron: “May I hang out weeth you Monsieur President . . . les bullies in the back are picking on moir . . .”
He may be asking President Trump to set up a meeting with Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Just sayin.’
LOL That took a second to sink in.
That there is funny
Juvenile action by a wannabe. This is a yawn who cares about the little shrimp thing.
The why is he sucking up to Pres Trump? Is this just so he looks important or does he have some ulterior thing going on?
Either way, this is all nothing but a show and the real results of these types of gatherings is the chance to have one-on-one discussions with other leaders as we have seen Pres Trump take full advantage of.
It’s the Most entertaining Nothingburger of the day! I’m enjoying the heck out if it! 😂😂🇺🇸🇺🇸👍👍👍👍
🙂
He’s not even a beta, he’s a gamma male. The ones who know they are in charge act like it. The others try to suck up to them. It isn’t hard to see relative roles when they all come together like this.
That video’s a hoot!😂
Protocol or not re: Macron, someone sometime before had pointed out about how Merkel positions her hands in every picture. I can’t stop not seeing it. It IS weird. Signal? Illuminati?
That gesture actually has its own Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merkel-Raute
Stasi
She has a Mr Burns vibe
He wants to be with the popular kid. Too funny.
Oh my goodness SD…thats the old WB cartoon I thought of when seeing macron!!! Most excellent!
He should have known were he was suppose to be. Can you imagine if that had been Pres. Trump? The amount of airplay it would have gotten. Trump knew where he was suppose to be and he was there.
Heck last night if I listened to media I would have thought that the Polish 1st Lady snubbed Trump. Come to find out it was the media making a mountain out of a moehill. It took the President of Poland to defend his wife. The President of Poland calls you fake news… WINNING!
Small Hand Macron.
Macron wants to get him some of that there MAGA.
