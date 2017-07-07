Weasel Boy Being Weasel Boy – Embarrassingly Juvenile Behavior By Emanuel Macron on World Stage….

French President Emmanuel Macron left his position during the G20 group picture in an effort to place himself next to US President Donald Trump and make himself more important on the international stage.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel watches as Emmanuel Macron abandons his position in the rear right and weasels his way down to the front row so that he can be pictured next to U.S. President Donald Trump. Leaving a hole in the picture where he should have been standing. Too funny…. weasel boy.

.

It did not go unnoticed by U.S. Media:

.

.

Advertisements