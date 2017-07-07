Weasel Boy Being Weasel Boy – Embarrassingly Juvenile Behavior By Emanuel Macron on World Stage….

French President Emmanuel Macron left his position during the G20 group picture in an effort to place himself next to US President Donald Trump and make himself more important on the international stage.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel watches as Emmanuel Macron abandons his position in the rear right and weasels his way down to the front row so that he can be pictured next to U.S. President Donald Trump.  Leaving a hole in the picture where he should have been standing.   Too funny…. weasel boy.

It did not go unnoticed by U.S. Media:

  1. WrightorWrongAl says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    While he did look silly, it was where he was supposed to stand according to this article..Protocol for this particular meeting of world leaders dictates that those who have been in office the longest occupy the center positions when they gather to say ‘cheese.’
    The only exception is the host nation, whose leader – in this case German Chancellor Angela Merkel – gets the prime slot, front-and-center.

    • osugagal says:
      July 7, 2017 at 2:42 pm

      Plus, there were a number of people directing the world leaders. As everyone appeared to be lined up, just before Macron started to move, a slender younger man with a clipboard was giving Macron hand signals to move. This person stayed abreast with Macron, continuing to direct him, until he was in position. I think Ms. Merkel was tracking him to know when the picture could be taken. I do not respect, nor trust, Macron, but it in this case he was just following protocol. His mistake was to not have gone to the correct spot to begin with.

    • farmhand1927 says:
      July 7, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      The cartoon of Merkel as the dog here reminds me a bit of the photos of the G20 members and spouses posing for a photo before the philharmonic and dinner. Merkel must have borrowed a pay suit from Hillary. All other women wore even if attire or at least something dressy and Merkel shows up in a blazer, gray trousers and shoes designed by Madame Frumpy.

      On the other hand…..Melania stunned in a white dress of fringed tiers.

    • reh1 says:
      July 7, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      finally somebody with some sense makes a comment

  2. Abster says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    What an idiot.

  3. Mustang4176 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Very funny. Just another god-king….being…well, you know.

  4. TwoLaine says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    ‘e ‘as a man crush. 😉

  5. cyn3wulf says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    So, instead of walking quietly behind everyone and emerging silently by Trump, he tries the “nothing to see here, I’m just schmoozing” approach right through the middle of the crowd…

  6. MaskOfZero says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Macron wants to counterbalance the influence of Germany and Herr Merkel with the US president.

    France has always played the weasel, such as during the cold war, France maintained a special relationship with the Soviet Union. Or during WW II, the Vichy government’s special relationship with the Nazis.

    This video displays what weasels Macron and France have always been in international politics.

  7. cdnintx says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    I love how Merkel was tracking him LOL

  8. Tee says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    What a dweeb! Embarrassing himself!

  9. napoleon32 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    I can’t post the picture, but guess who magically wound up in the seat next to the President at the concert. It would be Weasel Boy Macron himself. This guy is a total weirdo.

  10. Carol Hardick says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    That made my day. Gotta love the guy.
    He was about five seconds short of bear hugging Trump like Modi !

  11. joshua says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    frankly, this goes under the heading of absolutely a nothingburger, IMO. This whole public photo stuff is all ego and powermongering. who cares. what will actually HAPPEN from the entire G20 wasted meeting. best thing was Trump getting one on one with whoever he chose to do so, and not having to travel but to one place to do it….saves time and money. MAGA

  12. Barnacle Bill says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Weaseling his way over to President Trump is the only way Macaroni will ever get in position to ride Trump’s coattails.

  13. marblenecltr says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Putin made him do it. Trump asked him to. If anyone believes those last two sentences, seek medical help at once.

  14. NoeliCannoli says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Macron: “May I hang out weeth you Monsieur President . . . les bullies in the back are picking on moir . . .”

  15. MK Wood says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Juvenile action by a wannabe. This is a yawn who cares about the little shrimp thing.

    The why is he sucking up to Pres Trump? Is this just so he looks important or does he have some ulterior thing going on?

    Either way, this is all nothing but a show and the real results of these types of gatherings is the chance to have one-on-one discussions with other leaders as we have seen Pres Trump take full advantage of.

  16. smiley says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    🙂

  17. Cetera says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    He’s not even a beta, he’s a gamma male. The ones who know they are in charge act like it. The others try to suck up to them. It isn’t hard to see relative roles when they all come together like this.

  19. yakmaster2 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    That video’s a hoot!😂

  20. Kaco says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Protocol or not re: Macron, someone sometime before had pointed out about how Merkel positions her hands in every picture. I can’t stop not seeing it. It IS weird. Signal? Illuminati?

  21. sunnydaze says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    He wants to be with the popular kid. Too funny.

  22. Gil says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Oh my goodness SD…thats the old WB cartoon I thought of when seeing macron!!! Most excellent!

  23. treehouseron says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:43 pm

  24. MfM says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    He should have known were he was suppose to be. Can you imagine if that had been Pres. Trump? The amount of airplay it would have gotten. Trump knew where he was suppose to be and he was there.

    Heck last night if I listened to media I would have thought that the Polish 1st Lady snubbed Trump. Come to find out it was the media making a mountain out of a moehill. It took the President of Poland to defend his wife. The President of Poland calls you fake news… WINNING!

  25. jetstream says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Small Hand Macron.

  26. Tejas Rob says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Macron wants to get him some of that there MAGA.

