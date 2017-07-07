Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Provide G20 Debrief of Putin Meeting…

Posted on July 7, 2017 by

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hold an off camera press conference to debrief media on the sideline discussions within the G20 meetings.   T-Rex outlines the content of the Trump/Putin meeting at length.

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for 2 hours and 15 minutes extending their conversation by four times the length anticipated.  Both leaders covered a lot of geopolitical ground. The length of the meeting has U.S. media in meltdown mode.

.

*Note* Until today virtually no-one was emphasizing the important role of Secretary Mnuchin amid all of the international issues. Again, we remind everyone, against international finance issues -including economics- Mnuchin plays the largest national security role in the cabinet. Tillerson, Mnuchin, Ross, Mattis, Kelly et al are all in sync with the larger President Trump approach toward ‘America-First’ policy and security.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in G20, media bias, President Trump, Russia, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Syria, Uncategorized, US Treasury. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Provide G20 Debrief of Putin Meeting…

  1. StormyeyesC says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    MODS/SUNDANCE
    Someone published Wolf Blitzers home phone # on page one of Presidential Politics July 7 page one of comments. I thought you miight wish to delete it………….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. TwoLaine says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    It was so very enjoyable listening to the two of them. No chest thumping, just the facts Ma’am.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. treehouseron says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    They were just talking about Golf, grandkids….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Gil says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    And the media shall be memed and humiliated from sea to shining sea into oblivion with any new muh russia nonsense. Wheres thats wandering Hillary and Maxine?
    I had every expectation the meeting would extend, That our Commander in Covfefe had this much reciprocity with Putin is a great start.

    Like

    Reply
  5. yakmaster2 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Our T-Rex was so knowledgable in this (and every other) briefing. He has such gravitas! I thank him for serving our country and President Trump for asking him!

    Like

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Just take a step back and realize how funny this whole Muh Russia has become! What our President has done in the first 5 and a half months of his Presidency is going to destroy the Russian influence (Energy) throughout Eastern Europe and other major parts of the world.

    Russia was hoping beyond hope that we would be dumb enough to remain in the Paris Accord. Not only would have it killed our economy, we never ever would be in the business of exporting gas, coal etc. throughout the world.

    I listened to the Three Seas Initiative Summit again.

    Our President thanked Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Austria for pursuing a pipeline from the Black Sea. He also complemented Greece and Bulgaria for an inter-connector pipeline between the 2 countries. He also complemented the President of Croatia for building a floating LNG terminal on the Croatian Island of Kirk.

    The President of Poland discussed the 40 million cubic meters of gas that is needed by the 11 Eastern European nations each year and the fact that the US is able to produce 180 million cubic meters of gas each year. This would absolutely take care of the needs of all 11 countries.

    Our President promised them that they never have to be forced into agreements out of fear of whether they will receive the required gas to power and heat their countries (Russia turned the flow off in the winter of 2008). Those 11 countries will purchase much of their energy needs from us because it will be a big FU to Russia but also an incredible assurance that the US won’t allow anyone to mess with them.

    Yet Putin was all in on stopping HRC from becoming President. The same woman that would have kept us in the Paris Accord, put even more regulations on the energy sector, closed down all coal production and never ever would have made us independent on foreign oil. This is why their BS is so damn comical. I bet you Vlad isn’t laughing NOW!

    Like

    Reply
    • Paula Daly (@PaulaDaly14) says:
      July 7, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      Exactly Fleo, and the damn media knows all of this, but still rambles on. Thank God Trump’s our President. That’s all those freaking people live for is conflict after conflict to enrich themselves. Sickness surrounds them.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Peter G says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    It is so clear that the interests of Russia and the US coincide in so may ways.
    The trumped up hate, by the swamp creatures in the District of Corruption, has got to go.
    Yes, Johnny McLame, I am talking about you.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Sentient says:
    July 7, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    There’s a very real danger that peace might break out.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s