Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Provide G20 Debrief of Putin Meeting…

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hold an off camera press conference to debrief media on the sideline discussions within the G20 meetings. T-Rex outlines the content of the Trump/Putin meeting at length.
President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for 2 hours and 15 minutes extending their conversation by four times the length anticipated. Both leaders covered a lot of geopolitical ground. The length of the meeting has U.S. media in meltdown mode.
.
*Note* Until today virtually no-one was emphasizing the important role of Secretary Mnuchin amid all of the international issues. Again, we remind everyone, against international finance issues -including economics- Mnuchin plays the largest national security role in the cabinet. Tillerson, Mnuchin, Ross, Mattis, Kelly et al are all in sync with the larger President Trump approach toward ‘America-First’ policy and security.
MODS/SUNDANCE
Someone published Wolf Blitzers home phone # on page one of Presidential Politics July 7 page one of comments. I thought you miight wish to delete it………….
LikeLiked by 1 person
No one is home so I wouldn’t worry….:)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Been here for 5 or 6 years. Love this site. Would hate to see it banned or have anything happen to it because someone did not follow the rules and doxed someone.
LikeLike
If you read the responses when I objected a few days back to an entire list of CNN employees’ private info being listed in a thread, you will see that many current commenters think that is the way to go. I was told I needed to stiffen my spine.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/05/tone-deaf-cnn-takes-victory-lap-stazi-thought-police-very-happy-with-themselves-cnnblackmail/comment-page-2/#comment-4110981
Please don’t respond to this here, Stormy, since this is the beginning of a thread about the debriefing after the Putin-Trump discussions. No need to go on about it. It is what is.
LikeLike
You sure seem overly concerned about something out of your control?
LikeLike
It was so very enjoyable listening to the two of them. No chest thumping, just the facts Ma’am.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They were just talking about Golf, grandkids….
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the media shall be memed and humiliated from sea to shining sea into oblivion with any new muh russia nonsense. Wheres thats wandering Hillary and Maxine?
I had every expectation the meeting would extend, That our Commander in Covfefe had this much reciprocity with Putin is a great start.
LikeLike
Our T-Rex was so knowledgable in this (and every other) briefing. He has such gravitas! I thank him for serving our country and President Trump for asking him!
LikeLike
Just take a step back and realize how funny this whole Muh Russia has become! What our President has done in the first 5 and a half months of his Presidency is going to destroy the Russian influence (Energy) throughout Eastern Europe and other major parts of the world.
Russia was hoping beyond hope that we would be dumb enough to remain in the Paris Accord. Not only would have it killed our economy, we never ever would be in the business of exporting gas, coal etc. throughout the world.
I listened to the Three Seas Initiative Summit again.
Our President thanked Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Austria for pursuing a pipeline from the Black Sea. He also complemented Greece and Bulgaria for an inter-connector pipeline between the 2 countries. He also complemented the President of Croatia for building a floating LNG terminal on the Croatian Island of Kirk.
The President of Poland discussed the 40 million cubic meters of gas that is needed by the 11 Eastern European nations each year and the fact that the US is able to produce 180 million cubic meters of gas each year. This would absolutely take care of the needs of all 11 countries.
Our President promised them that they never have to be forced into agreements out of fear of whether they will receive the required gas to power and heat their countries (Russia turned the flow off in the winter of 2008). Those 11 countries will purchase much of their energy needs from us because it will be a big FU to Russia but also an incredible assurance that the US won’t allow anyone to mess with them.
Yet Putin was all in on stopping HRC from becoming President. The same woman that would have kept us in the Paris Accord, put even more regulations on the energy sector, closed down all coal production and never ever would have made us independent on foreign oil. This is why their BS is so damn comical. I bet you Vlad isn’t laughing NOW!
LikeLike
Exactly Fleo, and the damn media knows all of this, but still rambles on. Thank God Trump’s our President. That’s all those freaking people live for is conflict after conflict to enrich themselves. Sickness surrounds them.
LikeLike
It is so clear that the interests of Russia and the US coincide in so may ways.
The trumped up hate, by the swamp creatures in the District of Corruption, has got to go.
Yes, Johnny McLame, I am talking about you.
LikeLike
There’s a very real danger that peace might break out.
LikeLike