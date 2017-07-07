July 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #169

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
MAGA
LikeLiked by 10 people
This is the funniest one I’ve seen so far. Excellent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is excellent on all levels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dang these are good.
LikeLike
My Meme Contest entry is “Official” 😎
I don’t have a fb or twitter etc and so would appreciate anybody who “spreads the word”
Just clicking (OFTEN) on the link below adds to “hits” and you can leave a comment 🙂
Tweeting the link is good too!
PolitOpinion.com MEME Contest Entry #27
Here is your OFFICIAL URL ENTRY. COPY, SPREAD and PROMOTE IT FAR AND WIDE!
(Purpose/goal of the contest is to get YOUR MEME VIRAL)
The MORE HITS and COMMENTS YOU GET at your URL the better chance of
WINNING. (JPG division)
GOOD LUCK! (Check to see your MEME is visible at your OFFICIAL URL address.
Any problems let us know. Thank you)
http://politopinion.com/2017/07/politopinion-com-meme-contest-entry-27/
LikeLiked by 10 people
It’s great! Love it!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
THX
If you can… tweet the link.
Just clicking on the link adds a “hit”…. and you can do it multiple times 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t tweet☹️🙁
LikeLike
I left a comment ..2x. Hope that helps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I appreciate the comments 🙂
I don’t know if it effects the Contest?
Sorry I can’t reply…. it goes to my old fb that is blocked and fb robot will not fix
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I want to learn how to make a gif myself. What app is best and free? Do they show how to put the logo heads or trump heads on?
Ive got a few good ones to make!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I stick to very basic still pics any photo editor does basics.
I have done gifs, but I just googled “make gif.” I cant advise which site is best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, ill just do another search and figure it out. 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very clever and funny, rumpole2
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love it! Will tweet it to my peeps 😊🐸
LikeLiked by 1 person
THX
Do you want to reveal your twitter address 😉
LikeLike
Before I posted the link here I had around 50 “hits”
Now 272 “hits”
THANKS CTH PEEPS
LikeLike
I tweeted it, but I only have a few followers. Hopefully someone will retweet!
LikeLike
Thx
Do YOU want to post the tweet here?
LikeLike
Sundance and fellow Treehouse readers…
I have never been inspired to make anything like this before, but the concept of the meme contest re CNNs blackmailing has caused me to generate this out of my mind.
It is rough, amateur, and cheezy, but…
I hope you get a chuckle out of it.
This is for you guys!!
Thanks for being a highlight of my day, everyday!
LikeLiked by 9 people
This is beautiful. Be proud of your work, and Like Trump says, “Live Long, and MAGA”!!!!
LikeLike
LOL. Clever also.
LikeLike
I like the ones where CNN is getting destroyed by a tweety bird! Good job!
LikeLike
Awesome!! Especially funny when tweet bird is part of our attack!!
LikeLike
The Gorn!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A funny collection
LikeLiked by 4 people
???!!! The “Immigrant4Trump” guy made the famous meme that got CNN all wound up? Mexican American, LOL.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Disregard. I’m too sleepy tonite to make sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Laughing mexican sub-titled …language alert
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ok. I almost peed myself. This is the funniest dang thing I have seen. I almost just spit a mouthful of water all over the place.
Holy smokes that. Is. Good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh, Michael…I just watched this over at The_Donald, and I think its the very best I have seen…
Thank you SO much for posting this…I don’t know how to do this, and I did so wish to share this.
A real keeper !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK Now. That is GOOD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saw this in the ‘iPhone sucks’ mode. It’s just funny no matter what subtitles get used 🙂
LikeLike
Don’t post Wolf Blitzer’s home phone
(212) 600-1188
Wolf won’t like that.
I’m going to hell. Smiling. Lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
^^^LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not really something we do here 😉
LikeLike
Things really seem to be going our way at the moment.
Just need the Senate GOPers to figure out health care and get something done.
Looking forward to the pending media meltdowns after Trump meets with Putin later today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, that should be A+ entertainment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The CNN meme war
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hahaa, I don’t know how to make memes but you guys are hilarious, love it! 🤣😂
Finally got a chance to catch up on all the Poland trip footage. Might I say, God be with Poland and all the other Eastern European countries with a still fresh perspective of living under communist rule and their commitment to peace,prosperity and freedom. What a day! MAGA, MPGA and MEGA! (America, Poland and Europe – for all, like me, who’ve have had a long day and don’t want figure out what those means) G’nite treepers and God be with us all 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kevin de Leon is angry, stupid, and unfortunately a state senator in California.
My husband always says the inmates are running the asylum and looking at our state “leadership” it is easy to agree.
“California is once again seeming to prove it wants to be its own nation as legislators in Sacramento have pushed SB 54, the so-called “Santuary State Bill”, one step closer to reality after it “sailed through” the Assembly Judiciary Committee.
The bill was drafted by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon (D-Los Angeles) and would stop state and local cops, in every town across California, from helping the feds enforce immigration law. Under the measure, ICE agents would no longer be allowed to go into jails to deport undocumented prisoners, and they’d have restricted access to state databases.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-06/california-one-step-closer-becoming-sanctuary-state
LikeLiked by 1 person
they really should leave the Union.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rampant corruption in our state, cartel money, silicon valley cash, and apathetic republican voters because the majority here are uniparty. Something/someone has to break loose and stop this madness.
LikeLike
I wonder if ICE can just let them alone, and warn adjoining States of an invasion of taxpayers who must, at least some of them, be pi$$ed.
Left to their own devices, the State would implode.
If they all kill each other off, it seems to me it would be most economical.
LikeLike
Look at this though too.
Note- 40% in l.a. county alone are on Medicaid(illegals and children). Kevin de Leon is all in, but not for the U.S.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times editorial board accused Republicans of planning to “slash” Medicaid and “devastate” Los Angeles County, where 40 percent of the population are Medicaid recipients. Their projection reflects a sentiment shared by many across the state. About 14 million Californians — more than one-third of the state — are Medi-Cal recipients (nearly 19 percent of the nationwide Medicaid population), and the nearly $100 billion program is two-thirds funded by the federal government. What will happen if California has to shoulder more, or most, of that burden?
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.nationalreview.com/article/449126/california-medicaid-unsustainable-costs
LikeLike
Restricted access to certain data bases. Like motor voter?
LikeLike
i don’t see any way they can ever turn that state around.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I understood him to be a liberal several years ago, but something flipped a switch and he left the dark side. I wish more would speak out.
LikeLike
Such a nothing burger that they have to go looking at pro Trump bloggers and websites now?
Investigators looking into possible Russia collusion with pro-Trump websites: report
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/340647-investigators-looking-into-possible-russia-collusion-with-pro-trump?amp
Excerpt:
Investigators are reportedly looking into whether there was coordination between Russia and pro-Trump websites during the 2016 presidential election.
LikeLike
Internet must be making them nervous. Maybe the Meme War is bugging them. LOL.
LikeLike
1. You said nothing when Obama used drone strikes to execute people abroad.
2. You said nothing about Russia for 50 years until Trump was inaugurated.
3. You said nothing about Hillary’s campaign manager’s brother being paid $175,000 to lift U.S. sanctions on Russia.
4. You said nothing when Obama engaged in military interventionism in Libya without Congressional approval.
5. You said nothing Obama greatly expanded presidential power through the use of Executive Orders.
6. You said nothing when Obama filled his White House with lobbyists after he said he wouldn’t.
7. You said nothing when Obama gave 47 jobs in his Administration to people who were fundraisers for him.
8. You said nothing about the murders and rapes at the hands of illegal immigrants.
9. You said nothing when Hillary’s net worth rose over $100 million as Secretary of State, in part, because her husband took money from foreign governments.
10. You said nothing after Obama’s net worth rose over $10 million as President.
11. You said nothing when Obama’s Justice Dept. wiretapped/surveilled reporters such as James Rosen and the AP.
12. You said nothing when Obama restricted immigration 6 times with Executive Orders.
13. You said nothing when Obama set a record for deportations.
14. You said nothing when Bill Clinton met Loretta Lynch on the airport tarmac during the Clinton investigation.
15. You said nothing when Hillary was fed debate questions.
16. You said nothing when Obama and Hillary lied about a video and Benghazi.
17. You said nothing when Obama’s IRS abused the rights of taxpayers.
18. You said nothing when Obama’s White House held meetings with lobbyists in coffee shops near White House to avoid disclosure requirements.
19. You said nothing when Eric Holder sold the guns you hate to criminals and some were used to kill Americans.
20. You said nothing when the Clinton’s took White House property.
21. You said nothing when Hillary laughed off defending a child-rapist.
22. You said nothing when Hillary lied about her private use of a private email server as Secretary of State.
23. You said nothing when Janet Reno, under Bill Clinton, used a tank to kill the Branch Dividians.
24. You said nothing when, on May 13, 1985, a bomb was dropped on a row house in Philadelphia to uproot the black liberation group known as Move, resulting in a fire that eventually burned down 61 houses, killed 11 people (including five children) and injured dozens.
25. You said nothing was Elian Gonzales was forcibly deported using guns.
26. You said nothing when George Soros paid protesters to burn parts of Ferguson.
27. You said nothing about states’ rights until Trump’s Executive orders on immigration.
28. You said nothing about Obama’s smoking.
29. You said nothing about the record numbers of people on government assistance.
30. You said nothing about the number of part time and low paying jobs under the Obama recovery.
31. You said nothing when Obama had SWAT teams raid a Gibson guitar factory and seize property, on the purported basis that Gibson had broken India’s environmental laws—but no charges were filed.
32. You said nothing when Obama claimed that the Fort Hood shooting was “workplace violence” rather than terrorism.
33. You said nothing about when Obama ended some terror asylum restrictions, by allowing asylum for people who provided only “insignificant” or “limited” material support of terrorists.
34. You said nothing when the national debt doubled under Obama.
35. You said nothing when 9 times the Supreme Court unanimously overturned Obama’s expansive use of Executive Power.
36. You said nothing when Obama dismissed charges filed by Bush Administration against New Black Panther Party members who were videotaped intimidating voters at a Philadelphia polling station during the 2008 election.
37. You said nothing when Obama released Guantanamo detainees were released and went back to kill Americans.
38. You said nothing when Obama unilaterally changed Congressional law by Executive Order.
39. You said nothing when Obama fired an inspector general after investigating an $850,000 AmeriCorps grant received by a nonprofit run by former NBA star and Obama supporter Kevin Johnson.
40. You said nothing about the 36 Obama’s executive office staffers that owed $833,970 in back taxes.
41. You said nothing when Obama Killed four Americans overseas in counter-terrorism operations without a judicial process.
So, if you are voicing your objections about months of Trump, I’m sorry… we can’t hear you because you said NOTHING before!
http://settingrecordstraight.blogspot.in/2017/07/liberals-you-said-nothing.html?m=1
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it is high time that AG Sessions shut down Mueller’s investigation for this is laughable and no one is paying attention to it…where is the money going for this? You can’t even get the evidence needed WTH?
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-06/dnc-server-most-critical-evidence-proving-russian-hacking-being-withheld-mueller-why
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can’t overturn an election because you don’t like the voting equipment. That being said….hope they get the state to change from electronic voting to electronically read paper ballots.
——
Georgia voters, Colorado nonprofit sue to overturn special election results in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/georgia-voters-colorado-nonprofit-sue-to-overturn-special-election-results-in-georgias-6th-congressional-district/article/2627744
LikeLike
Let’s not forget…
Heartless: ObamaCare Kills an Estimated 250,000 Jobs Nationwide
http://iwf.org/blog/2804250/Heartless:-ObamaCare-Kills-an-Estimated-250,000-Jobs-Nationwide
LikeLike