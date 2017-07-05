Mr Pinko Announces CNN Meme Contest…

To help counter the insufferable censorship, blackmail and Stazi tactics of CNN, Politopinion is providing an opportunity for meme producers to win prizes.

If you create a funny gif, video, or image meme (with the CNN logo) you can submit it to Mr. Pinko (directions here) and you’ll be entered into a contest to win a cash prize.

Details for how to submit your entries can be found HERE.

Have fun, join the freedom alliance, promote free speech and counter the insufferable corporate blackmail efforts by swarming the internet with CNN memes.

Wolverines !

Advertisements