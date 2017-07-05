Mr Pinko Announces CNN Meme Contest…

To help counter the insufferable censorship, blackmail and Stazi tactics of CNN, Politopinion is providing an opportunity for meme producers to win prizes.

If you create a funny gif, video, or image meme (with the CNN logo) you can submit it to Mr. Pinko (directions here) and you’ll be entered into a contest to win a cash prize.

Contest Word Raffle Drawing Jackpot Prize

Details for how to submit your entries can be found HERE.

Have fun, join the freedom alliance, promote free speech and counter the insufferable corporate blackmail efforts by swarming the internet with CNN memes.

Wolverines !

25 Responses to Mr Pinko Announces CNN Meme Contest…

  1. amwick says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    I am working on Cruella DeVille! And of course puppies!!! Reddit pups… that’s all I got!!
    I have not been able to edit a gif… although I am trying.

  2. brschultz says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Impeach John McCain for the CNN Russian Dossier!!!

  3. daughnworks247 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    My husband’s first meme.

  4. aprilyn43 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Let’s have a silly, embarrassing CNN meme Day. Where ALL can reward CNN the fake news maker, the bully & blackmailer of the so-called news media, with a special “Day” where creative ppl can embarrass the he## out of CNN.

  5. MIKE says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    “Boy, this is gonna be GREAT!”
    R.I.P., Flounder.

  6. Sayit2016 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    LOL Can it get any funnier than this ? CNN contest …Resisting the “Resistance”. BEST SUMMER EVER !

  7. booger71 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    I would need help from a 12 year old to create one. I will just sit back and consume a few adult beverages instead.

  8. M33 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Thought about doing a captain kirk one, but I do not know how to do meme gifs…

  9. litlbit2 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    What a challenge….embarrassing a FAKE!

  10. jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Oh…..This is sweet, LOL. They have actually unlocked the creativity of us computer geeks on CNN? There are going to be a million CNN memes running around out there. Funny ones that will get attention. CNN is going to be so sorry they started this nonsense…..

  11. LKA in LA says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Sundance this is the funniest thing I have seen in a while. Cold anger into laughs! Your site keeps me in awe.

  12. Joe Knuckles says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Miss All-lies-in Commie-rot is not going to be happy about this. She might send a nasty email to Mr. Pinko. Or she might send her goon, Andrew “Unicommie” Kaczynski to do her dirty work.

