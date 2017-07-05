Mr Pinko Announces CNN Meme Contest…

To help counter the insufferable censorship, blackmail and Stazi tactics of CNN, Politopinion is providing an opportunity for meme producers to win prizes.
If you create a funny gif, video, or image meme (with the CNN logo) you can submit it to Mr. Pinko (directions here) and you’ll be entered into a contest to win a cash prize.
Details for how to submit your entries can be found HERE.
Have fun, join the freedom alliance, promote free speech and counter the insufferable corporate blackmail efforts by swarming the internet with CNN memes.
Wolverines !
I am working on Cruella DeVille! And of course puppies!!! Reddit pups… that’s all I got!!
I have not been able to edit a gif… although I am trying.
Well, I can see by the rules, I have a way to go….. 🙂
I wonder if you can have more than one entry??
Impeach John McCain for the CNN Russian Dossier!!!
@brshultz – McCain…. the pseudo-war veteran.
My husband’s first meme.
We have a long way to go in order to be competitive.
Maybe they should have a MEME contest for the technology challenged. That way we could enter our stick figure drawings.
I do not think that is fair….I received a certified letter from the National Stick Figure Society demanding that I stop drawing them and something about how my stick figures suck…I am appealing this decision. It’s sexist and I think racist maybe even homosapienphobic.
LMFAO!!!
I like the copyright on it.
Ha ha! I love that!
Let’s have a silly, embarrassing CNN meme Day. Where ALL can reward CNN the fake news maker, the bully & blackmailer of the so-called news media, with a special “Day” where creative ppl can embarrass the he## out of CNN.
“Boy, this is gonna be GREAT!”
R.I.P., Flounder.
LOL Can it get any funnier than this ? CNN contest …Resisting the “Resistance”. BEST SUMMER EVER !
I would need help from a 12 year old to create one. I will just sit back and consume a few adult beverages instead.
Booger, I’m with you. I’m the least creative person, but I will be with my glass of wine enjoying all my great friends in the tree house. Love it!
Thought about doing a captain kirk one, but I do not know how to do meme gifs…
You can do a .jpg or a video (youtube) … there are 3 categories.
What a challenge….embarrassing a FAKE!
Super super hard…..; )
Oh…..This is sweet, LOL. They have actually unlocked the creativity of us computer geeks on CNN? There are going to be a million CNN memes running around out there. Funny ones that will get attention. CNN is going to be so sorry they started this nonsense…..
Indeed…be careful what you wish for. Do liberals ever get past the first thought? Do they ever consider cause and effect ?
Sundance this is the funniest thing I have seen in a while. Cold anger into laughs! Your site keeps me in awe.
Miss All-lies-in Commie-rot is not going to be happy about this. She might send a nasty email to Mr. Pinko. Or she might send her goon, Andrew “Unicommie” Kaczynski to do her dirty work.
