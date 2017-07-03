President Trump Offers Aid To Charlie Gard’s Parents Following U.K. Death Panel Decision…

Posted on July 3, 2017 by

Charlie Gard was born healthy 10 months ago, but suffers from a rare genetic condition called mitochondrial depletion syndrome and has serious brain damage. His parents have raised over $1.5 million to fund a trip to the United States for an experimental treatment.

British medical professionals are refusing to allow his parents to remove Charlie from the hospital claiming his condition is terminal and he must remain in the U.k. hospital until he dies. His parents appealed to the courts. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) denied the parents request stating little Charlie was too ill, could not be saved, and must “die with dignity” in the UK.

President Trump has offered assistance to Charlie’s parents: Chris Gard, 32, and Connie Yates, 31.

Quoting from the decision by the court to block Charlie’s parents from seeking alternate treatment options, a spokesperson for Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust said:

“Our thoughts are with Charlie’s parents on receipt of this news which we know will be very distressing for them.

“Today’s decision by the European Court of Human Rights marks the end of what has been a very difficult process and our priority is to provide every possible support to Charlie’s parents as we prepare for the next steps.

“There will be no rush by Great Ormond Street Hospital to change Charlie’s care and any future treatment plans will involve careful planning and discussion.”  (link)

Mom, Connie Yates (31), Dad, Chris Gard (32), with little Charlie (10 months)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in European Union, Obamacare, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

107 Responses to President Trump Offers Aid To Charlie Gard’s Parents Following U.K. Death Panel Decision…

  1. cosmo221 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Trump truly is chosen by the hand of God.

    Amen

    MAGA

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  2. Bob Thoms says:
    July 3, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    If this child’s last name was Windsor; he would have been on a private jet out of the jurisdiction of the EU courts faster than a sneeze.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
    • Derek of Florida says:
      July 3, 2017 at 1:11 pm

      Kaboom!!!!!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • hugofitch1 says:
      July 3, 2017 at 1:27 pm

      Or Abdulaziz.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 3, 2017 at 1:29 pm

      If PDJT can issue US citizenship for Charlie, problem solved.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • maiingankwe says:
        July 3, 2017 at 1:40 pm

        Can he do that WSB? I would think so, but not sure. Now that would be awesome and in your face. I don’t like the idea of any government telling me what I can and cannot do with my family members.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      July 3, 2017 at 1:48 pm

      This is the same damn country that has informed their citizens that they need to get use to terrorist killing them since it is now a part of their lives! There maybe nothing our doctor’s can do for the precious boy but at least the parents can live with the fact that their country cared and allowed them their wish. They could live with that solace for the rest of their lives. By pulling the plug, you are spitting in their faces, Charlie’s face and God our Father.

      I hope all these liberal morons that want us to adopt the European medical system realize that they will be the next Charlie and their is SH…….T they can do about it once the decision is made! Our president is a gift from our Father and this is just another sign for me.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Running Fast says:
    July 3, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Wow! How will his enemies try and spin this one. It is both a sign of compassion and a clear shot at the bureaucrats in the EU. (very sad for the parents and family; this is “single payer” healthcare at its finest).

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  4. M33 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    His respect for life is truly admirable!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. Coast says:
    July 3, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    If there is nothing they can do (or willing to do), then what’s the problem with sending him to another medical care facility?

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • NoeliCannoli says:
      July 3, 2017 at 1:08 pm

      It is all about CONTROL and making citizens dependent on GOVERNMENT for everything, including their very existence.

      Liked by 19 people

      Reply
      • flova says:
        July 3, 2017 at 1:15 pm

        Yes, all about government replacing God. These parents’ wishes should supersede the govt. Save us from socialized medicine in this country. The do nothing Congress better look at this story and repeal Obamacare garbage and let the free market make the rules.

        Liked by 13 people

        Reply
      • shallbe4 says:
        July 3, 2017 at 1:49 pm

        Noeli yes its all about control There is no reason why parents who are willing to pay for their child’s care in the US should be denied. If more children were loved by their parents like this little guy this would be a better world.

        Like

        Reply
    • filia.aurea says:
      July 3, 2017 at 1:19 pm

      “They” believe they are God.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • BigMamaTEA says:
      July 3, 2017 at 1:20 pm

      What really chapped my hide, is that as of Friday, not only had the parents been devastated by courts, but the hospital facility itself was refusing to let the parents even take Charlie home to die at home!

      The hospital is hold the child and his parents hostage.

      I’ve beat as many cages as I can think of this weekend. This noon, having trouble finding out status of baby Charlie. Should any one run across info, please post.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • lady4trump says:
      July 3, 2017 at 1:27 pm

      This is socialized medicine at its worst. They don’t want Charlie to get special help because then ‘everybody will want special help’. Evil on parade in the UK.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Aparition42 says:
      July 3, 2017 at 1:33 pm

      Firstly, the need to establish their ownership of their subjects. Secondly, if someone else actually helps the child it proves their bureaucratic decision was wrong, and what then? All their subjects might start questioning them and demanding to be allowed to pay for their own care. Individual choice is the biggest danger to collectivism.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • shallbe4 says:
        July 3, 2017 at 1:53 pm

        We all want to believe that Govt Healthcare is a great idea. But if you lose control of your child’s healthcare then maybe we would be better off without it.

        Like

        Reply
  6. Patrick Blasz says:
    July 3, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Hope springs eternal except under socialism. God bless and protect President Donald J. Trump.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  7. tuskyou says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    When I saw this story 2-3 days ago I knew President Trump would intervene. 💓💓💓

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. chiefillinicake says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    History will show that being on the side of Life will always be the “right side of history”.

    God bless our President and this suffering family.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  9. MIKE says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    “European court of human rights”… Is this Europes’ equivalent of an Obama death panel? Our President has;
    Out reached to boco harum girls. outreached to Otto Warmbiers’ plight… now outreaching to precious Charlie Gard and his parents… If you don’t read here, you would never know about how big of a heart our magnificent lion really has.
    Shame on the Fake news One world order agents and co-conspirators. All of them. They are dangerous, disgraceful. They will have to answer for their crimes to an even higher authority some day. And their fire extinguishers will be spent. They’ll get no sympathies from me.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. JEM says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    The courts know better than the parents. Only in socialist government never land!

    I prayed Psalm 91 for Charlie. Join me Treepers. God Almighty hears us.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  11. Atticus says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Wonder what St. Obama would’ve done?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. helmhood says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Watch and pray unceasing for President Trump and our country.

    “The prayer of the feeblest saint… is a terror to satan.”

    ~Oswald Chambers

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  13. Somewhere in Dixie says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    This is socialized medicine and the death panels at work. Are you listening congress?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • BigMamaTEA says:
      July 3, 2017 at 1:26 pm

      First, we must spread this to the People far and wide. Prime example of what will happen to us. We must stop this for us here and now.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • JCl says:
        July 3, 2017 at 1:39 pm

        Yes, BMT. Here and now. It’s Beaurocrats vs We, the People. President Trump stands in the gap and leads the way as we give it our all. We will win this; we must.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  14. filia.aurea says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Spoken like a true Christian, Mr. President. Your heart is filled with kindness and makes us proud on the eve of our birthday(s). The Sixth Commandment says “YOU shall not murder” Who possesses the authority to take human life? Who has the right to make that decision? Taking another person’s life is not our right to decide. That judgment is reserved for God alone, in Jesus name I pray for all little lives.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  15. mikebrezzze says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    What if Charlie was the product of a Muslim rape job?

    Like

    Reply
  16. Summer says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Who are these death panelists? How could some bureaucrats be given so much power when the parents raised enough money for treatment and another country is willing to help?

    That’s what happens in a totalitarian state when people vote for the “cradle to grave” gubment welfare. They surrender their rights.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • dekester says:
      July 3, 2017 at 1:23 pm

      Summer. These death panels are the kind of things G. Orwell wrote about.

      What an amazing writer he was…we as a world were getting close to an Orwellian society.

      PDJT has given us a lifeline. Let us all grab it.

      God bless PDJT

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    I can’t describe how much this touches my heart.

    I felt it like a jolt of lighting hit my heart when I read this post.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • BigMamaTEA says:
      July 3, 2017 at 1:29 pm

      REALLY look into the faces of these parents. This was Friday, after the EU Court. These parents have also been told that their child may not leave the hospital building. Not even letting them take their baby home to die is just unconscionable to me.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • JCl says:
        July 3, 2017 at 1:43 pm

        Utterly unconscionable, BMT. Beyond all comprehension. Vile, inhuman and frighteningly arrogant. This cannot be happening in 2017 in a “free” nation. Is there a way we can fight with these parents? Prayer, certainly, and by far the most effective thing we can do; can anyone think of an additional way to be of assistance?

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • BigMamaTEA says:
          July 3, 2017 at 1:50 pm

          Just what is happening now, spread the story everywhere, so it becomes an international story. I first heard of it Friday (damn Swamp media here!) I’ve been sending this story everywhere I can. The parents had even raised several million (Go fundMe) so it was not money. This is about the power and control of a government that think it owns you, and your children. There is a doctor here with an experimental treatment who’d even offered help, but the government over there will not let this family leave. Hopefully with the international attention it’s getting now…I would at the very minimum hope that the young parents would be allowed to take their baby home to die. Gee whiz!!!!

          Like

          Reply
      • yellowrosetx says:
        July 3, 2017 at 1:46 pm

        I can’t bear this.

        CS Lewis got it right:
        “I live in the Managerial Age, in a world of “Admin.” The greatest evil is not now done in those sordid “dens of crime” that Dickens loved to paint. It is not done even in concentration camps and labour camps. In those we see its final result. But it is conceived and ordered (moved, seconded, carried, and minuted) in clean, carpeted, warmed and well-lighted offices, by quiet men with white collars and cut fingernails and smooth-shaven cheeks who do not need to raise their voices. Hence, naturally enough, my symbol for Hell is something like the bureaucracy of a police state or the office of a thoroughly nasty business concern.”

        [From the Preface]”
        ― C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  18. Serena says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    I truly believe that God has spoken to this man and has touched his heart and soul.He is using him of that I am sure. Please keep praying that God will keep lifting him up and guide him to lead our country back to Him.God bless and protect President Trump and his family always.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  19. dekester says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Your Presidents acts of kindness are legendary. Like when he sent his own jet to assist your military.

    What truly disgusts me, is not so much the MSM or Dems. They are what they are.

    But your ( and I really want to use the word that rhymes with ducking and clucking.Two things your Republicans excel at.) Republican Party. For goodness sake. Target a couple of them, and primary their sorry A**es out of there. They make me sick.

    Prayers an loving thoughts for little Charlie.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  20. Bull Durham says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    One litmus test of “have we chosen the right Leader for MAGA?” is this: DJT is always on the right side of the important issues. Always. Common Sense. Dignity. Strength for the weakest amongst us.

    I don’t always agree with everything ’45’ does, but when it matters, POTUS does it right.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  21. ginaswo says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    God bless little Charlie Gard and his parents and God bless President Trump

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  22. RedBallExpress says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    In 1991 my then 30 year old sister with 3 little ones was pronounced terminal with a grade 4 malignant brain tumor. We got her to Mayo in Rochester, MN against the wishes of her so called Doctor. We were often told that we were “grasping at straws.” It was a very tough time for her with many extreme treatments but she became one of the most successful brain tumor patients in history. Her treatment has been written up in various medical journals and today you would never know she is a cancer free survivor. A lot of people die but don’t ever let anyone tell your there is no hope.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • missmarple2 says:
      July 3, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      When my sister was 14 years old she was diagnosed with a malignant bone tumor in her leg. (She had complained about her leg for almost a year and the pediatrician thought she had Osgood Slaughter’s disease, so they put her in a cast for 3 months. Finally a late diagnosis by a second doctor.)

      Because the second doctor had a friend doing research at Sloan-Kettering in New York,, my mother and grandmother took her there for treatment with cobalt radiation. (Dad stayed with the rest of us kids.) Of all youth diagnosed with that type of tumor in Indiana, she was the only one who survived. In fact, years later the doctor who sent her to New York met her and when she introduced herself to him, he said “I thought you had died. All the rest did.”

      She is now 65 and has two boys who are themselves grown. Do not give up and always take a chance on experimental treatments when things look hopeless.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  23. NJF says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    #LoveMyPresident

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  24. pjb535i says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. MIKE says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    That last photo of Charlie and his Dad is too much for me. If that eurotrash death panel resists, I hope we send in a platoon of United States Marines to escort Charlie and his parents to where he can be properly treated. That is one beautiful child…

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  26. R-C says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    This UK/EU outrage highlights the top-down totalitarianism that IS ‘liberalism’. There is absolutely NOTHING ‘liberal’ about it. Here, we have government drones dictating to this unfortunate couple, telling them what they ‘shall’ and ‘shall not’ do to save their own child. Revolting. Disgusting. Infuriating!

    This couple is NOT free. They live under the shackles of faceless bureaucrats. Just who do these bureaucrats think they are?

    President Trump is RIGHT to intervene. Whether there is a chance for that child ought to be in GOD’s hands–not in the hands of some totalitarian swine who happens to be playing god.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • camulla says:
      July 3, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      These people are refugees, NOT the poor who are coming to Western Europe and our nation. Can we admit the parents and Charlie as refugees?

      Like

      Reply
    • American Made Man says:
      July 3, 2017 at 1:40 pm

      ^^^^^^^^^^^^ YES YES YES

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • R-C says:
        July 3, 2017 at 1:48 pm

        And speaking politically, this is EXACTLY the type of system advocated by The Left in our country–THIS is the inevitable result that would have been shoved down OUR throats had the democrats’ monstrosity off a ‘health care plan’ not died of its own terminal malignancy. We were but one candidate away from ‘single payer’, whose result would have been what we’re seeing played out in the UK, to the detriment of this unfortunate couple.

        The political take-away of this awful situation is: “Hell, NO! We Don’t Want That System HERE!” (Or words to that effect.)

        Like

        Reply
  27. TrumpsterinPa says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Just tried post this story on Facebook messenger and got it blocked?? Anyone else having trouble?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. kimosaabe says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    The #FakeNews #EvilClownMedia will say this is not Presidential

    Like

    Reply
  29. Steve in Lewes says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Folks, if anybody thinks there is hope for the UK you are sadly mistaken. Go to the DailyMail article and read the comments. Many, if not most are vile and disgusting. Many trashing PDJT and the parents; singing the praises of the all-powerful government.
    Oh and btw, let’s see how many “journalists” comment and fret over our President’s latest tweet!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. Marygrace Powers says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Another point to be aware of is the prevalence of
    ‘organ harvesting’ and the big money involved.

    Notice how President Trump stepped in immediately
    having his personal doctors overlooking Steve Scalise
    at Medstar when he knew Dr. Sava was assigned
    as lead physician.

    In the case of little Charlie Gard could some “elite”
    be waiting in the wings for an organ?

    Would not surprise me at all.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  31. SNAKESRULE says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Now that the death penalty is back on the table, there’s a bunch of muslims in UK prisons that should be allowed to die with dignity. On a rope. What say you UK? What with state sanction of babykilling? L

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. BigMamaTEA says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    The death panel court is called the European Court of Human Rights.

    Quite the oxymoron.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  33. BigMamaTEA says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Ugh! If anyone finds out any concrete info on
    Charlie today, please post over in the Daily Open thread for me. I have to get off this page, before, me and my passport go over to the UK.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. missmarple2 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    I am going to say something here I have been thinking for a while. Something has deepened President Trump’s faith over the last few years. I have no idea what did it, nor am I trying to play detective.

    What I see is genuine compassion and a turning away from false friends and material things, with an emphasis on family instead.

    He is from a generation that isn’t very open about faith, unlike younger people like Ted Cruz. Yet when he does speak about it, it is very powerful. I am reminded that he just flat out said “We will be protected by God” in the Inaugural speech.

    He says this so matter-of-factly, it almost sounds like he was given a mission or saw a vision.

    Anyway, that is my impression, for what it’s worth. I pray for him every day.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s