President Trump Offers Aid To Charlie Gard’s Parents Following U.K. Death Panel Decision…

Charlie Gard was born healthy 10 months ago, but suffers from a rare genetic condition called mitochondrial depletion syndrome and has serious brain damage. His parents have raised over $1.5 million to fund a trip to the United States for an experimental treatment.

British medical professionals are refusing to allow his parents to remove Charlie from the hospital claiming his condition is terminal and he must remain in the U.k. hospital until he dies. His parents appealed to the courts. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) denied the parents request stating little Charlie was too ill, could not be saved, and must “die with dignity” in the UK.

President Trump has offered assistance to Charlie’s parents: Chris Gard, 32, and Connie Yates, 31.

Quoting from the decision by the court to block Charlie’s parents from seeking alternate treatment options, a spokesperson for Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust said:

“Our thoughts are with Charlie’s parents on receipt of this news which we know will be very distressing for them. “Today’s decision by the European Court of Human Rights marks the end of what has been a very difficult process and our priority is to provide every possible support to Charlie’s parents as we prepare for the next steps. “There will be no rush by Great Ormond Street Hospital to change Charlie’s care and any future treatment plans will involve careful planning and discussion.” (link)

Mom, Connie Yates (31), Dad, Chris Gard (32), with little Charlie (10 months)

That one tweet from trump is going to put serious pressure on the #CharlieGard case. May save this precious face. I love his tweets. pic.twitter.com/oN0s03sOnH — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) July 3, 2017

Trump has saved children like #CharlieGard before pic.twitter.com/3qFk24fkvq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 3, 2017

Donald Trump vows to help Charlie Gard https://t.co/9A9Xi2JJPv pic.twitter.com/M3V1ejjCYj — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) July 3, 2017

Advertisements