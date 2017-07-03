Just a Simple Independence Day Economic Comparison…

Posted on July 3, 2017 by

Do you plan on driving this Independence Day?

President Obama July 4th 2012 -vs- President Trump July 4th 2017

“Somehow we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe.”

Steven Chu [2008], Barack Obama’s Secretary of Energy

“Drill baby, drill.”

Rick Perry [2017],  Donald Trump’s Energy Secretary

Check your local area gas prices HERE

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Economy, energy, EPA, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

52 Responses to Just a Simple Independence Day Economic Comparison…

  1. essential liberties says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Awesome.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. booger71 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    $1.85 today when I filled up. Love it

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Raven says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Love our new President.

    Happy Birthday, America!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Minnie says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    😐 Just, wow 😐

    And then I’m reminded Mr. President is merely 5.5 months in 😁😁😁

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. Sloth1963 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    My ’02 Jeep Cherokee survived the Obama years but is thriving in the first year of President Trump!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. bulwarker says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Chu, the same clown that insisted on riding a bike into work to show off how “green” conscious he was, all the while being followed by a black SUV doing 9mph carrying his protection detail. The result was more pollution than had he just driven in like everyone else, but noooooo, to liberals appearance is everything.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    I might go back to using gasoline to light my charcoal again… Just kidding… What a difference a few months make…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. aprilyn43 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    I love winning with Trump ! I thank Gods for Trump & Pence – for Mattis & all the Cabinet!

    I know there’s so much more to do, but I’m so thankful that Trumps our president !!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. timswanderings93 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    What happened to the Summer holidays price surge?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. Pam says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    I started seeing prices for regular unleaded this weekend at 1.99. Prices haven’t been that low in quite some time. It’s nice for a change.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. fleporeblog says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    That one sentence by Barry from Hawaii’s Secretary of Energy says it all! That bastard wanted to get our gas prices up to the ridiculous levels in Europe. These POS were hell bent on destroying our country once and for all. Our President is so right to say that he inherited a mess. Thank God that after our President is done in 2025, no one will ever want to go backwards. That is how Trumpism will reign for the next 50+ years.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. SteveC says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Sadly, that’s not what we get in Kali, but that is due to the stupidity of those that are left here.

    Like

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      July 3, 2017 at 11:15 pm

      Yep, gas at costco a few days ago was $2.64. I’m glad for that. I think the lowest I remember was just after 9.11, then the highest was $4.15 or so, always due to refinery issues.

      Like

      Reply
  13. M33 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    In Hawaii, we are at 2.50 a gallon.
    Low for us!

    Like

    Reply
  14. American Me says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    4D chess over checkers. America First! MAGA! May GOD continue to bless President Donald Trump. He cares about us and our nation of law abiding citizens the same way Sundance (and those of you who contribute) cares about informing and educating us each and every day. GOD Bless you Sundance! May GOD Bless each and every Treeper and our loved ones and keep us safe on the branches we are perched on, wherever we may be. We are all 1 color…American!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. jmclever says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    I remember gas at $4 a gallon. The stable less than $2 per gallon had not gone unnoticed. We’ve been able to take several day trips. This summer. It’s wonderful!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. David says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    I am Israeli. Happy Birthday America and God Bless. I posted here the video of Netanyahu at the US embassy in Tel Aviv today. Brand new video with less than 100 views. A moving speech, must watch.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. David says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    I am Israeli. Happy Birthday America and God Bless. I posted here the video of Netanyahu at the US embassy in Tel Aviv today. Brand new video with less than 100 views. A moving speech, must watch.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. jackphatz says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Man, Obama really hated the USA. Still does.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. aprilyn43 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Not a dooms-day request, but Trump needs our prayers for protection even more now.
    These ppl hate him for the good he’s done.

    Like

    Reply
  20. deplorabledooku says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    I’m sure that everyone here remembers when Teh One (unironically) took credit for low gas prices due to the fracking he was ideologically opposed to. He has the audacity to not only take the undeserved credit but thanks himself.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s