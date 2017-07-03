Just a Simple Independence Day Economic Comparison…

Do you plan on driving this Independence Day?
President Obama July 4th 2012 -vs- President Trump July 4th 2017
“Somehow we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe.”
Steven Chu [2008], Barack Obama’s Secretary of Energy
“Drill baby, drill.”
Rick Perry [2017], Donald Trump’s Energy Secretary
Awesome.
$1.85 today when I filled up. Love it
Got me beat. $1.94 here.
Love our new President.
Happy Birthday, America!
@Raven – And it really is a Happy American Birthday!
8 years of doom with the Obamanation of Desolation – Thank You Jesus – Thank You !!
Oh,April! Tears in my eyes – AMEN! AMEN! AMEN!
😐 Just, wow 😐
And then I’m reminded Mr. President is merely 5.5 months in 😁😁😁
It’s like the start of a really awesome vacation…. when you still have 12 days left or something like that!!😉👍🏻
😁
See… red down arrows can be very good; ) Down .30 in Cali still high at 2.80…..
My ’02 Jeep Cherokee survived the Obama years but is thriving in the first year of President Trump!
Same here. We have an rv and a couple of gas guzzlers. I thought we’d be screwed by the Obama years but we made it.
Now under POTUS Trump, we r getting out and gonna happily regularly see our great and beautiful country!
V-10 Excursion here-LOVING IT!
Chu, the same clown that insisted on riding a bike into work to show off how “green” conscious he was, all the while being followed by a black SUV doing 9mph carrying his protection detail. The result was more pollution than had he just driven in like everyone else, but noooooo, to liberals appearance is everything.
Reminds me when Jimmy Carter always wanted to be photographed carrying his own luggage….except it turns out it was empty! All for appearances.
The definition of Virtue Signaling.
Well if he was LEAVING the country it would have been ok…..
😂 😂 😂 😂
I might go back to using gasoline to light my charcoal again… Just kidding… What a difference a few months make…
😁
I love winning with Trump ! I thank Gods for Trump & Pence – for Mattis & all the Cabinet!
I know there’s so much more to do, but I’m so thankful that Trumps our president !!
Hallelujah! AMEN!
What happened to the Summer holidays price surge?
They surged down 🙂
It’s surging in Indonesia and Seoul, SoK in honor of O’s visit.
Oh, TIM! I’m hoping that you’re seeing the Summer Holidays price surge NOW. Meaning – LOL! – the prices could go DOWN even more for the Fall and maybe even into the winter! LOL! ROTFL! THANK YOU, PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP!
That’s exactly what’s going to happen… this is with the summer increase factored in.
I clearly remember back in the day when all the gas stations had to retrofit their signs for 3 digits, when gas finally rose above 99 cents!
Can u imagine if we surged down to that level again lol??!
@timswanderings93 – We elected a Real Ppl’s President, Donald H. Trump !!
I started seeing prices for regular unleaded this weekend at 1.99. Prices haven’t been that low in quite some time. It’s nice for a change.
And adjusting for inflation…
ITS EVEN LOWER!
That one sentence by Barry from Hawaii’s Secretary of Energy says it all! That bastard wanted to get our gas prices up to the ridiculous levels in Europe. These POS were hell bent on destroying our country once and for all. Our President is so right to say that he inherited a mess. Thank God that after our President is done in 2025, no one will ever want to go backwards. That is how Trumpism will reign for the next 50+ years.
BLESS you, Fle! Your gracious vision is SO encouraging! THANK YOU for being here among us!
I knew it was a mess but didnt realize just howclose we were to falling off the cliff.
Denial? Possibly.
Feeling humbled, grateful and blessed that now, as more unnerving truths are revealed, we, the People, arose from slumber and cast our votes of a lifetime.
We ❤️ You, Mr. President 🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
God bless you and keep you and God Bless America 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Minnie beautifully said!
THANK YOU, Minnie! AMEN! and Amen!
I HEART FLEP….; )
Yes fle! He has got to show the 2 youngest generations what “great” really is, thereby highlighting the loserism in leadership, gubmint and academia that has plagued the lives of all under the age of 30!
Sadly, that’s not what we get in Kali, but that is due to the stupidity of those that are left here.
Yep, gas at costco a few days ago was $2.64. I’m glad for that. I think the lowest I remember was just after 9.11, then the highest was $4.15 or so, always due to refinery issues.
In Hawaii, we are at 2.50 a gallon.
Low for us!
4D chess over checkers. America First! MAGA! May GOD continue to bless President Donald Trump. He cares about us and our nation of law abiding citizens the same way Sundance (and those of you who contribute) cares about informing and educating us each and every day. GOD Bless you Sundance! May GOD Bless each and every Treeper and our loved ones and keep us safe on the branches we are perched on, wherever we may be. We are all 1 color…American!
Amen 🙏
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
I remember gas at $4 a gallon. The stable less than $2 per gallon had not gone unnoticed. We’ve been able to take several day trips. This summer. It’s wonderful!
I am Israeli. Happy Birthday America and God Bless. I posted here the video of Netanyahu at the US embassy in Tel Aviv today. Brand new video with less than 100 views. A moving speech, must watch.
Thanks David,
I always enjoy your comments and I am so glad Obummer was unable to oust a good man like Mr. Netanyahu.
David, SO GOOD to hear from you! Welcome again! We also LOVE Bibi!
(please pardon my google translate Hebrew)
ישראל, לחיות לנצח!
@David – And Happy 50 years to our wonderful Israeli friends! (I know May has come & gone, but I’m glad to say it)!
We love you Israeli’s.
Man, Obama really hated the USA. Still does.
Not a dooms-day request, but Trump needs our prayers for protection even more now.
These ppl hate him for the good he’s done.
I’m sure that everyone here remembers when Teh One (unironically) took credit for low gas prices due to the fracking he was ideologically opposed to. He has the audacity to not only take the undeserved credit but thanks himself.
