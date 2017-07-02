Sharyl Attkisson Discusses Who Pulls Strings on Media Puppets…

Sharyl Attkisson interview on Fox Media Buzz to discuss her new book The Smear. How shady political operatives control what the media presents.
Advertisements
Sharyl Attkisson interview on Fox Media Buzz to discuss her new book The Smear. How shady political operatives control what the media presents.
Sharyl Attkisson is an American heroine – persecuted by the Obama administration, she has gone on to higher and better things in spite of it. She is one of the few real investigative journalists.
She’s a Florida native, studied broadcast journalism at UFL – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sharyl_Attkisson
And she’s a fourth degree black belt in Taekwondo.
LikeLiked by 27 people
And, I had no idea, she’s pretty 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think that honesty and intelligence she radiates are a big part of her attractiveness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, no doubt. Warm, kind eyes hiding a rapier sharp mind. Kinda like the gal I married. I guess I’m drawn to the type 🙂
LikeLike
She is……. in a word………….awesome!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are so right. Sharyl is the real deal. She’s only gotten better and better since CBS screwed her over.
Mark Steyn, Sharyl Attkisson, James O’Keefe and Diana West are the best of the best. And, of course, Andrew Breitbart posthumously.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance. Better than the best.
LikeLike
Of course, that goes without saying. : )
LikeLike
Wow – she speaks so clearly and understandably – very impressive, very professional.
LikeLike
Throwing out false info so no one knows what to believe is often used during war when your attack plans have been discovered. It has worked in the past and it will work in the future. It remains to be seen if this trick is Trump-Tweet-Proof!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Such as the fake, inflatable tanks used in WW II to fool Hitler.
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2013/05/ghost-army-the-inflatable-tanks-that-fooled-hitler/276137/
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Such as the fake, inflatable tanks used in WW II to fool Hitler.”
So 1940’s-ish. Now the US Army has full sized tank billboards with electric heaters in strategic locations, to fool the enemy night sights, powered by a small gasoline or propane generator! Last time these were deployed; the US marines stole all the generators. No more cold coffee!!
LikeLike
Confusing/false info: – The Clinton’s were notorious for this.
Getting Pierre Salinger to go on TV to say the U.S. Navy shot down TWA 800 worked wonders for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Throwing out false info”. Today’s a perfect example. Maxine Waters and Keith Ellison whipped up their street thugs to head out into city streets and call for impeachment.
The media is thrilled that counter protests by supporters of President Trump were much smaller. Their message is that the country is moving toward impeachment. Another absolute lie and pathetic joke intended to mislead and distort. It will fail. Miserably.
Truth is, Trump supporters were in church today. They worked in their yards, went on picnics, went fishing, took their kids to baseball games, visited family, decorated their homes for July 4th and worked on floats for Independence Day parades.
President Trump is not losing support. He’s gaining it. The media is finally getting their just desserts from the first President we’ve had with the courage and talent to expose their lies and make absolute fools of them.
LikeLike
Knew this looooong ago about media BS.
It has been a big game for too long.
Thank God for President Trump to finally shine the spotlight on all this nonsense, helping others step forward.
It is like a long-time child molestor in a community. Everyone afraid to speak, but once someone is brave enough to risk the fallout of holding this person accountable, people finally begin to step forward as well.
LikeLiked by 12 people
You make a very good point M33.
Eventually the truth prevails.
Always.
Someone always becomes brave enough to speak out and then all you know what breaks loose.
I remember PT Barnum’s saying.
You can fool some of the people all of the time and you can fool all of The people some
of the time but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.
The political and msm slob mob con-men are learning Barnum’s famous saying the hard way.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Eventually the truth prevails.”
Even sooner with the internet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen to that one jonvil.
LikeLike
This lady is a real treat.
What scares the MSM and the RINOS most, is that they have been exposed on countless fronts.
Up here in B.C. The lead story on our supper time news was “Donald Trump has sunk to a new low” ( they get their feeds from NBC.)
Your President is utterly brilliant. Our household laughed and went to supper. CNN is mocked worldwide. When a lions paw pushes a button. Truly Golden.
Thank you all.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Dekester – Haven’t heard “supper” for sooo long. Growing up in Minnesota – my Parents and Grandparents called “dinner” “supper”. Brings back wonderful memories!! – Thanks!
LikeLike
Great reporter. Explains how Fake News is made. Appreciate her insight. 🙂
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sets the standard in journalism.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I like it that this woman is exposing all the men as sissies.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump has been attacked all his life. To think he is stupid is to be the next victim. He uses all the good old tricks and has so many diversions going at once these people can’t think straight……..I do the same on Face Book to flush out the libs hiding on my friends list..Works well cause they can’t stay cool and remain hidden……..Then i tell them I had no idea this would upset you so…making them the clowns…..Like I say old tricks……problem is he is facing the most trecherous people in the world and they know every dirty trick and won’t stop ever. We have to give support at every move even when not sure what he’s doing…………Liberals will self destruct and thank God for this gal Sharyl………..
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ms. Attkisson is truly a jewel; it would be a dream to have a news-crew composed of four or five of her caliber. Her TED presentation is well worth seeing. The delicious irony against the betrayer/destroyer class is that when investigators seek truth above politics and power they naturally move toward conservative principles. She’s “accused” of being conservative now; this is the cost of her research and honesty.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sharyl did a segment on “Media Trust” on her show today. It’s a look at Pew Research findings.
http://fullmeasure.news/news/politics/media-trust
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today Sharyl’s main segment on Full Measure was the “Surveillance State” with Pete Hoekstra. It’s pretty much what we have talked about here on CTH but was a good watch.
Sharyl: We now know that some political figures, including Susan Rice, have asked to see those names and read that intelligence in some cases. What thoughts does that evoke for you?
Hoekstra: It’s of great concern, because I, I think most of the time for these kinds of conversations you really don’t need to, you don’t need the unmasking to really figure it out. In May, two more high-ranking Obama officials acknowledged they, too, reviewed secretly collected communications from political figures.
—-They play tape of Sen. Charles Grassley:
” Did either of you ever review classified documents in which Mr. Trump, his associates or members of Congress had been unmasked?”
Clapper & Yates both admitting they had seen info with umasked names.
http://fullmeasure.news/news/cover-story/surveillance-state
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump was born in this briar patch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
exactly!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
I have been away from TV news for 5 days. It was great! Spent time with my sweet granddaughter and rest of our family. Now that CNN has been exposed for the liars that they are, the new “thing” is the Sorosatan fake protests now bring done and staged by paid operatives; marching for President Trumps impeachment. What a bunch of idiotic clowns 🤡!!! Sane people are on to them and their perpetual grievances made up to be spewed on every news channel. Intelligent and informed people aren’t buying their stupid claims anymore and see them for what they are – the permanent grievance dispensers of hype, hatred and lies!
Sharyl Attkisson was on to them and reporting the truth about their propaganda tactics long ago! God bless her, and this great blog for informing thousands of people who will no longer be fooled by the lying 🤥 haters and the media of mass deception!
Loved the Trump video of him wrestling with the CNN logo! Hilarious! All of the Trump hating media cannot stand that our President always gets the better of them! He makes them look so foolish and they absolutely deserve to be shown as the ridiculous fools that they are!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bill is back at it with some more truth:
LikeLiked by 4 people
I positively love Bill Whittle’s shows. Just watched this on You Tube.
LikeLike
Fascinating video, particularly the last few minutes.
Thank you for sharing.
LikeLike
Sharyl is one of my true American heroines like Judge Jeannine and Liz Wheeler! She broke the news exposing Hildebeest’s lying story of being “shot at” in Bosnia airport. Sharyl was there! Hill had to admit she “misspoke”, politically correct term for LIED! When you have brains, integrity, patriotism, AND are beautiful to boot, that my friends, is the TOTAL PACKAGE!
LikeLiked by 4 people
SHARYL IS A GREAT REPORTER
LikeLike
The media is the greatest threat to this country. Trump is so right to go after it now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very good interview. The media is the least regulated, and least transparent, business in the country. No one knows how stories are chosen, and exactly by whom. All we see are the talking heads, who are steps down the totem pole when it comes to the big picture. Yes, they are scum, but run by bigger scum. Time for a major expose on the nuts and bolts of the fake news industry.
Sunlight, we need more sunlight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree Sherlock.
For the longest time I was a big believer in a free press.
I saw what happened in countries that did not have this protection.
Now, I do not believe what our so called press is doing is protected under the first amendment,
I do hope Sarah Palin wins her lawsuit and wins big.
And I hope hers is only one of the first of many to come.
LikeLike
Can we get Sharyl for PRESS Secretary…..!!
LikeLike
She is too beautiful and classy to have to face that pool of pond scum on a reg. basis.
LikeLike
And besides 4sure, Sarah Sanders is doing a bang up job.
As is Sean Spicer.
LikeLike
So is Sarah. Heck, so is Sean 🙂
LikeLike
I think the lady journalist at Circa news is also very good and has a bright future if she keeps it all real…….Certainly some dream teams are coming into focus so the moment CNN fails something stunning is placed into a new network. We could be getting close now to defeating the first part of the enemy and deny them their propaganda wing before charging the beast directly. Some one posted the story of the fake tanks and actors dressed as generals in WW2. Amazing and it explains a lot…Quick read I recomend it on a Sunday afternoon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Name is Sara Carter
LikeLiked by 1 person
Until trump quits catering to them by allowing them access to the WH and his cabinet, they will continue to have legitimacy. I would revoke all press creds., and open it up to the first come first served warm bodies showing up.Anyone asking a dumb question would be escorted out, never to return. And I would keep their coat. And I am serious.
LikeLike
Not Sharyl Attkisson Discusses Who Pulls Strings on Media Puppets… but instead those TV Media Puppets need be confined to a ( lep·ro·sar·i·um ˌleprəˈserēəm/ ) until they either die or finally become human beings! Such puppets certainly cannot be called ‘Journalists”.
LikeLike
The lady from Circa is Sara Carter
LikeLike
I like her. She is cool and factual and so far seems to not run down any rabbit holes.These 2 gals Sara and Sharyl would be a dream team of women who were objective and I could watch the news again without a barf bag or holding the remote and instant mute……..They look very good on camera yet not to FOX Y in spandex….The world is gonna turen and the tide is gonna shift I’m sure. Keep pushing it…….
LikeLike