July 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #164

Posted on July 2, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

5 Responses to July 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #164

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Incredible speech tonight by the president. You have to watch it if you did not.

    He is, and so are we.

  2. JeremyJohn says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:26 am

    A lot of believe that Pence is not trustworthy and can turn against trump if gets green light from gop leadership. I personally don’t think so. however, I see such comments so many times in media and also in everyday discussion that I am confused.
    Is it real or totally fake news. Sundance may give some insight.

  3. Piper says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Compare and contrast:

    I love you President Trump

    Thank God almighty for this man! Please watch over him Dear Lord.

