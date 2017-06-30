President Donald Trump Weekly Address June 30th, 2017

President Trump delivers the weekly address from the White House:
.
My fellow Americans,
This week, I was joined at the White House by American families whose loved ones were killed by illegal immigrants.
Many of these illegal immigrants had extensive criminal records and had been repeatedly deported.
Every single one of these deaths was preventable.
These beautiful American lives were stolen because our government refused to do its job. If the government had simply enforced our immigration laws, these Americans would still be alive today.
That is why, since the day I took the oath of office, I have been restoring the enforcement of our immigration laws and the protection and defense of our borders.
These courageous Americans joined me at the White House to call on Congress to pass two bills that I campaigned on during the election. If enacted, these bills will save countless Americans lives. The first bill, Kate’s Law, is named for Kate Steinle, who was killed by an illegal immigrant who had been deported five times. This law will enhance criminal penalties for those who repeatedly re-enter our country illegally.
The second bill, the No Sanctuary For Criminals Act, will block federal grants to jurisdictions that shield dangerous criminal aliens from being turned over to federal law enforcement.
On Thursday, I am glad to report, these two bills passed the House of Representatives. This represents a crucial step toward ensuring our public safety and national security.
I want to thank Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte for his dedicated work on these critical bills, as well as other crucial legislation that will soon be considered as well. I also thank Leadership for advancing these life-saving measures.
I now call on the Senate to take up these bills and send them back to my desk for signature – as soon as possible. We need security. We need safety in our country. And I call on members of both parties to stand united with victims to stop these terrible and senseless crimes from ever happening in the first place.
This legislation presents a simple choice: either vote to save and protect American lives, or vote to shield and comfort criminal aliens who threaten innocent lives – and they’ve been shielded too long.
As we head towards the Fourth of July, we remember now more than ever to cherish our freedom. The foundation of freedom is the rule of law. It forms the bedrock of our Constitution and the cornerstone of our way of life.
So this Independence Day, while we’re enjoying treasured time with our friends and loved ones, let us not forget the families who have an empty seat at the table this year.
And let us pledge that from now on, we will protect, defend and save American lives.
Thank you.
I don’t understand.
If a city council or police dept obstructs the operation of Federal immigration and criminal law those depts and individuals within are easily charged with Federal offences.
“Sanctuary cites” are already breaking existing laws and each such event should result in charges, why the need for a money bill?
I have wondered the same thing myself MOA.
We already have very good immigration laws on the books.
I appreciate President Trump’s Law and Orders stance for American citizens but could someone explain why we now need more laws when we already have immigration laws that worked well for many decades.
This is an honest question.
Yes, good question. I believe you are correct in doubting. According to Gateway Pundit’s article, http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/lone-republican-no-vote-kates-law-speaks/, Justin Amash gives a very good constitutional reason for not voting for it. Included in the wording, is a federal encroachment on the reserved powers of the States and the People. Some of you other constitutional students chime in. We need to always stay alert.
Read the comments. Amash is a snake.
Legalities, probably.
Brilliant.
If you have friends or associates who are not sure if they support Trump, show them this Weekly Address video and the video of the WH meeting yesterday between Trump and the families of those killed by illegal immigrants.
That will lead them to Trump.
Honestly, this and the other video are about as good of a PR duo as you could possibly have.
Home run.
Our dear President works so hard and so well on our behalf.
Thank you, President Trump!
President Trump, First Lady Melania and Barron off to Trump National NJ for a couple of nights R&R
The cute skirt – guaranteed to be copied numerous times:
Melania = wow
The choice could not be more clear:
You either stand with this eminently focused man, Donald J. Trump, and his steadfast embrace of SANITY, the rule of law, and the US Constitution; or you stand with the erratic, lawless, and unstable among us, who do not respect our timeless foundational documents or traditions, and who seek to do us all harm.
I know with whom I stand. I STAND WITH TRUMP!
Spare a thought this holiday weekend for the patriots of Lexington Green & Concord Bridge, who risked it all in their day, resulting in our ability to be free today. Take a pause to consider every other patriot, whether they be regular soldier; militia member; or colonial citizen who stood firm with George Washington when our fledgling nation teetered on the brink. They knew that if they all didn’t hang together, they’d most certainly hang separately. And don’t forget the giants of the age: Adams; Franklin; Jefferson, and all the rest–for turning their considerable intellects in the direction of liberty and justice for all.
And don’t forget to thank God that we were able to keep it all going last November 8th, when once again our republic teetered on the brink.
Happy Independence Day, everyone!
Amen!! The Lord is With us, Always.
May God Bless America and keep her safe in the coming days and beyond.
Happy Birthday, America!! 🙂
Meanwhile, Justin Amash sent out a tweet yesterday patting himself on the back for NOT voting yes on the bills. Claimed the laws violate the 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11th amendments . He is actually putting illegal alien criminals ahead of Americans. And he is lying that any part of our Constitution is being violated by either of those laws. Seriously, I think at some point, legislators like him that vote against the citizens of this country, especially when it is also in opposition to every other member of their party, need to be investigated to see who is blackmailing them. This is not normal behavior. It’s not believable.
I agree, Amy. We can’t let this go. This business of outright lying in order to protect the criminals, is not acceptable.
Justin Amash is a ‘special interest’ voter.
