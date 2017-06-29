Greta Van Sustern Departs From MSNBC…

Well, that didn’t take long.
Literally reshuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic.
The entire industry is dying.
May they all enjoy eternal damnation for the damage they have done to and the negative influence they’ve had on American culture, ethics, integrity in journalism, and colossal misinforming of and helping to uneducate the American masses.
Cinderella, you nailed about MSN.
This article claims it was due to ratings. Rather you always agreed with Greta or not, she’s an excellent journalist. MSNBC was beneath her imo.
BREAK: Greta Van Susteren and MSNBC are parting ways. Her last show was Wednesday. Ari Melber will take the 6pm slot https://t.co/8cRx12VXw8
— Emily Jane Fox (@emilyjanefox) June 29, 2017
I also thought she was going to be wasted there. Love Vanity Fair’s tag line—-it reminds of the other delusional cheerleading that the liberal media does. Samantha Bee is on fire! Colbert is incredible! ratings are up up up! but when you back out to the wide shot its just the usual mediocre acts vying for a bigger piece of a pie that was never more than the size of a tart.
I always wondered about her there, she never seemed like she could keep up with them in the lying department.
Bet she goes somewhere willing to support or at least honestly report on America First.
Goes where?
ALL of the legacy media is corrupt. Fake News
If she wants to be “an honest journalist” she will have to set up something herself online
Thought I read here that Sinclair Global Broadcasting, SGBI, is trying to do just that? Wasn’t there hope that Rightside Broadcastiing would go big? What do we think about One America News Network, OANN? Are these hopeless? Aren’t there others?
I haven’t seen much to get enthusiastic about with OANN.. yet.
That could be my fault.
They did a 30 minute special on Seth Rich this month. No other network even touches it.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see Greta join Bill O’Reilly’s new project, whatever that may be. And I’m glad of it, I’ve long admired Greta for her work for vets, especially Andrew Tamouressi (sp?), and her work with Franklin Graham.
Don’t let the door hit you
Anyone know if she was fired or quit?
MSNBC is wholly devoted to the Trump hate narrative. They will give no quarter, as that is their target niche for an audience. There is (sadly) enough hate out there for our President that they can scratch where the haters are itching, but the “purity” must remain. Greta was doomed from the start.
Due to ratings, ok …Who’s next? …. (insert photo of megyn)
She’s even a cancer over at super fake news, says volumes.
Her ratings sucked. Terrible show.
Maybe finally people in general are getting it thru their heads that the MSM is evil and needing to be boycotted as far as I am concerned no one should be watching them people can catch them online if they have a favorite host.
I wonder if she met Hugh Hewitt in the revolving door as she was leaving and he was coming in?
Youtuber Styxhexenhammer666 predicted this several weeks ago. He said legacy media smelled blood in the water with FOX and has decided to add “conservative” voices in order to build market share. Problem is their shrinking, captive audiences don’t want to listen to these outside-their-bubble voices. He argued it will only hasten their own inevitable decline.
So what’s happened? Megyn is tanking at NBC. Greta was at MSNBC long enough to get a cup of coffee. On “our side” the Murdoch boys are moving more to the Left.
I doubt what is left of the industry will be recognizable to us in 10 years.
The industry is kaput even today. Best to ignore all of it. Fox has been a joke for some years now too.
Cut the cord.
I did not watch her so…
I haven’t kept up with her but when I did even though I did not always agree with her I found her to be a straight shooter. I never saw MSNBC as a good fit for her but then again maybe she like many, many others had me fooled.
Never watched her on MSNBC. Will never go there and CNN. Or abc, NBC! Tired of their smear.
Quitting MSNBC (or even being fired) is a HUGE plus.. something worth stressing on her CV
When you left a good job with a reputation you never go down in the dirt just for a paycheck Greta. You went and hored yourself with the evil ones. At least you woke up or you would be nothing ever again……….Look what happened to megyn……….
Fred, I thought Greta was fair but something always bothered me. She said & I remember vividly that she personally knew Loretta Lynch and she was such a fair person. That was when Lynch was being announced for the position.
I didn’t watch her regularly; but my impression was that she was not an ideologue……but someone who approached things from the mindset of “common sense”. She asked those common sense questions (not political ones from a political angle). She was fair to Trump from what I remember. she came across as a truly nice person and became friends with Franklyn Graham working with him on some of his charity projects.
MSNBC has tried adding some more conservative voices……but, I think they are getting hate mail and boycott threats from the left over it.
I am a Greta fan because of how she worked on helping get the Marine Tahmooressi out of the Mexican jail.
Greta works with Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse and has a grudge with Sudan Prez al-Bashir for murdering Christians. Do an expose on it with Amb. Haley. Real journalism….
MSNBC is not meaningful employment.
The Home Shopping Network may be hiring.
I hope Greta got some good “intel” out of MSNBC while she was there.
“Bet she goes somewhere willing to support or at least honestly report on America First”
Where would that be? Is there a TV news organization that supports or at least honestly reports on America First & President Trump?
Who cares….. why do we need another reporter…..
Progressives demanding MSNBC stop hiring white conservatives rewarded with Bret Stephens
http://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2017/06/28/progressives-demanding-msnbc-stop-hiring-white-conservatives-rewarded-with-bret-stephens/
and,
Actor Mark Ruffalo Demands NBC Stop Hiring ‘White Conservatives’
http://www.mediaite.com/online/actor-mark-ruffalo-demands-nbc-stop-hiring-white-conservatives/
excerpt:
On Saturday, the actor and social justice warrior tweeted a petition meant to “tell MSNBC, don’t promote right-wing hate.” The petition threatens repercussions if more white conservatives join the NBC family stating, “We need to let NBC executives know that there will be a sharp backlash if MSNBC becomes another platform for right-wing hate.”
don’t interrupt your enemy while…
Greta affiliates herself with a cult. That’s not good.
Exactly. Maybe she can have a show on the Scientology network.
I always thought highly of her after seeing her involved with Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse — then I read she was a Scientologist. That really surprised me, and I haven’t thought the same of her since.
I think Greta realized there was nothing she could do to raise the viewership without throwing her morals out the door. I actually give her credit for that!
Maybe she also saw the writing on the wall after viewing the press conference of our President where he talked about approving a pipeline with Mexico and making sure the pipeline will fit under the WALL!!!!!! The pressure would have been greater to destroy President Trump because of his plan.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/29/trump-promises-new-petroleum-pipeline-mexico/?utm_source=onesignal&utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push
From the article linked above:
President Trump on Thursday said he’s approved a new petroleum pipeline to Mexico as part of a broader plan to export American energy around the world.
“It’ll go right under the wall,” Mr. Trump said of the new pipeline during a speech at the Department of Energy.
His address coincides with the White House’s “Energy Week,” and the president used Thursday’s event to announce several new initiatives that he says are key to economic growth and kick-starting a “golden era of American energy.”
There’s no turning back for MSNBC. They went full retard long ago, and now their viewers will bear no truck with anything other than their prejudice. Greta always has done a credible job, but it wouldn’t really matter at MSNBC. They market to straight-up barking moonbats.
I think the other so call news professionals should be more like Greta and present the facts to open discussions as she does. Her Twitter is interesting. She once said something along the lines that one should have the audience guessing which side presenter is on. This was in response when she retweeted a negative comment about her being a Dem. She does wonderful humanitarian work, actually travelling and learning about the problems and people first hand. Her pictures of her travels are beautiful.
I do not have cable, never had, so I admit I have never seen her shows, just clips and XM radio of her Fox show.
She will be fine and find her way…how about a Girl Power Network with Sharyl Attkinson…
She walks the walk…
While Madonna adopts status babies & throws cash for African kids Greta actually helps….
https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/a-young-mans-life-is-changed-through-twitter-and-greta-van-susteren/
I’ve always liked Greta, beginning on CNN with her court show. At FOX News she seemed to have a genuine friendship with Trump — even before his candidacy. She interviewed him often for years. Never saw her show on MSNBC. Wishing her the best.
I guess her freak out about President Trump a few days ago was a desperate attempt to avoid getting fired.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
