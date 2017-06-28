Mark Steyn Discusses: CNN, Potato Chips, Elmo, Teensy Russian Dolls and Jim Acosta’s Interpretive Dance Routine…

Tucker Carlson interviews political humorist Mark Steyn on the current state of the ‘Muh Russia’ CNN planetary conspiracy theorem.
Mark Steyn accurately provides numerous metaphors to encapsulate the latest Russian meme du jour; from empty potato chip bags to Sean Spicer’s interpretive dance routine while CNN’s Jim Acosta interviews Comrade Elmo. Good Stuff. The best. Bigly:
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 6 people
DON’T MAKE ME BREAK MY FOOT OFF IN YO ASS!!!
LikeLike
Andrew Breitbart has been on my mind. We are Andrew Breitbart……I believe his dreams are coming true.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/02/24/flashback_2012_andrew_breitbart_declares_war_on_cnn__new_york_times.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
and I wish that Andrew Breitbart was still with us. RIP dear Patriot!
LikeLike
Nice to hear Mark Stein using the Russian Doll analogy 🙂
Muh Russian Dolls
A riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma…. promoted by CNN (Very Fake News)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love Matrioski! Those ones with the Russian/Soviet rulers are great.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have to admit after guffawing at Mark Steyn on Tucker Carlson I played with my matryoshka doll a friend gave to me long ago…
LikeLiked by 1 person
It wasn’t great…………it was FANTASTIC!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope Sesame Street is not dragged into disrepute by Elmo’s association with CNN
LikeLiked by 4 people
Always like to look on the funny side. The other side is these morons ruin people’s lives, for a buck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOVE Mark Steyn… He’s brilliant.
LikeLiked by 4 people
CNN Very Fake News
LikeLiked by 6 people
Really he should be the new anchor.
LikeLike
“They’re actually selling a bag, that has all the packaging of Potato Chips, but there are NO POTATO CHIPS INSIDE”
This guy kills me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for posting, SD! Loved Tucker’s reactions … the interpretive dance thing nearly did him (and me) in. Steyn is so spot on and so darned funny. His take on Trudeau’s Ramadan socks … https://www.steynonline.com/7945/the-numero-uno-sock-puppet
LikeLike
Goodness, that is good!
I think the best part is when he said there are no Russians, Just Kislyak lunching with everyone, paraphrased!
There is so much truth in that. Kislyak is the gregarious, fat, and likable “Russian operative-ambassador” who everyone in all of DC knows is basically harmless.
LikeLike
You missed bananas. They also talked about bananas. 😉
LikeLike