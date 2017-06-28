Mark Steyn Discusses: CNN, Potato Chips, Elmo, Teensy Russian Dolls and Jim Acosta’s Interpretive Dance Routine…

Posted on June 28, 2017

Tucker Carlson interviews political humorist Mark Steyn on the current state of the ‘Muh Russia’ CNN planetary conspiracy theorem.

Mark Steyn accurately provides numerous metaphors to encapsulate the latest Russian meme du jour; from empty potato chip bags to Sean Spicer’s interpretive dance routine while CNN’s Jim Acosta interviews Comrade Elmo.  Good Stuff. The best. Bigly:

17 Responses to Mark Steyn Discusses: CNN, Potato Chips, Elmo, Teensy Russian Dolls and Jim Acosta’s Interpretive Dance Routine…

  1. wyntre says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:02 pm

  2. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Andrew Breitbart has been on my mind. We are Andrew Breitbart……I believe his dreams are coming true.

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/02/24/flashback_2012_andrew_breitbart_declares_war_on_cnn__new_york_times.html

  3. rumpole2 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Nice to hear Mark Stein using the Russian Doll analogy 🙂

    Muh Russian Dolls
    A riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma…. promoted by CNN (Very Fake News)

  4. JoD says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    It wasn’t great…………it was FANTASTIC!!

  5. rumpole2 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    I hope Sesame Street is not dragged into disrepute by Elmo’s association with CNN

  6. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Always like to look on the funny side. The other side is these morons ruin people’s lives, for a buck.

  7. SonFlower says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    LOVE Mark Steyn… He’s brilliant.

  8. rumpole2 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    CNN Very Fake News

  9. treehouseron says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    “They’re actually selling a bag, that has all the packaging of Potato Chips, but there are NO POTATO CHIPS INSIDE”

    This guy kills me.

  10. akearn says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Thanks for posting, SD! Loved Tucker’s reactions … the interpretive dance thing nearly did him (and me) in. Steyn is so spot on and so darned funny. His take on Trudeau’s Ramadan socks … https://www.steynonline.com/7945/the-numero-uno-sock-puppet

  11. Joe says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Goodness, that is good!

    I think the best part is when he said there are no Russians, Just Kislyak lunching with everyone, paraphrased!

    There is so much truth in that. Kislyak is the gregarious, fat, and likable “Russian operative-ambassador” who everyone in all of DC knows is basically harmless.

  12. TwoLaine says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    You missed bananas. They also talked about bananas. 😉

