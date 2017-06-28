Democrats Appoint “Heartland Consultant” To Reconnect With Rural Voters…

The Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) appoint Illinois Representative Cheri Bustos as a “Heartland Engagement Chair” to teach them how to connect to “rural voters” ahead of the 2018 mid-term elections.
Yes, apparently when you’re elitist left-wing policies are so out-of-touch with middle America the best solution is to hire someone to teach you how to connect. Brilliant !
Getting back in touch with middle America? Democrats hire a ‘Heartland Engagement Chair’ to help them learn how to connect with rural voters pic.twitter.com/opKxyBmSUK
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 28, 2017
(DCCC) Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, already active in candidate recruitment and policy messaging, has a new role helping her party try to win the House majority in 2018.
New Mexico Rep. Ben Ray Luján, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, appointed Bustos chairwoman of heartland engagement for the Democrats’ campaign arm on Tuesday. In that role, the third-term congresswoman will be mentoring Democratic candidates and helping shape an economic message in rural areas — both of which she’s already been doing. (link)
Can anyone make a graphic of a pajama boy into the Official Democrat Party Seal, like Sundance did with a crying baby? Dims needs 2 Party Seals.
So whose genius idea was it to choose a Democrat from the “almost bankrupt due to Democrat politics” state of Illinois to be the point person to connect with the more conservative Democrats and independents in “the heartland,” which is the area between the coasts that Dem pols normally refer to as “flyover country” except during an election year.
That is a brilliant point!!!
The Dems needed a better liar.
What better place to search than illinois politics?
Chicago Cheri! How has that message shaping been going?
I never knew we were a Surrogatical Republic…
So in other words, they are taking acting/theater/drama lessons…..what a joke! The “bluecollar billionaire” gets middle Americans and the regular Joe and Jane American, but the people these districts have put into office don’t??? I hope this “Heartland Consultant” acting coach story spreads like wildfire!!!!
They can spin it however they want. Their blueprint is on plain display in France, Sweden, Italy, Germany…
Don’t think this will work, but Repubs. need to stay on message and highlight all the positive things being done by Trump. thing is, the woman referenced in this story may get an assist from all the angry “real” conservatives who may not vote because they are always angry at the repub. party for something. so some might not vote, or vote 3rd party which = vote for Dems.
Dhimmicrats need to hire a Director For Butt Hurt Pain Management and Trump Derangement Syndrome Hysteria Alleviation.
Why waste money when all they need do to reconnect is observe what Trump is doing?
That means adopting the popular ideas of America First by the party that supports America Last.
Her district was ‘redrawn to help elect a Democrat’
Chalk her up as another Dem insider who got elected because of the Chicago-Springfield Dem Machine’s efforts.
“The 17th Congressional District of Illinois is represented by Democrat Cheri Bustos. It includes most of the northwestern portion of the state, with most of its population living on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, as well as parts of Peoria and Rockford.
The 17th congressional district has shifted northward after the 2012 redistricting. It lost Quincy and Decatur, as well as its share of Springfield. It was generally thought that the redrawn map would allow the district to revert to the Democrats, who held it without interruption from 1983 to 2011.[3] As expected, one-term Republican incumbent Bobby Schilling was defeated by Democratic opponent Cheri Bustos in the 2012 election cycle”
This article also confirms the redistricting helped for the win, but she did not offend Trump supporters (my district just east of hers ) during her race and has some heartland qualities, sort of more liberal Mike Rowe.
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2017/0620/A-Democrat-shows-how-to-win-over-Trump-voters?cmpid=TW
Eh… How exactly are they planning to “win the House majority in 2018?” By appointing a Marxist Ivory Tower ambassador to the Deplorable States of Bitter Clingers??? Is that their idea? How many seats do they need to win and how many Republicans AND Democrats are up for re-elections in ’18? Dems have no chance to retake the House. Even the Senate race does not look promising. I hope Rick Scott would run. He can beat Nelson.
True, quite a few of R Senators must be sent packing. Like Flake, for example. But that means they should be primaried, not exchanged for Demonrats.
Oh….YUCK. She is my congresswoman. Can’t stand her.
Yeah right… MARKETING themselves better is what DIMS need! LOL
Hell… if you can just get the appearance right you can sell anything.. even the efficacy of poisoned Koolaid
If the Democrats were ‘sooooo’ into being for the *little people*, they would already know what life is like in the real world!
First off, making Dem’s understand the what the meaning of personal responsibility is should have them all packing within days.
Well…Isn’t that special – said the Church Lady
Not to be confused with Boutros Boutros-Ghali
Do tell what does the DNC offer to rural dispicable bible & gun clingers? Perhaps the could brown up with illegals as MN did with Somalis. Perhaps Indian H1b’s…yes that’s it we’ll get farmers to train themselves out of their way of life. The possibilities are endless.
Well, let them try. If they knock on my door I will politely ask them to leave my property and let them know that I am a proud gun and “bible clinching” owner. I hope they will get my message loud and clear.
witch #MAGA👌 @mwitticg
·
That will make an interesting commercial come election time.
Democrats have to hire someone to give them talking points to the little people
Perhaps Rep Bustos could take her lead from former president Obama’s statement:
“You go into these small towns in Pennsylvania and, like a lot of small towns in the Midwest, the jobs have been gone now for 25 years and nothing’s replaced them. And they fell through the Clinton administration, and the Bush administration, and each successive administration has said that somehow these communities are gonna regenerate and they have not.
And it’s not surprising then they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.”
Yeah. That should resonate!
I can see it now…
Hello America, the 2018 elections are coming up & we democrats want you to know we stand with the middle class & rural voters. We understand the issues that are important to you & will fight tooth & nail to represent you
People like to refer to you as unsophisticated & non-caring, but we know you’re just like everyone else & want to see all people realize their dreams. We know you care deeply about social issues & are sophisticated enough to realize the importance of many of the issues we hold dear
Who says we’re out of touch?
We understand blue collar workers like farmers, coal miners, factory workers, etc. are highly passionate about the issues that matter, issues like…
Transgendered Rights
Gay Marriage
Unisex Bathrooms
Black Lives Matter
Social Justice
Safe Spaces
Hate Speech
We get it, you want these issues at the forefront, & we’ll work diligently on just that
Let the Republicans talk of jobs, the economy, law & order & the safety of the American people. We won’t waste your time on that. We understand you & know where your hearts are at
So vote democrat & never be called an ignorant hick again
(Paid for by the National DP)
They could save money and send them all to Summer Bible School, but can you teach an old dog new tricks.
