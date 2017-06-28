Democrats Appoint “Heartland Consultant” To Reconnect With Rural Voters…

The Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) appoint Illinois Representative Cheri Bustos as a “Heartland Engagement Chair” to teach them how to connect to “rural voters” ahead of the 2018 mid-term elections.

Yes, apparently when you’re elitist left-wing policies are so out-of-touch with middle America the best solution is to hire someone to teach you how to connect. Brilliant !

Getting back in touch with middle America? Democrats hire a ‘Heartland Engagement Chair’ to help them learn how to connect with rural voters pic.twitter.com/opKxyBmSUK — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 28, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

(DCCC) Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, already active in candidate recruitment and policy messaging, has a new role helping her party try to win the House majority in 2018.

New Mexico Rep. Ben Ray Luján, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, appointed Bustos chairwoman of heartland engagement for the Democrats’ campaign arm on Tuesday. In that role, the third-term congresswoman will be mentoring Democratic candidates and helping shape an economic message in rural areas — both of which she’s already been doing. (link)

Advertisements