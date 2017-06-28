ABC/Disney Co. Settles $1.9 Billion BPI Defamation Lawsuit – “Pink Slime” Case…

Stunning win for Beef Products Inc (BPI) in a $1.9 billion defamation lawsuit against ABC news (Disney Co.)

The civil trial began June 5th and ABC legal executives must have see the writing on the wall as the initial $1.9 billion in damages could have potentially tripled under South Dakota law (treble damages) to $5.7 billion if they allowed the three week trial to continue.

The actual defamation settlement is undisclosed.  However, at the point of settlement all reasonable assumptions must be that BPI was well positioned to win far more than the initially demanded settlement amount of $1.9 billion.

(Reuters) – The U.S. ABC television network, owned by Walt Disney Co <DIS.N>, has settled its closely watched defamation lawsuit with Beef Products Inc over news reports on a processed beef product that critics dubbed “pink slime,” both companies said on Wednesday.

Terms of the settlement, which also covered the Beef Products Inc (BPI) claims against ABC reporter Jim Avila, were not disclosed.

Privately-held BPI had claimed that the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) and Avila defamed the company by calling its processed beef product “pink slime” and making errors and omissions in a series of 2012 reports. BPI calls the product “lean finely textured beef.”

BPI attorney Dan Webb told Reuters the settlement came together “quickly this week,” but declined to provide details, citing a confidentiality agreement signed by both parties.

The settlement came 3-1/2 weeks after the trial in the case got under way in Elk Point, South Dakota, around 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Sioux City, Iowa. BPI is based in nearby Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.  (read more)

The ramifications of this $1.9+ Billion defamation lawsuit victory will extend far beyond the media settlement in this case and will surely send a massive shock-wave through every media enterprise engaged in investigative and opinion journalism.

Next Up?

  1. MTeresa says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Wouldn’t that be such poetic justice if SP got the last word. The press (and Hollyweird) were truly deplorable to her and her family.

    Liked by 28 people

    Reply
  2. 6x47 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Beef is beef. I always thought that pink slime looked exactly like what you make bologna with.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. RedBallExpress says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Sue, Baby, Sue!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Janice says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Are we tired of winning yet Heck No!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. dannz says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Sets a benchmark for the rest of the Fake News mob.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Breitbart would be so proud today. ABC, suck it up Buttercup.

    I wrote about the BLM/rancher standoff today too. The FBI agent that shot and killed LaVoy was indicted today. In Oregon, the press ran these ranchers into the ground. Today is payback day for the Very Fake News.

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  7. sassymemphisbelle says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Gov. Palin a settlement bar has been set, please take the NY times for double that estimated amount. Its time for these cretins to pay dearly for their lies and smears. No mercy.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  8. Minnie says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Hope all corrupt media outlets are fully prepared for the ensuing tsunami of litigation.

    Justice is sweet; now that this precedent is set I can only imagine the potential onslaught of incoming lawsuits.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • JC says:
      June 28, 2017 at 11:14 pm

      Hope so, Minnie. About time. Shaming hasn’t worked, lower ratings haven’t worked; money should work. Bring it on.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        June 28, 2017 at 11:58 pm

        Totally agree. The only thing these people understand is money. I hope many lawsuits are forthcoming against the media. The public is tired of their lying to us. Same for those lying politicians.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • newamericandeplorable says:
        June 29, 2017 at 1:07 am

        It is working. I read headline, if I recall on citizensfreepress.com or TGP, that CNN fired / resign 3 people because of the fear of 100 million lawsuit. When did CNN ever retracted a and apologized for any Russia related fake story before this incident?

        Like

        Reply
    • allhail2 says:
      June 29, 2017 at 12:29 am

      Yep. Time to short all parent companies of MSMs.

      Bwahahaha. No time outs, only death

      Like

      Reply
    • Brendan James Foy (@FoyBrendan) says:
      June 29, 2017 at 1:01 am

      Friedrich Hayek wrote that tort litigation is one of the best self defense mechanisms consumers have when government regulations fail them. The corporate media used the first amendment as a shield to protect them from this accountability, but those days are hopefully coming to an end. Media is big business like any other, and false stories and smears need to be held accountable.

      Like

      Reply
  9. MrE says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    This just really hasn’t been the #FakeNews’s week. I’m really enjoying all of this schadenfreude.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. C-Low says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Well that hurt. Don’t know the accuracy but Wiki shows Disney corps net income for 2016 as 9.391 billion. Don’t know what percentage of that is ABC but they paid 19billion for ABC Capitol Cities in 95′.

    In any sane company after such bottom line changing event you would see rampant personnel changes heads a rollin if for no other reason than to make a point to the rest.

    And NO not even close to tired of winning lookin forward to the next 7+years of winning at that. Ohh and I am starting to notice that winning will increase as we go not decrease in scale as seed work grows to full fruition.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. kiskiminetas says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Well guess the term “PInko Slime” is appropriate here to the make it up as they go media slimes at ABC. They attempted to take the company down but it backfired on them. Yes, the ramifications will be felt across the gamut of corrupt news media and that is more winning for DT and us. MAGA

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. Janie M. says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Dan Webb, counsel for BPI, used to be the U.S. Atty for the No. Dist. of IL. After leaving that position he joined Winston and Strawn, one of the premiere law firms in the U.S. He has a stellar and impressive C.V. ABC was wise to settle. Should you wish to read his law firm profile, it is impressive. You will recognize many of the names of defendants he has prosecuted:

    http://www.winston.com/en/who-we-are/attorneys/webb-dan-k.html

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. pam2246 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    I live in Wasilla…. Love that photo of our Mama Grizzly, Gov. Palin!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. Gil says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Breaking news: Ticket prices for all Disney parks to increase by 500% due to (cough) high demand for amusement park access.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    All of these corrupt networks need to be out of business. They are largely being ignored these days for the lack of legit stories. It’s called the Trump effect. 😉

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. duchess01 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    This is great news – however, I doubt the settlement will cover the incalculable losses BPI suffered as a result of the lies – reputations made and lost cannot be reconstructed – satan comes to kill, steal, and destroy – he doesn’t care about the consequences of his actions – he is – after all – ‘prince of this world’ – and those who follow him may or may not suffer in this world – but, they will pay for all eternity – I suspect – as many have said before me – this is just the tip of the iceberg – more to come!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. MK Wood says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Since she is a public figure she has to prove malice. Saw somw video on youtube this evening of a trial lawer saying she should have no problem proving malice in this case. Bonus: she is using the same lawyer Hulk Hogan used in his suit against Gawker.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • jmclever says:
      June 28, 2017 at 11:42 pm

      Palin et al are using the NYT’s own reporting to the contrary to prove they did it willingly and with malice. I’d say they will settle, but I’d love to see a guilty verdict come down!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      June 29, 2017 at 12:07 am

      I hope SP doesn’t settle. I hope she goes to trial. People are tired of lies in the news. She might really put the on display for all to see how much they lie with malice. Hope she gets a huge $$$$$. She deserves it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Wend says:
      June 29, 2017 at 12:17 am

      Yes! Love this.

      Like

      Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      June 29, 2017 at 1:27 am

      When the Hulk verdict came in, some astute lawyers said that it had changed libel and defamation law forever. Looks like the flood gates are going to open soon…

      Like

      Reply
  18. wheatietoo says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    It’s too easy for these media outlets to ‘issue a retraction’…and then skip away unscathed.
    The damage is done.

    If they put a false story on their front page, then the ‘correction’ should be put in the same place!

    They usually try to hide their ‘correction’…as far from notice as possible.
    As much as I hate proposing new laws, I would welcome some sort of law or regulation about this particular injustice.

    They should have to go into as much detail in their retraction of a false story, as they did in the false story.
    But they don’t.
    It’s usually just a few little lines in the retraction…when the false story was half a page long.

    And a retraction shouldn’t immunize them from getting sued, either.
    Their lies cause damage.
    There should be consequences.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Eskyman says:
      June 29, 2017 at 1:02 am

      It’s the same with Twitter: false allegations are made by sleazy “reporters,” but when they’re discovered to be lies they tweet a retraction, or just delete the lying tweet. Sounds OK, but-

      How many lying #FakeNews tweets get re-tweeted? Thousands & thousands. How many of the retraction or deletion get re-tweeted? Oh, that might be 10 or 15!

      The scumballs know this, of course. They do it on purpose, knowing there’s no downside to being caught in their lies.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. The Devilbat says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Pink slime, mmm, sounds tasty to me!

    Like

    Reply
  20. rjcylon says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    Walt Disney would have been sick at what his company became. His memory deserves better than this.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  22. BillRiser says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    All these news companies need to be buying Vaseline by the barrel with what is coming at them! Hope they all squeal like the pigs they are.

    Like

    Reply
  23. mazziflol says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Not everyone’s cup of tea…but in this case the shoe fits lyrically…

    Any minute the sparks will fly
    At that point you will see fear in their eyes
    It don’t take much to send them crawling back
    Just a harsh word then you attack
    Gather up and
    Take a sigh
    See them dropping
    Dropping like flies
    Find revenge as
    Sweet as pie
    See them dropping
    Dropping like flies
    Some call them noble but I say they’re scum
    Put them in control see what you become
    No excuses for lack of brains
    You had your chance now you can’t complain

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. MaineCoon says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:10 am

    As part of the settlement Walt Disney World should have to serve the so-called pink slime at their amusement parts.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Regina says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Maybe Sarah will end up Owning the NYT =)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. tgimacb says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Cinderella and Bambi are #Russian conspirators. Capn crunchy, drunken Jackie Sparrow is the clown, and Miley licks your hammer.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. R-C says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:25 am

    The Extreme Leftist Media (formerly known as “MSM”) is having one hell of a week!

    And I echo everyone else: “Go get ’em, Sarah!”

    Like

    Reply
  28. JMCovfefe says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Much love for Gov Palin! She deserves a lot after all the crap loaded on her, just for trying to do good things for our country.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Mike diamond says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:03 am

    I hope Sarah Palin wins billions after she sues the new York times ! Their stock will tank !

    Like

    Reply
  30. treehouseron says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Worth mentioning here, too, is that apparently the reason CNN retracted that story last week, and fired those three presstitutes, is because Anthony Scaramucci (President Trump’s apparently friends with Anthony, and he was part of the transition team)… The story was about Scaramucci, it was completely made up, and he threatened them with a 100 million dollar lawsuit.

    They immediately back down.

    Sh**s getting REAL lately.

    Like

    Reply
  31. treehouseron says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:16 am

    BTW, it says Sarah hired “Hulk Hogan’s Lawyers”. I’m a big wrasslin fan and followed that story very closely, Hulk’s lawyers had their fees paid by none other than Peter Thiel, the biggest Trump supporter in Silicon Valley.

    So, Sarah Palin, who’s been tight with President Trump for 8 years…. Hulk Hogan’s lawyers who are tight with Peter Thiel, who’s one of the most intelligent Trump guys on the planet….

    ALL of this is related, and I see Trump’s very large hand prints on all of these stories.

    Like

    Reply

