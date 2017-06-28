ABC/Disney Co. Settles $1.9 Billion BPI Defamation Lawsuit – “Pink Slime” Case…

Stunning win for Beef Products Inc (BPI) in a $1.9 billion defamation lawsuit against ABC news (Disney Co.)
The civil trial began June 5th and ABC legal executives must have see the writing on the wall as the initial $1.9 billion in damages could have potentially tripled under South Dakota law (treble damages) to $5.7 billion if they allowed the three week trial to continue.
The actual defamation settlement is undisclosed. However, at the point of settlement all reasonable assumptions must be that BPI was well positioned to win far more than the initially demanded settlement amount of $1.9 billion.
(Reuters) – The U.S. ABC television network, owned by Walt Disney Co <DIS.N>, has settled its closely watched defamation lawsuit with Beef Products Inc over news reports on a processed beef product that critics dubbed “pink slime,” both companies said on Wednesday.
Terms of the settlement, which also covered the Beef Products Inc (BPI) claims against ABC reporter Jim Avila, were not disclosed.
Privately-held BPI had claimed that the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) and Avila defamed the company by calling its processed beef product “pink slime” and making errors and omissions in a series of 2012 reports. BPI calls the product “lean finely textured beef.”
BPI attorney Dan Webb told Reuters the settlement came together “quickly this week,” but declined to provide details, citing a confidentiality agreement signed by both parties.
The settlement came 3-1/2 weeks after the trial in the case got under way in Elk Point, South Dakota, around 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Sioux City, Iowa. BPI is based in nearby Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. (read more)
The ramifications of this $1.9+ Billion defamation lawsuit victory will extend far beyond the media settlement in this case and will surely send a massive shock-wave through every media enterprise engaged in investigative and opinion journalism.
Wouldn’t that be such poetic justice if SP got the last word. The press (and Hollyweird) were truly deplorable to her and her family.
LikeLiked by 28 people
Yes they were beyond horrible to her, I hope she mops up the floor in her defamation lawsuit against the NYT.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Judge Napolitano said that he had reviewed her case…and said that she has a “good case” against the NYT.
Hah!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Good for S.P. We know Carlos Salim has deep pockets, I hope Sarah relieves him of at least $100M. As for the P.S., no comment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She does indeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They woke up a sleeping Mama Bear before her hibernation was over! There will be hell to pay for that!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Grizzly Mama!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beef is beef. I always thought that pink slime looked exactly like what you make bologna with.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sue, Baby, Sue!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Are we tired of winning yet Heck No!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sets a benchmark for the rest of the Fake News mob.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Breitbart would be so proud today. ABC, suck it up Buttercup.
I wrote about the BLM/rancher standoff today too. The FBI agent that shot and killed LaVoy was indicted today. In Oregon, the press ran these ranchers into the ground. Today is payback day for the Very Fake News.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Do you have a link to that story. This is ,out excellent news! Woot.
LikeLike
http://www.kgw.com/news/local/fbi-agent-indicted-in-lavoy-finicum-shooting/452621597
LikeLiked by 7 people
You’re the best! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
here is another link with the press conference from early http://www.ktvb.com/news/local/regional/fbi-agent-indicted-in-lavoy-finicum-shooting/452680537
LikeLiked by 2 people
and another http://www.oregonlive.com/oregon-standoff/2017/06/fbi_agent_indicted_in_connecti.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the link. FTA:
-snip-
The sheriff also criticized the FBI for failing to place the agent and his fellow Hostage Rescue Team members on paid leave after he and investigators traveled to FBI headquarters over a year ago. They briefed the FBI’s then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, now acting director, about their findings and potential criminal liability, he said.
“Today’s indictment will ensure that the defendant and hopefully any other HRT members will be held accountable through the justice process,” Nelson said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was posted in an earlier thread – sorry – cannot remember who posted it –
FBI agent indicted in Ammon Bundy Oregon refuge standoff shooting – Washington Times
http://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/27/fbi-agent-indicted-ammon-bundy-oregon-refuge-stand/
LikeLiked by 7 people
Gov. Palin a settlement bar has been set, please take the NY times for double that estimated amount. Its time for these cretins to pay dearly for their lies and smears. No mercy.
LikeLiked by 14 people
No mercy.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Negotiations are merely a starting point 👍
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agreed. And, Hello Sarah 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hope all corrupt media outlets are fully prepared for the ensuing tsunami of litigation.
Justice is sweet; now that this precedent is set I can only imagine the potential onslaught of incoming lawsuits.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hope so, Minnie. About time. Shaming hasn’t worked, lower ratings haven’t worked; money should work. Bring it on.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Totally agree. The only thing these people understand is money. I hope many lawsuits are forthcoming against the media. The public is tired of their lying to us. Same for those lying politicians.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is working. I read headline, if I recall on citizensfreepress.com or TGP, that CNN fired / resign 3 people because of the fear of 100 million lawsuit. When did CNN ever retracted a and apologized for any Russia related fake story before this incident?
LikeLike
Yep. Time to short all parent companies of MSMs.
Bwahahaha. No time outs, only death
LikeLike
Friedrich Hayek wrote that tort litigation is one of the best self defense mechanisms consumers have when government regulations fail them. The corporate media used the first amendment as a shield to protect them from this accountability, but those days are hopefully coming to an end. Media is big business like any other, and false stories and smears need to be held accountable.
LikeLike
This just really hasn’t been the #FakeNews’s week. I’m really enjoying all of this schadenfreude.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The best kind of schadenfreude; guilt-free with popcorn!
LikeLike
Well that hurt. Don’t know the accuracy but Wiki shows Disney corps net income for 2016 as 9.391 billion. Don’t know what percentage of that is ABC but they paid 19billion for ABC Capitol Cities in 95′.
In any sane company after such bottom line changing event you would see rampant personnel changes heads a rollin if for no other reason than to make a point to the rest.
And NO not even close to tired of winning lookin forward to the next 7+years of winning at that. Ohh and I am starting to notice that winning will increase as we go not decrease in scale as seed work grows to full fruition.
LikeLiked by 10 people
They have insurance. They won’t pay out of their pocket. Insurance will. Been there, done that…once.
LikeLike
Who has 1.9 Billion in Insurance per occurrence? Lloyd’s wouldn’t risk that much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think insurance covers PI judgments and I’m pretty sure it doesn’t cover punitives. But then again, I specialized in criminal law, so what do I know?
If I’m wrong, their premiums should go up nicely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And ESPN is bleeding them every day. Great news. I hit a new high from all this winning every day, and thanks largely to President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well guess the term “PInko Slime” is appropriate here to the make it up as they go media slimes at ABC. They attempted to take the company down but it backfired on them. Yes, the ramifications will be felt across the gamut of corrupt news media and that is more winning for DT and us. MAGA
LikeLiked by 7 people
It put a lot of people out of business, and out of work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder if the judgment will be shared with those terminated workers?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dan Webb, counsel for BPI, used to be the U.S. Atty for the No. Dist. of IL. After leaving that position he joined Winston and Strawn, one of the premiere law firms in the U.S. He has a stellar and impressive C.V. ABC was wise to settle. Should you wish to read his law firm profile, it is impressive. You will recognize many of the names of defendants he has prosecuted:
http://www.winston.com/en/who-we-are/attorneys/webb-dan-k.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow…busy guy…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time has really flown, Cathy. He was often in our local news, for cases he was handling as US Atty and back in the day, he had such a baby face (looking much younger than his years). 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congrats to him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He also put a lot of people in jail for voter fraud in Chicago back in 1984 (Reagan Years). Time for a redux.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I live in Wasilla…. Love that photo of our Mama Grizzly, Gov. Palin!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Breaking news: Ticket prices for all Disney parks to increase by 500% due to (cough) high demand for amusement park access.
LikeLiked by 8 people
All of these corrupt networks need to be out of business. They are largely being ignored these days for the lack of legit stories. It’s called the Trump effect. 😉
LikeLiked by 8 people
And sued into oblivion when they get so cocky they think they are not accountable. That’s called the Gawker Effect
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is great news – however, I doubt the settlement will cover the incalculable losses BPI suffered as a result of the lies – reputations made and lost cannot be reconstructed – satan comes to kill, steal, and destroy – he doesn’t care about the consequences of his actions – he is – after all – ‘prince of this world’ – and those who follow him may or may not suffer in this world – but, they will pay for all eternity – I suspect – as many have said before me – this is just the tip of the iceberg – more to come!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Remember, Duchess, good always triumphs evil, all in His time 🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since she is a public figure she has to prove malice. Saw somw video on youtube this evening of a trial lawer saying she should have no problem proving malice in this case. Bonus: she is using the same lawyer Hulk Hogan used in his suit against Gawker.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Palin et al are using the NYT’s own reporting to the contrary to prove they did it willingly and with malice. I’d say they will settle, but I’d love to see a guilty verdict come down!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope SP doesn’t settle. I hope she goes to trial. People are tired of lies in the news. She might really put the on display for all to see how much they lie with malice. Hope she gets a huge $$$$$. She deserves it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! Love this.
LikeLike
When the Hulk verdict came in, some astute lawyers said that it had changed libel and defamation law forever. Looks like the flood gates are going to open soon…
LikeLike
It’s too easy for these media outlets to ‘issue a retraction’…and then skip away unscathed.
The damage is done.
If they put a false story on their front page, then the ‘correction’ should be put in the same place!
They usually try to hide their ‘correction’…as far from notice as possible.
As much as I hate proposing new laws, I would welcome some sort of law or regulation about this particular injustice.
They should have to go into as much detail in their retraction of a false story, as they did in the false story.
But they don’t.
It’s usually just a few little lines in the retraction…when the false story was half a page long.
And a retraction shouldn’t immunize them from getting sued, either.
Their lies cause damage.
There should be consequences.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s the same with Twitter: false allegations are made by sleazy “reporters,” but when they’re discovered to be lies they tweet a retraction, or just delete the lying tweet. Sounds OK, but-
How many lying #FakeNews tweets get re-tweeted? Thousands & thousands. How many of the retraction or deletion get re-tweeted? Oh, that might be 10 or 15!
The scumballs know this, of course. They do it on purpose, knowing there’s no downside to being caught in their lies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pink slime, mmm, sounds tasty to me!
LikeLike
Walt Disney would have been sick at what his company became. His memory deserves better than this.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It does indeed and he would have. He was a totally based guy.
LikeLike
Go Sarah, go!
LikeLiked by 2 people
All these news companies need to be buying Vaseline by the barrel with what is coming at them! Hope they all squeal like the pigs they are.
LikeLike
LOUDER!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Not everyone’s cup of tea…but in this case the shoe fits lyrically…
Any minute the sparks will fly
At that point you will see fear in their eyes
It don’t take much to send them crawling back
Just a harsh word then you attack
Gather up and
Take a sigh
See them dropping
Dropping like flies
Find revenge as
Sweet as pie
See them dropping
Dropping like flies
Some call them noble but I say they’re scum
Put them in control see what you become
No excuses for lack of brains
You had your chance now you can’t complain
LikeLiked by 1 person
As part of the settlement Walt Disney World should have to serve the so-called pink slime at their amusement parts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Haha in a snowcone cup.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Sarah will end up Owning the NYT =)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cinderella and Bambi are #Russian conspirators. Capn crunchy, drunken Jackie Sparrow is the clown, and Miley licks your hammer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Extreme Leftist Media (formerly known as “MSM”) is having one hell of a week!
And I echo everyone else: “Go get ’em, Sarah!”
LikeLike
Much love for Gov Palin! She deserves a lot after all the crap loaded on her, just for trying to do good things for our country.
LikeLike
I hope Sarah Palin wins billions after she sues the new York times ! Their stock will tank !
LikeLike
Worth mentioning here, too, is that apparently the reason CNN retracted that story last week, and fired those three presstitutes, is because Anthony Scaramucci (President Trump’s apparently friends with Anthony, and he was part of the transition team)… The story was about Scaramucci, it was completely made up, and he threatened them with a 100 million dollar lawsuit.
They immediately back down.
Sh**s getting REAL lately.
LikeLike
BTW, it says Sarah hired “Hulk Hogan’s Lawyers”. I’m a big wrasslin fan and followed that story very closely, Hulk’s lawyers had their fees paid by none other than Peter Thiel, the biggest Trump supporter in Silicon Valley.
So, Sarah Palin, who’s been tight with President Trump for 8 years…. Hulk Hogan’s lawyers who are tight with Peter Thiel, who’s one of the most intelligent Trump guys on the planet….
ALL of this is related, and I see Trump’s very large hand prints on all of these stories.
LikeLike