Undercover Video: CNN Producer Admits Russia Story is “Bullsh*t”, Manufactured For Ratings…

Project Veritas and James O’Keefe has produced another explosive undercover story showcasing CNN producers who admit the Trump-Russia story is manufactured and promoted for ratings by the network. Watch The Video
(NEW YORK) — Project Veritas has released a video of CNN Producer John Bonifield who was caught on hidden-camera admitting that there is no proof to CNN’s Russia narrative.
“I mean, it’s mostly bullshit right now,” Bonifield says. “Like, we don’t have any giant proof.” He confirms that the driving factor at CNN is ratings:
“It’s a business, people are like the media has an ethical phssssss… All the nice cutesy little ethics that used to get talked about in journalism school you’re just like, that’s adorable. That’s adorable. This is a business.”
According to the CNN Producer, business is booming. “Trump is good for business right now,” he concluded.
Bonifield further goes on to explain that the instructions come straight from the top, citing the CEO, Jeff Zucker:
“Just to give you some context, President Trump pulled out of the climate accords and for a day and a half we covered the climate accords. And the CEO of CNN (Jeff Zucker) said in our internal meeting, he said good job everybody covering the climate accords, but we’re done with that, let’s get back to Russia.”
Bonifield also acknowledged: “I haven’t seen any good enough evidence to show that the President committed a crime.” He continues: (read more)
The acknowledgment that TRUMP IS RIGHT ABOUT WITCH HUNTING (by the media) jumped out at me. No matter the reason offered by this CNN Producer for said witch hunt, the next logical question by any thinking person (emphasis on thinking!) would be why is Congress wasting so much time on this? And the FBI? And now a Special Counsel/Prosecutor?
Of course, we at CTH have known the answer since the beginning; it was all a bogus narrative designed to take down our new President. Lefties watching CNN naive enough to have bought into the bullsh*t narratives may be in for a rude awakening, but those who’ve been lobotomized by their ideology will just think, “Damn! Can’t they get Trump on something—ANYTHING?!”
The frustration is mounting for peasant Lefties even as elitist bullsh*t conspirators in BOTH Parties scramble for that golden umbrella known as ‘plausible deniability’ in their failed soft coup. It’s gonna be interesting how they manage all those over hyped peasant expectations while simultaneously covering their a$$es, don’t you think?😃
