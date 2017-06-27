Sebastian Gorka: Bashir Assad is “Cheap Theater”, A “Potemkin Villager”…

LOLOL. OK, gotta give this guy some wolverine blood credit here. Sebastian Gorka appears on CNN to discuss the current state of U.S. interests in Syria, and the President Trump policy toward Russia and Syria therein.
No bait taken. No F**ks given…. and when you get all done with that, make me a sandwich.
White House Statement:
The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children. The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack.
As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price. (link)
Is CNN still on the air?
Its FNN now.
I don’t know who to believe on this chemical weapons use story. Surely Assad knows the use of chem. weapons will not be tolerated and will do more to unite west against him. So, why would he do it?
The West will do squat. I am not convinced on the chemical use issue either. I would like to see more evidence as I trust the intel community as much as the Wash Post and CNN.
Feel the same way not sure who to believe any more on the chemical weapons since so many fake stories on this..
I know. The guy isn’t stupid. Unless he’s a deep psychopath.
That’s a good question. He has nothing to gain. With the Russians helping him he is winning on the ground so why do the one thing that brings in world intervention? Pretty clear that it is fake.
I don’t thing Trump fell for it in April. The cruise missile strike was symbolic and sent a message without doing any real damage.
Assad will personally be targeted as part of the response to any chemical attack.
Assad is ONLY in power because he colludes with Russia…… wouldn’t ya think that CNN would be against him? 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m not certain that is what we shoukd do if Assad does use CWs. Earlier today Gen Jack Keane (ret) said that the proper response would be to destroy all of Assad’s airbases (8?)) and planes. I believe that’s a strong enough response that not onky says we are serious, but does some very real damage that greatly reduces Assad’s capability for a repeat.
And, at the sane time it dies not create a power vacuum like in Libta in Iraq.
100% guaranteed that Assad will be killed if chemical weapons are used again.
Poor Erin… she tried and tried to lure Gorka into her narrative and FAILED! 😀
By the way, I seem to remember that fake TIME cover was a joke sometime during the campaign…
Poor Erin hasn’t the intellectual capacity to do battle with Sebastian Gorka. She was completely outclassed and outgunned by him.
I love this guy. He is so calm, precise and assured.
Every day as I listen to the cabinet and others in key positions, I marvel anew and am SO thankful the adults are back in charge. There are just no words to describe how blessed we are to have wise, intelligent, non-corruptible men and women taking charge.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The adults are back in the house!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Calm, precise retorts with that accent…whew be still my heart. Our lion has the absolute BEST team surrounding him. Who knew wolverines could be sooooooo sexy 😘
Russia, Russia, Russia. They just can’t help themselves.
Ah the power of the pause. “Cheap theatre”………………………………………………………….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gorka is brilliant. It was especially enjoyable watching him disagree with every loaded question and completely destroy her dumb narratives.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love Gorka, but his goatee is crooked and it irritated me to no end.
If Gorka announced it I would tend to believe him. He’s been right about islamic issues for a long time. It sounds like they have pretty good intelligence on this. Hopefully this will stop a horrific massacre.
LikeLiked by 1 person
..Played that b!tch like a violin..
You can tell by the lack of coherent follow up questions and the number of non-sequiturs that these interviewers have a script, a prepared list of questions, and they rarely deviate from the script.
Sometimes I wonder if they even listen to the answers. Gorka could probably stick his shopping list in the middle of an answer as a joke and Erin Burnette wouldn’t even notice.
This drama queen is too much! Notice at the end of the video she addressed him as Sebastian in lieu of Dr. Gorka.
President Trump’s Cabinet has established a reputation to uphold:
The INCORRUPTIBLES
[Putting the lie to Obama’s “Legacy”]
” No F**ks given” That is laughable. Out of all of President Trump’s policies, attacking Assad has the least risk or opposition. Almost zero. Gorka can’t go wrong with the Deep State by threatening Assad over another soon to be fabricated fake chemical weapon use since the establishment has been unanimously supportive of attacking Assad and supporting Al Quaeda and ISIS. This was Obama’s policy and it continues under President Trump..
I’ve always liked Gorka. In his book he talked about how we need to aggressively confront the ideology of radical Islam the same way we confronted the ideology of Communism decades ago.
Gorka’s father was a college student growing up in Hungary when Communism took over. He became a spy against the Soviets for the Brits. He was discovered and put in prison, treated brutally, for years. He escaped prison during a failed uprising.
Gorka understands this stuff.
Erin is only 8 years too late with her questions about enforcing red lines. In four years she’ll be doing the ice bucket challenge.
What’s cnn ?
I loved the way he vocalized “We are there to crush ISIS…”
