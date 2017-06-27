Sebastian Gorka: Bashir Assad is “Cheap Theater”, A “Potemkin Villager”…

LOLOL. OK, gotta give this guy some wolverine blood credit here. Sebastian Gorka appears on CNN to discuss the current state of U.S. interests in Syria, and the President Trump policy toward Russia and Syria therein.

No bait taken. No F**ks given…. and when you get all done with that, make me a sandwich.

White House Statement:

The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children. The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack. As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price. (link)

