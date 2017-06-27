Sebastian Gorka: Bashir Assad is “Cheap Theater”, A “Potemkin Villager”…

Posted on June 27, 2017 by

LOLOL.  OK, gotta give this guy some wolverine blood credit here.  Sebastian Gorka appears on CNN to discuss the current state of U.S. interests in Syria, and the President Trump policy toward Russia and Syria therein.

No bait taken. No F**ks given…. and when you get all done with that, make me a sandwich.

White House Statement:

The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children. The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack.

As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price. (link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, France, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, media bias, Military, President Trump, Russia, Syria, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

32 Responses to Sebastian Gorka: Bashir Assad is “Cheap Theater”, A “Potemkin Villager”…

  1. Former lurker says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Is CNN still on the air?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. 4sure says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    I don’t know who to believe on this chemical weapons use story. Surely Assad knows the use of chem. weapons will not be tolerated and will do more to unite west against him. So, why would he do it?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 10:07 pm

      The West will do squat. I am not convinced on the chemical use issue either. I would like to see more evidence as I trust the intel community as much as the Wash Post and CNN.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      June 27, 2017 at 10:09 pm

      Feel the same way not sure who to believe any more on the chemical weapons since so many fake stories on this..

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      June 27, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      I know. The guy isn’t stupid. Unless he’s a deep psychopath.

      Like

      Reply
    • wj2016 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 10:25 pm

      That’s a good question. He has nothing to gain. With the Russians helping him he is winning on the ground so why do the one thing that brings in world intervention? Pretty clear that it is fake.

      I don’t thing Trump fell for it in April. The cruise missile strike was symbolic and sent a message without doing any real damage.

      Like

      Reply
  3. waltherppk says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Assad will personally be targeted as part of the response to any chemical attack.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 10:06 pm

      Assad is ONLY in power because he colludes with Russia…… wouldn’t ya think that CNN would be against him? 🙂

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 10:15 pm

      I’m not certain that is what we shoukd do if Assad does use CWs. Earlier today Gen Jack Keane (ret) said that the proper response would be to destroy all of Assad’s airbases (8?)) and planes. I believe that’s a strong enough response that not onky says we are serious, but does some very real damage that greatly reduces Assad’s capability for a repeat.

      And, at the sane time it dies not create a power vacuum like in Libta in Iraq.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Sandra-VA says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Poor Erin… she tried and tried to lure Gorka into her narrative and FAILED! 😀

    By the way, I seem to remember that fake TIME cover was a joke sometime during the campaign…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. 17CatsInTN says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    I love this guy. He is so calm, precise and assured.

    Every day as I listen to the cabinet and others in key positions, I marvel anew and am SO thankful the adults are back in charge. There are just no words to describe how blessed we are to have wise, intelligent, non-corruptible men and women taking charge.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. ctmom says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Russia, Russia, Russia. They just can’t help themselves.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. GForce says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Ah the power of the pause. “Cheap theatre”………………………………………………………….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. trumpthepress says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Gorka is brilliant. It was especially enjoyable watching him disagree with every loaded question and completely destroy her dumb narratives.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Brian L says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    I love Gorka, but his goatee is crooked and it irritated me to no end.

    Like

    Reply
  10. tim glave says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    If Gorka announced it I would tend to believe him. He’s been right about islamic issues for a long time. It sounds like they have pretty good intelligence on this. Hopefully this will stop a horrific massacre.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Texian says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    ..Played that b!tch like a violin..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Niagara Frontier says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    You can tell by the lack of coherent follow up questions and the number of non-sequiturs that these interviewers have a script, a prepared list of questions, and they rarely deviate from the script.

    Sometimes I wonder if they even listen to the answers. Gorka could probably stick his shopping list in the middle of an answer as a joke and Erin Burnette wouldn’t even notice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. LKA in LA says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    This drama queen is too much! Notice at the end of the video she addressed him as Sebastian in lieu of Dr. Gorka.

    Like

    Reply
  14. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    President Trump’s Cabinet has established a reputation to uphold:

    The INCORRUPTIBLES

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. wj2016 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    ” No F**ks given” That is laughable. Out of all of President Trump’s policies, attacking Assad has the least risk or opposition. Almost zero. Gorka can’t go wrong with the Deep State by threatening Assad over another soon to be fabricated fake chemical weapon use since the establishment has been unanimously supportive of attacking Assad and supporting Al Quaeda and ISIS. This was Obama’s policy and it continues under President Trump..

    Like

    Reply
  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    I’ve always liked Gorka. In his book he talked about how we need to aggressively confront the ideology of radical Islam the same way we confronted the ideology of Communism decades ago.

    Gorka’s father was a college student growing up in Hungary when Communism took over. He became a spy against the Soviets for the Brits. He was discovered and put in prison, treated brutally, for years. He escaped prison during a failed uprising.

    Gorka understands this stuff.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. meadowlandsview says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Erin is only 8 years too late with her questions about enforcing red lines. In four years she’ll be doing the ice bucket challenge.

    Like

    Reply
  19. mazziflol says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    I loved the way he vocalized “We are there to crush ISIS…”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s