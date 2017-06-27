Operation Broken Heart: DOJ Arrests 1,000+ Child Sex Predators During Two Month Sting…

More than 1,000 child sex predators arrested during Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention funded Operation Broken Heart.
The arrests marked the end of Operation Broken Heart, a coordinated DOJ investigative operation to intensify efforts to identify and arrest suspected child sexual predators during April and May 2017.
Sixty-one units of the task force, comprised of more than 4,500 federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies participated in the operation. Over a period of two months 1,012 child sex predators were arrested. Details below:
.
Advertisements
That is just amazing! God bless our law enforcement for getting the scum off the streets.
LikeLiked by 35 people
It is not truly amazing unless they release the names of these people some are politicians and top rated movie stars. You start naming these subhumans and it will help stop these truly evil people. If they cant be cured, which they they cannot be, they should be executed. These types of filth were called demon possessed in the Bible. They are not fit to breath oxygen for how they ruin these precious, innocent children!
LikeLiked by 11 people
hanna, take the time to email Trump and make these suggestions. I love it that we can actually directly communicate with a president. Here are the two available, and I usually email at least once a week: whitehouse.gov/contact#page and potus45@wh.com He wants to hear from us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, I do tweet him a lot, and he seems to follow my advice! lol.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yay! Then tell him we want names. We need to know anyway to see if there are more victims out there.
LikeLike
It doesn’t take a demon for a human being to be this evil. We are quite capable of such things all on our own.
Until America begins to use the Old Testament as guidance on how to deal with such people, we will ever spiral downward.
If guilty, they need to be killed, plain and simple. And not after 30,000,000 appeals, not in a way that the anti-execution liberals define as “humane” etc.
hang them, shoot them, whatever. It needs to start happening.
The only thing these people understand is violence, and the only way to communicate to them is through violence or fear of violence.
Biblically we are told that if you spare the rod, you spoil the child. Well, we’ve been forced to spare the rod for 100+ years, and now they have become our lawmakers and so-called “representatives”.
America today is what happens when you let compassion and mercy thwart justice. America today is what happens when bullies are not punished with pain.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. We are on the same page, too. These ‘animals’ are irredeemable.
LikeLike
This story that I read a few days ago had a little more about this: http://joemiller.us/2017/06/dhs-agent-staggering-pedophilia-crisis-uncovered-mass-arrests-entertainers-community-leaders-professionals-clergy/ This is a topic that kills my heart and I hope more names are unearthed vs hidden.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pam, and now free to do the work they were hired to do without condemnation and being considered horrible. ICE has been very successful as well. Yep, we elected the MAN OF THE HOUR and things just keep being done. YEA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why didn’t Soetoro do anything? Oh right, these are his constituents.
LikeLike
Rinse and repeat. I admire and respect all those involved. I also appreciate how horrible the evidence must be. Thank you all and God Bless!
LikeLiked by 22 people
God bless these men who drive out evil. Protect our children.
LikeLiked by 25 people
“.arrested 1,012 suspected child predators from more than 40 states during a two-month nationwide operation following the investigation of more than 69,000 cases….”
Wow. DOJ operation…..Say, who’s the Head of the DOJ, anyway?….Oh yeah, that “too nice, gentleman” AG Sessions seems to be “doing nothing” . Looks like 69,000 abused kiddos might have a different take on AG Sessions’ backbone. MOST of us knew he was tough as nails to begin with. No fanfare, huh? Silent, but deadly, Ol’ Jeff……
LikeLiked by 66 people
Thanks I.M. Your input as always is spot on.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I haven’t signed up yet, but “LIKE” button for sure I.M., yes the quiet ones are the ones to watch.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“I haven’t signed up yet”
You’re KIDDING.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW! Just WOW! Spot on! The other slime can wait a bit but let’s save children immediately!
So silent on this, we can only wonder what else Jeff is doing!
LikeLiked by 20 people
Exactly, WSB. I anticipate, with great appreciation and delight, that there are many positive surprises awaiting us with this DOJ and its director. Hat-tip and prayers for you, Mr. Jeff Sessions,
LikeLiked by 16 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder what our AG has been doing so far in June? Certainly something of value. Good post I.M.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Exactly what I thought too about Jeff Sessions. I have always believed that he and President Trump would NEVER let this pedogate go if it was real. I’m SOOooooo Proud of AG Sessions!
Also, what a perfect name for the mission, “Broken Heart”! Sounds like a name POTUS would think up!
LikeLiked by 9 people
To AG Sessions: keep on keeping on.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes I.M. For a guy that doesn’t do anything
AJ Sessions sure gets a LOT done.
I check the DOJ Twitter feed everyday
and Sessions is just AMAZING!
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just a sample/ goes on and on and on.
AJ Sessions is a VERY BUSY MAN.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Make this a daily update Marygrace. We have some good people who don’t get Jeff Sessions yet. A bit slow about AG Session’s and The Rule of Law.
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I second that.
LikeLike
Yes, Bull. Great idea.
Thank you, Marygrace.
LikeLike
Wow. TY.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are so right India! I guess I was to premature and doubtful yesterday in my opinion on Session. Actually I love the guy. I call him my Christmas elf.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions is great. Don’t forget, it was the leadership of Sessions that shepherded the travel ban through to a successful (so far) result in the Supreme Court. The guy is batting about .900. Those that want perfection won’t find it on this earth.
LikeLiked by 10 people
You are right Sherlock. That’s the reason that I have to come to TCTH and all of you. Thanks to be there for me 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perfect I.M.
Like x a gazillion
And the children are a top priority!
Thank you, Attorney General Sessions!
Thank you, President Trump!
Praise God!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
THANK YOU IndiaMaria for a much needed and well put post.
LikeLike
IndiaMaria you brought tears to my eyes! Those kids have no one! Jeff Sessions is doing God’s work in my mind between these animals that should all be castrated and these gang bangers such as MS-13 that need to be thrown out of our country. Please Treepers realize that our AG is taking care of those that can’t take care of themselves.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you for such a nice tribute. Brought tears.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But, but….Sessions is a do nothing! /s
LikeLike
Secretary Sessions is busy handling many other cases and employees since he recused himself. So, he isn’t sitting around and doing nothing. You might to tune in to Sean Spicer press meetings (altho he has moved up and Sarah Sanders his assistant handled the press) and will see many of the Secretaries coming there to tell you who they are, what their job is and what is the progress. Perhaps you can request Sessions come back and update you. There was a good reason for his recusal in any case.
LikeLike
You took the words right out of my mouth! All those who posted he wasn’t sleeping on the job…yah, you know who you are! One in particular…..where are you all now?
As P45 said in his tweet—apology due!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Likey big time!
LikeLike
Great stuff! All this, plus the illegal border crossings are way down. Now if you only could swap a half dozen nevertrump senators for a half dozen patriots.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 11 people
Oh yeah. I just called my Texas senator, ToxicTed….lines were buzzing. I got through his D.C. office and left a message asking him to basically stop being such an a^^ and support Trump and be on the AMERICAN side of things for a change..
LikeLiked by 18 people
I have to give credit to Ted a bit here. He has been saying that reconciliation could be stretched more fully ro repeal and replace this existing mess. I have not fully studied the merits of this…just sayin’.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ted-cruz-shops-one-and-done-bill-to-repeal-and-replace-obamacare/article/2622490
LikeLike
Yeah, I see what he’s saying, and agree with some of it. At this moment, though, we have too many wanna-be generals, and far to few soldiers, especially in the Senate. It the current bill is getting grief, Cruz’s suggestion has no chance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ted Cruz is a NeverTrump and should never be trusted again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who says anybody trusts him?
LikeLike
The same goes for Glenn Beck, will not listen to him for 2 seconds ever. Never liked him before he revealed his hate and ugliness for our president.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also Dana Loesch ! She is crossed completely off my listening and viewing list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless, he can sway all but two.
LikeLike
The SENATE needs to “cut the crap”.
They can drop the “60 vote requirement” at the drop of a hat.
They’re dancing to the COC tune.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I so agree…been grinding my teeth over this. The 60 vote count is recent. So aggravating!
LikeLiked by 1 person
WSB I am in the same boat as you with Ted. If what he is saying he would do is allowable, then it is a no brainer to me. If it isn’t, then he needs to get on the bus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. All he needs is Turtle making it so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The irony is that Podesta is testifying right now.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Don’t know how many saw the part in the Fake Trump dossier where the so called Russian hacker put porn on the DNC computers. I’m going to speculate that there was porn on DNC computers. Podesta ? 🙂 🙂
Even though the dossier was fake, I believe the DNC used it to cover up real problems.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Too bad he wasn’t one of those arrested. It seems a second investigation will need to be started sometime in the near future–if not already going on under the radar.
LikeLike
But will Podesta be asked REAL questions as democrats tend to protect other fellow democrats. I loved it when Sessions spoke up and put the questioners in their place. By the way Podesta had work/contact with Russia and believe it or not, his password on his computer was “password”! No wonder their computers were hacked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, thank heavens for our men and women in blue who are on the side of right. They are all heroes and heroines. Protecting our kids is so important.
Great investigative work that will help keep our kids safe.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Is there any information on breakdown of previous offenders, noncitizens, and locations of arrests, craigslist runaway kid sex trafficking?
This is so sad that in just 2 months they caught this many. Imagine if they had done this the past 8 yrs. The pain and trauma that could have been prevented.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The local media of every major city involved has mugshots and more detailed information. The dragnet was out in Los Angeles, Houston, Baltimore, Baton Rouge and many other cities across the country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ok, ill check la times. Always socal. I just read a story yesterday that a young girl was riding her bike in a church parking lot and was hauled into a dumpster and raped. It appears to have been done by an illegal.
Many more of these operations to come.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I found this for los angeles:
Conducted by the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes against Children task force, “Operation Broken Heart III” targeted offenders wanted for the sexual exploitation of children, child prostitution, sex tourism and possessing and distributing child pornography, said Deputy Chief Matt Blake of the Los Angeles Police Department, as reported by the LA Times.
The mass arrests were not made up of recluse pedophiles living in their mother’s basements either. In fact, many of the arrests involved high-profile figures throughout the community.
John Reynolds, acting special agent in charge for U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations said that among those arrested were entertainers, community leaders, white-collar professionals and clergy members.
https://www.sott.net/article/354525-Operation-Broken-Heart-III-Nearly-240-child-predators-arrested-during-police-raid
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wonder if Bill Clinton was included in the arrests?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was down at Epstein’s island.
LikeLike
Slick Willy has his own romper room above the Clinton Library we paid for
LikeLike
Obama, Holder & Lynch obviously had other priorities than protection of children.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those three evil doers only care about themselves, no body else. Their only priority was making sure that any and all evidence of their corrupt dealings, was well hidden.
LikeLike
1,000+ potential mates for Huma Abedin. It could be like her own personal dating site.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Am I wrong? Or did the Obama DOJ NEVER go after the lowest of the lowest -these pervert criminals!
LikeLiked by 7 people
2017 Operation Broken Heart IV
2016 Operation Broken Heart III
2015 Operation Broken Heart II
2014 Operation Broken Heart I
It’s been going on for years. What I found interesting though as I searched is the local news coverage for each “district”? The coverage is broad and positive.
Good job DOJ.
Labour
LikeLiked by 4 people
Alright then Labour, I stand corrected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check out GregA’s comment below… looks like IV was about 8x bigger than III.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably a lot of great intel on the Weiner laptop.
I agree with others, make it very public, particularly the high profile ones!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I found the Department of Justice press release for 2016.
https://ojp.gov/newsroom/pressreleases/2016/ojp06302016_2.pdf
It seems that in 2016 there were 1,368 arrests made. A few more than were made this year. Perhaps the program is working.
LikeLike
Obama’s DOJ was concerned with climate change deniers and perpetrators of Islamiphobia. Yeah, those are the real criminals not those pesky child predators. (sarc)
LikeLiked by 6 people
He would then be forced to arrest himself, and most of his inner circle…😫
LikeLike
What’s up with the “I Law and THE order candidate” in the last graphic? We proofread must?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stunning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was one of the Clintons on that arrest list???
If not, I am waiting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t wait until they descend their efforts upon Hawaii…
LikeLiked by 4 people
And Washington D.C
LikeLike
Hoping these stings continue…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I read about this in another article, many of these slime ball sleezebags are top Hollywood, media & entertainment celebrites, whose names have NOT been released. They need to release the names & drain this portion of the swamp!
Then prosecute these vermin to the fullest extent of the law, throwing the key away to their prison cell. I’d personally prefer a firing squad; & I’d pay for the bullets.
No One Ever Should Be Allowed To Do This !
These ppl have destroyed children.
LikeLiked by 10 people
There have been horror stories of what so many “child actors” have been subjected to in Hollywood. It is no coincidence that they have troubled lives as they grow up, the few that actually make it to adulthood.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Emotional maturation generally stops at the age of the abuse.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll pay for and fire the bullets personally.
LikeLiked by 3 people
April, wasn’t it Corey Haim?, a child actor from some years ago that related his story of abuse at the hands of perverts in Hollywood to the media? And sadly took his own life? May God have mercy on his soul.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, it was his friend and fellow one time child actor Cory Feldman commenting upon the suicide of C. Haim and drawing a direct relationship to abuse visited on child actors in Hollywood. He would not go into specifics other than to suggest it was abuse and was bad… he was still afraid for his and his loved ones safety.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Coldead, I knew it was a tragic story involving a young actor named Corey.
LikeLike
Here’s some more good news.
http://www.neonnettle.com/news/2316-brad-pitt-elite-hollywood-pedophiles-control-america-
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dan Schneider is a big one that needs to be taken down. He’s abused many including Amanda Bynes, that is what led to her meltdown when she got older.
LikeLike
Yep, names need to be out there. When they bust a celebrity for DUI, we know about it in minutes. So why hide the identities of those arrested for some of the vilest felonies on the books?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Per Brad Pitt, the powerful in the media are part of it. Won’t report on things they are involved in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Release the names
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if Jeffrey Epstein is one of them? Hope so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d invite folks to look up the name Paul Bonacci and listen to his police interviews on youtube, if you have the stomach for it. This is the absolute WORST humans can do and reaches to the highest levels of power.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wonder how many immediately are deported because they are also criminal aliens illegally here. Probably a big percentage. The whole thing is just terrible. Not just O, but all the presidents before him have let this problem go on far too long, kicking the can down the road.
Finally, law and order, with an AG up to the task.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Wonderfully said.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This has been going on probably since the beginning of time. However, we can “thank” Kinsey and his benefactor Playboy industry for normalizing it, thus making it seemingly and probably more prevalent now. In the 50s, people were lapping up Kinsey’s phony studies. It’s now turned nearly generational abuse.
Not everyone who was abused becomes an abuser or homosexual, but nearly all who have, were abused. Abortion is highly factered into abuse of some traumatic type also.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Should have added: His “studies” are housed at Indiana University in Bloomington. His books are still giving excuses for pedo behavior.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are so many little ones harmed. Those who prey on the helpless are evil and deserve no less than life behind bars.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If I remember my Obama Civics correctly,
I thought the responsibility of the Executive Branch,
Was to lark about in AF1, spend money, take vacations, and be famous…
LikeLiked by 5 people
I read this earlier on facebook about Operation Broken Heart, but didn’t recognize the site it came from (Neon Nettle) “Police stated that they are unable to release any names at this point, but confirmed that the arrested included some “household names” in the entertainment industry.”
http://www.neonnettle.com/news/2299-238-arrested-in-major-hollywood-pedophile-ring-bust
LikeLiked by 3 people
…the entertainment industry,
And the Democrat Party…
LikeLiked by 3 people
“At this point?”
Will the household names of the entertainment industry ever be released?
Will they even be tried? Or are they too elite and rich?
We need names!
LikeLiked by 4 people
If these sh*ts are household names, then you know they have paparazzi that were buzzing around… where are the rag paper stories? Some razzi had to have gotten some of these arrests on film, the question is if they will be brought forward? How deep is the media swamp? Usually they’ll publish anything, but there seems to be no news of this leaking from the lowest rung of entertainment journalists… why?
Why protect these people now? (<—rhetorical question…)
LikeLiked by 3 people
How many would the DOJ arrest in a month or over the course of a year prior to Trump?
1,000+ in two months is a lot but I’d like to see the historical data on this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well a quick google suggests only 126 were busted last year in the same operation. So they are taking it a bit more seriously now. Also we had several pastors (yes thats right) who were also community organizers in the democrat party here get busted (they were busted for human trafficking not child predators), and it has throw the whole party into disarray here in this very blue town.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope some of these 1000+ lead DOJ to bigger fish.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who did Jeff Sessions replace? Loretta Lynch. And before Lynch, Eric Holder.
It makes one wonder if they actually worked, these two.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Their job was to prosecute Republicans, like Gibson Guitar: http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/217649/gibson-commemorates-obamas-raid-government-series-daniel-greenfield
LikeLiked by 6 people
Like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No work, just plotting and betraying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please show some love to these guys also. Craig Sawyer and others started this organization a few months ago to expose the scum that are ruining our children’s lives. I believe Craig to be an honorable man and will get the job done. Futhermore, I believe he was be considered by the Trump administration to help clean up the mess that is the VA, as he was having issues getting treatment himself. He has an impressive resume’. Former Seal(DEVGRU), one of the “Original 33” Federal Air Marshals, High-Threat, Mobile Security…etc. Anyone who puts it on the line for the defenseless and innocent scores big points with me. Check them out.
Website: http://www.vets4childrescue.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Veterans-For-Child-Rescue-1834801346781728/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE&fref=nf
LikeLiked by 4 people
You’ve got to wonder if they identfied some of these guys from pedo weiner’s computer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Still not tired of winning. First MS-13, now this. Thanks AG Sessions!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, man this is really going to cut into the pizza business.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Since we’re on this topic, what’s up with
Anthony Weiner and his computer full of stuff. Last I heard, he made a plea deal to start serving an 18 mo – 2 year chunk of time. Maybe Sessions, or someone else in Justice is now in possession of his laptop. Could lead to many more arrests.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree hanna693, names,faces must be released, these sickos count on staying hidden. Expose them! Also, why is this operation over? IMO cracking down on these sucks should never end. Cuz these sickos never stop!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This scum needs to be outed and let everyone see who they are. A lot of people think they are too big and important and should be allowed to do anything they want, to be able to harm children and weaker people and get away with it. How I despise these people. I feel very violent towards these truly worthless human beings, and would gladly do violence to them if I could.
Mom of 4, grandmother of 10 and g-grandmother of 5 beautiful perfect innocent little kids.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And now we know why so many of Hollyweird is against PTrump and want him out. It sure was safer under the past administrations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why is Operation Broken Heart ending?
Or am I reading this incorrectly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m guessing it’s like a sweep for illegal aliens: there’ll be another similar operation once they get evidence on another thousand or so pervs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check you neighborhood for registered sex offenders in the area.
http://www.criminalwatchdog.com/neighborhood-watch/
LikeLiked by 1 person
That has pictures of the offenders when you click on the red flag. That is helpful in that you see that person, you can give them a wide berth and watch out for children in their vicinity.
LikeLike
Anyone finds an address list for all those entertainment folks, let’s plug it into this database. Might get the names of some of those un-named offenders referenced in the article.
LikeLike
It is about time! IMHO, I will be amazed if any members of the swamp are connected or overlooked as the last eight years did many things with eyes wide shut. Takes a lot of money, secrets, body bags and not normal people to run these evil operations. Saying nothing of those protecting with cover ups or FBI connections as examples.
Only honorable men should apply.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Good job. Making America Safe Again (for kids)… #MASAFK
LikeLike
Here’s true story that happened to my brother’s friends 30 years ago at large crowded suburban mall. While the father looked around the shoe dept, the mother was paying at a cash register counter of JC Penney, their year-old baby girl in a stroller right by her side. When she finished paying and getting her purchase bagged, she looked down and saw the baby was not in the stroller! The mall police were on the scene within a minute to start searching, inside the mall stores and outside in the parking lot. They found a few wispy blond curls of hair on the floor of a restroom with baby clothing discarded in the trash. The blessing was that the parking lot searchers stopped an Asian woman just as she was getting into a car with a blond baby dressed as a boy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember what a big deal it was when Pee Wee Hermann was arrested for exposing himself, the consequences of being caught ended his acting career – such as it was.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, but in an adult theater, engaging in adult self-pleasuring – according to news accounts.
Nothing to do with children, and not “exposing himself” to another party, as far as I’m aware.
Busted and career wrecked none the less, but that’s a far, far less serious offense than the alleged perpetrators in this “Broken Heart” roundup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Reubens#1991_arrest_and_retreat_from_public_eye
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fabulous Job Team TRUMP! I hope this is an ongoing endeavor. These creeps never sleep.
So, when do we get to know how many of them the Kenyan impostor early released from jail on the unsuspecting public?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, and how many are illegal aliens?
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT continues to put the chess pieces on the board, while tweeting ‘shiny objects’ for the MSM to consume. Brilliant man!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Public lynching after speedy trial!?!?
LikeLike
Good start, now on to Podesta, Clinton, soros and obama, time for pizzagate to end.
LikeLike
Sundance, the ‘law and order’ graphic has a significant syntax error in the text. Just in case it hasn’t been pointed out yet.
LikeLike