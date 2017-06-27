Operation Broken Heart: DOJ Arrests 1,000+ Child Sex Predators During Two Month Sting…

More than 1,000 child sex predators arrested during Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention funded Operation Broken Heart.

The arrests marked the end of Operation Broken Heart, a coordinated DOJ investigative operation to intensify efforts to identify and arrest suspected child sexual predators during April and May 2017.

Sixty-one units of the task force, comprised of more than 4,500 federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies participated in the operation. Over a period of two months 1,012 child sex predators were arrested. Details below:

