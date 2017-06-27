Operation Broken Heart: DOJ Arrests 1,000+ Child Sex Predators During Two Month Sting…

Posted on June 27, 2017 by

More than 1,000 child sex predators arrested during Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention funded Operation Broken Heart.

The arrests marked the end of Operation Broken Heart, a coordinated DOJ investigative operation to intensify efforts to identify and arrest suspected child sexual predators during April and May 2017.

Sixty-one units of the task force, comprised of more than 4,500 federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies participated in the operation. Over a period of two months 1,012 child sex predators were arrested. Details below:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Dept Of Justice, DHS, Election 2016, Election 2017, Election 2018, Police action, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

157 Responses to Operation Broken Heart: DOJ Arrests 1,000+ Child Sex Predators During Two Month Sting…

  1. Pam says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    That is just amazing! God bless our law enforcement for getting the scum off the streets.

    Liked by 35 people

    Reply
    • hanna693 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      It is not truly amazing unless they release the names of these people some are politicians and top rated movie stars. You start naming these subhumans and it will help stop these truly evil people. If they cant be cured, which they they cannot be, they should be executed. These types of filth were called demon possessed in the Bible. They are not fit to breath oxygen for how they ruin these precious, innocent children!

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • carrie2 says:
        June 27, 2017 at 7:23 pm

        hanna, take the time to email Trump and make these suggestions. I love it that we can actually directly communicate with a president. Here are the two available, and I usually email at least once a week: whitehouse.gov/contact#page and potus45@wh.com He wants to hear from us.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Neural says:
        June 27, 2017 at 8:01 pm

        It doesn’t take a demon for a human being to be this evil. We are quite capable of such things all on our own.
        Until America begins to use the Old Testament as guidance on how to deal with such people, we will ever spiral downward.
        If guilty, they need to be killed, plain and simple. And not after 30,000,000 appeals, not in a way that the anti-execution liberals define as “humane” etc.
        hang them, shoot them, whatever. It needs to start happening.
        The only thing these people understand is violence, and the only way to communicate to them is through violence or fear of violence.
        Biblically we are told that if you spare the rod, you spoil the child. Well, we’ve been forced to spare the rod for 100+ years, and now they have become our lawmakers and so-called “representatives”.
        America today is what happens when you let compassion and mercy thwart justice. America today is what happens when bullies are not punished with pain.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • jaded9876 says:
        June 27, 2017 at 9:06 pm

        This story that I read a few days ago had a little more about this: http://joemiller.us/2017/06/dhs-agent-staggering-pedophilia-crisis-uncovered-mass-arrests-entertainers-community-leaders-professionals-clergy/ This is a topic that kills my heart and I hope more names are unearthed vs hidden.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • carrie2 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 7:21 pm

      Pam, and now free to do the work they were hired to do without condemnation and being considered horrible. ICE has been very successful as well. Yep, we elected the MAN OF THE HOUR and things just keep being done. YEA!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • helix35 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 10:00 pm

      Why didn’t Soetoro do anything? Oh right, these are his constituents.

      Like

      Reply
  2. haditwgov says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Rinse and repeat. I admire and respect all those involved. I also appreciate how horrible the evidence must be. Thank you all and God Bless!

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  3. Oldschool says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    God bless these men who drive out evil. Protect our children.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  4. IndiaMaria says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    “.arrested 1,012 suspected child predators from more than 40 states during a two-month nationwide operation following the investigation of more than 69,000 cases….”

    Wow. DOJ operation…..Say, who’s the Head of the DOJ, anyway?….Oh yeah, that “too nice, gentleman” AG Sessions seems to be “doing nothing” . Looks like 69,000 abused kiddos might have a different take on AG Sessions’ backbone. MOST of us knew he was tough as nails to begin with. No fanfare, huh? Silent, but deadly, Ol’ Jeff……

    Liked by 66 people

    Reply
  5. dekester says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Great stuff! All this, plus the illegal border crossings are way down. Now if you only could swap a half dozen nevertrump senators for a half dozen patriots.

    God bless PDJT

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. Eric Kennedy says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    The irony is that Podesta is testifying right now.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • deqwik2 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 6:27 pm

      Don’t know how many saw the part in the Fake Trump dossier where the so called Russian hacker put porn on the DNC computers. I’m going to speculate that there was porn on DNC computers. Podesta ? 🙂 🙂

      Even though the dossier was fake, I believe the DNC used it to cover up real problems.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • conservativeinny says:
      June 27, 2017 at 7:24 pm

      Too bad he wasn’t one of those arrested. It seems a second investigation will need to be started sometime in the near future–if not already going on under the radar.

      Like

      Reply
    • carrie2 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      But will Podesta be asked REAL questions as democrats tend to protect other fellow democrats. I loved it when Sessions spoke up and put the questioners in their place. By the way Podesta had work/contact with Russia and believe it or not, his password on his computer was “password”! No wonder their computers were hacked.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. aqua says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Oh, thank heavens for our men and women in blue who are on the side of right. They are all heroes and heroines. Protecting our kids is so important.

    Great investigative work that will help keep our kids safe.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Gil says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Is there any information on breakdown of previous offenders, noncitizens, and locations of arrests, craigslist runaway kid sex trafficking?
    This is so sad that in just 2 months they caught this many. Imagine if they had done this the past 8 yrs. The pain and trauma that could have been prevented.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • spacette55 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 6:22 pm

      The local media of every major city involved has mugshots and more detailed information. The dragnet was out in Los Angeles, Houston, Baltimore, Baton Rouge and many other cities across the country.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Gil says:
        June 27, 2017 at 6:31 pm

        Ok, ill check la times. Always socal. I just read a story yesterday that a young girl was riding her bike in a church parking lot and was hauled into a dumpster and raped. It appears to have been done by an illegal.
        Many more of these operations to come.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • Gil says:
        June 27, 2017 at 6:42 pm

        I found this for los angeles:

        Conducted by the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes against Children task force, “Operation Broken Heart III” targeted offenders wanted for the sexual exploitation of children, child prostitution, sex tourism and possessing and distributing child pornography, said Deputy Chief Matt Blake of the Los Angeles Police Department, as reported by the LA Times.

        The mass arrests were not made up of recluse pedophiles living in their mother’s basements either. In fact, many of the arrests involved high-profile figures throughout the community.

        John Reynolds, acting special agent in charge for U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations said that among those arrested were entertainers, community leaders, white-collar professionals and clergy members.

        https://www.sott.net/article/354525-Operation-Broken-Heart-III-Nearly-240-child-predators-arrested-during-police-raid

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
    • carrie2 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      I wonder if Bill Clinton was included in the arrests?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • calbear84 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 7:47 pm

      Obama, Holder & Lynch obviously had other priorities than protection of children.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • maggiemoowho says:
        June 27, 2017 at 9:57 pm

        Those three evil doers only care about themselves, no body else. Their only priority was making sure that any and all evidence of their corrupt dealings, was well hidden.

        Like

        Reply
  9. Harry Lime says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    1,000+ potential mates for Huma Abedin. It could be like her own personal dating site.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Matt says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Am I wrong? Or did the Obama DOJ NEVER go after the lowest of the lowest -these pervert criminals!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. H.R. says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    What’s up with the “I Law and THE order candidate” in the last graphic? We proofread must?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. hpushkin says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Stunning.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Immigrant says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Was one of the Clintons on that arrest list???

    If not, I am waiting.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. M33 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Can’t wait until they descend their efforts upon Hawaii…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. PDQ says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Hoping these stings continue…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. aprilyn43 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    I read about this in another article, many of these slime ball sleezebags are top Hollywood, media & entertainment celebrites, whose names have NOT been released. They need to release the names & drain this portion of the swamp!
    Then prosecute these vermin to the fullest extent of the law, throwing the key away to their prison cell. I’d personally prefer a firing squad; & I’d pay for the bullets.
    No One Ever Should Be Allowed To Do This !
    These ppl have destroyed children.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  17. WSB says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    I wonder if Jeffrey Epstein is one of them? Hope so.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. America First says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    I’d invite folks to look up the name Paul Bonacci and listen to his police interviews on youtube, if you have the stomach for it. This is the absolute WORST humans can do and reaches to the highest levels of power.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Wonder how many immediately are deported because they are also criminal aliens illegally here. Probably a big percentage. The whole thing is just terrible. Not just O, but all the presidents before him have let this problem go on far too long, kicking the can down the road.
    Finally, law and order, with an AG up to the task.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  20. Plain Jane says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    This has been going on probably since the beginning of time. However, we can “thank” Kinsey and his benefactor Playboy industry for normalizing it, thus making it seemingly and probably more prevalent now. In the 50s, people were lapping up Kinsey’s phony studies. It’s now turned nearly generational abuse.

    Not everyone who was abused becomes an abuser or homosexual, but nearly all who have, were abused. Abortion is highly factered into abuse of some traumatic type also.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Plain Jane says:
      June 27, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      Should have added: His “studies” are housed at Indiana University in Bloomington. His books are still giving excuses for pedo behavior.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  21. woohoowee says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    There are so many little ones harmed. Those who prey on the helpless are evil and deserve no less than life behind bars.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. C. Lowell says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    If I remember my Obama Civics correctly,

    I thought the responsibility of the Executive Branch,

    Was to lark about in AF1, spend money, take vacations, and be famous…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. Sammy Spicer says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    I read this earlier on facebook about Operation Broken Heart, but didn’t recognize the site it came from (Neon Nettle) “Police stated that they are unable to release any names at this point, but confirmed that the arrested included some “household names” in the entertainment industry.”

    http://www.neonnettle.com/news/2299-238-arrested-in-major-hollywood-pedophile-ring-bust

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • C. Lowell says:
      June 27, 2017 at 7:07 pm

      …the entertainment industry,

      And the Democrat Party…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • KBR says:
      June 27, 2017 at 7:20 pm

      “At this point?”

      Will the household names of the entertainment industry ever be released?

      Will they even be tried? Or are they too elite and rich?

      We need names!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • essential liberties says:
        June 27, 2017 at 7:33 pm

        If these sh*ts are household names, then you know they have paparazzi that were buzzing around… where are the rag paper stories? Some razzi had to have gotten some of these arrests on film, the question is if they will be brought forward? How deep is the media swamp? Usually they’ll publish anything, but there seems to be no news of this leaking from the lowest rung of entertainment journalists… why?
        Why protect these people now? (<—rhetorical question…)

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  24. Bouchart says:
    June 27, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    How many would the DOJ arrest in a month or over the course of a year prior to Trump?
    1,000+ in two months is a lot but I’d like to see the historical data on this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • GregA says:
      June 27, 2017 at 7:11 pm

      Well a quick google suggests only 126 were busted last year in the same operation. So they are taking it a bit more seriously now. Also we had several pastors (yes thats right) who were also community organizers in the democrat party here get busted (they were busted for human trafficking not child predators), and it has throw the whole party into disarray here in this very blue town.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • adoubledot says:
      June 27, 2017 at 7:17 pm

      I hope some of these 1000+ lead DOJ to bigger fish.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  25. Sunshine says:
    June 27, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Who did Jeff Sessions replace? Loretta Lynch. And before Lynch, Eric Holder.
    It makes one wonder if they actually worked, these two.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Jeff says:
    June 27, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Please show some love to these guys also. Craig Sawyer and others started this organization a few months ago to expose the scum that are ruining our children’s lives. I believe Craig to be an honorable man and will get the job done. Futhermore, I believe he was be considered by the Trump administration to help clean up the mess that is the VA, as he was having issues getting treatment himself. He has an impressive resume’. Former Seal(DEVGRU), one of the “Original 33” Federal Air Marshals, High-Threat, Mobile Security…etc. Anyone who puts it on the line for the defenseless and innocent scores big points with me. Check them out.
    Website: http://www.vets4childrescue.org/
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Veterans-For-Child-Rescue-1834801346781728/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE&fref=nf

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. tim glave says:
    June 27, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    You’ve got to wonder if they identfied some of these guys from pedo weiner’s computer.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. vfm#7634 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Still not tired of winning. First MS-13, now this. Thanks AG Sessions!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  29. 6x47 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Oh, man this is really going to cut into the pizza business.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  30. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Since we’re on this topic, what’s up with
    Anthony Weiner and his computer full of stuff. Last I heard, he made a plea deal to start serving an 18 mo – 2 year chunk of time. Maybe Sessions, or someone else in Justice is now in possession of his laptop. Could lead to many more arrests.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. Jay says:
    June 27, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Agree hanna693, names,faces must be released, these sickos count on staying hidden. Expose them! Also, why is this operation over? IMO cracking down on these sucks should never end. Cuz these sickos never stop!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. kidsndogsncats says:
    June 27, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    This scum needs to be outed and let everyone see who they are. A lot of people think they are too big and important and should be allowed to do anything they want, to be able to harm children and weaker people and get away with it. How I despise these people. I feel very violent towards these truly worthless human beings, and would gladly do violence to them if I could.
    Mom of 4, grandmother of 10 and g-grandmother of 5 beautiful perfect innocent little kids.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. catluver99 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    And now we know why so many of Hollyweird is against PTrump and want him out. It sure was safer under the past administrations.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. SPMI says:
    June 27, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Why is Operation Broken Heart ending?
    Or am I reading this incorrectly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • vfm#7634 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 7:54 pm

      I’m guessing it’s like a sweep for illegal aliens: there’ll be another similar operation once they get evidence on another thousand or so pervs.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  35. spacette55 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Check you neighborhood for registered sex offenders in the area.

    http://www.criminalwatchdog.com/neighborhood-watch/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • conservativeinny says:
      June 27, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      That has pictures of the offenders when you click on the red flag. That is helpful in that you see that person, you can give them a wide berth and watch out for children in their vicinity.

      Like

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      June 27, 2017 at 8:40 pm

      Anyone finds an address list for all those entertainment folks, let’s plug it into this database. Might get the names of some of those un-named offenders referenced in the article.

      Like

      Reply
  36. litlbit2 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    It is about time! IMHO, I will be amazed if any members of the swamp are connected or overlooked as the last eight years did many things with eyes wide shut. Takes a lot of money, secrets, body bags and not normal people to run these evil operations. Saying nothing of those protecting with cover ups or FBI connections as examples.

    Only honorable men should apply.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. lisaginnz says:
    June 27, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Wow. Good job. Making America Safe Again (for kids)… #MASAFK

    Like

    Reply
  38. spacette55 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Here’s true story that happened to my brother’s friends 30 years ago at large crowded suburban mall. While the father looked around the shoe dept, the mother was paying at a cash register counter of JC Penney, their year-old baby girl in a stroller right by her side. When she finished paying and getting her purchase bagged, she looked down and saw the baby was not in the stroller! The mall police were on the scene within a minute to start searching, inside the mall stores and outside in the parking lot. They found a few wispy blond curls of hair on the floor of a restroom with baby clothing discarded in the trash. The blessing was that the parking lot searchers stopped an Asian woman just as she was getting into a car with a blond baby dressed as a boy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. AmericaFirst says:
    June 27, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    I remember what a big deal it was when Pee Wee Hermann was arrested for exposing himself, the consequences of being caught ended his acting career – such as it was.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. TwoLaine says:
    June 27, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Fabulous Job Team TRUMP! I hope this is an ongoing endeavor. These creeps never sleep.

    So, when do we get to know how many of them the Kenyan impostor early released from jail on the unsuspecting public?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. DelilahFL says:
    June 27, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    PDJT continues to put the chess pieces on the board, while tweeting ‘shiny objects’ for the MSM to consume. Brilliant man!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. scslayer says:
    June 27, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Public lynching after speedy trial!?!?

    Like

    Reply
  43. Diane says:
    June 27, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Good start, now on to Podesta, Clinton, soros and obama, time for pizzagate to end.

    Like

    Reply
  44. Drewby Doo says:
    June 27, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Sundance, the ‘law and order’ graphic has a significant syntax error in the text. Just in case it hasn’t been pointed out yet.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s