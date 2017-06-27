June 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #159

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

  1. kimosaabe says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:22 am

    BWAAH Ha Ha‼️

    Reply
  2. parteagirl says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:23 am

    I still can’t believe this happened to an American in CANADA.

    Reply
    • Remington..... says:
      June 27, 2017 at 1:37 am

      Looks like some of our friends from the great white North have gone around the bend.

      Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 1:39 am

      Everybody needs to watch this. It’s stunning. Canada is turning into the equivalent of an old Soviet client state. This is nuts.

      This explains a lot of strange interactions I’ve had with Canadians lately. I think the Clintons and Obamas shared their old lists with the Trudeau government. In fact, a warning to other Treepers. Even if you’re just up there for pleasure, expect to be “disambiguated” as to why you’re going up there. We are a threat to the narrative.

      Reply
  3. Keln says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:24 am

    New Project Veritas video released. Not sure when it came out, but it’s the first I’ve seen of it. It’s pretty damning for CNN…

    https://streamable.com/s/4j78e/jgkr

    Reply
  4. Ace says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Old Hollywood weirdo threatens to go to war against America.
    Bring it Meathead!
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/06/26/rob-reiner-calls-for-all-out-war-to-resist-trump/amp/

    Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      June 27, 2017 at 12:58 am

      Wait a minute! I thought Meathead was anti-war. Now he wants war?

      Reply
      • treehouseron says:
        June 27, 2017 at 1:09 am

        All of these anti-war pacifists, with very, very few exceptions are some of the angriest, most hateful people on the planet. Since they lie about it, they’re even worse. They preach about pacifism but donate their time, money, and energy to making sure Planned Parenthood kills as many infants as possible… for 1 obvious example.

        Reply
        • Deb says:
          June 27, 2017 at 1:27 am

          They are anti-war, but very much pro-death. They just prefer human sacrifice such as abortion and terrorism, they don’t like having to fight fair.

          Reply
          • treehouseron says:
            June 27, 2017 at 1:38 am

            Yup. All you have to do is wait until they go through their next divorce and you get to see just how nasty they are.

            Reply
      • Harry Lime says:
        June 27, 2017 at 1:51 am

        They’re only anti-war when a Republican is in office. They only seem to notice the homeless when a Republican is in office…pollution, high gas prices, corruption, incompetence, etc. etc. never happens during Democrats term in office. That’s just how it works…

        Reply
    • decisiontime16 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 1:10 am

      Meathead much prefers criminal hildabeast.

      Reply
    • jat says:
      June 27, 2017 at 3:16 am

      Another unhinged celebutard that has been very vocal about his hate for the President. Makes me root even harder for Archie when I watch the old reruns..

      Reply
  5. p'odwats says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:26 am

    The MSM is being called out, and finally maybe those idiots are taking heed because they’ve been exposed as frauds.

    http://www.newsweek.com/cnn-trump-russia-fake-news-628984

    Reply
    • louche9 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 1:35 am

      As Muh Russia continues to disintegrate, there’s certainly a likelihood that the other infotainment agencies will attempt to downplay any original interest in the (non) story, and to distance themselves from CNN, hoping that if any ship sinks, it will be CNN alone.

      Reply
  6. Çãrpэ† ßømßэЯ (@carpet_bomber) says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Reply
    • bessie2003 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 1:09 am

      This press briefing was impressive and very informative.
      Also really liked how at the end they allotted a specific amount of time for the press to ask their questions and once the questions were all asked first, and then one big, comprehensive answer afterwards.
      I can just imagine the White House Press Corp putting up with that style!
      Very professional and the underlying sense of respect between both countries really came through in this briefing.

      Reply
    • SharonKinDC says:
      June 27, 2017 at 1:33 am

      Impressive Foreign Secretary…and a nice summation: “One of the most productive meetings I’ve seen w/ the United States”

      Reply
  7. Derek Hagen says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:27 am

    It was the third Trump-Modi hug that got me thinking. Thinking back to the photo of Trump touching the cheek of the amputee vet, of the hug he shared with the excited guy he called on stage, of the reactions of the ME leaders to him, and of so many other similar events in his rallies, etc. I’ve felt this before, but it’s much stronger now:

    Something wonderful is happening.

    Reply
  8. flounder, rebel, vulgarian, deplorable, winner says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Excellent day today, for what will for this thread, become yesterday.

    Congratulations, treepers, on all the winning.

    Thanks, Sundance and crew.

    Reply
  9. Sentient says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:42 am

    We’ve been having a good spate of winning. Now let’s get working on the Wall.

    Reply
  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Meanwhile, last night in Sweden…

    Sweden on the Brink of CIVIL WAR, National Police Commissioner: “HELP US, HELP US!”
    https://www.10news.one/sweden-on-the-brink-of-civil-war-national-police-chief-help-us-help-us/

    Excerpt:

    Sweden is being torn to pieces by Muslim immigrants and refugees. Law enforcement is crying out for help, and it is only a question of time before the country will need military intervention from abroad in order to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.
    ——
    Sweden’s National Police Commissioner, Dan Eliasson, spoke on national television and pleaded for assistance: “Help us, help us!” he said while warning that Swedish police forces no longer can uphold the law and therefore must ask all good powers in the country to support them.

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:51 am

    The President Putt Legacy Boulevard

    Reply
  12. maxmbj says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:52 am

    The grayest skies
    O’er media lies
    Hath wakened up Truth’s sperm
    It nears the egg
    Bust out a keg,
    For turneth now the worm.

    Reply
  13. maxmbj says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:58 am

    The boomerang has reached the end
    Of its most outer arc
    It bends and wends its way back to
    Jeff Zucker’s* withered, dark heart.

    *And Adam Schiff’s and Rachel Maddox’s and Cryin’ Chuck Scuner’s and ….

    Reply
  15. Lawrence says:
    June 27, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Thomas Wictor on Twitter is predicting that many hammers (indictments) will fall this week or next on our favorite TV journalists. Can’t wait! Also, Lynch, Comey, and the usual swamp creatures. Hearts!

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      June 27, 2017 at 1:14 am

      Folks, there is an entire plethora of prosecutable crimes we have public evidence of, that the Justice department is going to eventually be forced to act on. I think Jeff Sessions is going to put away a bunch of people in the near future.

      Reply
      • noritadek says:
        June 27, 2017 at 1:30 am

        Treehouse, I really hope so. Sessions is awfully quiet. I wish he would act more in tune with T45. May be the DOJ is working under the radar but I would like to see some indictments, prosecutions and jail time for a lot of people!

        Reply
        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          June 27, 2017 at 1:57 am

          Here is something to ponder. These CNN tapes were preceded by some VERY similar leaks and whistleblowers about 6 months or so ago. They were from insiders at CNN who were talking about the hypocrisy of the anchors, producers, etc. I think this is how O’Keefe “got in” to CNN – through those leakers.

          Everything those leakers were describing sounds EXACTLY like what we’re seeing now. Except one thing which has not yet been mentioned.

          PIZZAGATE.

          Yes. Those same sources said that the anchors, producers, and management seemed VERY afraid of it. Hushed tones, concern, muffled voices – as if they knew something.

          SO – here is one possibility. IF there is trouble at CNN, it is entirely possible that THAT story will come to light, too. These CNN players know something. I think it’s going to end up in LE hands.

          Reply
        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          June 27, 2017 at 2:41 am

          AG Sessions have been very busy. Check out Justice Dept Twitter.

          https://twitter.com/TheJusticeDept?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

          Also, give AG Sessions credit for working on the Travel Ban for SCOTUS.
          It takes time to put together cases, and in AG Sessions situation, he has many many of them. Patience will win the day, and will help us to make MAGA.

          Reply
    • Sharon says:
      June 27, 2017 at 4:05 am

      Did the so called bombshell of tick tick tick by Comeys friend Wittes ever come out or are they still scheming up a pack of lies to trap our President??

      Like

      Reply
  16. treehouseron says:
    June 27, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Honest question to ponder: WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE between CNN and the National Enquirer?

    NOTHING. There is literally nothing different between them. Nothing.

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Reply
  20. treehouseron says:
    June 27, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Reply
  21. Nigella says:
    June 27, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Yeah… World leaders hate trump…

    Reply
  22. trumpfan1 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 1:48 am

    full attack on CNN today.

    Reply
  23. rjcylon says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:11 am

    Looks to me like the CNN producer in the Veritas video had a bit of a guilty conscience.

    If CNN is really about ratings then they should just say what they are, liberal infotainment like the Daily Show or Stephen Colbert or Bill Maher. They talk trash about the right while wearing a suit and tie and the progressives eat it up. You will lose your press pass but probably not your ratings. Be what you are.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Keln says:
      June 27, 2017 at 2:15 am

      I don’t know about guilt, but in the full video he says he is cynical about all of it and that many of his colleagues feel the same way. With enough exposure, it might push those colleagues to finally speak up.

      Reply
      • takeadeepbreath says:
        June 27, 2017 at 2:55 am

        Cyclon is right, but more than that, do you think he is the only one? It sounds to me that the very young and easily manipulated are starting to work it all out on their own. There is anough information out there for them to absorb.

        They have made a real school boy error, and conflated governance and strong character with personality. I think there are many more like him.

        I’ll be the first to admit. In some ways, I don’t really like Trump. But what does LIKE mean in this context? It means that I would not really be into hanging out with him in a bar, as strangers who have just met. He’d be too imposing, too overpowering, too outspoken. In that definition, I would probably prefer Obama. Charming, charismatic etc. But it is all so superficial. What do you really know about a person, other than “expecting” to enjoy their company as strangers over a drink in a party? The answer is nothing.

        When you dig more deeply for what you want in a President, you really want someone with administrative competence, an understanding of justice, and a love of the constitution. Someone who keeps their word, and has the guts and forcefulness of character to fight at every turn. That person is no shrinking violet. Personality in this regard means nothing. Indeed, it is generally the shinny gloss they use to hook the under 35’s in to vote for a candidate that doesn’t have their best interests at heart.

        I love Trump. I really do. And I respect him more than any other politician in my lifetime (Ron Paul is right up there too). He stands up for me. He stood up to the crime cartel of Washington, and put his bal*s on the line. He may not be my first choice in who I’d like to hang out with, but so what. It means nothing. I think the younger generation are starting to see this for themselves. It’s a very powerful lesson to learn. Nobody likes to be taken for a mug, and the truth is starting to appear.

        I think Cyclon is right. This guilt he is clearly experiencing is part of a realization he has backed the wrong horse, and that he has been duped by big smiles, funky cool personalities, meaningless false sound bites, and characters that have no substance. His guilt sounds very internal to me, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he were to vote Trump in the next election.

        MAGA

        Reply
    • The Great White Shank says:
      June 27, 2017 at 2:31 am

      CNN, MSNBC, FOX News, Golf Channel, Food Network. It doesn’t matter, it’s always about the ratings. That’s the business they’re in. That’s what they are. That’s what they do. You might agree with one or disagree with the other, but they’re all the same. Anyone who thinks differently is deluding themselves. There is no truth in the media, only the numbers.

      Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      June 27, 2017 at 2:42 am

      The part the video DOESNT show, is that the producer, a full on liberal, has obviously been red-pilled as HELL and is about 90% ready to vote full Trump in 3 and a half years.

      Reply
  24. JMCovfefe says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Just got back on grid for a few days. Anything interesting happen in the last week? Are we winning yet?

    Reply
  25. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:19 am

    There has been so much winning in the last 24 hours I am giddy. And grateful.

    Also bemused. A fellow Treeper talked about a verse from Scripture that called them to pray for PDJT so that any weapons directed at the President would boomerang back to the attacker. It struck a chord with me and I have been using that in my prayers for some time. So it really struck me today to hear several people on FBN today and then tonight on Hannity talking about how the Muh Russian conspiracy was boomeranging back upon the Obama Administration and CNN.

    I’m going to say goodnight a little early because I need some extra prayer time. There is an awful lot to say thanks for.

    Reply
  26. aredtailblog says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:21 am

    Scary world we live in: http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/26/exclusive-psychiatrists-leading-push-ditch-rule-barring-remote-trump-diagnosis-gave-generously-dems/

    These people don’t even realize what they’re asking for, do they? Aside from the elites, I mean.

    Reply
  27. NYGuy54 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:22 am

    Reply
  28. takeadeepbreath says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:23 am

    So much great news.

    But, and this is so very important, so is this news story. Pretty much not reported.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/student-sentenced-prison-registering-dead-people-vote-democrat/

    Without a shadow of a doubt, this is the most under reported news story of the month. They said it wasn’t happening. It was, and still is. It is so important for so many reasons.

    1. It is outright theft. It disenfranchises people.
    2. It not only makes a mockery of our democracy, it actual destroys it.
    3. Collusion and manipulation??? Muh Russia?? Oh really?? What is this then. It wasn’t Russia influencing the election, but the DNC and the media. “We’re all going hang” Remember.
    4. Statistically, what is the chance of this having happened elsewhere?
    5. We are losing this war. Nothing is being done about it. Nothing.

    Treepers. We need to get onto this. The integrity of the elections IS under attack, but not from outside, but inside. Postal voting is so easy to manipulate, the voter registration rolls are not correct, multiple voting in multiple states, dead people voting, and rigged voting machines, and no paper trail to assure people who they voted for was counted. Same day registration is also a scam, as well as allowing illegals to vote, and then just 100 days in jail for the crime.

    It all needs to change. Look at the fuss Russia is causing. The left are clearly concerned about voting integrity, so lets strike now. Lets make some more noise and get reform before it is too late.

    1. 5 year minimum jail sentences. 20 year sentences for scammers who have political office.
    2. A national holiday for Presidential voting day.
    3. Voter ID.
    4. Paper ballots. Not punch cards,
    5. Truly independent testing of machines, and fail safe’s to ensure they can not be rigged.
    6. Postal voting only for military personnel, and the infirm.
    7. No same day registration, and no early voting before 1 week before the election.
    …….plus many more

    This is what will MAGA more than any other policy. It will give people back their faith in the system, the country, and the democratic republic in which we live. It is the 1000lb gorilla in the room. We need to fix it now. Without it, we have no country.

    My guess is that Trump won by a lot more. But who cares. That is past. But the future is in our hands.

    Reply
  29. jackphatz says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:23 am

    Pic of Andrew and James together.

    Reply
  30. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:28 am

    It was all from CNN’s Acosta….

    CNN Reporter Fumes at Spicer During Off-Air White House Briefing: ‘Why Not Turn the Cameras on, Sean?’
    http://freebeacon.com/politics/cnn-reporter-fumes-at-spicer-during-off-air-white-house-briefing-why-not-turn-the-cameras-on-sean/

    Reply
  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:33 am

    Reply
  32. nwtex says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:34 am

    Reply
    • The Great White Shank says:
      June 27, 2017 at 3:02 am

      The whole Muh Russia angle is collapsing before the media’s eyes. And all of a sudden the media and libs are starting to realize Mueller’s investigation isn’t about Trump at all, but about Obama, Hillary and the Dems. It’s like a line I remember from a Randy Wayne White Doc Ford novel, “use a predator to lure a predator…”.

      Reply
  33. wheatietoo says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:38 am

    I think the “CNN did it for the ratings” excuse is a cop-out.

    It’s worse than that.
    Way worse.
    Let’s not let them off the hook that easy.

    Sure, they love the ratings from pushing the Fake Russia Story…but they’ve been doing it to destroy a duly elected President.

    Their propaganda has activated Civil Unrest.
    …And a top member of Congress was shot!

    Their propaganda has falsely maligned a powerful Country, that should be our ally…Russia.
    Russia has nuclear weapons, for God’s sake.
    CNN has demonized them and turned millions of Americans against them.
    …Do they not care that they could start a War?
    Apparently not.

    So I am not willing to dismiss what CNN has done…as merely “for the ratings”.
    They have fomented civil unrest and sabotaged foreign policy!

    They have engaged in the most dangerous sort of Propaganda.
    For this…there should be consequences.

    Reply
  35. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:48 am

    WATCH: THE VIEW ENTERS FULL MELTDOWN MODE AFTER SUPREME COURT REINSTATES TRAVEL BAN
    https://milo.yiannopoulos.net/2017/06/the-view-meltdown-travel-ban/

    Reply
  36. EV22 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:58 am

    Baloney that this was mostly about ratings for CNN. This was about delegitimizing and taking out a president. Let’s not forget that Zucker threatened (then) President-elect Trump just one day before he was inaugurated. From the Washington Post, 1/19/17 ( http://tinyurl.com/ztzb2bu ):

    CNN’s president has fired a warning shot at Donald Trump

    Don’t mess with CNN.

    That’s the unvarnished version of a message that the network’s president, Jeff Zucker, delivered to President-elect Donald Trump in an interview published on Thursday by New York magazine.

    “One of the things I think this administration hasn’t figured out yet is that there’s only one television network that is seen in Beijing, Moscow, Seoul, Tokyo, Pyongyang, Baghdad, Tehran and Damascus — and that’s CNN,” Zucker said. “The perception of Donald Trump in capitals around the world is shaped, in many ways, by CNN. Continuing to have an adversarial relationship with that network is a mistake.”

    Thus, it is hard to escape the perception that Zucker issued a kind of threat. He also seemed to engage in a bit of trolling when he said this: “It’s just unfortunate that the most powerful person in the world is trying to delegitimize journalism and an organization that plays such a vital role in our democracy…”

    Reply
  37. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:02 am

    Reply
  38. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:13 am

    Reply
  39. nwtex says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:39 am

    Scott P. Brown‏Verified account @SenScottBrown 4h

    Finished up my 2nd day @ the Embassy in New Zealand. Blessed to have a great team. Credentialing ceremony tomorrow w/ the Gov. General.

    Reply
  40. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:47 am

    Reply
  41. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:58 am

    Isn’t that weird? CBO falsely projected that 23 million would be covered by Obamacare, and now projects 23 million will lose coverage if it is repealed/replaced.

    Reply
  42. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:58 am

    Finally feeling the Bern:

    Reply
  43. wheatietoo says:
    June 27, 2017 at 4:56 am

    Heh.
    I dunno if this is a parody account or not…but this gave me a chuckle.

    Reply
  44. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 5:05 am

    Reply
  45. wheatietoo says:
    June 27, 2017 at 5:06 am

    Reply
  46. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    June 27, 2017 at 5:12 am

    Reply

