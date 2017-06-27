June 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #159

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
BWAAH Ha Ha‼️
He got sprayed because he was about to throw that chair at the cops. Hilarious.
Beverly Hills Antifa are fantastic trolls.
How thoughtful, he was trying to give the cop a place to sit.
The replay that just keeps on giving….
😂
I still can’t believe this happened to an American in CANADA.
Looks like some of our friends from the great white North have gone around the bend.
Everybody needs to watch this. It’s stunning. Canada is turning into the equivalent of an old Soviet client state. This is nuts.
This explains a lot of strange interactions I’ve had with Canadians lately. I think the Clintons and Obamas shared their old lists with the Trudeau government. In fact, a warning to other Treepers. Even if you’re just up there for pleasure, expect to be “disambiguated” as to why you’re going up there. We are a threat to the narrative.
New Project Veritas video released. Not sure when it came out, but it’s the first I’ve seen of it. It’s pretty damning for CNN…
https://streamable.com/s/4j78e/jgkr
Must have just broke. CNN producer actually saying the whole Russia story was for ratings and that “donald trump is good for business.” . Whoa!!
probably what OAN has for tomorrow morning
Okeefe just tweeted he’s releasing the full CNN tape in 10 minutes!!!! Oh Wow…Stand by.
I just saw that…here we go!
There’s no way CNN or lefties can spin this!!! 🙂
You underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups.
Some people like their revenge cold. But I am a simple man, who likes his popcorn warm with some melted butter. It’s too late now, but tomorrow night looks good..maybe some xtra butter.
We got Hannity doing twitter storms, and Sharyl speaking Truth to Tucker, We’ve got Scotus beginning to come around and now PV. i really hope they have some pieces on MSNBC.
and, no, I’m not tired of winnin, no way i’ze tired
Should I put on a pot of coffee?
Yep, make one for me too 😀
I think the video popped up at about 11:30 p.m., it’s super super fresh.
Yeah, best I can tell this was leaked ahead of schedule. I don’t think PV intended it to come out late at night like this.
Hope you don’t mind my stepping on your post keln.
If you mean re posting a video that can actually be played here, not at all lol. Glad you got it to work, my link was messed up I think.
You are a perceptive fellow. Glad you’re one of us.
I’ll bet it was uploaded, to pass it along to OAN so they’d have a copy for their ‘scoop’ tomorrow a.m., and a ‘Pede found the link somehow.
Either that, or the super-fireable stuff is tomorrow, and this is a “scheduled” leak to raise interest ahead of time. OAN is breaking their stuff at 11.
Probably. O’Keefe has now released the full version. He might have done so because whoever found the earlier version forced his hand.
OAN. ( ONE AMERICA NEWS ) is pro TRUMP and since I left All other news networks, mine stays on this 24/7……… I really think they will be a REAL news network, and for now at least, this network is refreshing to finally get just facts ……..
Also, they were told by Zucker himself to keep up the coverage. They know it’s a witch hunt.
Can hardly wait for PDJTs twitter storm 😀
I know, I can’t wait to read those tweets!
Seemed too good to be true at first, but I found a video tweet in which O’Keefe teases a big release tomorrow (now today) targeting the mainstream media.
CNN is having a rough week. Too bad!
This video release, although I want it to be true and lead to CNN’s demise, will go absolutely nowhere. Think Planned Parenthood. CNN will launch lawsuits against O’Keefe In an attempt to silence him and once that happens, this story gets shut down. Sad, but that is the pattern these days. Very sad.
We can spread it far and wide, and let everyone know
about it. CNN has had to admit they’ve printed false stories. This is a bombshell, and the media has to report on it or lose their credibility forever.
A great empire, like a great cake, is most easily diminished at the edges.
No, CNN won’t be off air tomorrow. Or next week. Or next year. But this is another erosional event which will damage its credibility, cause some internal chaos, and it is fun to watch.
Also consider that O’Keefe usually releases a string a videos, meaning there is almost certainly more dirt coming on CNN and possibly other Swamp Media in the coming days. The sausage makers no longer have a safe space in their newsrooms. That leads to fear, paranoia, and mistrust.
When one stirs up the swamp in this way, he often discovers useful new information. Think about the fallout that the Creamer-Foval videos created last year.
Besides, cake is delicious.
OAN is really gaining where CNN is losing. They’ve already made significant progress on Seth Rich. I think OAN is going to eclipse CNN during the next year. Amazing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Big space devoted to this video. Too bad someone released it on YouTube already.
http://www.oann.com/
I’ve been paying attention to the ratings for the last couple of weeks and CNN is dead last. That is why the three employees “resigned”. Zucker didn’t fire them because they were spreading fake news…he fired them because CNN is losing money.
The desperation has been evident on the anchors faces of late as well. I won’t call them reporters or journalists because they are neither.
Not this time. This time; CNN goes down.
Hey how do you post a tweet?
Go to the far right of the tweet box and click on the down arrow, you will see an option that allows you to copy the tweet. Then, post the copied tweet in the comment box here and you will see the tweet
Thank you so much!
Well there ya go. Sharyll Atkinson just proved right.
Meant Sharyl Attkisson.
Keep in mind, James O’Keefe’s modus operandi is to save the worst for last when he released videos. He did tweet there is more to come. There could be much worse than this to follow.
I hope itsvon Lyin Ryan , But for some reason District 1 in WISCONSIN keeps voting this guy back in….. Even when NEHLEN was making videos from outside Lyin Ryans walled home and putting up billboards about him wanting open boarders, these people would not believe what their lying eyes was seeing ……EVERYTHING Paul Nehlen said about Ryan was true and proven to be true yet, they Still voted him back in …. Sad….
Keep in mind, James O’Keefe’s modus operandi is to save the worst for last when he released videos. He did tweet there is more to come. There could be much worse than this to follow.
….and can’t wait for the CNN “He broke me” memes…
and cryin’ Chuck tears over muh Russia.
This is on The Donald, glad someone else posted that here. This is going to go BADLY for CNN. At this point I wonder if it’s a slam-dunk to sue CNN for libel and defamation?
LikeLiked by 5 people
The jig is up. CNN got sloppy and too aggressive and they have just blown this whole Russian collusion story to pieces for the entire media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Malice.
Well he is asking for opinions on this,let him know,
https://donsurber.blogspot.com/
Didn’t tell me anything I already knew.. and it’s a safe bet it is much worse than this.. but it is an excellent educational eye opener for the young braves in the fight for their America..
God Emperor Trump… we need you to comment on this video tomorrow, please. It will destroy CNN, if God Emperor Trump retweets this, it’s all over.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not too many people will miss this tomorrow.
It’s trending high on the list already and will still be there in the morning when all hell breaks loose. 😂
Oh goodie! Can’t wait!
Oh yeah this one is running fast and furious!! 😀
President Trump, please.
He is not God, nor an Emperor.
My President.
Just wow! I knew O’Keefe was working on something, but I had NO IDEA it would be this explosive… this guy is damned good. He said he had embedded PV undercovers in some news orgs… people laughed at him.
CNN is about to find out what happens when you try to lie your way to ratings about a sitting US President! (I hope!). First thing is that they should lose their airport access, along with the schools. They do not deserve to be the rep for USA news.
They really are fake news to the nth degree!
And revoke White House press credentials.
^^^This!!
Oh, please. Someone toss out Whining Jim and take his damn coat!!!!
I know, I know. But today he sounded like such a child. It was just great. We can’t lose that. It just shows them as the unprofessional agenda driven crybabies that they are. Like the Shakespeare villain that everyone loves to hate, lets leave them where they are.
CNN, on camera, admitting
– There’s nothing to the Russia story
– President Trump is right to call it a witch hunt
– They think all their liberal viewers are idiots
– They’re not allowed to run news stories on things their idiot viewers may enjoy
– They gave Obama a pass
– They ignore journalistic ethics
– They do all this for money
– They knowingly do it
Some guy on Reddit said, quick, copy all this producer’s information off wikipedia before he gets “1984” ‘d into non existence….
Here’s his CNN bio. He’s their “CNN health” producer. So they’ll
claim he doesn’t deal with politics so he isn’t well informed on their political coverage. That will be the spin.
http://www.cnn.com/profiles/john-bonifield
Pretty much the gist of it from what I can tell. Nothing we didn’t heavily suspect, but it’s a whole different story when it comes from the horse’s mouth.
Anybody else think there may be legal ramifications from this for CNN?
If I were Steve Scalise, I would sue.
We have a freedom of the press… but what they’re doing is not press.
We also have a freedom of speech, but I can’t yell fire in a crowded theater… same principle.
They are inciting violence, and knowingly doing it. They’re defrauding their viewers, and I think this may be the beginning of the end for CNN.
You can “yell fire in a crowded theater”. That little gem of a euphemism was used by Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr to justify imprisoning a man for handing out pamphlets that protested the draft.
The “clear and present danger” test was based on a terrible, unconstitutional decision that has since been overturned. The current test for unprotected speech is whether it is directed to, and likely to direct imminent lawless action.
If your bullet points are true
They have admitted to Malicious intent and purposeful lies about a public figure providing the burden of proof needed for Libel suite.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
As
– There’s nothing to the Russia story
– President Trump is right to call it a witch hunt
– They ignore journalistic ethics
– They do all this for money
– They knowingly do it
Establishes intent to ruin the public image of the sitting President and complete disregard of any form of check for fact all in the name of getting a buck. Which means simply put they have already admitted to guilt.
The “unedited” version was released before the PV version that inludes O’Keefe’s commentary. If it was intentional, that’s a good strategy.
Hard to tell with PV. They are pretty squirrely by nature to do what they do and constantly get away with it.
Old Hollywood weirdo threatens to go to war against America.
Bring it Meathead!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/06/26/rob-reiner-calls-for-all-out-war-to-resist-trump/amp/
Wait a minute! I thought Meathead was anti-war. Now he wants war?
All of these anti-war pacifists, with very, very few exceptions are some of the angriest, most hateful people on the planet. Since they lie about it, they’re even worse. They preach about pacifism but donate their time, money, and energy to making sure Planned Parenthood kills as many infants as possible… for 1 obvious example.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They are anti-war, but very much pro-death. They just prefer human sacrifice such as abortion and terrorism, they don’t like having to fight fair.
Yup. All you have to do is wait until they go through their next divorce and you get to see just how nasty they are.
They’re only anti-war when a Republican is in office. They only seem to notice the homeless when a Republican is in office…pollution, high gas prices, corruption, incompetence, etc. etc. never happens during Democrats term in office. That’s just how it works…
Meathead much prefers criminal hildabeast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The MSM is being called out, and finally maybe those idiots are taking heed because they’ve been exposed as frauds.
http://www.newsweek.com/cnn-trump-russia-fake-news-628984
As Muh Russia continues to disintegrate, there’s certainly a likelihood that the other infotainment agencies will attempt to downplay any original interest in the (non) story, and to distance themselves from CNN, hoping that if any ship sinks, it will be CNN alone.
Jeff Zucker accidentally peed in their punch bowl.
This press briefing was impressive and very informative.
Also really liked how at the end they allotted a specific amount of time for the press to ask their questions and once the questions were all asked first, and then one big, comprehensive answer afterwards.
I can just imagine the White House Press Corp putting up with that style!
Very professional and the underlying sense of respect between both countries really came through in this briefing.
Impressive Foreign Secretary…and a nice summation: “One of the most productive meetings I’ve seen w/ the United States”
It was the third Trump-Modi hug that got me thinking. Thinking back to the photo of Trump touching the cheek of the amputee vet, of the hug he shared with the excited guy he called on stage, of the reactions of the ME leaders to him, and of so many other similar events in his rallies, etc. I’ve felt this before, but it’s much stronger now:
Something wonderful is happening.
Can such things be?
It’s the Lord. Did anybody really think he’d abandon us????
So many Americans have abandoned the Lord. But He is good, and His mercy endures forever.
No. But most in this country have abandoned Him.
He’s been replaced by climate change don’t you know. And anyone else on the left who might still believe in him now refers to Him as Ze or They. Progressives are smart. They has University.
Not really most. I’m of the mind that people have been so jaded because of the sins of the religious leaders, and so many have elected not to participate in organized religion because of their abortions, that it seems like most abandonded Abba. Those are the silent, sorrowful children who still talk with Him, and are seeking their way home to Him. They are praying in their own way.
HE really love us so much, and HE is looking for us. That’s why HE gave us T45.
Amen!!!!
Excellent day today, for what will for this thread, become yesterday.
Congratulations, treepers, on all the winning.
Thanks, Sundance and crew.
We’ve been having a good spate of winning. Now let’s get working on the Wall.
Amen!
***Build the wall, Paul ……said by President TRUMP……
Meanwhile, last night in Sweden…
Sweden on the Brink of CIVIL WAR, National Police Commissioner: “HELP US, HELP US!”
https://www.10news.one/sweden-on-the-brink-of-civil-war-national-police-chief-help-us-help-us/
Excerpt:
Sweden is being torn to pieces by Muslim immigrants and refugees. Law enforcement is crying out for help, and it is only a question of time before the country will need military intervention from abroad in order to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.
——
Sweden’s National Police Commissioner, Dan Eliasson, spoke on national television and pleaded for assistance: “Help us, help us!” he said while warning that Swedish police forces no longer can uphold the law and therefore must ask all good powers in the country to support them.
Breitbart is reporting Children at a Christian preschool in Sweden are no longer allowed to say grace at mealtimes, “Amen”, or talk about the Bible, after a ruling by the Umeå municipality.
LikeLike
Soros needs the Bin Laden treatment.
It’s a Christian school l for cryin’ out loud. Sweden is lost.
Sweden is on its way to becoming a failed state. The Swedissh Armed Forces will need to wrest control of the country from its traitorious politicians to save it, but it is highly doubtful that will ever happen.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLike
Sweden was one of the early pioneers of political correctness. Some would suggest they’re getting what they deserve. Maybe they can all move to Iceland.
Denmark has the same problems.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The President Putt Legacy Boulevard
I get it. Obama’s legacy is a Potemkin village. How true. Everything about him is fake.
The grayest skies
O’er media lies
Hath wakened up Truth’s sperm
It nears the egg
Bust out a keg,
For turneth now the worm.
The boomerang has reached the end
Of its most outer arc
It bends and wends its way back to
Jeff Zucker’s* withered, dark heart.
*And Adam Schiff’s and Rachel Maddox’s and Cryin’ Chuck Scuner’s and ….
Reeddit Kids at it AGAIN..
WHOA!
O’Keefe just released it himself. Probably rushed it after the three hoaxters got fired today.
Thomas Wictor on Twitter is predicting that many hammers (indictments) will fall this week or next on our favorite TV journalists. Can’t wait! Also, Lynch, Comey, and the usual swamp creatures. Hearts!
Folks, there is an entire plethora of prosecutable crimes we have public evidence of, that the Justice department is going to eventually be forced to act on. I think Jeff Sessions is going to put away a bunch of people in the near future.
Treehouse, I really hope so. Sessions is awfully quiet. I wish he would act more in tune with T45. May be the DOJ is working under the radar but I would like to see some indictments, prosecutions and jail time for a lot of people!
Here is something to ponder. These CNN tapes were preceded by some VERY similar leaks and whistleblowers about 6 months or so ago. They were from insiders at CNN who were talking about the hypocrisy of the anchors, producers, etc. I think this is how O’Keefe “got in” to CNN – through those leakers.
Everything those leakers were describing sounds EXACTLY like what we’re seeing now. Except one thing which has not yet been mentioned.
PIZZAGATE.
Yes. Those same sources said that the anchors, producers, and management seemed VERY afraid of it. Hushed tones, concern, muffled voices – as if they knew something.
SO – here is one possibility. IF there is trouble at CNN, it is entirely possible that THAT story will come to light, too. These CNN players know something. I think it’s going to end up in LE hands.
I never heard about those CNN whistleblowers. Got any links?
AG Sessions have been very busy. Check out Justice Dept Twitter.
https://twitter.com/TheJusticeDept?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Also, give AG Sessions credit for working on the Travel Ban for SCOTUS.
It takes time to put together cases, and in AG Sessions situation, he has many many of them. Patience will win the day, and will help us to make MAGA.
Did the so called bombshell of tick tick tick by Comeys friend Wittes ever come out or are they still scheming up a pack of lies to trap our President??
Honest question to ponder: WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE between CNN and the National Enquirer?
NOTHING. There is literally nothing different between them. Nothing.
The National Enquirer is more trustworthy?
national enquirer is a LOT more believable and they supported TRUMP as well!
The only difference is CNN is televised.
It’s a TV tabloid.
I believe some of the Articles in the National Enquirer and they have a better legal and editorial team.
The National Enquirer doesn’t pretend to be the beacon of journalistic integrity and being above all reproach?
They are what they are, everyone knows what they are, and the NE doesn’t pretend to be anything other than that.
CNN on the other hand lies for profit and politics and scoffs at anyone who calls them out for it.
National Enquirer is more honest!!😀😀
Full Veritas
Yeah… World leaders hate trump…
full attack on CNN today.
Looks to me like the CNN producer in the Veritas video had a bit of a guilty conscience.
If CNN is really about ratings then they should just say what they are, liberal infotainment like the Daily Show or Stephen Colbert or Bill Maher. They talk trash about the right while wearing a suit and tie and the progressives eat it up. You will lose your press pass but probably not your ratings. Be what you are.
I don’t know about guilt, but in the full video he says he is cynical about all of it and that many of his colleagues feel the same way. With enough exposure, it might push those colleagues to finally speak up.
Cyclon is right, but more than that, do you think he is the only one? It sounds to me that the very young and easily manipulated are starting to work it all out on their own. There is anough information out there for them to absorb.
They have made a real school boy error, and conflated governance and strong character with personality. I think there are many more like him.
I’ll be the first to admit. In some ways, I don’t really like Trump. But what does LIKE mean in this context? It means that I would not really be into hanging out with him in a bar, as strangers who have just met. He’d be too imposing, too overpowering, too outspoken. In that definition, I would probably prefer Obama. Charming, charismatic etc. But it is all so superficial. What do you really know about a person, other than “expecting” to enjoy their company as strangers over a drink in a party? The answer is nothing.
When you dig more deeply for what you want in a President, you really want someone with administrative competence, an understanding of justice, and a love of the constitution. Someone who keeps their word, and has the guts and forcefulness of character to fight at every turn. That person is no shrinking violet. Personality in this regard means nothing. Indeed, it is generally the shinny gloss they use to hook the under 35’s in to vote for a candidate that doesn’t have their best interests at heart.
I love Trump. I really do. And I respect him more than any other politician in my lifetime (Ron Paul is right up there too). He stands up for me. He stood up to the crime cartel of Washington, and put his bal*s on the line. He may not be my first choice in who I’d like to hang out with, but so what. It means nothing. I think the younger generation are starting to see this for themselves. It’s a very powerful lesson to learn. Nobody likes to be taken for a mug, and the truth is starting to appear.
I think Cyclon is right. This guilt he is clearly experiencing is part of a realization he has backed the wrong horse, and that he has been duped by big smiles, funky cool personalities, meaningless false sound bites, and characters that have no substance. His guilt sounds very internal to me, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he were to vote Trump in the next election.
MAGA
CNN, MSNBC, FOX News, Golf Channel, Food Network. It doesn’t matter, it’s always about the ratings. That’s the business they’re in. That’s what they are. That’s what they do. You might agree with one or disagree with the other, but they’re all the same. Anyone who thinks differently is deluding themselves. There is no truth in the media, only the numbers.
The part the video DOESNT show, is that the producer, a full on liberal, has obviously been red-pilled as HELL and is about 90% ready to vote full Trump in 3 and a half years.
Just got back on grid for a few days. Anything interesting happen in the last week? Are we winning yet?
There has been so much winning in the last 24 hours I am giddy. And grateful.
Also bemused. A fellow Treeper talked about a verse from Scripture that called them to pray for PDJT so that any weapons directed at the President would boomerang back to the attacker. It struck a chord with me and I have been using that in my prayers for some time. So it really struck me today to hear several people on FBN today and then tonight on Hannity talking about how the Muh Russian conspiracy was boomeranging back upon the Obama Administration and CNN.
I’m going to say goodnight a little early because I need some extra prayer time. There is an awful lot to say thanks for.
They don’t call him the Teflon Don for nothing 🙂
Scary world we live in: http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/26/exclusive-psychiatrists-leading-push-ditch-rule-barring-remote-trump-diagnosis-gave-generously-dems/
These people don’t even realize what they’re asking for, do they? Aside from the elites, I mean.
So much great news.
But, and this is so very important, so is this news story. Pretty much not reported.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/student-sentenced-prison-registering-dead-people-vote-democrat/
Without a shadow of a doubt, this is the most under reported news story of the month. They said it wasn’t happening. It was, and still is. It is so important for so many reasons.
1. It is outright theft. It disenfranchises people.
2. It not only makes a mockery of our democracy, it actual destroys it.
3. Collusion and manipulation??? Muh Russia?? Oh really?? What is this then. It wasn’t Russia influencing the election, but the DNC and the media. “We’re all going hang” Remember.
4. Statistically, what is the chance of this having happened elsewhere?
5. We are losing this war. Nothing is being done about it. Nothing.
Treepers. We need to get onto this. The integrity of the elections IS under attack, but not from outside, but inside. Postal voting is so easy to manipulate, the voter registration rolls are not correct, multiple voting in multiple states, dead people voting, and rigged voting machines, and no paper trail to assure people who they voted for was counted. Same day registration is also a scam, as well as allowing illegals to vote, and then just 100 days in jail for the crime.
It all needs to change. Look at the fuss Russia is causing. The left are clearly concerned about voting integrity, so lets strike now. Lets make some more noise and get reform before it is too late.
1. 5 year minimum jail sentences. 20 year sentences for scammers who have political office.
2. A national holiday for Presidential voting day.
3. Voter ID.
4. Paper ballots. Not punch cards,
5. Truly independent testing of machines, and fail safe’s to ensure they can not be rigged.
6. Postal voting only for military personnel, and the infirm.
7. No same day registration, and no early voting before 1 week before the election.
…….plus many more
This is what will MAGA more than any other policy. It will give people back their faith in the system, the country, and the democratic republic in which we live. It is the 1000lb gorilla in the room. We need to fix it now. Without it, we have no country.
My guess is that Trump won by a lot more. But who cares. That is past. But the future is in our hands.
Pic of Andrew and James together.
LikeLiked by 10 people
It was all from CNN’s Acosta….
CNN Reporter Fumes at Spicer During Off-Air White House Briefing: ‘Why Not Turn the Cameras on, Sean?’
http://freebeacon.com/politics/cnn-reporter-fumes-at-spicer-during-off-air-white-house-briefing-why-not-turn-the-cameras-on-sean/
he had a crash on trump.
Is Jim Acosta’s hissy fit all for ratings?
The whole Muh Russia angle is collapsing before the media’s eyes. And all of a sudden the media and libs are starting to realize Mueller’s investigation isn’t about Trump at all, but about Obama, Hillary and the Dems. It’s like a line I remember from a Randy Wayne White Doc Ford novel, “use a predator to lure a predator…”.
I think the “CNN did it for the ratings” excuse is a cop-out.
It’s worse than that.
Way worse.
Let’s not let them off the hook that easy.
Sure, they love the ratings from pushing the Fake Russia Story…but they’ve been doing it to destroy a duly elected President.
Their propaganda has activated Civil Unrest.
…And a top member of Congress was shot!
Their propaganda has falsely maligned a powerful Country, that should be our ally…Russia.
Russia has nuclear weapons, for God’s sake.
CNN has demonized them and turned millions of Americans against them.
…Do they not care that they could start a War?
Apparently not.
So I am not willing to dismiss what CNN has done…as merely “for the ratings”.
They have fomented civil unrest and sabotaged foreign policy!
They have engaged in the most dangerous sort of Propaganda.
For this…there should be consequences.
Wheatie, I am with you 100%. CNN is evil.
Thanks. They really are, aren’t they.
Hopefully this leads to Acosta and CNN being banned from press briefings.
Yes!
And I would like to see CNN banned from Airports, Schools…and every lobby everywhere.
They rely on those “plants” to show a little something in the ratings. Without the monopoly ratings would be near zilch.
Again–Yes. Yes. Yes.
Agree with you Wheatietoo! There MUST be consequences.
WATCH: THE VIEW ENTERS FULL MELTDOWN MODE AFTER SUPREME COURT REINSTATES TRAVEL BAN
https://milo.yiannopoulos.net/2017/06/the-view-meltdown-travel-ban/
Baloney that this was mostly about ratings for CNN. This was about delegitimizing and taking out a president. Let’s not forget that Zucker threatened (then) President-elect Trump just one day before he was inaugurated. From the Washington Post, 1/19/17 ( http://tinyurl.com/ztzb2bu ):
CNN’s president has fired a warning shot at Donald Trump
Don’t mess with CNN.
That’s the unvarnished version of a message that the network’s president, Jeff Zucker, delivered to President-elect Donald Trump in an interview published on Thursday by New York magazine.
“One of the things I think this administration hasn’t figured out yet is that there’s only one television network that is seen in Beijing, Moscow, Seoul, Tokyo, Pyongyang, Baghdad, Tehran and Damascus — and that’s CNN,” Zucker said. “The perception of Donald Trump in capitals around the world is shaped, in many ways, by CNN. Continuing to have an adversarial relationship with that network is a mistake.”
…
Thus, it is hard to escape the perception that Zucker issued a kind of threat. He also seemed to engage in a bit of trolling when he said this: “It’s just unfortunate that the most powerful person in the world is trying to delegitimize journalism and an organization that plays such a vital role in our democracy…”
LikeLiked by 4 people
an eye for an eye.
time for us the deplorable to fire back!
Scott P. BrownVerified account @SenScottBrown 4h
Finished up my 2nd day @ the Embassy in New Zealand. Blessed to have a great team. Credentialing ceremony tomorrow w/ the Gov. General.
Isn’t that weird? CBO falsely projected that 23 million would be covered by Obamacare, and now projects 23 million will lose coverage if it is repealed/replaced.
Crooked Budget Office.
Finally feeling the Bern:
Heh.
I dunno if this is a parody account or not…but this gave me a chuckle.
