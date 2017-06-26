Sharyl Attkisson Outlines President Trump as DC’s Existential Threat…

Sharyl Attkisson appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight for a discussion segment about the media, Washington DC, and President Trump as a threat to the established political order.
Attkisson presents a smart summary of President Trump, the media perspectives, and how his policies and agenda items represent an existential threat to the administrative state of DC. Good watch:
Advertisements
Attkisson nailed it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sharyl Attkisson is tough. I admire her. Glad she has said media is giving Americans an artificial reality. Spot on Ms. Attkisson. Fake news, heads up….3 firings today, more to follow. CNN is ISIS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
She sure did nail it !
She has a book out about what she was talking about.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I saw the interview. What an impressive and persuasive speaker.
Of all the talking heads hawking their books on TV lately, hers is one I’m definitely going to find at the library and read.
LikeLike
Is this lady flynn protected and had fbi retaliate against him?
http://www.npr.org/2015/04/15/399853577/former-fbi-agent-speaks-out-i-was-not-protected
This can and should divide left on flynn
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can trump get this lady a job back in fbi?
LikeLike
Yes, Robyn Gritz
LikeLike
Yes, that is the woman Flynn defended when McCabe smeared her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yak – you’re 100000% right – she absolutely nailed it – more people need to hear her message.
LikeLike
Sharyl Attkisson is very intelligent – a woman of integrity. I believe Tucker Carlson to be the same.
To hear the two of them discuss the problems with the media is encouraging – a relief, actually. They are more believable than 99% of the rest of the pundits and reporters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry – Yes, I know Tucker isn’t a woman…
I’m tired and need to go to bed. 🙂
LikeLike
I just love her. She is one of the last investigative journalists left.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“credibility gap”
Isn’t THAT an understatement!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is what BRAVE is. This is what TRUTH is. This woman is fearless and her research impeccable. When I see people like this … acting with REAL courage– I always think this is what a candle in the dark actually is. The more candles that shine, the more the illumination grows until there are no more shadows…. Dear Lord protect this woman and her family.. Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
June 26, 2017
By James Hall
‘The Game Politicians Play’:
“The career politicians class is the quintessential predatory clique. If you remember and understand any aspect about politics, let it be the nature of the people who devote their lives to a band of thieves. Forget about the seeming dissimilarities in ideology, the political culture maintains a common conduct. Ignore the rhetoric that resembles opposing viewpoints, the club of controllers protects each other. And if you ever believed in heroes and are still waiting for a savior, your disappointment will eventually turn into despair. What sustains the process of government are the deception of its vice and the refusal of the public to admit that the game never changes. … ”
http://www.thesleuthjournal.com/game-politicians-play/
April 4, 2017
By John W. Whitehead, The Rutherford Institute –
The Path To Total Dictatorship – America’s Shadow Government & It’s Silent Coup:
LikeLike
Attkisson is a rare breed. Not many true journalists exist today…they need to put her in the “protected species” list..
LikeLike
LikeLike